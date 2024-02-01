Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO: 6971) today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Results are summarized below, both as an aggregation of Kyocera’s first three fiscal quarters (the “period,” i.e., nine months), and as the third quarter alone (the “quarter,” i.e., three months) ended Dec. 31, 2023. Complete details are available at: https://global.kyocera.com/ir/library/f_results.html

Consolidated Financial Highlights: Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Unit: Millions (except percentages and per-share amounts) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

(FY23)

in JPY 2023

(FY24)

in JPY Change 2023

(FY24)

in USD 2023

(FY24)

in EUR Amount

in JPY % Sales revenue: 1,526,497 1,492,672 (33,825) (2.2) 10,512 9,507 Operating profit: 113,884 79,844 (34,040) (29.9) 562 509 Profit before income taxes: 162,756 125,638 (37,118) (22.8) 885 800 Profit attributable to owners of the parent: 118,783 90,366 (28,417) (23.9) 636 576 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic)*: 82.74 63.94 － － 0.45 0.41 Note on exchange rates: U.S. dollar (USD) and euro (EUR) conversions are provided above as a convenience to the reader, based on the rates of USD1 = JPY142 and EUR1 = JPY157, rounded to the nearest unit (as of December 29, 2023) * Earnings per share is recalculated to reflect the previously announced 4-for-1 stock split (effective January 1, 2024)

Period Summary

Economic growth rates slowed during this period due to rising geopolitical uncertainty and continuing monetary restraint policies in European countries and the United States. These factors led to further weakness in Semiconductor- and Information & Communications- related markets, which comprise the company’s major revenue sources.

Compared to the year-ago period, sales revenue decreased by 2.2%, to JPY1,492,672 (USD10,512) million, due mainly to lower demand for key products in the Core Components and Electronic Components segments, which offset rising sales in the Solutions segment.

Profits decreased as well, due primarily to lower production equipment utilization rates caused by reduced orders, rising labor costs, and higher research and development investments to support future growth.

As a result, consolidated operating profit decreased by 29.9% from the year-ago period, to JPY79,844 (USD562) million; profit before income taxes decreased by 22.8%, to JPY125,638 (USD885) million; and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 23.9%, to JPY90,366 (USD636) million.

Consolidated Financial Highlights: Third Quarter

Unit: Millions (except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(FY23-Q3)

in JPY 2023

(FY24-Q3)

in JPY Change 2023

(FY24-Q3)

in USD 2023

(FY24-Q3)

in EUR Amount

in JPY % Sales revenue: 514,325 507,382 (6,943) (1.3) 3,573 3,232 Operating profit: 37,396 25,842 (11,554) (30.9) 182 165 Profit before income taxes: 58,445 47,771 (10,674) (18.3) 336 304 Profit attributable to owners of the parent: 43,197 33,879 (9,318) (21.6) 239 216 (See note above regarding exchange rates)

Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

With declining growth rates in most major economies, the anticipated recovery in demand from the Semiconductor- and Information & Communications- related markets did not occur during this nine-month period. Consequently, consolidated financial results were lower than expected. Further, with sluggish conditions projected to continue in major markets during the company’s fourth fiscal quarter, Kyocera Corporation has revised its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, as outlined below.

Consolidated Forecast: Year Ending March 31, 2024

Unit: Yen in millions (except percentages, per-share amounts and exchange rates) Fiscal 2023

Results Fiscal 2024 Forecast

Announced on

November 1, 2023 Fiscal 2024 Forecast

Announced on

February 1, 2024 Change

(%) from

Fiscal 2023

Results Sales revenue: 2,025,332 2,050,000 2,000,000 (1.3) Operating profit: 128,517 120,000 95,000 (26.1) Profit before income taxes: 176,192 170,000 140,000 (20.5) Profit attributable to owners of the parent: 127,988 123,000 100,000 (21.9) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic)*1: 89.15 86.89 *2 70.76 *3 - Average USD exchange rate: 135 140 143 - Average EUR exchange rate: 141 152 155 - *1: Earnings per share is recalculated to reflect the previously announced 4-for-1 stock split (effective January 1, 2024) *2: Based on the average number of shares outstanding during the six months ended September 30, 2023 *3: Based on the average number of shares outstanding during the nine months ended December 31, 2023

Forward‐Looking Statements

