  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kyocera Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6971   JP3249600002

KYOCERA CORPORATION

(6971)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/28 02:00:00 am EDT
6863.00 JPY   +2.36%
04/27KYOCERA Corporation (Japan) to Close for Golden Week Holiday April 29 - May 5, 2022
AQ
04/26Nomura Adjusts Kyocera's Price Target to 7,600 Yen From 7,700 Yen, Keeps at Neutral
MT
04/26KYOCERA : Japan) to Close for Golden Week Holiday April 29 - May 5, 2022 Japan Corporate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kyocera Announces Consolidated Financial Results for Year Ended March 31, 2022

04/28/2022 | 02:15am EDT
Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (“fiscal year 2022” or “the period”), as summarized below. Complete details are available at: https://global.kyocera.com/ir/library/f_results.html

Consolidated Results: Year-Over-Year

Unit: Millions (except percentages and per-share amounts)
Year Ended March 31,
2021
(FY21)
in JPY		 2022
(FY22)
in JPY		 Change 2022
(FY22)
in USD		 2022
(FY22)
in EUR
Amount
in JPY		 %
Sales revenue:

1,526,897

1,838,938

312,041

20.4

15,073

13,423

Operating profit:

70,644

148,910

78,266

110.8

1,221

1,087

Profit before income taxes:

117,559

198,947

81,388

69.2

1,631

1,452

Profit attributable to owners of the parent:

90,214

148,414

58,200

64.5

1,217

1,083

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic):

248.91

411.15

3.37

3.00

Note on exchange rates: U.S. dollar (USD) and euro (EUR) conversions are provided above as a convenience to the reader, based on the rates of USD1 = JPY122 and EUR1 = JPY137, rounded to the nearest unit (as of March 31, 2022)

Summary

While many manufacturers continue to experience supply-chain challenges, including a semiconductor shortage and rising materials costs, the global economy generally recovered in fiscal year 2022 amid a wider availability of COVID-19 vaccines in many regions.

Kyocera achieved higher sales and profit in all business segments compared to the prior year, with the improved business environment bringing especially strong demand for components used in 5G communications and semiconductor-related markets. As a result, consolidated sales revenue reached a record JPY1,838,938 (USD15,073) million in fiscal year 2022, rising 20.4% over the prior year.

Profit increased as well, reflecting higher sales revenue, gains in productivity and cost reduction in each segment, and the absence of an impairment loss of approximately JPY11.5 billion (USD94 million) that was recorded in the smart energy business in the prior year. As a result, operating profit increased by 110.8% over the prior year, to JPY148,910 (USD1,221) million; profit before income taxes increased by 69.2%, to JPY198,947 (USD1,631) million; and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 64.5%, to JPY148,414 (USD1,217) million.

Average exchange rates for the period show the Japanese yen weakened by 5.7% against the U.S. dollar, to JPY112, and 5.6% against euro, to JPY131. As a result, sales revenue and profit before income taxes were pushed up by approximately JPY68 billion (USD557 million), and JPY20 billion (USD164 million), respectively, compared to the prior year.

Consolidated Financial Highlights: Fourth Quarter

Unit: Millions (except percentages)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
(FY21-Q4)
in JPY		 2022
(FY22-Q4)
in JPY		 Change 2022
(FY22-Q4)
in USD		 2022
(FY22-Q4)
in EUR
Amount
in JPY		 %
Sales revenue:

426,363

483,273

56,910

13.3

3,961

3,528

Operating profit:

27,661

30,452

2,791

10.1

250

222

Profit before income taxes:

30,343

35,844

5,501

18.1

294

262

Profit attributable to owners of the parent:

26,283

28,581

2,298

8.7

234

209

(See note above regarding exchange rates.)

Consolidated Forecasts: Year Ending March 31, 2023

Despite uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, inflation, continuing supply-chain challenges, and geopolitical instability, demand for components used in 5G and semiconductor-related markets is expected to remain robust during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Kyocera aims to achieve its medium-term sales revenue goal of JPY2 trillion (USD17 billion), while further increasing profitability, by introducing new products, accelerating new business development, and making capital investments to enhance manufacturing capabilities and capacities.

We expect exchange rates of JPY115 to the U.S. dollar and JPY125 to the euro during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Unit: Yen in millions (except percentages, per-share amounts and exchange rates)
Fiscal 2022
Results		 Fiscal 2023 Forecasts Change
(%) from
Fiscal 2022
Results
 
Sales revenue:

1,838,938

2,000,000

8.8

Operating profit:

148,910

174,000

16.8

Profit before income taxes:

198,947

220,000

10.6

Profit attributable to owners of the parent:

148,414

154,000

3.8

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic):

411.15

426.63

*

-

Average USD exchange rate:

112

115

-

Average EUR exchange rate:

131

125

-

*Based on the average number of shares outstanding during the year ended March 31, 2022

Forward‐Looking Statements

Please refer to https://global.kyocera.com/ir/disclaimer.html

About KYOCERA

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of Fine Ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. Kyocera is ranked #603 on Forbes magazine’s 2021 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has been listed among “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies” by The Wall Street Journal.


© Business Wire 2022
