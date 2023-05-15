Kyocera Announces Consolidated Financial Results for Year Ended March 31, 2023

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (“fiscal year 2023” or the “period”), as summarized below. Complete details are available at: https://global.kyocera.com/ir/library/f_results.html

Consolidated Results: Year-Over-Year

Unit: Millions (except percentages and per-share amounts) Year Ended March 31, 2022

(FY22)

in JPY 2023

(FY23)

in JPY Change 2023

(FY23)

in USD 2023

(FY23)

in EUR Amount

in JPY % Sales revenue: 1,838,938 2,025,332 186,394 10.1 15,114 13,872 Operating profit: 148,910 128,517 (20,393) (13.7) 959 880 Profit before income taxes: 198,947 176,192 (22,755) (11.4) 1,315 1,207 Profit attributable to owners of the parent: 148,414 127,988 (20,426) (13.8) 955 877 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic): 411.15 356.60 － － 2.66 2.44 Note on exchange rates: U.S. dollar (USD) and euro (EUR) conversions are provided above as a convenience to the reader, based on the rates of USD1 = JPY134 and EUR1 = JPY146, rounded to the nearest unit (as of March 31, 2023)

Summary

During this period, the economic environment was characterized by unforeseen geopolitical instability, inflation, rising interest rates, and substantial depreciation in the value of the Japanese yen in relation to other major currencies. The global economy began to exhibit signs of a slowdown during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

The company’s key markets entered an adjustment phase, led by declining demand for smartphones. Even in semiconductor-related markets, following a period of demand growth, sales of commodity products began trending downward.

Sales revenue was affected by sagging demand for components used in smartphones. Nonetheless, the company succeeded in achieving its long-term milestone goal of JPY 2 trillion in consolidated sales revenue. Contributing factors included rising production of components for advanced semiconductors, which remain in high demand; expanding sales from the Industrial Tools and Document Solutions businesses; and favorable foreign-exchange impact on products due to the weakened Japanese yen. As a result of these factors, sales revenue increased by 10.1%, to JPY2,025,332 (USD15,114) million over the prior fiscal year.

Profit decreased, however, due mainly to steep increases in the cost of raw materials, energy, and logistics, as well as a significant decline in sales from the Communications business, despite the favorable foreign-exchange impact of the devaluated yen. Further, after recording one-time expenses totaling approximately JPY19 billion related to litigation, additional pension obligations, and structural reforms, operating profit decreased by 13.7%, to JPY128,517 (USD959) million; profit before income taxes decreased by 11.4%, to JPY176,192 (USD1,315) million; and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 13.8%, to JPY127,988 (USD955) million.

Consolidated Financial Highlights: Fourth Quarter

Unit: Millions (except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

(FY22-Q4)

in JPY 2023

(FY23-Q4)

in JPY Change 2023

(FY23-Q4)

in USD 2023

(FY23-Q4)

in EUR Amount

in JPY % Sales revenue: 483,273 498,835 15,562 3.2 3,723 3,417 Operating profit: 30,452 14,633 (15,819) (51.9) 109 100 Profit before income taxes: 35,844 13,436 (22,408) (62.5) 100 92 Profit attributable to owners of the parent: 28,581 9,205 (19,376) (67.8) 69 63 (See note above regarding exchange rates)

Consolidated Forecasts: Year Ending March 31, 2024

Uncertainty surrounding the geopolitical and economic environment will continue, with market adjustments expected to affect semiconductor-, automotive-, and smartphone-related products. However, the company forecasts gradual recovery beginning late in the first half (the six months ending September 30, 2023).

The company will continue business expansion efforts in its Core Components and Electronic Components segments by improving manufacturing capacities and expanding production, particularly in semiconductor-related markets. In the Solutions business, the company will strive to improve profitability by developing new products and businesses, especially in the Document Solutions business, and by restructuring low-profit, low-growth businesses.

We expect exchange rates of JPY125 to the U.S. dollar and JPY130 to the euro during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

Unit: Yen in millions (except percentages, per-share amounts and exchange rates) Fiscal 2023

Results Fiscal 2024 Forecasts Change

(%) from

Fiscal 2023

Results Sales revenue: 2,025,332 2,100,000 3.7 Operating profit: 128,517 147,000 14.4 Profit before income taxes: 176,192 200,000 13.5 Profit attributable to owners of the parent: 127,988 145,000 13.3 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic): 356.60 404.00 * - Average USD exchange rate: 135 125 - Average EUR exchange rate: 141 130 - *Based on the average number of shares outstanding during the year ended March 31, 2023

