Company to Unveil Next-Generation In-Car Sensor Technology and Road Communications

Kyocera Corporation (President: Hideo Tanimoto) announced its participation in the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2024 in Pacifico Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture May 22-24 (booth #N32). Kyocera will showcase a compact FIR auto sensor that detects pedestrians and vehicles even in darkness or severe weather conditions, and an experiential demo of an electronic motorcycle throttle with precise sensor control to enable safer driving. Additionally, Kyocera will introduce in-car related components, products, and technologies. Recognized as one of Japan's premier showcases of automotive innovation, the exposition promises to gather cutting-edge technologies from across the nation.

Kyocera Booth Image

Outline of Automotive Engineering Exposition 2024

Date Onsite Exhibition Wednesday, May 22 to Friday, May 24, 2024 10:00 to 18:00 on Wednesday and Thursday, 9:00 to 16:00 on Friday Online Exhibition Wednesday, May 15 to Wednesday, June 5, 2024 10:00 to 17:00 https://aee.online.jsae.or.jp/en/exhibition/detail.html?id=456 Location Pacifico Yokohama Exhibition Hall North (booth number N32) Website https://aee.expo-info.jsae.or.jp/en/

Highlights of Kyocera's exhibition

Product Details 1 Far Infrared Rays (FIR) Sensor for Vehicles (Demo) (Under Development) (First-time) Using far-infrared radiation emitted from objects to create images, FIR sensors can detect pedestrians and vehicles in the distance, even in darkness or other adverse weather. The compact sensor, about the size of an AAA battery, allows for a high degree of flexibility in its installation, allowing it to be placed inside the grille, on the rooftop or virtually anyplace on the vehicle. Kyocera will demonstrate object detection in darkness and a foggy environment at the exhibition. 2 High-Resolution Stereo Camera with RGB-IR image sensor (Under Development) Kyocera’s high-resolution camera is a versatile tool, enabling long-range object detection and short-range small object detection. Simultaneously, the near-infrared light source and RGB-IR image sensor facilitate stereo sensing in dark places and other scenes that are challenging to capture with conventional cameras. This stereo camera has applications beyond automobiles, including compact mobility and autonomous mobile robots, showcasing the adaptability of Kyocera's technologies. 3 Rotor Position Sensor

(Demo) Electric and hybrid vehicles require efficient motor controllers to reduce energy consumption and extend cruising range. Rotor position sensors provide fast and accurate rotor position measurements for such control devices. Kyocera's rotor position sensors support high speeds of up to 100,000 rpm and their flexible design enables positional accuracy of less than 0.5° electrically, in line with the opposite pole of the motor. 4 Electronic Motorcycle Throttle (Demo) Kyocera will demo an interactive throttle simulating a motorcycle ride. The integrated sensor in an electronic throttle grip transmits the throttle grip rotation angle to the control unit quickly and accurately. This controls sudden acceleration and braking, contributing to safe driving. 5 Various Camera Module for Vehicles (Under Development) Various high-resolution, in-vehicle digital cameras will be featured for improved visibility including: (1) 1.3MP digital camera module for vehicles (under development) (2) 3MP digital camera module for vehicles (under development) (first-time) (3) 8MP camera module for ADAS system (under development) (first-time) 6 Ghost Flare Reduction Technology for LiDAR (Under Development) This lens design and manufacturing technology uses anti-reflection processing and simulation to reduce ghosting and flare caused by intense light, including sunlight. By employing this lens in LiDAR, noise caused by ghosting and flare can be reduced and reflected light with low light intensity can be detected, making it possible to synthesize highly accurate 3D images. 7 Abrasion Resistant/Corrosion Resistant Water Repellent Coat (Under Development) (First-time) This versatile, water-repellent coating technology, with its excellent abrasion resistance from proprietary film formation techniques, can be applied to various surfaces including automotive camera lenses and mirrors, cover glass, traffic and harbor monitoring cameras, and marine equipment. Clear vision is ensured in various wet environments – from rainy roads to open waters - by preventing a decrease in visibility caused by water droplets.

In addition to the above, Kyocera will exhibit a comprehensive range of products including capacitors, antennas, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductors, and lens units for automotive applications.

