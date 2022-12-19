Kyocera Plans New Manufacturing Plant in Japan's Nagasaki Prefecture by 2026

Company envisions up to 1,000 jobs in Isahaya City as other sites near full capacity

Kyocera Corporation (President: Hideo Tanimoto; hereinafter, “Kyocera”) today announced plans to build a new manufacturing plant in Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture, to advance its business expansion goals. The company has made an offer to acquire approximately 150,000 square meters (about 37 acres) in the Minami Isahaya Industrial Park.

Kyocera aims to achieve sales of JPY 2 trillion in its current fiscal year (ending March 31, 2023) and has set a long-term sales target of JPY 3 trillion by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2029. The company’s capital investment is expected to reach a record high of JPY 200 billion in the current fiscal year, mainly due to strong demand for components related to advanced semiconductors. Kyocera plans even higher levels of investment in FY2024 and beyond, as compared to the FY2023 projection.

The company’s vision for a new plant in Isahaya City comes amid plans to increase production capacity both domestically and internationally, at a time when existing Kyocera campuses have little or no room to expand. The choice of Isahaya City was based on many attributes necessary to optimize future business development, including the area’s convenient transportation options, excellent human resources, and superior local infrastructure including energy.

Kyocera believes its future growth plans can contribute to the development of the local community by revitalizing the economy of Nagasaki Prefecture and creating new employment opportunities.

Outline of Land Acquisition Name Minami Isahaya Industrial Park Location Oguri District, Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan Total area Approx.150,000 square meters Operation to begin 2026 Products to be made To be announced, after components business demand analysis. Employment New plant could ultimately require up to 1,000 employees

About KYOCERA

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2022, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.8 trillion yen (approx. US$15.1 billion). Kyocera is ranked #665 on Forbes magazine’s 2022 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has been named among “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies” by The Wall Street Journal.

