  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kyocera Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6971   JP3249600002

KYOCERA CORPORATION

(6971)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-19 am EST
6781.00 JPY   -1.01%
08:04aKyocera Plans New Manufacturing Plant in Japan's Nagasaki Prefecture by 2026
BU
01:20aKyocera : Plans New Manufacturing Plant in Japan's Nagasaki Prefecture by 2026 Japan Corporate Locations Profile
PU
12/01Kyocera and Tokyo Medical Dental University Develop Cardiac Rehabilitation Therapy Employing Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kyocera Plans New Manufacturing Plant in Japan's Nagasaki Prefecture by 2026

12/19/2022 | 08:04am EST
Company envisions up to 1,000 jobs in Isahaya City as other sites near full capacity

Kyocera Corporation (President: Hideo Tanimoto; hereinafter, “Kyocera”) today announced plans to build a new manufacturing plant in Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture, to advance its business expansion goals. The company has made an offer to acquire approximately 150,000 square meters (about 37 acres) in the Minami Isahaya Industrial Park.

Kyocera aims to achieve sales of JPY 2 trillion in its current fiscal year (ending March 31, 2023) and has set a long-term sales target of JPY 3 trillion by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2029. The company’s capital investment is expected to reach a record high of JPY 200 billion in the current fiscal year, mainly due to strong demand for components related to advanced semiconductors. Kyocera plans even higher levels of investment in FY2024 and beyond, as compared to the FY2023 projection.

The company’s vision for a new plant in Isahaya City comes amid plans to increase production capacity both domestically and internationally, at a time when existing Kyocera campuses have little or no room to expand. The choice of Isahaya City was based on many attributes necessary to optimize future business development, including the area’s convenient transportation options, excellent human resources, and superior local infrastructure including energy.

Kyocera believes its future growth plans can contribute to the development of the local community by revitalizing the economy of Nagasaki Prefecture and creating new employment opportunities.

Outline of Land Acquisition

Name

Minami Isahaya Industrial Park

Location

Oguri District, Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan

Total area

Approx.150,000 square meters

Operation to begin

2026

Products to be made

To be announced, after components business demand analysis.

Employment

New plant could ultimately require up to 1,000 employees

About KYOCERA

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2022, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.8 trillion yen (approx. US$15.1 billion). Kyocera is ranked #665 on Forbes magazine’s 2022 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has been named among “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies” by The Wall Street Journal.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 012 B 14 722 M 14 722 M
Net income 2023 159 B 1 164 M 1 164 M
Net cash 2023 307 B 2 243 M 2 243 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 2 459 B 17 991 M 17 991 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 83 001
Free-Float 87,4%
