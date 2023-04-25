Kyocera : Postponement of Financial Results Announcement for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 ("fiscal 2023") Japan Corporate Financial Information

April 25, 2023

To All Persons Concerned Name of Listed Company: Kyocera Corporation Name of Representative: Hideo Tanimoto, Director and President (Code number: 6971, TSE Prime Market) Person for Inquiry: Hiroaki Chida Executive Officer, Senior General Manager of Corporate Management Control Group (Tel: +81-75-604-3500)

Postponement of Financial Results Announcement for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 ("fiscal 2023")

This is to notify you that Kyocera Corporation (the "Company") has decided to postpone the announcement of its financial results for fiscal 2023, originally scheduled for April 27, 2023, to May 15, 2023.

1. Reasons for postponement of financial results announcement

Due to a cybersecurity incident at KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation ("KAVX"), a U.S. subsidiary,

which require more time to finalize the fiscal year-end financial results, and considering audit schedule, the Company has decided to postpone the announcement of its fiscal 2023 financial results, which had been scheduled for April 27, 2023.

New schedule for the announcement of fiscal 2023 financial results

The postponed financial results announcement is scheduled for May 15, 2023. Current state of systems at KAVX

As of April 18, all systems at KAVX have been restored and are running as usual.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may have caused our stakeholders, especially shareholders and investors.