Kyocera : Support to Victims of the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria Japan Corporate CSR Sustainability

Kyocera Corporation would like to express our condolences and sympathies to those who lost family or friends, and anyone else affected by the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria.



The company will donate 10 million Yen to those affected by the disaster through the Japan Committee for UNICEF. In addition, Kyocera employees plan to provide financial assistance for victims and reconstruction aid in the affected areas, and Kyocera group companies plan to help independently, including through donations.



We sincerely hope that the affected areas will swiftly recover.

