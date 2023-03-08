Advanced search
    6971   JP3249600002

KYOCERA CORPORATION

(6971)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:39:41 2023-03-08 am EST
6917.00 JPY   +1.41%
03/07Anritsu and KYOCERA Complete World's First Successful PCI Express 5.0 Optical Signal Transmission Test
AQ
03/06Kyocera : Anritsu and KYOCERA Complete World's First Successful PCI Express® 5.0 Optical Signal Transmission Test Japan Innovation Ceramic Packages CO2 Reduction/Decarbonization
PU
03/01Kyocera : Changes in Organizational Structure, Assignment of Director, Executive Officers and Management Personnel Japan Corporate Organization Changes
PU
Kyocera : Support to Victims of the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria Japan Corporate CSR Sustainability

03/08/2023 | 12:07am EST
Kyocera Corporation would like to express our condolences and sympathies to those who lost family or friends, and anyone else affected by the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The company will donate 10 million Yen to those affected by the disaster through the Japan Committee for UNICEF. In addition, Kyocera employees plan to provide financial assistance for victims and reconstruction aid in the affected areas, and Kyocera group companies plan to help independently, including through donations.

We sincerely hope that the affected areas will swiftly recover.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kyocera Corporation published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 05:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 004 B 14 636 M 14 636 M
Net income 2023 142 B 1 037 M 1 037 M
Net cash 2023 275 B 2 012 M 2 012 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 2 448 B 17 881 M 17 881 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 83 001
Free-Float 87,4%
Managers and Directors
Hideo Tanimoto Director & Managing Executive Officer
Goro Yamaguchi Senior Executive Officer
Masahiro Inagaki Senior Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D
Shoichi Aoki Managing Executive Officer
Hiroto Mizobata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYOCERA CORPORATION4.85%18 134
KEYENCE CORPORATION18.53%108 713
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE19.00%92 426
EATON CORPORATION PLC12.87%70 506
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.28%49 798
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)20.00%35 334