    6971   JP3249600002

KYOCERA CORPORATION

(6971)
  Report
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kyocera : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (IFRS)

04/27/2021 | 03:05am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (IFRS)

KYOCERA CORPORATION

April 27, 2021

Company name:

Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number:

6971

URL: https://global.kyocera.com/

Representative:

Hideo Tanimoto, Director and President

Contact person:

Hiroaki Chida, General Manager of Corporate Management Control Group

TEL: +81-75-604-3500

Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

June 25, 2021

Scheduled date of Annual report filing:

June 25, 2021

Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payment:

June 28, 2021

Supplementary documents of the financial results:

Yes

Holding financial results meeting:

Yes (financial results meeting for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

(1) Consolidated operating results

(% of change from the previous year)

Sales revenue

Operating profit

Profit before

Profit attributable to

Comprehensive

income taxes

owners of the parent

income for the year

Year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

March 31, 2021

1,526,897

(4.5)

70,644

(29.5)

117,559

(21.0)

90,214

(16.3)

214,809

(18.8)

March 31, 2020

1,599,053

(1.5)

100,193

5.7

148,826

5.8

107,721

4.4

264,596

675.5

Earnings per share

Earnings per share

Ratio of profit to

Ratio of profit

Ratio of

attributable to owners

attributable to owners

equity attributable to

before income

operating profit

Year ended

of the parent - Basic

of the parent - Diluted

owners of the parent

taxes to total assets

to sales revenue

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2021

248.91

3.6

3.5

4.6

March 31, 2020

297.36

4.6

4.8

6.3

(Reference) Share of net profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method:

For the year ended March 31, 2021

261 million yen

For the year ended March 31, 2020

124 million yen

(2) Consolidated financial position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

Equity per share

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

attributable to owners

owners of the parent

of the parent to total assets

of the parent

As of

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2021

3,493,470

2,616,110

2,591,415

74.2

7,149.91

March 31, 2020

3,250,175

2,454,242

2,432,134

74.8

6,710.59

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Operating activities

Investing activities

Financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the year

Year ended

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

March 31, 2021

220,821

(183,792)

(80,968)

386,727

March 31, 2020

214,630

(145,551)

(157,126)

419,620

2. Cash Dividends

Annual dividends per share

Annual dividends

Dividend

Dividends on equity

First

Second

Third

payout ratio

attributable to

Year-end

Total

(Total)

quarter-endquarter-endquarter-end

(Consolidated)

owners of the parent

Year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

March 31,

2020

80.00

80.00

160.00

57,989

53.8

2.5

March 31,

2021

60.00

80.00

140.00

50,742

56.2

2.0

Year ending

160.00

51.3

March 31,

2022 (forecast)

(Note) Dividends per share for the year ending March 31, 2022 are forecasted to be 160.00 yen on an annual basis.

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

(% of change from the previous year)

Year Ending March 31, 2022

Profit before

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

Sales revenue

Operating profit

attributable to owners

income taxes

owners of the parent

of the parent - Basic

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

1,730,000

13.3

117,000

65.6

160,000

36.1

113,000

25.3

311.78

(Note) "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - Basic" is calculated using the average number of shares outstanding for the year ended March 31, 2021.

Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): None

  1. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required under IFRS: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (i): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  3. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued (including treasury stock):

As of March 31, 2021

377,618,580 shares

As of March 31, 2020

377,618,580 shares

(ii) Number of treasury stock:

As of March 31, 2021

15,178,204 shares

As of March 31, 2020

15,186,354 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding:

Year ended March 31, 2021

362,439,184 shares

Year ended March 31, 2020

362,263,336 shares

(Reference) Outline of Non-Consolidated Results for Kyocera Corporation

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(% of change from the previous year)

Net sales

Profit from operations

Recurring profit

Net income

Year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

March 31, 2021

708,177

(3.0)

11,830

103,245

5.0

93,269

5.4

March 31, 2020

730,388

(0.8)

(698)

98,356

(18.0)

88,466

60.5

Net income

Net income

per share -Basic

per share -Diluted

Year ended

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2021

257.34

March 31, 2020

244.20

(2) Non-consolidated financial condition

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2021

2,685,137

2,124,257

79.1

5,860.98

March 31, 2020

2,520,096

2,015,786

80.0

5,561.83

(Reference) Owned capital

As of March 31, 2021: 2,124,257 million yen,

As of March 31, 2020: 2,015,786 million yen

*Explanation for appropriate use of forecast and other notes

1. Cautionary statements with respect to forwardlooking statements

With regard to forecasts set forth above, please refer to the accompanying "Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements" on page 8.

  1. This consolidated financial results report is not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  2. Method of obtaining supplementary materials on the financial results

The supplementary documents will be posted on the website of Kyocera Corporation on April 27, 2021.

4. English translation

This is an English translation of the Japanese original of "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021." The translation is prepared for the reference and convenience solely for those who do not use Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

(Attachment)

Table of Contents

1. Overview of Operating Results and Other Information .......................……………………………

2

(1) Overview of Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………

2

(2) Overview of Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………

9

2. Basic Profit Distribution Policy and Dividends for Fiscal 2021 and for Fiscal 2022 ………………………

10

3. Management Policy, Management Strategy and Issues to be Addressed, etc. ……………………………

10

4. Basic Rationale for Selection of Accounting Standards ……………………………………………………

11

5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ……………………………………………………

12

(1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position …………………………………………………………

12

(2) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income …………………………………

14

a. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss ………………………………………………………………

14

b. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ……………………………………………………

15

(3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity …………………………………………………………

16

(4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows …………………………………………………………………

17

(5) Basis of Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………

18

(6) Segment Information ……………………………………………………………………………………

19

(7) Earnings per Share ………………………………………………………………………………………

20

(8) Material Subsequent Event ……………………………………………………………………………

20

(9) Notes to Going Concern Assumption …………………………………………………………………

20

- 1 -

1. Overview of Operating Results and Other Information

  1. Overview of Operating Results a. Consolidated Financial Results

During the year ended March 31, 2021 ("fiscal 2021"), sales revenue and profit decreased compared with the year ended March 31, 2020 ("fiscal 2020") due to the impact of the economic downturn caused by the spread of COVID -19.

Sales revenue in the Components Business increased slightly compared with fiscal 2020 due to the contribution of M&A activities and increased demand in the semiconductor and 5G-related markets, which more than offset the significant adverse impact of a slump in the automotive-related market during the three months ended June 30, 2020 ("the first quarter"). On the other hand, sales revenue in the Equipment & Systems Business decreased. As a result, sales revenue decreased by 72,156 million yen, or 4.5%, to 1,526,897 million yen, compared with fiscal 2020.

Profits decreased as compared with fiscal 2020 due to the decrease in sales revenue and also an increase in depreciation charges as well as the recording of a one-time loss in the smart energy business*1. Operating profit decreased by 29,549 million yen, or 29.5%, to 70,644 million yen, profit before income taxes decreased by 31,267 million yen, or 21.0%, to 117,559 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 17,507 million yen, or 16.3%, to 90,214 million yen.

The average exchange rates for fiscal 2021 were 106 yen to the U.S. dollar, marking appreciation of 3 yen or 2.8%, and 124 yen to the euro, marking depreciation of 3 yen or 2.5%, compared with fiscal 2020. As a result, sales revenue after translation into yen for fiscal 2021 was pushed down by approximately 9 billion yen compared with fiscal 2020.

Consolidated Financial Results

(Yen in millions)

For the year ended

For the year ended

Change

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Amount

%*2

Amount

%*2

Amount

%

Sales revenue

1,599,053

100.0

1,526,897

100.0

(72,156)

(4.5)

Operating profit

100,193

6.3

70,644

4.6

(29,549)

(29.5)

Profit before income taxes

148,826

9.3

117,559

7.7

(31,267)

(21.0)

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

107,721

6.7

90,214

5.9

(17,507)

(16.3)

Average US$ exchange rate

(yen)

109

106

Average Euro exchange rate

(yen)

121

124

Capital expenditures

106,003

6.6

117,106

7.7

11,103

10.5

Depreciation charge of

62,413

3.9

73,811

4.8

11,398

18.3

property, plant and equipment

Research and development expenses

79,241

5.0

75,457

4.9

(3,784)

(4.8)

*1: On April 1, 2020, the "solar energy business" was renamed the "smart energy business."

*2: % represents the percentage to sales revenue.

- 2 -

b. Consolidated Financial Results by Reporting Segment

1) Industrial & Automotive Components Group

Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 increased by 17,951 million yen, or 5.3%, to 359,044 million yen compared with 341,093 million yen for fiscal 2020. In addition to contributions from M&A activities, sales of fine ceramic parts for semiconductor processing equipment increased.

Business profit increased by 2,329 million yen, or 14.7%, to 18,142 million yen compared with 15,813 million yen in fiscal 2020 due to increased sales revenue and decreased manufacturing cost, which more than offset the impact of an increase in depreciation charges, etc.

2) Semiconductor Components Group

Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 increased by 16,367 million yen, or 6.6%, to 263,595 million yen compared with 247,228 million yen for fiscal 2020. Sales increased mainly due to strong demand for ceramic packages for 5G capable smartphones.

On the other hand, business profit decreased by 2,251 million yen, or 7.4%, to 28,260 million yen compared with 30,511 million yen in fiscal 2020 due to an increase in depreciation charges, etc.

3) Electronic Devices Group

Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 decreased by 18,943 million yen, or 5.8%, to 305,170 million yen compared with 324,113 million yen for fiscal 2020, due to a decrease in sales at AVX Corporation and sales of printing devices, particularly for the industrial market.

Business profit decreased by 6,476 million yen, or 20.4%, to 25,268 million yen compared with 31,744 million yen in fiscal 2020 mainly due to the decrease in sales revenue and an increase in depreciation charges.

4) Communications Group

Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 decreased by 38,079 million yen, or 14.1%, to 232,739 million yen compared with 270,818 million yen for fiscal 2020 due to a decrease in the number of mobile phone handsets sold and a decrease in sales in the engineering business.

On the other hand, business profit for fiscal 2021 increased by 3,338 million yen, or 29.6%, to 14,597 million yen compared with 11,259 million yen in fiscal 2020 as a result of our efforts to reduce costs.

5) Document Solutions Group

Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 decreased by 43,689 million yen, or 12.1%, to 316,226 million yen compared with 359,915 million yen for fiscal 2020. Despite a recovery in demand after hitting bottom in the first quarter, demand for fiscal 2021 as a whole did not reach the level of fiscal 2020. In particular, sales of equipment and consumables decreased.

Business profit decreased by 5,730 million yen, or 16.6%, to 28,759 million yen compared with 34,489 million yen in fiscal 2020 due to the decrease in sales revenue.

6) Life & Environment Group

Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 decreased by 9,849 million yen, or 13.4%, to 63,898 million yen compared with 73,747 million yen for fiscal 2020 due mainly to lower sales of solar power generation systems in the smart energy business.

Business loss increased by 12,987 million yen, to 23,952 million yen compared with 10,965 million yen in fiscal 2020, due to lower sales revenue and the recording of an impairment loss in the amount of 11,518 million yen relating to machinery, equipment and goodwill as well as intangible assets in the smart energy business.

- 3 -

Sales Revenue by Reporting Segment

(Yen in millions)

For the year ended

For the year ended

Change

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%

Industrial & Automotive Components Group

341,093

21.3

359,044

23.5

17,951

5.3

Semiconductor Components Group

247,228

15.5

263,595

17.3

16,367

6.6

Electronic Devices Group

324,113

20.3

305,170

20.0

(18,943)

(5.8)

Total Components Business

912,434

57.1

927,809

60.8

15,375

1.7

Communications Group

270,818

17.0

232,739

15.2

(38,079)

(14.1)

Document Solutions Group

359,915

22.5

316,226

20.7

(43,689)

(12.1)

Life & Environment Group

73,747

4.6

63,898

4.2

(9,849)

(13.4)

Total Equipment & Systems Business

704,480

44.1

612,863

40.1

(91,617)

(13.0)

Others

16,737

1.0

18,169

1.2

1,432

8.6

Adjustments and eliminations

(34,598)

(2.2)

(31,944)

(2.1)

2,654

Sales revenue

1,599,053

100.0

1,526,897

100.0

(72,156)

(4.5)

* % represents the component ratio.

Business Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment

(Yen in millions)

For the year ended

For the year ended

Change

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%

Industrial & Automotive Components Group

15,813

4.6

18,142

5.1

2,329

14.7

Semiconductor Components Group

30,511

12.3

28,260

10.7

(2,251)

(7.4)

Electronic Devices Group

31,744

9.8

25,268

8.3

(6,476)

(20.4)

Total Components Business

78,068

8.6

71,670

7.7

(6,398)

(8.2)

Communications Group

11,259

4.2

14,597

6.3

3,338

29.6

Document Solutions Group

34,489

9.6

28,759

9.1

(5,730)

(16.6)

Life & Environment Group

(10,965)

(23,952)

(12,987)

Total Equipment & Systems Business

34,783

4.9

19,404

3.2

(15,379)

(44.2)

Others

(4,484)

(3,102)

1,382

Total business profit

108,367

6.8

87,972

5.8

(20,395)

(18.8)

Corporate gains and share of net profit of

investments accounted for using the equity method

41,977

31,703

(10,274)

(24.5)

Adjustments and eliminations

(1,518)

(2,116)

(598)

Profit before income taxes

148,826

9.3

117,559

7.7

(31,267)

(21.0)

* % represents the percentage to sales revenue of each corresponding segment.

(Note) On April 1, 2020, a domestic subsidiary, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., which is included in "Communications Group," absorbed and merged with a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Solar Corporation, which was included in "Life & Environment Group." As a result, "For the year ended March 31, 2020" in the above tables are presented in the reporting segment after the merger.

- 4 -

[Initiatives to Strengthen Management Foundation] 1) Reorganization of Management Structure

In April 2021, Kyocera Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Kyocera") has reorganized its sixteen main business sectors and subsidiaries, integrating them into three business segments, namely, the "Core Components Business," "Electronic Components Business" and "Solutions Business," and also integrated its administrative divisions into "Headquarters," in order to revitalize the organization to accelerate growth. At the same time, by delegating substantial authority of top management to newly appointed executive officers in charge of each segment, we will implement a quicker and more dynamic management decision system. Under this new management structure, we will strive to further pursue synergies, efficiently utilize management resources, develop new products and create new businesses.

Overview of business segment from April 2021.

Business segment

Officers in charge

Core Components Business

Hiroshi Fure

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Electronic Components Business

John Sarvis

Director, Managing Executive Officer

(Deputy) Koichi Kano

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Solutions Business

Norihiko Ina

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Main businesses and subsidiaries

Fine Ceramic Components, Automotive Components, Ceramic Packages, Organic Packages and Boards, Optical Components, Medical Devices, Jewelry & Applied Ceramic Related Products

Electronic Components, AVX Corporation

Industrial Tools, Liquid Crystal Displays, Printing Devices, Information Equipment (KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc.), Telecommunications Equipment, Information Systems and Telecommunication Services (KYOCERA Communication Systems Co., Ltd.), Smart Energy Business

  1. Revision of the Composition of the Board of Directors (to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021)
    The number of Directors constituting the Board of Directors will be changed from the current fifteen to nine with the aim of expediting decision-making and strengthening our management supervisory system.

[Candidates for the Board of Directors]

Goro Yamaguchi

Chairman of the Board and Representative Director

Hideo Tanimoto

President and Representative Director

Hiroshi Fure

Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Core Components

Business

Norihiko Ina

Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Solutions Business

Koichi Kano

Director, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Executive General Manager of Electronic

Components Business

Shoichi Aoki

Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Headquarters

Atsushi Aoyama

Outside Director (Professor of Graduate School of Technology Management, Ritsumeikan

University)

Akiko Koyano

Outside Director (Attorney-at-law, Partner Attorney-at-law of Koyano LPC)

Eiji Kakiuchi *

Outside Director (Representative Director, Chairman, Member of the Board of SCREEN

Holdings Co., Ltd.)

*New appointment

- 5 -

[Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022]

For the year ending March 31, 2022 ("fiscal 2022"), although the impact of Covid-19 on the economy still remains a concern, the global economy is expected to recover as compared with fiscal 2021 as a result of the implementation of various infection prevention and economic stimulus measures adopted by countries around the world .

We aim to expand the Core Components Business and the Electronic Components Business by enhancing production systems and increasing production capacity of components mainly for 5G, semiconductors and ADAS- related products, for which demand will continue to increase in association with the progress of digitalization. In the Solutions Business, we will also actively develop new products and new businesses mainly in the document solutions unit. In addition, to further improve the productivity of Kyocera Group as a whole, we will promote the introduction of automated production lines utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and robots.

Under the new management structure, we will strengthen our management foundation and steadily implement our initiatives with the aim of achieving record-high sales and improving profitability.

As for anticipated exchange rates, we expect the exchange rates for fiscal 2022 to be 105 yen to the U.S. dollar and 125 yen to the euro.

Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results

(Yen in millions)

Results for the year ended

Forecasts for the year ending

Change

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Sales revenue

Operating profit

Profit before income taxes

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

Average US$ exchange rate

(yen)

Average Euro exchange rate

(yen)

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%

1,526,897

100.0

1,730,000

100.0

203,103

13.3

70,644

4.6

117,000

6.8

46,356

65.6

117,559

7.7

160,000

9.2

42,441

36.1

5.9

113,000

6.5

22,786

25.3

90,214

106

105

124

125

Capital expenditures

117,106

7.7

170,000

9.8

52,894

45.2

Depreciation charge of

73,811

4.8

100,000

5.8

26,189

35.5

property, plant and equipment

Research and development expenses

75,457

4.9

90,000

5.2

14,543

19.3

* % represents the percentage to sales revenue.

- 6 -

Business results for fiscal 2021 have been reclassified in line with the change to reporting segment classifications as described in "[Initiatives to Strengthen Management Foundation] 1) Reorganization of Management Structure" on page 5.

Sales Revenue by Reporting Segment

(Yen in millions)

Results for the year ended

Forecasts for the year ending

Change

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%

Core Components Business

424,669

27.8

455,000

26.3

30,331

7.1

Industrial & Automotive Components Unit

135,884

8.9

145,000

8.4

9,116

6.7

Semiconductor Components Unit

263,595

17.3

280,000

16.2

16,405

6.2

Others

25,190

1.6

30,000

1.7

4,810

19.1

Electronic Components Business

273,002

17.9

320,000

18.5

46,998

17.2

Solutions Business

835,213

54.7

957,000

55.3

121,787

14.6

Industrial Tools Unit

193,066

12.6

209,000

12.1

15,934

8.3

Document Solutions Unit

316,226

20.7

370,000

21.4

53,774

17.0

Communications Unit

232,739

15.2

270,000

15.6

37,261

16.0

Others

93,182

6.2

108,000

6.2

14,818

15.9

Others

18,169

1.2

28,000

1.6

9,831

54.1

Adjustments and eliminations

(24,156)

(1.6)

(30,000)

(1.7)

(5,844)

Sales revenue

1,526,897

100.0

1,730,000

100.0

203,103

13.3

* % represents the component ratio.

Business Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment

(Yen in millions)

Results for the year ended

Forecasts for the year ending

Change

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%

Core Components Business

30,549

7.2

41,000

9.0

10,451

34.2

Industrial & Automotive Components Unit

4,241

3.1

12,000

8.3

7,759

183.0

Semiconductor Components Unit

28,260

10.7

29,000

10.4

740

2.6

Others

(1,952)

0

0.0

1,952

Electronic Components Business

23,000

8.4

40,000

12.5

17,000

73.9

Solutions Business

37,506

4.5

74,000

7.7

36,494

97.3

Industrial Tools Unit

15,721

8.1

22,000

10.5

6,279

39.9

Document Solutions Unit

28,759

9.1

42,000

11.4

13,241

46.0

Communications Unit

14,597

6.3

12,000

4.4

(2,597)

(17.8)

Others

(21,571)

(2,000)

19,571

Others

(3,102)

(15,000)

(11,898)

Total business profit

87,953

5.8

140,000

8.1

52,047

59.2

Corporate gains and others

29,606

20,000

(9,606)

(32.4)

Profit before income taxes

117,559

7.7

160,000

9.2

42,441

36.1

* % represents the percentage to sales revenue of each corresponding segment.

- 7 -

Note: Cautionary statements with respect to forwardlooking statements

Certain of the statements made in this document are forward-looking statements, which are based on our current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the following:

  1. General conditions in the Japanese or global economy;
  2. Unexpected changes in economic, political and legal conditions in countries where we operate or export;
  3. The effect of foreign exchange fluctuations on our results of operations;
  4. Intense competitive pressures to which our products are subject;
  5. Fluctuations in the price and ability of suppliers to provide the required quantity of raw materials for use in our production activities;
  6. Manufacturing delays or defects resulting from outsourcing or internal manufacturing processes;
  7. The possibility that future initiatives and in-process research and development may not produce the desired results;
  8. Companies or assets acquired by us not produce the returns or benefits, or bring in business opportunities;
  9. Inability to secure skilled employees;
  10. Damages on our information security systems from cyberattacks, etc. and significant costs in order to recover and maintain the systems;
  11. Insufficient protection of our trade secrets and intellectual property rights including patents;
  12. Expenses associated with licenses we require to continue to manufacture and sell products;
  13. Unintentional conflict with laws and regulations or newly enacted laws and regulations;
  14. Environmental liability and compliance obligations by tightening of environmental laws and regulations;
  15. Inability to respond to global climate change problems or delay in such response, which may lead to increased costs and negatively impact our corporate brands;
  16. Our market or supply chains being affected by plague, infectious diseases, terrorism, wars or similar events;
  17. Earthquakes and other natural disasters affecting our headquarters and major facilities as well as our suppliers and customers;
  18. Credit risk on trade receivables;
  19. Fluctuations in the value of financial instruments held by us;
  20. Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, goodwill and intangible assets;
  21. Uncertainty over income tax and deferred tax assets; and
  22. Changes in accounting standards.

Due to such risks, uncertainties and other factors, our actual results, performance, achievements or financial condition may be substantially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial condition expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements included in this document.

- 8 -

  1. Overview of Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2021 decreased by 32,893 million yen to 386,727 million yen from 419,620 million yen at March 31, 2020.

1) Cash flows from operating activities

Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal 2021 increased by 6,191 million yen to 220,821 million yen from 214,630 million yen for fiscal 2020. This was due mainly to increase in depreciation and impairment losses, which exceeded a decrease in profit for the year.

2) Cash flows from investing activities

Net cash used in investing activities for fiscal 2021 increased by 38,241 million yen to 183,792 million yen from 145,551 million yen for fiscal 2020. This was due mainly to increases in capital expenditures and purchases of securities as well as decreases in sales of real estate and withdrawal of time deposits, despite decreases in payments for M&A.

3) Cash flows from financing activities

Net cash used in financing activities for fiscal 2021 decreased by 76,158 million yen to 80,968 million yen from 157,126 million yen for fiscal 2020. This was due mainly to the absence of the purchases of non-controlling interests for making AVX Corporation a wholly-owned subsidiary in fiscal 2020, despite decreases in proceeds from borrowings.

Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

(Yen in millions)

For the year ended

For the year ended

Change

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

214,630

220,821

6,191

(145,551)

(183,792)

(38,241)

(157,126)

(80,968)

76,158

(5,147)

11,046

16,193

(93,194)

(32,893)

60,301

512,814

419,620

(93,194)

419,620

386,727

(32,893)

- 9 -

2. Basic Profit Distribution Policy and Dividends for Fiscal 2021 and for Fiscal 2022

(1) Basic Profit Distribution Policy

Kyocera Corporation believes that the best way to increase corporate value and meet shareholders' expectations is to improve future consolidated performance on an ongoing basis.

Kyocera Corporation therefore has adopted a principal guideline that dividend amounts shall fall within a range based on profit attributable to owners of the parent on a consolidated basis, and has set its dividend policy to maintain a payout ratio of around 50% of profit attributable to owners of the parent. In addition, Kyocera Corporation determines dividend amounts based on a comprehensive assessment, taking into account various factors including the amount of capital expenditures necessary for medium-to-long-term corporate growth.

Kyocera Corporation also has adopted policies to ensure a sound financial basis, and, for such purpose it sets aside other general reserves in preparation for the creation of new businesses, cultivation of new markets, development of new technologies and acquisition, as necessary, of outside management resources to achieve sustainable corporate growth.

In addition to the above-mentioned basic policy, within a certain range based on cash flow, Kyocera Corporation will implement acquisitions of its own shares when appropriate, as a powerful mechanism for enhancing shareholder returns.

(2) Dividends for Fiscal 2021

For fiscal 2021, the amount of the year-end dividend will be 80 yen per share, an increase of 20 yen compared with the most recent forecast, reflecting our performance for fiscal 2021 and complying with the above-mentioned basic policy. As a result, the annual dividend will be 140 yen per share when aggregated with the interim dividend, which was in the amount of 60 yen per share, and the consolidated dividend payout ratio will be 56.2%. This amount will represent a decrease of 20 yen per share as compared with the amount of the annual dividend for fiscal 2020, which was 160 yen per share.

(3) Dividends for Fiscal 2022

Kyocera Corporation will determine the amount of its annual dividend for fiscal 2022 in accordance with the above -mentioned basic policy. Based on its forecast of performance for fiscal 2022, Kyocera Corporation currently expects the annual dividend for fiscal 2022 to be 160 yen per share and the consolidated dividend payout ratio will be 51.3%. This amount will represent an increase of 20 yen per share as compared with the amount of the annual dividend for fiscal 2021, which will be 140 yen per share.

3. Management Policy, Management Strategy and Issues to be Addressed, etc.

(1) Basic Management Policies

Kyocera aims to achieve continuous sales growth and high profitability through the practice of "Kyocera Philosophy," which is a corporate philosophy that is based on a concept included in Kyocera's decision making "what is right as a human being" and its own management system "Amoeba Management System" to pursuit management rationale "To provide opportunities for the material and intellectual growth of all our employees, and through our joint efforts, contribute to the advancement of society and humankind."

(2) Target Management Index

In order to realize high-growth and profitable company, Kyocera aims to achieve sustained double-digit growth in sales revenue and profit before income taxes.

(3) Medium and Long-term Management Strategy

Kyocera aims to become a high-growth and profitable company by maximizing its comprehensive strengths through the utilization of the Group's various management resources and by strengthening alliances with external resources. In particular, we are working to expand existing businesses and create new businesses mainly in the "Information and Communication," "Automotive-related," "Environment and Energy" and "Medical and Healthcare" markets, while also making efforts to double productivity to improve profitability.

- 10 -

Furthermore, as described in "[Initiatives to Strengthen Management Foundation] 1) Reorganization of Management Structure" on page 5, in order to revitalize the organization to accelerate growth, sixteen main business sectors and subsidiaries were consolidated into three business segments, namely, the "Core Components Business," "Electronic Components Business" and "Solutions Business" from April 2021, and the administrative divisions were consolidated into "Headquarters." With newly appointed executive officers in charge of each segment, who have been delegated substantial authority from our top management, we will implement a quicker and more dynamic management decision system.

(4) Major Management Challenges

a. Expand existing businesses and create new businesses

In the "Information and Communication" and "Automotive-related" markets, robust demand for 5G, semiconductors and ADAS-related products is expected to continue. We continue to actively make capital investment to seize this business opportunity and expand existing businesses. In particular, to enhance our production capacity for ceramic packages, capacitors and crystal devices etc., we will install mass production systems and automation of production lines, as well as construct new buildings at production sites in Japan and overseas.

In order to achieve medium- to long-term growth, we will strive to create new businesses, which will contribute to the solution of social issues, by strengthening cooperation within and outside the group. We are entering the AI collaborative robot system business utilizing our unique AI technology, etc. We have also begun development of application for gallium nitride devices, a key material that will contribute to the achievement of a low-carbon emission society. In addition, we are developing energy businesses which place solar power generation systems at their center, as well as regenerative medicine businesses taking advantage of our accumulated know-how in the artificial joint business. In the future, we will promote the trial introduction and demonstration of these new businesses to achieve contributions to profit as soon as possible.

b. Double Productivity

We are working to double productivity by developing production technologies that make full use of AI, robots and IoT. Specifically, at our manufacturing site for clay-typelithium-ion energy storage system, we are constructing smart factories that incorporate data links among our manufacturing processes through IoT devices and make production lines autonomous through AI control. In the future, we will expand these automation technologies and systems to each business in order to improve the productivity of the Group as a whole.

In addition, we will make further use of remote work, which has accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to further improve operational efficiency in our sales and administrative divisions.

(5) Promotion of ESG Management

Kyocera strives to address environmental issues, ensure diversity, and strengthen corporate governance, for sustainable corporate management.

With respect to environmental issues, we are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the use of renewable energy, including the installation of solar power generation systems at our own sites. We are also setting long-term environmental targets and enhancing information disclosure based on TCFD (Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures) recommendations.

We are also working to create a work environment and systems in which diverse human resources can play an active role in order to realize our management rationale "To provide opportunities for the material and intellectual growth of all our employees." In addition to the arrangement of flexible work systems, we are introducing various systems to encourage new ideas and challenges.

With regard to corporate governance, we are working to further clarify the role of the Board of Directors in management supervision and execution and also to improve its effectiveness. At the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2021, Kyocera will propose to increase the ratio of outside directors to one-third of all Directors. Kyocera will also propose to nominate a corporate executive as a new outside director. With this new board structure, we aim to establish an enhanced level of corporate governance.

4. Basic Rationale for Selection of Accounting Standards

Kyocera has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") to its consolidated financial statements from the year ended March 31, 2019 in order to further enhance its management control on a global basis.

- 11 -

5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

(1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Yen in millions)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Change

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

419,620

386,727

(32,893)

Short-term investments

62,999

79,852

16,853

Trade and other receivables

336,294

339,621

3,327

Other financial assets

11,035

17,504

6,469

Inventories

344,304

345,354

1,050

Other current assets

28,455

30,706

2,251

Total current assets

1,202,707

37.0

34.3

1,199,764

(2,943)

Non-current assets

Equity and debt instruments

1,196,634

1,264,453

67,819

Investments accounted for using the equity method

17,422

16,975

(447)

Other financial assets

27,179

43,101

15,922

Property, plant and equipment

383,271

439,109

55,838

Right-of-use assets

34,921

38,639

3,718

Goodwill

212,207

256,532

44,325

Intangible assets

118,533

151,295

32,762

Deferred tax assets

40,434

36,624

(3,810)

Other non-current assets

16,867

46,978

30,111

Total non-current assets

2,047,468

63.0

2,293,706

65.7

246,238

Total assets

3,250,175

100.0

3,493,470

100.0

243,295

* % represents the component ratio.

- 12 -

(Yen in millions)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Change

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Borrowings

35,025

40,020

4,995

Trade and other payables

173,300

183,145

9,845

Lease liabilities

15,477

15,863

386

Other financial liabilities

1,544

7,669

6,125

Income tax payables

11,396

15,584

4,188

Accrued expenses

114,983

120,165

5,182

Provisions

14,411

6,403

(8,008)

Other current liabilities

31,373

34,004

2,631

Total current liabilities

397,509

12.2

422,853

12.1

25,344

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

44,970

57,888

12,918

Lease liabilities

31,847

34,051

2,204

Retirement benefit liabilities

28,406

23,624

(4,782)

Deferred tax liabilities

271,317

309,951

38,634

Provisions

8,760

8,432

(328)

Other non-current liabilities

13,124

20,561

7,437

Total non-current liabilities

398,424

12.3

454,507

13.0

56,083

Total liabilities

795,933

24.5

877,360

25.1

81,427

Equity

Common stock

115,703

115,703

Capital surplus

123,539

122,745

(794)

Retained earnings

1,686,672

1,750,259

63,587

Other components of equity

575,495

671,951

96,456

Treasury stock

(69,275)

(69,243)

32

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

2,432,134

2,591,415

74.2

74.8

159,281

Non-controlling interests

22,108

0.7

24,695

0.7

2,587

Total equity

2,454,242

75.5

2,616,110

74.9

161,868

Total liabilities and equity

3,250,175

100.0

3,493,470

100.0

243,295

* % represents the component ratio.

- 13 -

  1. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income a. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Sales revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating profit

Finance income

Finance expenses

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

Share of net profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method

Other, net

Profit before income taxes

Income taxes

Profit for the year

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interests

Profit for the year

Per share information:

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

Basic

Diluted

* % represents the percentage to sales revenue.

(Yen in millions except per share amounts)

For the year ended

For the year ended

Change

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%

1,599,053

100.0

(4.5)

100.0

1,526,897

(72,156)

1,157,879

72.4

1,119,950

73.3

(37,929)

(3.3)

441,174

(7.8)

27.6

406,947

26.7

(34,227)

340,981

21.3

336,303

22.1

(4,678)

(1.4)

100,193

4.6

(29.5)

6.3

70,644

(29,549)

48,154

3.0

45,650

3.0

(2,504)

(5.2)

1,553

0.1

2,194

0.1

641

41.3

(481)

(0.0)

375

0.0

856

124

0.0

261

0.0

137

110.5

2,389

0.1

2,823

0.2

434

18.2

148,826

(21.0)

9.3

117,559

7.7

(31,267)

36,980

2.3

24,209

1.6

(12,771)

(34.5)

111,846

7.0

93,350

6.1

(18,496)

(16.5)

107,721

6.7

90,214

5.9

(17,507)

(16.3)

4,125

0.3

3,136

0.2

(989)

(24.0)

111,846

7.0

93,350

6.1

(18,496)

(16.5)

297.36 yen

248.91 yen

- 14 -

b. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income, net of taxation

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Re-measurement of defined benefit plans

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net changes in fair value of cash flow hedge

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method

Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income for the year

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interests

Comprehensive income for the year

(Yen in millions)

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Change

Amount

Amount

111,846

93,350

(18,496)

177,776

66,730

(111,046)

(675)

21,146

21,821

177,101

87,876

(89,225)

(154)

144

298

(24,222)

33,331

57,553

25

108

83

(24,351)

33,583

57,934

152,750

121,459

(31,291)

264,596

214,809

(49,787)

262,750

210,784

(51,966)

1,846

4,025

2,179

264,596

214,809

(49,787)

- 15 -

(3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended March 31, 2020

(Yen in millions)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

Non-

Other

Common

Capital

Retained

Treasury

controlling

Total equity

components

Total

interests

Stock

surplus

earnings

stock

of equity

Balance as of April 1, 2019

115,703

165,225

1,638,709

418,643

(72,361)

2,265,919

96,341

2,362,260

Profit for the year

107,721

107,721

111,846

4,125

Other comprehensive income

155,029

155,029

(2,279)

152,750

Total comprehensive income

107,721

155,029

262,750

1,846

264,596

for the year

Cash dividends

(57,935)

(57,935)

(4,111)

(62,046)

Purchase of treasury stock

(26)

(26)

(26)

Reissuance of treasury stock

1,700

3,112

4,812

4,812

Transactions with non-controlling

(43,386)

0

(43,386)

(71,968)

(115,354)

interests and other

Transfer to retained earnings

(1,823)

1,823

Balance as of March 31, 2020

115,703

123,539

1,686,672

575,495

(69,275)

2,432,134

22,108

2,454,242

For the year ended March 31, 2021

(Yen in millions)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

Non-

Other

Common

Capital

Retained

Treasury

controlling

Total equity

components

Total

interests

Stock

surplus

earnings

stock

of equity

Balance as of April 1, 2020

115,703

123,539

1,686,672

575,495

(69,275)

2,432,134

22,108

2,454,242

Profit for the year

90,214

90,214

93,350

3,136

Other comprehensive income

120,570

120,570

889

121,459

Total comprehensive income

90,214

120,570

210,784

4,025

214,809

for the year

Cash dividends

(50,741)

(50,741)

(1,757)

(52,498)

Purchase of treasury stock

(17)

(17)

(17)

Reissuance of treasury stock

17

49

66

66

Transactions with non-controlling

(811)

(811)

319

(492)

interests and other

Transfer to retained earnings

24,114

(24,114)

Balance as of March 31, 2021

115,703

122,745

1,750,259

671,951

(69,243)

2,591,415

24,695

2,616,110

- 16 -

(4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Yen in millions)

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit for the year

111,846

93,350

Depreciation and amortization

92,748

109,058

Finance expenses (income)

(46,601)

(43,456)

Share of net profit of investments accounted for using the

(124)

(261)

equity method

Impairment loss

297

11,666

(Gains) losses from sales or disposal of property, plant and

(6,938)

149

equipment

Income taxes

36,980

24,209

(Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables

7,170

(6,968)

(Increase) decrease in inventories

4,772

10,156

(Increase) decrease in other assets

8,811

8,593

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

(6,869)

(11,753)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

(8,573)

(2,748)

Increase (decrease) in provisions

3,409

(9,258)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

(9,690)

3,765

Other, net

(3,702)

(1,845)

Subtotal

183,536

184,657

Interests and dividends received

48,978

49,314

Interests paid

(1,430)

(1,944)

Income taxes refund (paid)

(16,454)

(11,206)

Net cash provided by operating activities

214,630

220,821

Cash flows from investing activities:

Payments for purchases of property, plant and equipment

(107,135)

(122,838)

Payments for purchases of intangible assets

(13,599)

(9,288)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

11,537

952

Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired

(83,522)

(59,877)

Acquisition of time deposits and certificate of deposits

(194,493)

(114,616)

Withdrawal of time deposits and certificate of deposits

218,218

105,719

Payments for purchases of securities

(3,920)

(13,960)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of securities

35,339

31,478

Other, net

(7,976)

(1,362)

Net cash used in investing activities

(145,551)

(183,792)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

28,947

(4,406)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

45,059

7,273

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(41,055)

(9,489)

Repayments of lease liabilities

(17,610)

(20,992)

Dividends paid

(62,017)

(52,351)

Reissuance of treasury stock

4,745

1

Purchase of non-controlling interests

(115,984)

(1,036)

Other, net

789

32

Net cash used in financing activities

(157,126)

(80,968)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and

(5,147)

11,046

cash equivalents

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(93,194)

(32,893)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

512,814

419,620

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

419,620

386,727

- 17 -

  1. Basis of Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements a. Summary of significant accounting policies
    Kyocera's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS.

b. Scope of consolidation:

Number of consolidated subsidiaries

294 Kyocera Document Solutions Inc.

AVX Corporation

Kyocera International, Inc. and others

Number of associates accounted for using the equity method

13

c. Changes in scope of consolidation:

Consolidated subsidiaries:

Number of increase

26

Number of decrease

15

Associate accounted for using the equity method:

Number of decrease

1

- 18 -

(6) Segment Information a. Reporting segments:

(Yen in millions)

For the year ended

For the year ended

Change

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Amount

Amount

Amount

%

Capital expenditures

Industrial & Automotive Components Group

22,969

14,676

(8,293)

(36.1)

Semiconductor Components Group

11,958

24,066

12,108

101.3

Electronic Devices Group

29,558

47,796

18,238

61.7

Communications Group

6,224

5,159

(1,065)

(17.1)

Document Solutions Group

8,866

8,959

93

1.0

Life & Environment Group

5,684

7,774

2,090

36.8

Other

3,198

2,023

(1,175)

(36.7)

Corporate

17,546

6,653

(10,893)

(62.1)

Total

106,003

117,106

11,103

10.5

Depreciation and amortization

Industrial & Automotive Components Group

24,128

29,234

5,106

21.2

Semiconductor Components Group

9,818

13,382

3,564

36.3

Electronic Devices Group

23,622

26,690

3,068

13.0

Communications Group

8,419

8,493

74

0.9

Document Solutions Group

14,640

17,156

2,516

17.2

Life & Environment Group

4,690

4,721

31

0.7

Other

3,528

4,235

707

20.0

Corporate

3,903

5,147

1,244

31.9

Total

92,748

109,058

16,310

17.6

Research and development expenses

Industrial & Automotive Components Group

14,367

12,424

(1,943)

(13.5)

Semiconductor Components Group

4,486

4,799

313

7.0

Electronic Devices Group

16,445

19,180

2,735

16.6

Communications Group

6,550

7,185

635

9.7

Document Solutions Group

21,615

18,166

(3,449)

(16.0)

Life & Environment Group

9,049

8,112

(937)

(10.4)

Other

6,729

5,591

(1,138)

(16.9)

Total

79,241

75,457

(3,784)

(4.8)

(Note 1) With regard to Reporting segment information of Sales revenue and Profit before income taxes, please refer to "b. Consolidated Financial Results by Reporting Segment" under "1. Overview of Operating Results and Other Information" on page 4.

(Note 2) On April 1, 2020, a domestic subsidiary, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., which is included in "Communications Group," absorbed and merged with a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Solar Corporation, which was included in "Life & Environment Group." As a result, "For the year ended March 31, 2020" in the above tables are presented in the reporting segment after the merger.

- 19 -

b. Geographic segments

(Yen in millions)

For the year ended

For the year ended

Change

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%

Sales revenue by geographic area

Japan

598,113

37.4

550,161

36.0

(47,952)

(8.0)

Asia

358,946

22.4

390,659

25.6

31,713

8.8

Europe

306,326

19.2

282,422

18.5

(23,904)

(7.8)

United States of America

276,002

17.3

256,056

16.8

(19,946)

(7.2)

Others

59,666

3.7

47,599

3.1

(12,067)

(20.2)

Total

1,599,053

100.0

1,526,897

100.0

(72,156)

(4.5)

* % represents the component ratio.

(7) Earnings per Share

With regard to earnings per share, please refer to the cover page "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021" and "(2) Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income" under "5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes" on page 14.

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - Diluted is not stated, as there is no potential share.

  1. Material Subsequent Event Not Applicable.
  2. Notes to Going Concern Assumption Not Applicable.

- 20 -

Disclaimer

Kyocera Corporation published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
