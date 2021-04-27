Kyocera : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (IFRS) 04/27/2021 | 03:05am EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (1) Consolidated operating results (% of change from the previous year) Sales revenue Operating profit Profit before Profit attributable to Comprehensive income taxes owners of the parent income for the year Year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % March 31, 2021 1,526,897 (4.5) 70,644 (29.5) 117,559 (21.0) 90,214 (16.3) 214,809 (18.8) March 31, 2020 1,599,053 (1.5) 100,193 5.7 148,826 5.8 107,721 4.4 264,596 675.5 Earnings per share Earnings per share Ratio of profit to Ratio of profit Ratio of attributable to owners attributable to owners equity attributable to before income operating profit Year ended of the parent - Basic of the parent - Diluted owners of the parent taxes to total assets to sales revenue Yen Yen % % % March 31, 2021 248.91 － 3.6 3.5 4.6 March 31, 2020 297.36 － 4.6 4.8 6.3 (Reference) Share of net profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method: For the year ended March 31, 2021 261 million yen For the year ended March 31, 2020 124 million yen (2) Consolidated financial position Equity attributable to Ratio of equity Equity per share Total assets Total equity attributable to owners attributable to owners owners of the parent of the parent to total assets of the parent As of Million yen Million yen Million yen % Yen March 31, 2021 3,493,470 2,616,110 2,591,415 74.2 7,149.91 March 31, 2020 3,250,175 2,454,242 2,432,134 74.8 6,710.59 (3) Consolidated cash flows Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year Year ended Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen March 31, 2021 220,821 (183,792) (80,968) 386,727 March 31, 2020 214,630 (145,551) (157,126) 419,620 2. Cash Dividends Annual dividends per share Annual dividends Dividend Dividends on equity First Second Third payout ratio attributable to Year-end Total (Total) quarter-endquarter-endquarter-end (Consolidated) owners of the parent Year ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million yen % % March 31, 2020 － 80.00 － 80.00 160.00 57,989 53.8 2.5 March 31, 2021 － 60.00 － 80.00 140.00 50,742 56.2 2.0 Year ending － － － － 160.00 51.3 March 31, 2022 (forecast) (Note) Dividends per share for the year ending March 31, 2022 are forecasted to be 160.00 yen on an annual basis. 3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (% of change from the previous year) Year Ending March 31, 2022 Profit before Profit attributable to Earnings per share Sales revenue Operating profit attributable to owners income taxes owners of the parent of the parent - Basic Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen 1,730,000 13.3 117,000 65.6 160,000 36.1 113,000 25.3 311.78 (Note) "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - Basic" is calculated using the average number of shares outstanding for the year ended March 31, 2021. Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates Changes in accounting policies required under IFRS: None Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (i): None Changes in accounting estimates: None Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares issued (including treasury stock): As of March 31, 2021 377,618,580 shares As of March 31, 2020 377,618,580 shares (ii) Number of treasury stock: As of March 31, 2021 15,178,204 shares As of March 31, 2020 15,186,354 shares (iii) Average number of shares outstanding: Year ended March 31, 2021 362,439,184 shares Year ended March 31, 2020 362,263,336 shares (Reference) Outline of Non-Consolidated Results for Kyocera Corporation Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (1) Non-consolidated operating results (% of change from the previous year) Net sales Profit from operations Recurring profit Net income Year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % March 31, 2021 708,177 (3.0) 11,830 － 103,245 5.0 93,269 5.4 March 31, 2020 730,388 (0.8) (698) － 98,356 (18.0) 88,466 60.5 Net income Net income per share -Basic per share -Diluted Year ended Yen Yen March 31, 2021 257.34 － March 31, 2020 244.20 － (2) Non-consolidated financial condition Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of Million yen Million yen % Yen March 31, 2021 2,685,137 2,124,257 79.1 5,860.98 March 31, 2020 2,520,096 2,015,786 80.0 5,561.83 (Reference) Owned capital As of March 31, 2021: 2,124,257 million yen, As of March 31, 2020: 2,015,786 million yen *Explanation for appropriate use of forecast and other notes 1. 4. English translation This is an English translation of the Japanese original of "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021." The translation is prepared for the reference and convenience solely for those who do not use Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. (Attachment) Table of Contents 1. Overview of Operating Results and Other Information .......................…………………………… 2 (1) Overview of Operating Results ………………………………………………………………………… 2 (2) Overview of Financial Position ………………………………………………………………………… 9 2. Basic Profit Distribution Policy and Dividends for Fiscal 2021 and for Fiscal 2022 ……………………… 10 3. Management Policy, Management Strategy and Issues to be Addressed, etc. …………………………… 10 4. Basic Rationale for Selection of Accounting Standards …………………………………………………… 11 5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes …………………………………………………… 12 (1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ………………………………………………………… 12 (2) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income ………………………………… 14 a. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss ……………………………………………………………… 14 b. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income …………………………………………………… 15 (3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ………………………………………………………… 16 (4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ………………………………………………………………… 17 (5) Basis of Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………… 18 (6) Segment Information …………………………………………………………………………………… 19 (7) Earnings per Share ……………………………………………………………………………………… 20 (8) Material Subsequent Event …………………………………………………………………………… 20 (9) Notes to Going Concern Assumption ………………………………………………………………… 20 - 1 - 1. Overview of Operating Results and Other Information Overview of Operating Results a. Consolidated Financial Results During the year ended March 31, 2021 ("fiscal 2021"), sales revenue and profit decreased compared with the year ended March 31, 2020 ("fiscal 2020") due to the impact of the economic downturn caused by the spread of COVID -19. Sales revenue in the Components Business increased slightly compared with fiscal 2020 due to the contribution of M&A activities and increased demand in the semiconductor and 5G-related markets, which more than offset the significant adverse impact of a slump in the automotive-related market during the three months ended June 30, 2020 ("the first quarter"). On the other hand, sales revenue in the Equipment & Systems Business decreased. As a result, sales revenue decreased by 72,156 million yen, or 4.5%, to 1,526,897 million yen, compared with fiscal 2020. Profits decreased as compared with fiscal 2020 due to the decrease in sales revenue and also an increase in depreciation charges as well as the recording of a one-time loss in the smart energy business*1. Operating profit decreased by 29,549 million yen, or 29.5%, to 70,644 million yen, profit before income taxes decreased by 31,267 million yen, or 21.0%, to 117,559 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 17,507 million yen, or 16.3%, to 90,214 million yen. The average exchange rates for fiscal 2021 were 106 yen to the U.S. dollar, marking appreciation of 3 yen or 2.8%, and 124 yen to the euro, marking depreciation of 3 yen or 2.5%, compared with fiscal 2020. As a result, sales revenue after translation into yen for fiscal 2021 was pushed down by approximately 9 billion yen compared with fiscal 2020. Consolidated Financial Results (Yen in millions) For the year ended For the year ended Change March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Amount %*2 Amount %*2 Amount % Sales revenue 1,599,053 100.0 1,526,897 100.0 (72,156) (4.5) Operating profit 100,193 6.3 70,644 4.6 (29,549) (29.5) Profit before income taxes 148,826 9.3 117,559 7.7 (31,267) (21.0) Profit attributable to owners of the parent 107,721 6.7 90,214 5.9 (17,507) (16.3) Average US$ exchange rate (yen) 109 － 106 － － － Average Euro exchange rate (yen) 121 － 124 － － － Capital expenditures 106,003 6.6 117,106 7.7 11,103 10.5 Depreciation charge of 62,413 3.9 73,811 4.8 11,398 18.3 property, plant and equipment Research and development expenses 79,241 5.0 75,457 4.9 (3,784) (4.8) *1: On April 1, 2020, the "solar energy business" was renamed the "smart energy business." *2: % represents the percentage to sales revenue. - 2 - b. Consolidated Financial Results by Reporting Segment 1) Industrial & Automotive Components Group Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 increased by 17,951 million yen, or 5.3%, to 359,044 million yen compared with 341,093 million yen for fiscal 2020. In addition to contributions from M&A activities, sales of fine ceramic parts for semiconductor processing equipment increased. Business profit increased by 2,329 million yen, or 14.7%, to 18,142 million yen compared with 15,813 million yen in fiscal 2020 due to increased sales revenue and decreased manufacturing cost, which more than offset the impact of an increase in depreciation charges, etc. 2) Semiconductor Components Group Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 increased by 16,367 million yen, or 6.6%, to 263,595 million yen compared with 247,228 million yen for fiscal 2020. Sales increased mainly due to strong demand for ceramic packages for 5G capable smartphones. On the other hand, business profit decreased by 2,251 million yen, or 7.4%, to 28,260 million yen compared with 30,511 million yen in fiscal 2020 due to an increase in depreciation charges, etc. 3) Electronic Devices Group Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 decreased by 18,943 million yen, or 5.8%, to 305,170 million yen compared with 324,113 million yen for fiscal 2020, due to a decrease in sales at AVX Corporation and sales of printing devices, particularly for the industrial market. Business profit decreased by 6,476 million yen, or 20.4%, to 25,268 million yen compared with 31,744 million yen in fiscal 2020 mainly due to the decrease in sales revenue and an increase in depreciation charges. 4) Communications Group Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 decreased by 38,079 million yen, or 14.1%, to 232,739 million yen compared with 270,818 million yen for fiscal 2020 due to a decrease in the number of mobile phone handsets sold and a decrease in sales in the engineering business. On the other hand, business profit for fiscal 2021 increased by 3,338 million yen, or 29.6%, to 14,597 million yen compared with 11,259 million yen in fiscal 2020 as a result of our efforts to reduce costs. 5) Document Solutions Group Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 decreased by 43,689 million yen, or 12.1%, to 316,226 million yen compared with 359,915 million yen for fiscal 2020. Despite a recovery in demand after hitting bottom in the first quarter, demand for fiscal 2021 as a whole did not reach the level of fiscal 2020. In particular, sales of equipment and consumables decreased. Business profit decreased by 5,730 million yen, or 16.6%, to 28,759 million yen compared with 34,489 million yen in fiscal 2020 due to the decrease in sales revenue. 6) Life & Environment Group Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 decreased by 9,849 million yen, or 13.4%, to 63,898 million yen compared with 73,747 million yen for fiscal 2020 due mainly to lower sales of solar power generation systems in the smart energy business. Business loss increased by 12,987 million yen, to 23,952 million yen compared with 10,965 million yen in fiscal 2020, due to lower sales revenue and the recording of an impairment loss in the amount of 11,518 million yen relating to machinery, equipment and goodwill as well as intangible assets in the smart energy business. - 3 - Sales Revenue by Reporting Segment (Yen in millions) For the year ended For the year ended Change March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Amount %* Amount %* Amount % Industrial & Automotive Components Group 341,093 21.3 359,044 23.5 17,951 5.3 Semiconductor Components Group 247,228 15.5 263,595 17.3 16,367 6.6 Electronic Devices Group 324,113 20.3 305,170 20.0 (18,943) (5.8) Total Components Business 912,434 57.1 927,809 60.8 15,375 1.7 Communications Group 270,818 17.0 232,739 15.2 (38,079) (14.1) Document Solutions Group 359,915 22.5 316,226 20.7 (43,689) (12.1) Life & Environment Group 73,747 4.6 63,898 4.2 (9,849) (13.4) Total Equipment & Systems Business 704,480 44.1 612,863 40.1 (91,617) (13.0) Others 16,737 1.0 18,169 1.2 1,432 8.6 Adjustments and eliminations (34,598) (2.2) (31,944) (2.1) 2,654 － Sales revenue 1,599,053 100.0 1,526,897 100.0 (72,156) (4.5) * % represents the component ratio. Business Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment (Yen in millions) For the year ended For the year ended Change March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Amount %* Amount %* Amount % Industrial & Automotive Components Group 15,813 4.6 18,142 5.1 2,329 14.7 Semiconductor Components Group 30,511 12.3 28,260 10.7 (2,251) (7.4) Electronic Devices Group 31,744 9.8 25,268 8.3 (6,476) (20.4) Total Components Business 78,068 8.6 71,670 7.7 (6,398) (8.2) Communications Group 11,259 4.2 14,597 6.3 3,338 29.6 Document Solutions Group 34,489 9.6 28,759 9.1 (5,730) (16.6) Life & Environment Group (10,965) － (23,952) － (12,987) － Total Equipment & Systems Business 34,783 4.9 19,404 3.2 (15,379) (44.2) Others (4,484) － (3,102) － 1,382 － Total business profit 108,367 6.8 87,972 5.8 (20,395) (18.8) Corporate gains and share of net profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 41,977 － 31,703 － (10,274) (24.5) Adjustments and eliminations (1,518) － (2,116) － (598) － Profit before income taxes 148,826 9.3 117,559 7.7 (31,267) (21.0) * % represents the percentage to sales revenue of each corresponding segment. (Note) On April 1, 2020, a domestic subsidiary, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., which is included in "Communications Group," absorbed and merged with a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Solar Corporation, which was included in "Life & Environment Group." As a result, "For the year ended March 31, 2020" in the above tables are presented in the reporting segment after the merger. - 4 - [Initiatives to Strengthen Management Foundation] 1) Reorganization of Management Structure In April 2021, Kyocera Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Kyocera") has reorganized its sixteen main business sectors and subsidiaries, integrating them into three business segments, namely, the "Core Components Business," "Electronic Components Business" and "Solutions Business," and also integrated its administrative divisions into "Headquarters," in order to revitalize the organization to accelerate growth. At the same time, by delegating substantial authority of top management to newly appointed executive officers in charge of each segment, we will implement a quicker and more dynamic management decision system. Under this new management structure, we will strive to further pursue synergies, efficiently utilize management resources, develop new products and create new businesses. Overview of business segment from April 2021. Business segment Officers in charge Core Components Business Hiroshi Fure Director, Managing Executive Officer Electronic Components Business John Sarvis Director, Managing Executive Officer (Deputy) Koichi Kano Director, Managing Executive Officer Solutions Business Norihiko Ina Director, Managing Executive Officer Main businesses and subsidiaries Fine Ceramic Components, Automotive Components, Ceramic Packages, Organic Packages and Boards, Optical Components, Medical Devices, Jewelry & Applied Ceramic Related Products Electronic Components, AVX Corporation Industrial Tools, Liquid Crystal Displays, Printing Devices, Information Equipment (KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc.), Telecommunications Equipment, Information Systems and Telecommunication Services (KYOCERA Communication Systems Co., Ltd.), Smart Energy Business Revision of the Composition of the Board of Directors (to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021)

The number of Directors constituting the Board of Directors will be changed from the current fifteen to nine with the aim of expediting decision-making and strengthening our management supervisory system. [Candidates for the Board of Directors] Goro Yamaguchi Chairman of the Board and Representative Director Hideo Tanimoto President and Representative Director Hiroshi Fure Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Core Components Business Norihiko Ina Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Solutions Business Koichi Kano Director, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Executive General Manager of Electronic Components Business Shoichi Aoki Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Headquarters Atsushi Aoyama Outside Director (Professor of Graduate School of Technology Management, Ritsumeikan University) Akiko Koyano Outside Director (Attorney-at-law, Partner Attorney-at-law of Koyano LPC) Eiji Kakiuchi * Outside Director (Representative Director, Chairman, Member of the Board of SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.) *New appointment - 5 - [Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022] For the year ending March 31, 2022 ("fiscal 2022"), although the impact of Covid-19 on the economy still remains a concern, the global economy is expected to recover as compared with fiscal 2021 as a result of the implementation of various infection prevention and economic stimulus measures adopted by countries around the world . We aim to expand the Core Components Business and the Electronic Components Business by enhancing production systems and increasing production capacity of components mainly for 5G, semiconductors and ADAS- related products, for which demand will continue to increase in association with the progress of digitalization. In the Solutions Business, we will also actively develop new products and new businesses mainly in the document solutions unit. In addition, to further improve the productivity of Kyocera Group as a whole, we will promote the introduction of automated production lines utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and robots. Under the new management structure, we will strengthen our management foundation and steadily implement our initiatives with the aim of achieving record-high sales and improving profitability. As for anticipated exchange rates, we expect the exchange rates for fiscal 2022 to be 105 yen to the U.S. dollar and 125 yen to the euro. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results (Yen in millions) Results for the year ended Forecasts for the year ending Change March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Sales revenue Operating profit Profit before income taxes Profit attributable to owners of the parent Average US$ exchange rate (yen) Average Euro exchange rate (yen) Amount %* Amount %* Amount % 1,526,897 100.0 1,730,000 100.0 203,103 13.3 70,644 4.6 117,000 6.8 46,356 65.6 117,559 7.7 160,000 9.2 42,441 36.1 5.9 113,000 6.5 22,786 25.3 90,214 106 － 105 － － － 124 － 125 － － － Capital expenditures 117,106 7.7 170,000 9.8 52,894 45.2 Depreciation charge of 73,811 4.8 100,000 5.8 26,189 35.5 property, plant and equipment Research and development expenses 75,457 4.9 90,000 5.2 14,543 19.3 * % represents the percentage to sales revenue. - 6 - Business results for fiscal 2021 have been reclassified in line with the change to reporting segment classifications as described in "[Initiatives to Strengthen Management Foundation] 1) Reorganization of Management Structure" on page 5. Sales Revenue by Reporting Segment (Yen in millions) Results for the year ended Forecasts for the year ending Change March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Amount %* Amount %* Amount % Core Components Business 424,669 27.8 455,000 26.3 30,331 7.1 Industrial & Automotive Components Unit 135,884 8.9 145,000 8.4 9,116 6.7 Semiconductor Components Unit 263,595 17.3 280,000 16.2 16,405 6.2 Others 25,190 1.6 30,000 1.7 4,810 19.1 Electronic Components Business 273,002 17.9 320,000 18.5 46,998 17.2 Solutions Business 835,213 54.7 957,000 55.3 121,787 14.6 Industrial Tools Unit 193,066 12.6 209,000 12.1 15,934 8.3 Document Solutions Unit 316,226 20.7 370,000 21.4 53,774 17.0 Communications Unit 232,739 15.2 270,000 15.6 37,261 16.0 Others 93,182 6.2 108,000 6.2 14,818 15.9 Others 18,169 1.2 28,000 1.6 9,831 54.1 Adjustments and eliminations (24,156) (1.6) (30,000) (1.7) (5,844) － Sales revenue 1,526,897 100.0 1,730,000 100.0 203,103 13.3 * % represents the component ratio. Business Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment (Yen in millions) Results for the year ended Forecasts for the year ending Change March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Amount %* Amount %* Amount % Core Components Business 30,549 7.2 41,000 9.0 10,451 34.2 Industrial & Automotive Components Unit 4,241 3.1 12,000 8.3 7,759 183.0 Semiconductor Components Unit 28,260 10.7 29,000 10.4 740 2.6 Others (1,952) － 0 0.0 1,952 － Electronic Components Business 23,000 8.4 40,000 12.5 17,000 73.9 Solutions Business 37,506 4.5 74,000 7.7 36,494 97.3 Industrial Tools Unit 15,721 8.1 22,000 10.5 6,279 39.9 Document Solutions Unit 28,759 9.1 42,000 11.4 13,241 46.0 Communications Unit 14,597 6.3 12,000 4.4 (2,597) (17.8) Others (21,571) － (2,000) － 19,571 － Others (3,102) － (15,000) － (11,898) － Total business profit 87,953 5.8 140,000 8.1 52,047 59.2 Corporate gains and others 29,606 － 20,000 － (9,606) (32.4) Profit before income taxes 117,559 7.7 160,000 9.2 42,441 36.1 * % represents the percentage to sales revenue of each corresponding segment. - 7 - Note: Cautionary statements with respect to forward‐looking statements Certain of the statements made in this document are forward-looking statements, which are based on our current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the following: General conditions in the Japanese or global economy; Unexpected changes in economic, political and legal conditions in countries where we operate or export; The effect of foreign exchange fluctuations on our results of operations; Intense competitive pressures to which our products are subject; Fluctuations in the price and ability of suppliers to provide the required quantity of raw materials for use in our production activities; Manufacturing delays or defects resulting from outsourcing or internal manufacturing processes; The possibility that future initiatives and in-process research and development may not produce the desired results; Companies or assets acquired by us not produce the returns or benefits, or bring in business opportunities; Inability to secure skilled employees; Damages on our information security systems from cyberattacks, etc. and significant costs in order to recover and maintain the systems; Insufficient protection of our trade secrets and intellectual property rights including patents; Expenses associated with licenses we require to continue to manufacture and sell products; Unintentional conflict with laws and regulations or newly enacted laws and regulations; Environmental liability and compliance obligations by tightening of environmental laws and regulations; Inability to respond to global climate change problems or delay in such response, which may lead to increased costs and negatively impact our corporate brands; Our market or supply chains being affected by plague, infectious diseases, terrorism, wars or similar events; Earthquakes and other natural disasters affecting our headquarters and major facilities as well as our suppliers and customers; Credit risk on trade receivables; Fluctuations in the value of financial instruments held by us; Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, goodwill and intangible assets; Uncertainty over income tax and deferred tax assets; and Changes in accounting standards. Due to such risks, uncertainties and other factors, our actual results, performance, achievements or financial condition may be substantially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial condition expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements included in this document. - 8 - Overview of Financial Position Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2021 decreased by 32,893 million yen to 386,727 million yen from 419,620 million yen at March 31, 2020. 1) Cash flows from operating activities Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal 2021 increased by 6,191 million yen to 220,821 million yen from 214,630 million yen for fiscal 2020. This was due mainly to increase in depreciation and impairment losses, which exceeded a decrease in profit for the year. 2) Cash flows from investing activities Net cash used in investing activities for fiscal 2021 increased by 38,241 million yen to 183,792 million yen from 145,551 million yen for fiscal 2020. This was due mainly to increases in capital expenditures and purchases of securities as well as decreases in sales of real estate and withdrawal of time deposits, despite decreases in payments for M&A. 3) Cash flows from financing activities Net cash used in financing activities for fiscal 2021 decreased by 76,158 million yen to 80,968 million yen from 157,126 million yen for fiscal 2020. This was due mainly to the absence of the purchases of non-controlling interests for making AVX Corporation a wholly-owned subsidiary in fiscal 2020, despite decreases in proceeds from borrowings. Consolidated Cash Flows Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year (Yen in millions) For the year ended For the year ended Change March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 214,630 220,821 6,191 (145,551) (183,792) (38,241) (157,126) (80,968) 76,158 (5,147) 11,046 16,193 (93,194) (32,893) 60,301 512,814 419,620 (93,194) 419,620 386,727 (32,893) - 9 - 2. Basic Profit Distribution Policy and Dividends for Fiscal 2021 and for Fiscal 2022 (1) Basic Profit Distribution Policy Kyocera Corporation believes that the best way to increase corporate value and meet shareholders' expectations is to improve future consolidated performance on an ongoing basis. Kyocera Corporation therefore has adopted a principal guideline that dividend amounts shall fall within a range based on profit attributable to owners of the parent on a consolidated basis, and has set its dividend policy to maintain a payout ratio of around 50% of profit attributable to owners of the parent. In addition, Kyocera Corporation determines dividend amounts based on a comprehensive assessment, taking into account various factors including the amount of capital expenditures necessary for medium-to-long-term corporate growth. Kyocera Corporation also has adopted policies to ensure a sound financial basis, and, for such purpose it sets aside other general reserves in preparation for the creation of new businesses, cultivation of new markets, development of new technologies and acquisition, as necessary, of outside management resources to achieve sustainable corporate growth. In addition to the above-mentioned basic policy, within a certain range based on cash flow, Kyocera Corporation will implement acquisitions of its own shares when appropriate, as a powerful mechanism for enhancing shareholder returns. (2) Dividends for Fiscal 2021 For fiscal 2021, the amount of the year-end dividend will be 80 yen per share, an increase of 20 yen compared with the most recent forecast, reflecting our performance for fiscal 2021 and complying with the above-mentioned basic policy. As a result, the annual dividend will be 140 yen per share when aggregated with the interim dividend, which was in the amount of 60 yen per share, and the consolidated dividend payout ratio will be 56.2%. This amount will represent a decrease of 20 yen per share as compared with the amount of the annual dividend for fiscal 2020, which was 160 yen per share. (3) Dividends for Fiscal 2022 Kyocera Corporation will determine the amount of its annual dividend for fiscal 2022 in accordance with the above -mentioned basic policy. Based on its forecast of performance for fiscal 2022, Kyocera Corporation currently expects the annual dividend for fiscal 2022 to be 160 yen per share and the consolidated dividend payout ratio will be 51.3%. This amount will represent an increase of 20 yen per share as compared with the amount of the annual dividend for fiscal 2021, which will be 140 yen per share. 3. Management Policy, Management Strategy and Issues to be Addressed, etc. (1) Basic Management Policies Kyocera aims to achieve continuous sales growth and high profitability through the practice of "Kyocera Philosophy," which is a corporate philosophy that is based on a concept included in Kyocera's decision making "what is right as a human being" and its own management system "Amoeba Management System" to pursuit management rationale "To provide opportunities for the material and intellectual growth of all our employees, and through our joint efforts, contribute to the advancement of society and humankind." (2) Target Management Index In order to realize high-growth and profitable company, Kyocera aims to achieve sustained double-digit growth in sales revenue and profit before income taxes. (3) Medium and Long-term Management Strategy Kyocera aims to become a high-growth and profitable company by maximizing its comprehensive strengths through the utilization of the Group's various management resources and by strengthening alliances with external resources. In particular, we are working to expand existing businesses and create new businesses mainly in the "Information and Communication," "Automotive-related," "Environment and Energy" and "Medical and Healthcare" markets, while also making efforts to double productivity to improve profitability. - 10 - Furthermore, as described in "[Initiatives to Strengthen Management Foundation] 1) Reorganization of Management Structure" on page 5, in order to revitalize the organization to accelerate growth, sixteen main business sectors and subsidiaries were consolidated into three business segments, namely, the "Core Components Business," "Electronic Components Business" and "Solutions Business" from April 2021, and the administrative divisions were consolidated into "Headquarters." With newly appointed executive officers in charge of each segment, who have been delegated substantial authority from our top management, we will implement a quicker and more dynamic management decision system. (4) Major Management Challenges a. Expand existing businesses and create new businesses In the "Information and Communication" and "Automotive-related" markets, robust demand for 5G, semiconductors and ADAS-related products is expected to continue. We continue to actively make capital investment to seize this business opportunity and expand existing businesses. In particular, to enhance our production capacity for ceramic packages, capacitors and crystal devices etc., we will install mass production systems and automation of production lines, as well as construct new buildings at production sites in Japan and overseas. In order to achieve medium- to long-term growth, we will strive to create new businesses, which will contribute to the solution of social issues, by strengthening cooperation within and outside the group. We are entering the AI collaborative robot system business utilizing our unique AI technology, etc. We have also begun development of application for gallium nitride devices, a key material that will contribute to the achievement of a low-carbon emission society. In addition, we are developing energy businesses which place solar power generation systems at their center, as well as regenerative medicine businesses taking advantage of our accumulated know-how in the artificial joint business. In the future, we will promote the trial introduction and demonstration of these new businesses to achieve contributions to profit as soon as possible. b. Double Productivity We are working to double productivity by developing production technologies that make full use of AI, robots and IoT. Specifically, at our manufacturing site for clay-typelithium-ion energy storage system, we are constructing smart factories that incorporate data links among our manufacturing processes through IoT devices and make production lines autonomous through AI control. In the future, we will expand these automation technologies and systems to each business in order to improve the productivity of the Group as a whole. In addition, we will make further use of remote work, which has accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to further improve operational efficiency in our sales and administrative divisions. (5) Promotion of ESG Management Kyocera strives to address environmental issues, ensure diversity, and strengthen corporate governance, for sustainable corporate management. With respect to environmental issues, we are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the use of renewable energy, including the installation of solar power generation systems at our own sites. We are also setting long-term environmental targets and enhancing information disclosure based on TCFD (Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures) recommendations. We are also working to create a work environment and systems in which diverse human resources can play an active role in order to realize our management rationale "To provide opportunities for the material and intellectual growth of all our employees." In addition to the arrangement of flexible work systems, we are introducing various systems to encourage new ideas and challenges. With regard to corporate governance, we are working to further clarify the role of the Board of Directors in management supervision and execution and also to improve its effectiveness. At the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2021, Kyocera will propose to increase the ratio of outside directors to one-third of all Directors. Kyocera will also propose to nominate a corporate executive as a new outside director. With this new board structure, we aim to establish an enhanced level of corporate governance. 4. Basic Rationale for Selection of Accounting Standards Kyocera has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") to its consolidated financial statements from the year ended March 31, 2019 in order to further enhance its management control on a global basis. - 11 - 5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Yen in millions) As of As of March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Change Amount %* Amount %* Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 419,620 386,727 (32,893) Short-term investments 62,999 79,852 16,853 Trade and other receivables 336,294 339,621 3,327 Other financial assets 11,035 17,504 6,469 Inventories 344,304 345,354 1,050 Other current assets 28,455 30,706 2,251 Total current assets 1,202,707 37.0 34.3 1,199,764 (2,943) Non-current assets Equity and debt instruments 1,196,634 1,264,453 67,819 Investments accounted for using the equity method 17,422 16,975 (447) Other financial assets 27,179 43,101 15,922 Property, plant and equipment 383,271 439,109 55,838 Right-of-use assets 34,921 38,639 3,718 Goodwill 212,207 256,532 44,325 Intangible assets 118,533 151,295 32,762 Deferred tax assets 40,434 36,624 (3,810) Other non-current assets 16,867 46,978 30,111 Total non-current assets 2,047,468 63.0 2,293,706 65.7 246,238 Total assets 3,250,175 100.0 3,493,470 100.0 243,295 * % represents the component ratio. - 12 - (Yen in millions) As of As of March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Change Amount %* Amount %* Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Borrowings 35,025 40,020 4,995 Trade and other payables 173,300 183,145 9,845 Lease liabilities 15,477 15,863 386 Other financial liabilities 1,544 7,669 6,125 Income tax payables 11,396 15,584 4,188 Accrued expenses 114,983 120,165 5,182 Provisions 14,411 6,403 (8,008) Other current liabilities 31,373 34,004 2,631 Total current liabilities 397,509 12.2 422,853 12.1 25,344 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 44,970 57,888 12,918 Lease liabilities 31,847 34,051 2,204 Retirement benefit liabilities 28,406 23,624 (4,782) Deferred tax liabilities 271,317 309,951 38,634 Provisions 8,760 8,432 (328) Other non-current liabilities 13,124 20,561 7,437 Total non-current liabilities 398,424 12.3 454,507 13.0 56,083 Total liabilities 795,933 24.5 877,360 25.1 81,427 Equity Common stock 115,703 115,703 － Capital surplus 123,539 122,745 (794) Retained earnings 1,686,672 1,750,259 63,587 Other components of equity 575,495 671,951 96,456 Treasury stock (69,275) (69,243) 32 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 2,432,134 2,591,415 74.2 74.8 159,281 Non-controlling interests 22,108 0.7 24,695 0.7 2,587 Total equity 2,454,242 75.5 2,616,110 74.9 161,868 Total liabilities and equity 3,250,175 100.0 3,493,470 100.0 243,295 * % represents the component ratio. - 13 - Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income a. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss Sales revenue Cost of sales Gross profit Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating profit Finance income Finance expenses Foreign exchange gains (losses) Share of net profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method Other, net Profit before income taxes Income taxes Profit for the year Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests Profit for the year Per share information: Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic Diluted * % represents the percentage to sales revenue. (Yen in millions except per share amounts) For the year ended For the year ended Change March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Amount %* Amount %* Amount % 1,599,053 100.0 (4.5) 100.0 1,526,897 (72,156) 1,157,879 72.4 1,119,950 73.3 (37,929) (3.3) 441,174 (7.8) 27.6 406,947 26.7 (34,227) 340,981 21.3 336,303 22.1 (4,678) (1.4) 100,193 4.6 (29.5) 6.3 70,644 (29,549) 48,154 3.0 45,650 3.0 (2,504) (5.2) 1,553 0.1 2,194 0.1 641 41.3 (481) (0.0) 375 0.0 856 － 124 0.0 261 0.0 137 110.5 2,389 0.1 2,823 0.2 434 18.2 148,826 (21.0) 9.3 117,559 7.7 (31,267) 36,980 2.3 24,209 1.6 (12,771) (34.5) 111,846 7.0 93,350 6.1 (18,496) (16.5) 107,721 6.7 90,214 5.9 (17,507) (16.3) 4,125 0.3 3,136 0.2 (989) (24.0) 111,846 7.0 93,350 6.1 (18,496) (16.5) 297.36 yen 248.91 yen －－ - 14 - b. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Profit for the year Other comprehensive income, net of taxation Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Re-measurement of defined benefit plans Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Net changes in fair value of cash flow hedge Exchange differences on translating foreign operations Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income for the year Comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests Comprehensive income for the year (Yen in millions) For the year ended For the year ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Change Amount Amount 111,846 93,350 (18,496) 177,776 66,730 (111,046) (675) 21,146 21,821 177,101 87,876 (89,225) (154) 144 298 (24,222) 33,331 57,553 25 108 83 (24,351) 33,583 57,934 152,750 121,459 (31,291) 264,596 214,809 (49,787) 262,750 210,784 (51,966) 1,846 4,025 2,179 264,596 214,809 (49,787) - 15 - (3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended March 31, 2020 (Yen in millions) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Non- Other Common Capital Retained Treasury controlling Total equity components Total interests Stock surplus earnings stock of equity Balance as of April 1, 2019 115,703 165,225 1,638,709 418,643 (72,361) 2,265,919 96,341 2,362,260 Profit for the year 107,721 107,721 111,846 4,125 Other comprehensive income 155,029 155,029 (2,279) 152,750 Total comprehensive income － － 107,721 155,029 － 262,750 1,846 264,596 for the year Cash dividends (57,935) (57,935) (4,111) (62,046) Purchase of treasury stock (26) (26) (26) Reissuance of treasury stock 1,700 3,112 4,812 4,812 Transactions with non-controlling (43,386) 0 (43,386) (71,968) (115,354) interests and other Transfer to retained earnings (1,823) 1,823 － － Balance as of March 31, 2020 115,703 123,539 1,686,672 575,495 (69,275) 2,432,134 22,108 2,454,242 For the year ended March 31, 2021 (Yen in millions) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Non- Other Common Capital Retained Treasury controlling Total equity components Total interests Stock surplus earnings stock of equity Balance as of April 1, 2020 115,703 123,539 1,686,672 575,495 (69,275) 2,432,134 22,108 2,454,242 Profit for the year 90,214 90,214 93,350 3,136 Other comprehensive income 120,570 120,570 889 121,459 Total comprehensive income － － 90,214 120,570 － 210,784 4,025 214,809 for the year Cash dividends (50,741) (50,741) (1,757) (52,498) Purchase of treasury stock (17) (17) (17) Reissuance of treasury stock 17 49 66 66 Transactions with non-controlling (811) (811) 319 (492) interests and other Transfer to retained earnings 24,114 (24,114) － － Balance as of March 31, 2021 115,703 122,745 1,750,259 671,951 (69,243) 2,591,415 24,695 2,616,110 - 16 - (4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Yen in millions) For the year ended For the year ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit for the year 111,846 93,350 Depreciation and amortization 92,748 109,058 Finance expenses (income) (46,601) (43,456) Share of net profit of investments accounted for using the (124) (261) equity method Impairment loss 297 11,666 (Gains) losses from sales or disposal of property, plant and (6,938) 149 equipment Income taxes 36,980 24,209 (Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables 7,170 (6,968) (Increase) decrease in inventories 4,772 10,156 (Increase) decrease in other assets 8,811 8,593 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (6,869) (11,753) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses (8,573) (2,748) Increase (decrease) in provisions 3,409 (9,258) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (9,690) 3,765 Other, net (3,702) (1,845) Subtotal 183,536 184,657 Interests and dividends received 48,978 49,314 Interests paid (1,430) (1,944) Income taxes refund (paid) (16,454) (11,206) Net cash provided by operating activities 214,630 220,821 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchases of property, plant and equipment (107,135) (122,838) Payments for purchases of intangible assets (13,599) (9,288) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 11,537 952 Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired (83,522) (59,877) Acquisition of time deposits and certificate of deposits (194,493) (114,616) Withdrawal of time deposits and certificate of deposits 218,218 105,719 Payments for purchases of securities (3,920) (13,960) Proceeds from sales and maturities of securities 35,339 31,478 Other, net (7,976) (1,362) Net cash used in investing activities (145,551) (183,792) Cash flows from financing activities: Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 28,947 (4,406) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 45,059 7,273 Repayments of long-term borrowings (41,055) (9,489) Repayments of lease liabilities (17,610) (20,992) Dividends paid (62,017) (52,351) Reissuance of treasury stock 4,745 1 Purchase of non-controlling interests (115,984) (1,036) Other, net 789 32 Net cash used in financing activities (157,126) (80,968) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and (5,147) 11,046 cash equivalents Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (93,194) (32,893) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 512,814 419,620 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 419,620 386,727 - 17 - Basis of Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements a. Summary of significant accounting policies

Kyocera's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS. b. Scope of consolidation: Number of consolidated subsidiaries 294 Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. AVX Corporation Kyocera International, Inc. and others Number of associates accounted for using the equity method 13 c. Changes in scope of consolidation: Consolidated subsidiaries: Number of increase 26 Number of decrease 15 Associate accounted for using the equity method: Number of decrease 1 - 18 - (6) Segment Information a. Reporting segments: (Yen in millions) For the year ended For the year ended Change March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Amount Amount Amount % Capital expenditures Industrial & Automotive Components Group 22,969 14,676 (8,293) (36.1) Semiconductor Components Group 11,958 24,066 12,108 101.3 Electronic Devices Group 29,558 47,796 18,238 61.7 Communications Group 6,224 5,159 (1,065) (17.1) Document Solutions Group 8,866 8,959 93 1.0 Life & Environment Group 5,684 7,774 2,090 36.8 Other 3,198 2,023 (1,175) (36.7) Corporate 17,546 6,653 (10,893) (62.1) Total 106,003 117,106 11,103 10.5 Depreciation and amortization Industrial & Automotive Components Group 24,128 29,234 5,106 21.2 Semiconductor Components Group 9,818 13,382 3,564 36.3 Electronic Devices Group 23,622 26,690 3,068 13.0 Communications Group 8,419 8,493 74 0.9 Document Solutions Group 14,640 17,156 2,516 17.2 Life & Environment Group 4,690 4,721 31 0.7 Other 3,528 4,235 707 20.0 Corporate 3,903 5,147 1,244 31.9 Total 92,748 109,058 16,310 17.6 Research and development expenses Industrial & Automotive Components Group 14,367 12,424 (1,943) (13.5) Semiconductor Components Group 4,486 4,799 313 7.0 Electronic Devices Group 16,445 19,180 2,735 16.6 Communications Group 6,550 7,185 635 9.7 Document Solutions Group 21,615 18,166 (3,449) (16.0) Life & Environment Group 9,049 8,112 (937) (10.4) Other 6,729 5,591 (1,138) (16.9) Total 79,241 75,457 (3,784) (4.8) (Note 1) With regard to Reporting segment information of Sales revenue and Profit before income taxes, please refer to "b. Consolidated Financial Results by Reporting Segment" under "1. Overview of Operating Results and Other Information" on page 4. (Note 2) On April 1, 2020, a domestic subsidiary, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., which is included in "Communications Group," absorbed and merged with a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Solar Corporation, which was included in "Life & Environment Group." As a result, "For the year ended March 31, 2020" in the above tables are presented in the reporting segment after the merger. - 19 - b. Geographic segments (Yen in millions) For the year ended For the year ended Change March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Amount %* Amount %* Amount % Sales revenue by geographic area Japan 598,113 37.4 550,161 36.0 (47,952) (8.0) Asia 358,946 22.4 390,659 25.6 31,713 8.8 Europe 306,326 19.2 282,422 18.5 (23,904) (7.8) United States of America 276,002 17.3 256,056 16.8 (19,946) (7.2) Others 59,666 3.7 47,599 3.1 (12,067) (20.2) Total 1,599,053 100.0 1,526,897 100.0 (72,156) (4.5) * % represents the component ratio. (7) Earnings per Share With regard to earnings per share, please refer to the cover page "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021" and "(2) Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income" under "5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes" on page 14. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - Diluted is not stated, as there is no potential share. Material Subsequent Event Not Applicable. Notes to Going Concern Assumption Not Applicable. - 20 - Attachments Original document

