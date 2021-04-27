Kyocera : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (IFRS)

Hiroaki Chida, General Manager of Corporate Management Control Group
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
(1) Consolidated operating results
(% of change from the previous year)
Sales revenue
Operating profit
Profit before
Profit attributable to
Comprehensive
income taxes
owners of the parent
income for the year
Year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
March 31, 2021
1,526,897
(4.5)
70,644
(29.5)
117,559
(21.0)
90,214
(16.3)
214,809
(18.8)
March 31, 2020
1,599,053
(1.5)
100,193
5.7
148,826
5.8
107,721
4.4
264,596
675.5
Earnings per share
Earnings per share
Ratio of profit to
Ratio of profit
Ratio of
attributable to owners
attributable to owners
equity attributable to
before income
operating profit
Year ended
of the parent - Basic
of the parent - Diluted
owners of the parent
taxes to total assets
to sales revenue
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
March 31, 2021
248.91
－
3.6
3.5
4.6
March 31, 2020
297.36
－
4.6
4.8
6.3
(Reference) Share of net profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method:
For the year ended March 31, 2021
261 million yen
For the year ended March 31, 2020
124 million yen
(2) Consolidated financial position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity
Equity per share
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners
attributable to owners
owners of the parent
of the parent to total assets
of the parent
As of
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2021
3,493,470
2,616,110
2,591,415
74.2
7,149.91
March 31, 2020
3,250,175
2,454,242
2,432,134
74.8
6,710.59
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Operating activities
Investing activities
Financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the year
Year ended
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
March 31, 2021
220,821
(183,792)
(80,968)
386,727
March 31, 2020
214,630
(145,551)
(157,126)
419,620
2. Cash Dividends
Annual dividends per share
Annual dividends
Dividend
Dividends on equity
First
Second
Third
payout ratio
attributable to
Year-end
Total
(Total)
quarter-endquarter-endquarter-end
(Consolidated)
owners of the parent
Year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
March 31,
2020
－
80.00
－
80.00
160.00
57,989
53.8
2.5
March 31,
2021
－
60.00
－
80.00
140.00
50,742
56.2
2.0
Year ending
－
－
－
－
160.00
51.3
March 31,
2022 (forecast)
(Note) Dividends per share for the year ending March 31, 2022 are forecasted to be 160.00 yen on an annual basis.
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
(% of change from the previous year)
Year Ending March 31, 2022
Profit before
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
Sales revenue
Operating profit
attributable to owners
income taxes
owners of the parent
of the parent - Basic
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
1,730,000
13.3
117,000
65.6
160,000
36.1
113,000
25.3
311.78
(Note) "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - Basic" is calculated using the average number of shares outstanding for the year ended March 31, 2021.
Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required under IFRS: None
Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (i): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued (including treasury stock):
As of March 31, 2021
377,618,580 shares
As of March 31, 2020
377,618,580 shares
(ii) Number of treasury stock:
As of March 31, 2021
15,178,204 shares
As of March 31, 2020
15,186,354 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding:
Year ended March 31, 2021
362,439,184 shares
Year ended March 31, 2020
362,263,336 shares
(Reference) Outline of Non-Consolidated Results for Kyocera Corporation
Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(% of change from the previous year)
Net sales
Profit from operations
Recurring profit
Net income
Year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
March 31, 2021
708,177
(3.0)
11,830
－
103,245
5.0
93,269
5.4
March 31, 2020
730,388
(0.8)
(698)
－
98,356
(18.0)
88,466
60.5
Net income
Net income
per share -Basic
per share -Diluted
Year ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2021
257.34
－
March 31, 2020
244.20
－
(2) Non-consolidated financial condition
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2021
2,685,137
2,124,257
79.1
5,860.98
March 31, 2020
2,520,096
2,015,786
80.0
5,561.83
(Reference) Owned capital
As of March 31, 2021: 2,124,257 million yen,
As of March 31, 2020: 2,015,786 million yen
*Explanation for appropriate use of forecast and other notes
1. Cautionary statements with respect to forward‐looking statements
With regard to forecasts set forth above, please refer to the accompanying "Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements" on page 8.
This consolidated financial results report is not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit firms.
Method of obtaining supplementary materials on the financial results
The supplementary documents will be posted on the website of Kyocera Corporation on April 27, 2021.
4. English translation
This is an English translation of the Japanese original of "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021." The translation is prepared for the reference and convenience solely for those who do not use Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
(Attachment)
Table of Contents
1. Overview of Operating Results and Other Information .......................……………………………
2
(1) Overview of Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………
2
(2) Overview of Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………
9
2. Basic Profit Distribution Policy and Dividends for Fiscal 2021 and for Fiscal 2022 ………………………
10
3. Management Policy, Management Strategy and Issues to be Addressed, etc. ……………………………
10
4. Basic Rationale for Selection of Accounting Standards ……………………………………………………
11
5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ……………………………………………………
12
(1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position …………………………………………………………
12
(2) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income …………………………………
14
a. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss ………………………………………………………………
14
b. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ……………………………………………………
15
(3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity …………………………………………………………
16
(4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows …………………………………………………………………
17
(5) Basis of Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………
18
(6) Segment Information ……………………………………………………………………………………
19
(7) Earnings per Share ………………………………………………………………………………………
20
(8) Material Subsequent Event ……………………………………………………………………………
20
(9) Notes to Going Concern Assumption …………………………………………………………………
20
1. Overview of Operating Results and Other Information
Overview of Operating Resultsa. Consolidated Financial Results
During the year ended March 31, 2021 ("fiscal 2021"), sales revenue and profit decreased compared with the year ended March 31, 2020 ("fiscal 2020") due to the impact of the economic downturn caused by the spread of COVID -19.
Sales revenue in the Components Business increased slightly compared with fiscal 2020 due to the contribution of M&A activities and increased demand in the semiconductor and 5G-related markets, which more than offset the significant adverse impact of a slump in the automotive-related market during the three months ended June 30, 2020 ("the first quarter"). On the other hand, sales revenue in the Equipment & Systems Business decreased. As a result, sales revenue decreased by 72,156 million yen, or 4.5%, to 1,526,897 million yen, compared with fiscal 2020.
Profits decreased as compared with fiscal 2020 due to the decrease in sales revenue and also an increase in depreciation charges as well as the recording of a one-time loss in the smart energy business*1. Operating profit decreased by 29,549 million yen, or 29.5%, to 70,644 million yen, profit before income taxes decreased by 31,267 million yen, or 21.0%, to 117,559 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 17,507 million yen, or 16.3%, to 90,214 million yen.
The average exchange rates for fiscal 2021 were 106 yen to the U.S. dollar, marking appreciation of 3 yen or 2.8%, and 124 yen to the euro, marking depreciation of 3 yen or 2.5%, compared with fiscal 2020. As a result, sales revenue after translation into yen for fiscal 2021 was pushed down by approximately 9 billion yen compared with fiscal 2020.
Consolidated Financial Results
(Yen in millions)
For the year ended
For the year ended
Change
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Amount
%*2
Amount
%*2
Amount
%
Sales revenue
1,599,053
100.0
1,526,897
100.0
(72,156)
(4.5)
Operating profit
100,193
6.3
70,644
4.6
(29,549)
(29.5)
Profit before income taxes
148,826
9.3
117,559
7.7
(31,267)
(21.0)
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
107,721
6.7
90,214
5.9
(17,507)
(16.3)
Average US$ exchange rate
(yen)
109
－
106
－
－
－
Average Euro exchange rate
(yen)
121
－
124
－
－
－
Capital expenditures
106,003
6.6
117,106
7.7
11,103
10.5
Depreciation charge of
62,413
3.9
73,811
4.8
11,398
18.3
property, plant and equipment
Research and development expenses
79,241
5.0
75,457
4.9
(3,784)
(4.8)
*1: On April 1, 2020, the "solar energy business" was renamed the "smart energy business."
*2: % represents the percentage to sales revenue.
b. Consolidated Financial Results by Reporting Segment
1) Industrial & Automotive Components Group
Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 increased by 17,951 million yen, or 5.3%, to 359,044 million yen compared with 341,093 million yen for fiscal 2020. In addition to contributions from M&A activities, sales of fine ceramic parts for semiconductor processing equipment increased.
Business profit increased by 2,329 million yen, or 14.7%, to 18,142 million yen compared with 15,813 million yen in fiscal 2020 due to increased sales revenue and decreased manufacturing cost, which more than offset the impact of an increase in depreciation charges, etc.
2) Semiconductor Components Group
Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 increased by 16,367 million yen, or 6.6%, to 263,595 million yen compared with 247,228 million yen for fiscal 2020. Sales increased mainly due to strong demand for ceramic packages for 5G capable smartphones.
On the other hand, business profit decreased by 2,251 million yen, or 7.4%, to 28,260 million yen compared with 30,511 million yen in fiscal 2020 due to an increase in depreciation charges, etc.
3) Electronic Devices Group
Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 decreased by 18,943 million yen, or 5.8%, to 305,170 million yen compared with 324,113 million yen for fiscal 2020, due to a decrease in sales at AVX Corporation and sales of printing devices, particularly for the industrial market.
Business profit decreased by 6,476 million yen, or 20.4%, to 25,268 million yen compared with 31,744 million yen in fiscal 2020 mainly due to the decrease in sales revenue and an increase in depreciation charges.
4) Communications Group
Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 decreased by 38,079 million yen, or 14.1%, to 232,739 million yen compared with 270,818 million yen for fiscal 2020 due to a decrease in the number of mobile phone handsets sold and a decrease in sales in the engineering business.
On the other hand, business profit for fiscal 2021 increased by 3,338 million yen, or 29.6%, to 14,597 million yen compared with 11,259 million yen in fiscal 2020 as a result of our efforts to reduce costs.
5) Document Solutions Group
Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 decreased by 43,689 million yen, or 12.1%, to 316,226 million yen compared with 359,915 million yen for fiscal 2020. Despite a recovery in demand after hitting bottom in the first quarter, demand for fiscal 2021 as a whole did not reach the level of fiscal 2020. In particular, sales of equipment and consumables decreased.
Business profit decreased by 5,730 million yen, or 16.6%, to 28,759 million yen compared with 34,489 million yen in fiscal 2020 due to the decrease in sales revenue.
6) Life & Environment Group
Sales revenue for fiscal 2021 decreased by 9,849 million yen, or 13.4%, to 63,898 million yen compared with 73,747 million yen for fiscal 2020 due mainly to lower sales of solar power generation systems in the smart energy business.
Business loss increased by 12,987 million yen, to 23,952 million yen compared with 10,965 million yen in fiscal 2020, due to lower sales revenue and the recording of an impairment loss in the amount of 11,518 million yen relating to machinery, equipment and goodwill as well as intangible assets in the smart energy business.
Sales Revenue by Reporting Segment
(Yen in millions)
For the year ended
For the year ended
Change
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%
Industrial & Automotive Components Group
341,093
21.3
359,044
23.5
17,951
5.3
Semiconductor Components Group
247,228
15.5
263,595
17.3
16,367
6.6
Electronic Devices Group
324,113
20.3
305,170
20.0
(18,943)
(5.8)
Total Components Business
912,434
57.1
927,809
60.8
15,375
1.7
Communications Group
270,818
17.0
232,739
15.2
(38,079)
(14.1)
Document Solutions Group
359,915
22.5
316,226
20.7
(43,689)
(12.1)
Life & Environment Group
73,747
4.6
63,898
4.2
(9,849)
(13.4)
Total Equipment & Systems Business
704,480
44.1
612,863
40.1
(91,617)
(13.0)
Others
16,737
1.0
18,169
1.2
1,432
8.6
Adjustments and eliminations
(34,598)
(2.2)
(31,944)
(2.1)
2,654
－
Sales revenue
1,599,053
100.0
1,526,897
100.0
(72,156)
(4.5)
* % represents the component ratio.
Business Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment
(Yen in millions)
For the year ended
For the year ended
Change
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%
Industrial & Automotive Components Group
15,813
4.6
18,142
5.1
2,329
14.7
Semiconductor Components Group
30,511
12.3
28,260
10.7
(2,251)
(7.4)
Electronic Devices Group
31,744
9.8
25,268
8.3
(6,476)
(20.4)
Total Components Business
78,068
8.6
71,670
7.7
(6,398)
(8.2)
Communications Group
11,259
4.2
14,597
6.3
3,338
29.6
Document Solutions Group
34,489
9.6
28,759
9.1
(5,730)
(16.6)
Life & Environment Group
(10,965)
－
(23,952)
－
(12,987)
－
Total Equipment & Systems Business
34,783
4.9
19,404
3.2
(15,379)
(44.2)
Others
(4,484)
－
(3,102)
－
1,382
－
Total business profit
108,367
6.8
87,972
5.8
(20,395)
(18.8)
Corporate gains and share of net profit of
investments accounted for using the equity method
41,977
－
31,703
－
(10,274)
(24.5)
Adjustments and eliminations
(1,518)
－
(2,116)
－
(598)
－
Profit before income taxes
148,826
9.3
117,559
7.7
(31,267)
(21.0)
* % represents the percentage to sales revenue of each corresponding segment.
(Note) On April 1, 2020, a domestic subsidiary, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., which is included in "Communications Group," absorbed and merged with a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Solar Corporation, which was included in "Life & Environment Group." As a result, "For the year ended March 31, 2020" in the above tables are presented in the reporting segment after the merger.
[Initiatives to Strengthen Management Foundation] 1) Reorganization of Management Structure
In April 2021, Kyocera Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Kyocera") has reorganized its sixteen main business sectors and subsidiaries, integrating them into three business segments, namely, the "Core Components Business," "Electronic Components Business" and "Solutions Business," and also integrated its administrative divisions into "Headquarters," in order to revitalize the organization to accelerate growth. At the same time, by delegating substantial authority of top management to newly appointed executive officers in charge of each segment, we will implement a quicker and more dynamic management decision system. Under this new management structure, we will strive to further pursue synergies, efficiently utilize management resources, develop new products and create new businesses.
Overview of business segment from April 2021.
Business segment
Officers in charge
Core Components Business
Hiroshi Fure
Director, Managing Executive Officer
Electronic Components Business
John Sarvis
Director, Managing Executive Officer
(Deputy) Koichi Kano
Director, Managing Executive Officer
Solutions Business
Norihiko Ina
Director, Managing Executive Officer
Main businesses and subsidiaries
Fine Ceramic Components, Automotive Components, Ceramic Packages, Organic Packages and Boards, Optical Components, Medical Devices, Jewelry & Applied Ceramic Related Products
Electronic Components, AVX Corporation
Industrial Tools, Liquid Crystal Displays, Printing Devices, Information Equipment (KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc.), Telecommunications Equipment, Information Systems and Telecommunication Services (KYOCERA Communication Systems Co., Ltd.), Smart Energy Business
Revision of the Composition of the Board of Directors (to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021)
The number of Directors constituting the Board of Directors will be changed from the current fifteen to nine with the aim of expediting decision-making and strengthening our management supervisory system.
[Candidates for the Board of Directors]
Goro Yamaguchi
Chairman of the Board and Representative Director
Hideo Tanimoto
President and Representative Director
Hiroshi Fure
Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Core Components
Business
Norihiko Ina
Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Solutions Business
Koichi Kano
Director, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Executive General Manager of Electronic
Components Business
Shoichi Aoki
Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Headquarters
Atsushi Aoyama
Outside Director (Professor of Graduate School of Technology Management, Ritsumeikan
University)
Akiko Koyano
Outside Director (Attorney-at-law, Partner Attorney-at-law of Koyano LPC)
Eiji Kakiuchi *
Outside Director (Representative Director, Chairman, Member of the Board of SCREEN
Holdings Co., Ltd.)
*New appointment
[Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022]
For the year ending March 31, 2022 ("fiscal 2022"), although the impact of Covid-19 on the economy still remains a concern, the global economy is expected to recover as compared with fiscal 2021 as a result of the implementation of various infection prevention and economic stimulus measures adopted by countries around the world .
We aim to expand the Core Components Business and the Electronic Components Business by enhancing production systems and increasing production capacity of components mainly for 5G, semiconductors and ADAS- related products, for which demand will continue to increase in association with the progress of digitalization. In the Solutions Business, we will also actively develop new products and new businesses mainly in the document solutions unit. In addition, to further improve the productivity of Kyocera Group as a whole, we will promote the introduction of automated production lines utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and robots.
Under the new management structure, we will strengthen our management foundation and steadily implement our initiatives with the aim of achieving record-high sales and improving profitability.
As for anticipated exchange rates, we expect the exchange rates for fiscal 2022 to be 105 yen to the U.S. dollar and 125 yen to the euro.
Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results
(Yen in millions)
Results for the year ended
Forecasts for the year ending
Change
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Sales revenue
Operating profit
Profit before income taxes
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
Average US$ exchange rate
(yen)
Average Euro exchange rate
(yen)
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%
1,526,897
100.0
1,730,000
100.0
203,103
13.3
70,644
4.6
117,000
6.8
46,356
65.6
117,559
7.7
160,000
9.2
42,441
36.1
5.9
113,000
6.5
22,786
25.3
90,214
106
－
105
－
－
－
124
－
125
－
－
－
Capital expenditures
117,106
7.7
170,000
9.8
52,894
45.2
Depreciation charge of
73,811
4.8
100,000
5.8
26,189
35.5
property, plant and equipment
Research and development expenses
75,457
4.9
90,000
5.2
14,543
19.3
* % represents the percentage to sales revenue.
Business results for fiscal 2021 have been reclassified in line with the change to reporting segment classifications as described in "[Initiatives to Strengthen Management Foundation] 1) Reorganization of Management Structure" on page 5.
Sales Revenue by Reporting Segment
(Yen in millions)
Results for the year ended
Forecasts for the year ending
Change
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%
Core Components Business
424,669
27.8
455,000
26.3
30,331
7.1
Industrial & Automotive Components Unit
135,884
8.9
145,000
8.4
9,116
6.7
Semiconductor Components Unit
263,595
17.3
280,000
16.2
16,405
6.2
Others
25,190
1.6
30,000
1.7
4,810
19.1
Electronic Components Business
273,002
17.9
320,000
18.5
46,998
17.2
Solutions Business
835,213
54.7
957,000
55.3
121,787
14.6
Industrial Tools Unit
193,066
12.6
209,000
12.1
15,934
8.3
Document Solutions Unit
316,226
20.7
370,000
21.4
53,774
17.0
Communications Unit
232,739
15.2
270,000
15.6
37,261
16.0
Others
93,182
6.2
108,000
6.2
14,818
15.9
Others
18,169
1.2
28,000
1.6
9,831
54.1
Adjustments and eliminations
(24,156)
(1.6)
(30,000)
(1.7)
(5,844)
－
Sales revenue
1,526,897
100.0
1,730,000
100.0
203,103
13.3
* % represents the component ratio.
Business Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment
(Yen in millions)
Results for the year ended
Forecasts for the year ending
Change
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%
Core Components Business
30,549
7.2
41,000
9.0
10,451
34.2
Industrial & Automotive Components Unit
4,241
3.1
12,000
8.3
7,759
183.0
Semiconductor Components Unit
28,260
10.7
29,000
10.4
740
2.6
Others
(1,952)
－
0
0.0
1,952
－
Electronic Components Business
23,000
8.4
40,000
12.5
17,000
73.9
Solutions Business
37,506
4.5
74,000
7.7
36,494
97.3
Industrial Tools Unit
15,721
8.1
22,000
10.5
6,279
39.9
Document Solutions Unit
28,759
9.1
42,000
11.4
13,241
46.0
Communications Unit
14,597
6.3
12,000
4.4
(2,597)
(17.8)
Others
(21,571)
－
(2,000)
－
19,571
－
Others
(3,102)
－
(15,000)
－
(11,898)
－
Total business profit
87,953
5.8
140,000
8.1
52,047
59.2
Corporate gains and others
29,606
－
20,000
－
(9,606)
(32.4)
Profit before income taxes
117,559
7.7
160,000
9.2
42,441
36.1
* % represents the percentage to sales revenue of each corresponding segment.
Note: Cautionary statements with respect to forward‐looking statements
Certain of the statements made in this document are forward-looking statements, which are based on our current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the following:
General conditions in the Japanese or global economy;
Unexpected changes in economic, political and legal conditions in countries where we operate or export;
The effect of foreign exchange fluctuations on our results of operations;
Intense competitive pressures to which our products are subject;
Fluctuations in the price and ability of suppliers to provide the required quantity of raw materials for use in our production activities;
Manufacturing delays or defects resulting from outsourcing or internal manufacturing processes;
The possibility that future initiatives and in-process research and development may not produce the desired results;
Companies or assets acquired by us not produce the returns or benefits, or bring in business opportunities;
Inability to secure skilled employees;
Damages on our information security systems from cyberattacks, etc. and significant costs in order to recover and maintain the systems;
Insufficient protection of our trade secrets and intellectual property rights including patents;
Expenses associated with licenses we require to continue to manufacture and sell products;
Unintentional conflict with laws and regulations or newly enacted laws and regulations;
Environmental liability and compliance obligations by tightening of environmental laws and regulations;
Inability to respond to global climate change problems or delay in such response, which may lead to increased costs and negatively impact our corporate brands;
Our market or supply chains being affected by plague, infectious diseases, terrorism, wars or similar events;
Earthquakes and other natural disasters affecting our headquarters and major facilities as well as our suppliers and customers;
Credit risk on trade receivables;
Fluctuations in the value of financial instruments held by us;
Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, goodwill and intangible assets;
Uncertainty over income tax and deferred tax assets; and
Changes in accounting standards.
Due to such risks, uncertainties and other factors, our actual results, performance, achievements or financial condition may be substantially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial condition expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements included in this document.
Overview of Financial Position
Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2021 decreased by 32,893 million yen to 386,727 million yen from 419,620 million yen at March 31, 2020.
1) Cash flows from operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal 2021 increased by 6,191 million yen to 220,821 million yen from 214,630 million yen for fiscal 2020. This was due mainly to increase in depreciation and impairment losses, which exceeded a decrease in profit for the year.
2) Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash used in investing activities for fiscal 2021 increased by 38,241 million yen to 183,792 million yen from 145,551 million yen for fiscal 2020. This was due mainly to increases in capital expenditures and purchases of securities as well as decreases in sales of real estate and withdrawal of time deposits, despite decreases in payments for M&A.
3) Cash flows from financing activities
Net cash used in financing activities for fiscal 2021 decreased by 76,158 million yen to 80,968 million yen from 157,126 million yen for fiscal 2020. This was due mainly to the absence of the purchases of non-controlling interests for making AVX Corporation a wholly-owned subsidiary in fiscal 2020, despite decreases in proceeds from borrowings.
Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
(Yen in millions)
For the year ended
For the year ended
Change
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
214,630
220,821
6,191
(145,551)
(183,792)
(38,241)
(157,126)
(80,968)
76,158
(5,147)
11,046
16,193
(93,194)
(32,893)
60,301
512,814
419,620
(93,194)
419,620
386,727
(32,893)
2. Basic Profit Distribution Policy and Dividends for Fiscal 2021 and for Fiscal 2022
(1) Basic Profit Distribution Policy
Kyocera Corporation believes that the best way to increase corporate value and meet shareholders' expectations is to improve future consolidated performance on an ongoing basis.
Kyocera Corporation therefore has adopted a principal guideline that dividend amounts shall fall within a range based on profit attributable to owners of the parent on a consolidated basis, and has set its dividend policy to maintain a payout ratio of around 50% of profit attributable to owners of the parent. In addition, Kyocera Corporation determines dividend amounts based on a comprehensive assessment, taking into account various factors including the amount of capital expenditures necessary for medium-to-long-term corporate growth.
Kyocera Corporation also has adopted policies to ensure a sound financial basis, and, for such purpose it sets aside other general reserves in preparation for the creation of new businesses, cultivation of new markets, development of new technologies and acquisition, as necessary, of outside management resources to achieve sustainable corporate growth.
In addition to the above-mentioned basic policy, within a certain range based on cash flow, Kyocera Corporation will implement acquisitions of its own shares when appropriate, as a powerful mechanism for enhancing shareholder returns.
(2) Dividends for Fiscal 2021
For fiscal 2021, the amount of the year-end dividend will be 80 yen per share, an increase of 20 yen compared with the most recent forecast, reflecting our performance for fiscal 2021 and complying with the above-mentioned basic policy. As a result, the annual dividend will be 140 yen per share when aggregated with the interim dividend, which was in the amount of 60 yen per share, and the consolidated dividend payout ratio will be 56.2%. This amount will represent a decrease of 20 yen per share as compared with the amount of the annual dividend for fiscal 2020, which was 160 yen per share.
(3) Dividends for Fiscal 2022
Kyocera Corporation will determine the amount of its annual dividend for fiscal 2022 in accordance with the above -mentioned basic policy. Based on its forecast of performance for fiscal 2022, Kyocera Corporation currently expects the annual dividend for fiscal 2022 to be 160 yen per share and the consolidated dividend payout ratio will be 51.3%. This amount will represent an increase of 20 yen per share as compared with the amount of the annual dividend for fiscal 2021, which will be 140 yen per share.
3. Management Policy, Management Strategy and Issues to be Addressed, etc.
(1) Basic Management Policies
Kyocera aims to achieve continuous sales growth and high profitability through the practice of "Kyocera Philosophy," which is a corporate philosophy that is based on a concept included in Kyocera's decision making "what is right as a human being" and its own management system "Amoeba Management System" to pursuit management rationale "To provide opportunities for the material and intellectual growth of all our employees, and through our joint efforts, contribute to the advancement of society and humankind."
(2) Target Management Index
In order to realize high-growth and profitable company, Kyocera aims to achieve sustained double-digit growth in sales revenue and profit before income taxes.
(3) Medium and Long-term Management Strategy
Kyocera aims to become a high-growth and profitable company by maximizing its comprehensive strengths through the utilization of the Group's various management resources and by strengthening alliances with external resources. In particular, we are working to expand existing businesses and create new businesses mainly in the "Information and Communication," "Automotive-related," "Environment and Energy" and "Medical and Healthcare" markets, while also making efforts to double productivity to improve profitability.
- 10 -
Furthermore, as described in "[Initiatives to Strengthen Management Foundation] 1) Reorganization of Management Structure" on page 5, in order to revitalize the organization to accelerate growth, sixteen main business sectors and subsidiaries were consolidated into three business segments, namely, the "Core Components Business," "Electronic Components Business" and "Solutions Business" from April 2021, and the administrative divisions were consolidated into "Headquarters." With newly appointed executive officers in charge of each segment, who have been delegated substantial authority from our top management, we will implement a quicker and more dynamic management decision system.
(4) Major Management Challenges
a. Expand existing businesses and create new businesses
In the "Information and Communication" and "Automotive-related" markets, robust demand for 5G, semiconductors and ADAS-related products is expected to continue. We continue to actively make capital investment to seize this business opportunity and expand existing businesses. In particular, to enhance our production capacity for ceramic packages, capacitors and crystal devices etc., we will install mass production systems and automation of production lines, as well as construct new buildings at production sites in Japan and overseas.
In order to achieve medium- to long-term growth, we will strive to create new businesses, which will contribute to the solution of social issues, by strengthening cooperation within and outside the group. We are entering the AI collaborative robot system business utilizing our unique AI technology, etc. We have also begun development of application for gallium nitride devices, a key material that will contribute to the achievement of a low-carbon emission society. In addition, we are developing energy businesses which place solar power generation systems at their center, as well as regenerative medicine businesses taking advantage of our accumulated know-how in the artificial joint business. In the future, we will promote the trial introduction and demonstration of these new businesses to achieve contributions to profit as soon as possible.
b. Double Productivity
We are working to double productivity by developing production technologies that make full use of AI, robots and IoT. Specifically, at our manufacturing site for clay-typelithium-ion energy storage system, we are constructing smart factories that incorporate data links among our manufacturing processes through IoT devices and make production lines autonomous through AI control. In the future, we will expand these automation technologies and systems to each business in order to improve the productivity of the Group as a whole.
In addition, we will make further use of remote work, which has accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to further improve operational efficiency in our sales and administrative divisions.
(5) Promotion of ESG Management
Kyocera strives to address environmental issues, ensure diversity, and strengthen corporate governance, for sustainable corporate management.
With respect to environmental issues, we are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the use of renewable energy, including the installation of solar power generation systems at our own sites. We are also setting long-term environmental targets and enhancing information disclosure based on TCFD (Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures) recommendations.
We are also working to create a work environment and systems in which diverse human resources can play an active role in order to realize our management rationale "To provide opportunities for the material and intellectual growth of all our employees." In addition to the arrangement of flexible work systems, we are introducing various systems to encourage new ideas and challenges.
With regard to corporate governance, we are working to further clarify the role of the Board of Directors in management supervision and execution and also to improve its effectiveness. At the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2021, Kyocera will propose to increase the ratio of outside directors to one-third of all Directors. Kyocera will also propose to nominate a corporate executive as a new outside director. With this new board structure, we aim to establish an enhanced level of corporate governance.
4. Basic Rationale for Selection of Accounting Standards
Kyocera has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") to its consolidated financial statements from the year ended March 31, 2019 in order to further enhance its management control on a global basis.
- 11 -
5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
(1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Yen in millions)
As of
As of
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Change
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
419,620
386,727
(32,893)
Short-term investments
62,999
79,852
16,853
Trade and other receivables
336,294
339,621
3,327
Other financial assets
11,035
17,504
6,469
Inventories
344,304
345,354
1,050
Other current assets
28,455
30,706
2,251
Total current assets
1,202,707
37.0
34.3
1,199,764
(2,943)
Non-current assets
Equity and debt instruments
1,196,634
1,264,453
67,819
Investments accounted for using the equity method
17,422
16,975
(447)
Other financial assets
27,179
43,101
15,922
Property, plant and equipment
383,271
439,109
55,838
Right-of-use assets
34,921
38,639
3,718
Goodwill
212,207
256,532
44,325
Intangible assets
118,533
151,295
32,762
Deferred tax assets
40,434
36,624
(3,810)
Other non-current assets
16,867
46,978
30,111
Total non-current assets
2,047,468
63.0
2,293,706
65.7
246,238
Total assets
3,250,175
100.0
3,493,470
100.0
243,295
* % represents the component ratio.
(Yen in millions)
As of
As of
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Change
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Borrowings
35,025
40,020
4,995
Trade and other payables
173,300
183,145
9,845
Lease liabilities
15,477
15,863
386
Other financial liabilities
1,544
7,669
6,125
Income tax payables
11,396
15,584
4,188
Accrued expenses
114,983
120,165
5,182
Provisions
14,411
6,403
(8,008)
Other current liabilities
31,373
34,004
2,631
Total current liabilities
397,509
12.2
422,853
12.1
25,344
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
44,970
57,888
12,918
Lease liabilities
31,847
34,051
2,204
Retirement benefit liabilities
28,406
23,624
(4,782)
Deferred tax liabilities
271,317
309,951
38,634
Provisions
8,760
8,432
(328)
Other non-current liabilities
13,124
20,561
7,437
Total non-current liabilities
398,424
12.3
454,507
13.0
56,083
Total liabilities
795,933
24.5
877,360
25.1
81,427
Equity
Common stock
115,703
115,703
－
Capital surplus
123,539
122,745
(794)
Retained earnings
1,686,672
1,750,259
63,587
Other components of equity
575,495
671,951
96,456
Treasury stock
(69,275)
(69,243)
32
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
2,432,134
2,591,415
74.2
74.8
159,281
Non-controlling interests
22,108
0.7
24,695
0.7
2,587
Total equity
2,454,242
75.5
2,616,110
74.9
161,868
Total liabilities and equity
3,250,175
100.0
3,493,470
100.0
243,295
* % represents the component ratio.
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income a. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
Sales revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Operating profit
Finance income
Finance expenses
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
Share of net profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method
Other, net
Profit before income taxes
Income taxes
Profit for the year
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interests
Profit for the year
Per share information:
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
Basic
Diluted
* % represents the percentage to sales revenue.
(Yen in millions except per share amounts)
For the year ended
For the year ended
Change
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%
1,599,053
100.0
(4.5)
100.0
1,526,897
(72,156)
1,157,879
72.4
1,119,950
73.3
(37,929)
(3.3)
441,174
(7.8)
27.6
406,947
26.7
(34,227)
340,981
21.3
336,303
22.1
(4,678)
(1.4)
100,193
4.6
(29.5)
6.3
70,644
(29,549)
48,154
3.0
45,650
3.0
(2,504)
(5.2)
1,553
0.1
2,194
0.1
641
41.3
(481)
(0.0)
375
0.0
856
－
124
0.0
261
0.0
137
110.5
2,389
0.1
2,823
0.2
434
18.2
148,826
(21.0)
9.3
117,559
7.7
(31,267)
36,980
2.3
24,209
1.6
(12,771)
(34.5)
111,846
7.0
93,350
6.1
(18,496)
(16.5)
107,721
6.7
90,214
5.9
(17,507)
(16.3)
4,125
0.3
3,136
0.2
(989)
(24.0)
111,846
7.0
93,350
6.1
(18,496)
(16.5)
297.36 yen
248.91 yen
－－
b. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income, net of taxation
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
Re-measurement of defined benefit plans
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Net changes in fair value of cash flow hedge
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method
Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income for the year
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interests
Comprehensive income for the year
(Yen in millions)
For the year ended
For the year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Change
Amount
Amount
111,846
93,350
(18,496)
177,776
66,730
(111,046)
(675)
21,146
21,821
177,101
87,876
(89,225)
(154)
144
298
(24,222)
33,331
57,553
25
108
83
(24,351)
33,583
57,934
152,750
121,459
(31,291)
264,596
214,809
(49,787)
262,750
210,784
(51,966)
1,846
4,025
2,179
264,596
214,809
(49,787)
(3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended March 31, 2020
(Yen in millions)
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
Non-
Other
Common
Capital
Retained
Treasury
controlling
Total equity
components
Total
interests
Stock
surplus
earnings
stock
of equity
Balance as of April 1, 2019
115,703
165,225
1,638,709
418,643
(72,361)
2,265,919
96,341
2,362,260
Profit for the year
107,721
107,721
111,846
4,125
Other comprehensive income
155,029
155,029
(2,279)
152,750
Total comprehensive income
－
－
107,721
155,029
－
262,750
1,846
264,596
for the year
Cash dividends
(57,935)
(57,935)
(4,111)
(62,046)
Purchase of treasury stock
(26)
(26)
(26)
Reissuance of treasury stock
1,700
3,112
4,812
4,812
Transactions with non-controlling
(43,386)
0
(43,386)
(71,968)
(115,354)
interests and other
Transfer to retained earnings
(1,823)
1,823
－
－
Balance as of March 31, 2020
115,703
123,539
1,686,672
575,495
(69,275)
2,432,134
22,108
2,454,242
For the year ended March 31, 2021
(Yen in millions)
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
Non-
Other
Common
Capital
Retained
Treasury
controlling
Total equity
components
Total
interests
Stock
surplus
earnings
stock
of equity
Balance as of April 1, 2020
115,703
123,539
1,686,672
575,495
(69,275)
2,432,134
22,108
2,454,242
Profit for the year
90,214
90,214
93,350
3,136
Other comprehensive income
120,570
120,570
889
121,459
Total comprehensive income
－
－
90,214
120,570
－
210,784
4,025
214,809
for the year
Cash dividends
(50,741)
(50,741)
(1,757)
(52,498)
Purchase of treasury stock
(17)
(17)
(17)
Reissuance of treasury stock
17
49
66
66
Transactions with non-controlling
(811)
(811)
319
(492)
interests and other
Transfer to retained earnings
24,114
(24,114)
－
－
Balance as of March 31, 2021
115,703
122,745
1,750,259
671,951
(69,243)
2,591,415
24,695
2,616,110
(4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Yen in millions)
For the year ended
For the year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit for the year
111,846
93,350
Depreciation and amortization
92,748
109,058
Finance expenses (income)
(46,601)
(43,456)
Share of net profit of investments accounted for using the
(124)
(261)
equity method
Impairment loss
297
11,666
(Gains) losses from sales or disposal of property, plant and
(6,938)
149
equipment
Income taxes
36,980
24,209
(Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables
7,170
(6,968)
(Increase) decrease in inventories
4,772
10,156
(Increase) decrease in other assets
8,811
8,593
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
(6,869)
(11,753)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
(8,573)
(2,748)
Increase (decrease) in provisions
3,409
(9,258)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
(9,690)
3,765
Other, net
(3,702)
(1,845)
Subtotal
183,536
184,657
Interests and dividends received
48,978
49,314
Interests paid
(1,430)
(1,944)
Income taxes refund (paid)
(16,454)
(11,206)
Net cash provided by operating activities
214,630
220,821
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for purchases of property, plant and equipment
(107,135)
(122,838)
Payments for purchases of intangible assets
(13,599)
(9,288)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
11,537
952
Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired
(83,522)
(59,877)
Acquisition of time deposits and certificate of deposits
(194,493)
(114,616)
Withdrawal of time deposits and certificate of deposits
218,218
105,719
Payments for purchases of securities
(3,920)
(13,960)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of securities
35,339
31,478
Other, net
(7,976)
(1,362)
Net cash used in investing activities
(145,551)
(183,792)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
28,947
(4,406)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
45,059
7,273
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(41,055)
(9,489)
Repayments of lease liabilities
(17,610)
(20,992)
Dividends paid
(62,017)
(52,351)
Reissuance of treasury stock
4,745
1
Purchase of non-controlling interests
(115,984)
(1,036)
Other, net
789
32
Net cash used in financing activities
(157,126)
(80,968)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and
(5,147)
11,046
cash equivalents
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(93,194)
(32,893)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
512,814
419,620
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
419,620
386,727
Basis of Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements a. Summary of significant accounting policies
Kyocera's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS.
b. Scope of consolidation:
Number of consolidated subsidiaries
294 Kyocera Document Solutions Inc.
AVX Corporation
Kyocera International, Inc. and others
Number of associates accounted for using the equity method
13
c. Changes in scope of consolidation:
Consolidated subsidiaries:
Number of increase
26
Number of decrease
15
Associate accounted for using the equity method:
Number of decrease
1
(6) Segment Information a. Reporting segments:
(Yen in millions)
For the year ended
For the year ended
Change
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Amount
Amount
Amount
%
Capital expenditures
Industrial & Automotive Components Group
22,969
14,676
(8,293)
(36.1)
Semiconductor Components Group
11,958
24,066
12,108
101.3
Electronic Devices Group
29,558
47,796
18,238
61.7
Communications Group
6,224
5,159
(1,065)
(17.1)
Document Solutions Group
8,866
8,959
93
1.0
Life & Environment Group
5,684
7,774
2,090
36.8
Other
3,198
2,023
(1,175)
(36.7)
Corporate
17,546
6,653
(10,893)
(62.1)
Total
106,003
117,106
11,103
10.5
Depreciation and amortization
Industrial & Automotive Components Group
24,128
29,234
5,106
21.2
Semiconductor Components Group
9,818
13,382
3,564
36.3
Electronic Devices Group
23,622
26,690
3,068
13.0
Communications Group
8,419
8,493
74
0.9
Document Solutions Group
14,640
17,156
2,516
17.2
Life & Environment Group
4,690
4,721
31
0.7
Other
3,528
4,235
707
20.0
Corporate
3,903
5,147
1,244
31.9
Total
92,748
109,058
16,310
17.6
Research and development expenses
Industrial & Automotive Components Group
14,367
12,424
(1,943)
(13.5)
Semiconductor Components Group
4,486
4,799
313
7.0
Electronic Devices Group
16,445
19,180
2,735
16.6
Communications Group
6,550
7,185
635
9.7
Document Solutions Group
21,615
18,166
(3,449)
(16.0)
Life & Environment Group
9,049
8,112
(937)
(10.4)
Other
6,729
5,591
(1,138)
(16.9)
Total
79,241
75,457
(3,784)
(4.8)
(Note 1) With regard to Reporting segment information of Sales revenue and Profit before income taxes, please refer to "b. Consolidated Financial Results by Reporting Segment" under "1. Overview of Operating Results and Other Information" on page 4.
(Note 2) On April 1, 2020, a domestic subsidiary, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., which is included in "Communications Group," absorbed and merged with a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Solar Corporation, which was included in "Life & Environment Group." As a result, "For the year ended March 31, 2020" in the above tables are presented in the reporting segment after the merger.
b. Geographic segments
(Yen in millions)
For the year ended
For the year ended
Change
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%
Sales revenue by geographic area
Japan
598,113
37.4
550,161
36.0
(47,952)
(8.0)
Asia
358,946
22.4
390,659
25.6
31,713
8.8
Europe
306,326
19.2
282,422
18.5
(23,904)
(7.8)
United States of America
276,002
17.3
256,056
16.8
(19,946)
(7.2)
Others
59,666
3.7
47,599
3.1
(12,067)
(20.2)
Total
1,599,053
100.0
1,526,897
100.0
(72,156)
(4.5)
* % represents the component ratio.
(7) Earnings per Share
With regard to earnings per share, please refer to the cover page "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021" and "(2) Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income" under "5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes" on page 14.
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - Diluted is not stated, as there is no potential share.
Kyocera Corporation published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:04:02 UTC.