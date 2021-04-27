Kyocera : Financial Presentation (Year Ended March 31, 2021) 04/27/2021 | 03:05am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields April 27, 2021 Financial Presentation (Year Ended March 31, 2021) Hideo Tanimoto President and Representative Director This is an English translation of the Japanese original. This translation is prepared for the reference and convenience solely for those who do not use Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. © KYOCERA Corporation 1. Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 1 © KYOCERA Corporation Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Unit: Yen in millions) For the year ended March 31, Change 2020 2021 Amount % to sales Amount % to sales Amount % revenue revenue Sales revenue 1,599,053 100.0% 1,526,897 100.0% -72,156 -4.5% Operating profit 100,193 6.3% 70,644 4.6% -29,549 -29.5% Profit before income taxes 148,826 9.3% 117,559 7.7% -31,267 -21.0% Profit attributable to owners of the parent 107,721 6.7% 90,214 5.9% -17,507 -16.3% EPS (Basic-yen) 297.36 − 248.91 − -48.45 − Capital expenditures 106,003 6.6% 117,106 7.7% 11,103 10.5% Depreciation charge of property, plant 62,413 3.9% 73,811 4.8% 11,398 18.3% and equipment R&D expenses 79,241 5.0% 75,457 4.9% -3,784 -4.8% Average US$ 109 yen 106 yen exchange rate Euro 121 yen 124 yen (Reference) Foreign currency fluctuation effect on sales revenue and profit before income taxes for the year ended March 31, 2021 compared with the previous fiscal year. Sales revenue: Approx. -9 billion yen (No significant effect on profit) 2 © KYOCERA Corporation Sales Revenue by Reporting Segment for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Unit: Yen in millions) For the year ended March 31, Change 2020 2021 Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Amount % revenue revenue Industrial & Automotive Components Group 341,093 21.3% 359,044 23.5% 17,951 5.3% Semiconductor Components Group 247,228 15.5% 263,595 17.3% 16,367 6.6% Electronic Devices Group 324,113 20.3% 305,170 20.0% -18,943 -5.8% Total Components Business 912,434 57.1% 927,809 60.8% 15,375 1.7% Communications Group ※ 270,818 17.0% 232,739 15.2% -38,079 -14.1% Document Solutions Group 359,915 22.5% 316,226 20.7% -43,689 -12.1% 63,898 4.2% Life & Environment Group ※ 73,747 4.6% -9,849 -13.4% Total Equipment & Systems Business 704,480 44.1% 612,863 40.1% -91,617 -13.0% Others 16,737 1.0% 18,169 1.2% 1,432 8.6% Adjustments and eliminations ※ -34,598 -2.2% -31,944 -2.1% 2,654 − Sales revenue 1,599,053 100.0% 1,526,897 100.0% -72,156 -4.5% ※On April 1, 2020, a domestic subsidiary, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., which is included in "Communications Group," absorbed and merged with a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Solar Corporation, which was included in "Life & Environment Group." As a result, "For the year ended March 31, 2020" in the above table is presented in the reporting segment after the merger. 3 © KYOCERA Corporation Business Profit by Reporting Segment for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Unit: Yen in millions) For the year ended March 31, Change 2020 2021 Amount % to sales Amount % to sales Amount % revenue revenue Industrial & Automotive Components Group 15,813 4.6% 18,142 5.1% 2,329 14.7% Semiconductor Components Group 30,511 12.3% 28,260 10.7% -2,251 -7.4% Electronic Devices Group 31,744 9.8% 25,268 8.3% -6,476 -20.4% Total Components Business 78,068 8.6% 71,670 7.7% -6,398 -8.2% Communications Group ※ 11,259 4.2% 14,597 6.3% 3,338 29.6% Document Solutions Group 34,489 9.6% 28,759 9.1% -5,730 -16.6% Life & Environment Group ※ -10,965 − -23,952 − -12,987 − Total Equipment & Systems Business 34,783 4.9% 19,404 3.2% -15,379 -44.2% Others -4,484 − -3,102 − 1,382 − Total business profit 108,367 6.8% 87,972 5.8% -20,395 -18.8% Corporate and others ※ 40,459 − 29,587 − -10,872 -26.9% Profit before income taxes 148,826 9.3% 117,559 7.7% -31,267 -21.0% ※On April 1, 2020, a domestic subsidiary, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., which is included in "Communications Group," absorbed and merged with a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Solar Corporation, which was included in "Life & Environment Group." As a result, "For the year ended March 31, 2020" in the above table is presented in the reporting segment after the merger. 4 © KYOCERA Corporation Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 Despite the impact of COVID-19 infection, active investments for growth centered on the Components Business were continued Components Business (Increase in sales revenue and decrease in profits) Equipment & Systems Business (Decreases in sales revenue and profits) Demand was sluggish until Q1 but has been on a recovery track since Q2 Increased demand for semiconductor and 5G-related components Fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment (Industrial & Automotive Components Group)

Ceramic packages for use in 5G capable devices (Semiconductor Components Group) Increase in depreciation expenses of approximately 10 billion yen Continued active investments in anticipation of an increase in medium-term demand Demand decreased for mobile phone handsets and office equipment An impairment loss of 11.5 billion yen was recorded in the smart energy business Due to cost reduction efforts, profits increased in the Communications Group and profit margin maintained at virtually the same level as in the previous fiscal year in the Document Solutions Group 5 © KYOCERA Corporation Financial Results for FY3/2021 by Reporting Segment (1) Industrial & Automotive Components Group Semiconductor Components Group Sales revenue Business profit Business profit ratio (%) 500.0 Sales revenue Business profit Business profit ratio (%) 500.0 （Unit : Yen in billions） 400.0 （Unit : Yen in billions） 341.1359.0 4.6%5.1% 15.818.1 0.0 FY3/2020FY3/2021 ＜Major reasons for change＞ + Increased sales in pneumatic/power tools due to the contribution of M&A and components for semiconductor processing equipment + Despite the impact of higher depreciation charge, business profit rose due to increased sales and cost reduction efforts 300.0 247.2 263.6 12.3% 200.0 10.7% 30.5 100.0 28.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 FY3/2020 FY3/2021 ＜Major reasons for change＞ + Demand for ceramic packages for use in 5G capable smartphones increased － Business profit decreased due to increase in costs particularly in depreciation charge 6 © KYOCERA Corporation Financial Results for FY3/2021 by Reporting Segment (2) Electronic Devices Group 500 Sales revenue Business profit Business profit ratio (%) （Unit : Yen in billions） 324.1305.2 9.8% 8.3% 31.7 ※ 25.3 0 0 FY3/2020 FY3/2021 ＜Major reasons for change＞ + Demand increased for ceramic capacitors, crystal devices and SAW devices for 5G capable smartphones － Sales of AVX Corporation and of printing devices decreased due to lower demand in industrial markets － Profits decreased due to a decline in sales revenue and an increase in depreciation charge Communications Group 500.0 Sales revenue Business profit Business profit ratio (%) 450.0 400.0 （Unit : Yen in billions） 350.0 270.8 300.0 232.7 250.0 6.3% 200.0 4.2% 150.0 14.6 100.0 11.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 FY3/2020 FY3/2021 ＜Major reasons for change＞ － Decrease in the number of mobile phone handsets sold in the telecommunications equipment business － Decreased sales of the engineering business in the information system and telecommunication services business + Business profit increased as a result of cost reduction efforts Costs related to litigation of approximately 10 billion yen was recorded at AVX Corporation 7 © KYOCERA Corporation Financial Results for FY3/2021 by Reporting Segment (3) Document Solutions Group Life & Environment Group 500 Sales revenue Business profit Business profit ratio (%) 170.0 Sales revenue Business profit Business profit ratio (%) 359.9 （Unit : Yen in billions） （Unit : Yen in billions） 120.0 316.2 9.6%9.1% 34.528.8 0 0 FY3/2020FY3/2021 ＜Major reasons for change＞ － Although demand has been in a recovery trend after bottoming out in Q1 FY3/2021, it has not reached the level of FY3/2020 and demand for printers, MFPs and consumables decreased + Business profit margin remained at virtually the same level thanks to productivity improvements and cost reduction efforts 70.0 73.7 63.9 20.0 -30.0 -11.0 -24.0 -30 FY3/2020 FY3/2021 ＜Major reasons for change＞ － Decreased sales of solar power generation systems in the smart energy business Recorded an impairment loss of 11.5 billion yen relating to machinery, equipment and goodwill as well as intangible assets in the smart energy business in FY3/2021 8 © KYOCERA Corporation 2. Change of Business Segment 9 © KYOCERA Corporation Change of Business Segment FY3/2018 to FY3/2021 Business segment Major businesses and subsidiaries Fine Ceramic Components Industrial & Automotive Automotive Components Liquid Crystal Displays Components Group Industrial Tools Optical Components Semiconductor Ceramic Packages Components Group Organic Packages and Boards Electronic Devices Group Electronic Components AVX Corporation Printing Devices Telecommunications Equipment Communications Group Information systems and Telecommunication Services (KCCS※1) Document Solutions Group Information Equipment (KDC※2) Smart Energy Business Life & Environment Group Medical Devices Jewelry and Applied Ceramic Related Products ※1 Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd. ※2 Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. FY3/2022 onward Business segment Major businesses and subsidiaries Industrial & Automotive Components Unit Fine Ceramic Components Automotive Components Optical Components Core Components Semiconductor Components Unit BusinessCeramic Packages Organic Packages and Boards Others Medical Devices Jewelry and Applied Ceramic Related Products Electronic Components Electronic Components Business AVX Corporation Industrial Tools Unit Industrial Tools Document Solutions Unit Information Equipment (KDC※2) Communications Unit Solutions BusinessTelecommunications Equipment Information systems and Telecommunication Services (KCCS※1) Others Liquid Crystal Displays Printing Devices SmartEnergy Business 10 © KYOCERA Corporation Aim of reorganization of business structure and priority measures for new business segments 1. Aim of reorganization of business structure Strategic planning and execution Greater mobility of Enhance efficiency and human resources and promote effective use of across business divisions vitalization of organizations management resources Implement speedier and dynamic management decisions that transcend the existing organization framework by delegating substantial authority of top management to the directors in charge of each segment 2. Priority measures for each business segment Core Components Business Electronic Components Business Solutions Business Realize sales growth and improvements in profitability by focusing on growth fields such as 5G and semiconductors and strengthening technology development Expand sales and profits by enhancing sales capabilities through the consolidation of global sales forces and maximizing synergy through a combination of manufacture and development resources Establish New Brand Build a new business model by utilizing communication technologies and software Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page. 11 © KYOCERA Corporation 3. Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 12 © KYOCERA Corporation Sales revenue: Approx. -6 billion yen / (No significant effect on profit) Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Unit: Yen in millions) Year ended March 31, Year ending March 31, Change 2021 2022 Amount % to sales Amount % to sales Amount % revenue revenue Sales revenue 1,526,897 100.0% 1,730,000 100.0% 203,103 13.3% Operating profit 70,644 4.6% 117,000 6.8% 46,356 65.6% Profit before income taxes 117,559 7.7% 160,000 9.2% 42,441 36.1% Profit attributable to owners of the parent 90,214 5.9% 113,000 6.5% 22,786 25.3% EPS (Basic-yen) 248.91 - 311.78 - 62.87 - Capital expenditures 117,106 7.7% 170,000 9.8% 52,894 45.2% Depreciation charge of property, plant 73,811 4.8% 100,000 5.8% 26,189 35.5% and equipment R&D expenses 75,457 4.9% 90,000 5.2% 14,543 19.3% Average US$ 106 yen 105 yen exchange rate Euro 124 yen 125 yen (Reference) Estimated foreign currency fluctuation effect on sales revenue and profit before income taxes for the year ending March 31, 2022 compared with the previous fiscal year. Note: Forecast of EPS (Basic-yen) is calculated using the average number of shares outstanding for the year ended March 31, 2021. Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page. 13 © KYOCERA Corporation Summary of Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (1) Planning for record-high sales revenue (2) Continue active business investment Increase in demand for components in main markets

・ Components for 5G and semiconductor markets ・ ADAS-related components

Components for 5G and semiconductor markets ADAS-related components Trend of Sales Revenue (Yen in billions) >

Record-high Capital investment for further increasing production of strategic products Accelerate development of new businesses

Trend of Capital Expenditures and R&D Expenses (Yen in billions) >

Capital expenditures R&D expenses Record-high 1,623.7 1,599.1 1,730.0 1,526.9 FY3/2019 FY3/2020 FY3/2021 FY3/2022 (Forecast) 260.0 186.9 185.2 192.6 90.0 69.9 79.2 75.5 117.0 106.0 117.1 170.0 FY3/2019 FY3/2020 FY3/2021 FY3/2022 (Forecast) Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page. 14 © KYOCERA Corporation Main Business Investments in FY3/2022 Capital Expenditures: Increase production capacity of strategic products Expand production capacity mainly for 5G related components Ceramic packages Organic packages Ceramic Capacitors Kagoshima Sendai Plant Kyoto Ayabe Plant Kagoshima Kokubu Plant R&D: Accelerate new business and new product development Strengthen commercialization of development themes and new product development for medium- to-long-term growth GaN(Gallium Nitride) AI Collaborative Robot 5G Smart Routers Local 5G System Inkjet Printer Systems Business System Business Organize as a new business Full-scale deployment Promote verification Promote development department from FY3/2022 in May 2021 testing toward launch for new product Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page. 15 © KYOCERA Corporation Sales Revenue Forecast by Reporting Segment for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Unit: Yen in millions) Year ended Year ending Change March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Amount % revenue revenue Core Components Business 424,669 27.8% 455,000 26.3% 30,331 7.1% Industrial & Automotive Components Unit 135,884 8.9% 145,000 8.4% 9,116 6.7% Semiconductor Components Unit 263,595 17.3% 280,000 16.2% 16,405 6.2% Others 25,190 1.6% 30,000 1.7% 4,810 19.1% Electronic Components Business 273,002 17.9% 320,000 18.5% 46,998 17.2% Solutions Business 835,213 54.7% 957,000 55.3% 121,787 14.6% Industrial Tools Unit 193,066 12.6% 209,000 12.1% 15,934 8.3% Document Solutions Unit 316,226 20.7% 370,000 21.4% 53,774 17.0% Communications Unit 232,739 15.2% 270,000 15.6% 37,261 16.0% Others 93,182 6.2% 108,000 6.2% 14,818 15.9% Others 18,169 1.2% 28,000 1.6% 9,831 54.1% Adjustments and eliminations -24,156 -1.6% -30,000 -1.7% -5,844 − Sales revenue 1,526,897 100.0% 1,730,000 100.0% 203,103 13.3% Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page. 16 © KYOCERA Corporation Business Profit (Loss) Forecast by Reporting Segment for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Unit: Yen in millions) Year ended Year ending Change March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Amount % to sales Amount % to sales Amount % revenue revenue Core Components Business 30,549 7.2% 41,000 9.0% 10,451 34.2% Industrial & Automotive Components Unit 4,241 3.1% 12,000 8.3% 7,759 183.0% Semiconductor Components Unit 28,260 10.7% 29,000 10.4% 740 2.6% Others -1,952 － 0 0.0% 1,952 − Electronic Components Business 23,000 8.4% 40,000 12.5% 17,000 73.9% Solutions Business 37,506 4.5% 74,000 7.7% 36,494 97.3% Industrial Tools Unit 15,721 8.1% 22,000 10.5% 6,279 39.9% Document Solutions Unit 28,759 9.1% 42,000 11.4% 13,241 46.0% Communications Unit 14,597 6.3% 12,000 4.4% -2,597 -17.8% Others -21,571 − -2,000 − 19,571 − Others -3,102 − -15,000 − -11,898 − Total business profit 87,953 5.8% 140,000 8.1% 52,047 59.2% Corporate and others 29,606 − 20,000 − -9,606 -32.4% Profit before income taxes 117,559 7.7% 160,000 9.2% 42,441 36.1% Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page. 17 © KYOCERA Corporation Financial Forecasts for FY3/2022 by Reporting Segment (1) Core Components Business Sales revenue Business profit Industrial & Automotive （Unit : Yen in billions） Components Unit Business profit ratio (%) （Unit : Yen in billions） Semiconductor (+7%) Components Unit Others 7.2% 9.0% FY3/2021 FY3/2022 (Forecast) Industrial & Automotive Components Unit Increase in demand for fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment and automotive cameras along with the advance of ADAS (+34%) 41.0 12.0 29.0 0 FY3/2021 カFY3/2022テゴリ 2 (Forecast) Increase in profits due to higher sales revenue and cost reduction efforts such as a doubling of productivity in the Industrial & Automotive Components Unit Semiconductor Components Unit Increase in demand for ceramic packages and organic packages for 5G capable smartphones and communication infrastructure Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page. 18 © KYOCERA Corporation Financial Forecasts for FY3/2022 by Reporting Segment (2) Electronic Components Business Sales revenue （Unit : Yen in billions） (+17%) FY3/2021 FY3/2022 (Forecast) Business profit Business profit ratio (%) （Unit : Yen in billions） 12.5% 8.4% (+74%) 40.0 FY3/2021FY3/2022 カテゴリ 2 (Forecast) Sales increase at AVX Corporation along with a recovery of demand in industrial markets and the automotive- related market

Increase in demand for 5G-related and in-vehicle electronic components

5G-related and in-vehicle electronic components Sales increase due to further collaboration between Kyocera and AVX Corporation Increase in profits due to a rise in sales of high-profit products and cost reduction efforts Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page. 19 © KYOCERA Corporation Financial Forecasts for FY3/2022 by Reporting Segment (3) Solutions Business Sales revenue Industrial Tools Unit （Unit : Yen in billions） Document Solutions Unit (+15%) Communications Unit Others FY3/2021 FY3/2022 (Forecast) Document Solutions Unit Recovery in demand for printers, MFPs and consumables and an increase in sales of the solution business and the inkjet printing business Document Solutions Unit Business profit Business profit ratio (%) （Unit : Yen in billions） 7.7% 4.5% (+97%) 74.0 22.0 42.0 12.0 ※-2.0 FY3/2021FY3/2022 (Forecast) Increase in profits due to higher sales revenue and cost reduction efforts such as review of production system in each business Communications Unit Increase in sales of communications equipment for companies and 5G capable devices ※An impairment loss of 11.5 billion yen was recorded in the smart energy business Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page. 20 © KYOCERA Corporation 4. Enhance Corporate Value 21 © KYOCERA Corporation Initiatives for Strengthening Corporate Governance 1. Strengthening the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors [Current] Internal Directors 12 persons Outside Directors 3 persons ① ② ③ ① CPA ② Professor of Graduate School ③ Attorney-at-law [Scheduled proposal for submission at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021] Internal Directors 6 persons Outside Directors 3 persons ② ③ ④ Corporate Executive Total 15 persons Total 9 persons Toward a 1/3 ratio of Outside Directors 2. Appointment of Independent Outside Director New Candidate for Director (Scheduled proposal for submission at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021) Name New Title Eiji Kakiuchi Outside Director [Representative Director, Chairman, Member of the Board of SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.] Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page. 22 © KYOCERA Corporation Aiming for Sustainable Growth in Corporate Value Management indicators 4.5% .0 1,623.7 8.7% Sales revenue (billion yen) 4.6% 1,599.1 1,526.9 9.3% Profit before income taxes (billion yen) Profit margin (%) ROE (%) Toward the medium-term 3.6% target of 8% or higher 2,000.0 700 1,730.0 600 Quickly achieve sales 15.0% 500 7.7% 9.2% of 2 trillion yen toward 300.0 400 further growth 300 140.6 148.8 117.6 160.0 200 .0 100 0 FY3/2019FY3/2019 FY3/2020FY3/2020 FY3/2021FY3/2021 FY3/2022FY3/2022 列1 (Target)(Target) (Forecast) Management ・ Set ROE target Consider initiatives for further ・ Announce the appropriate strengthening our management base measures implementation of share buybacks ・ Implement organizational restructuring ・ Raise the dividend payout ratio ・ Strengthen the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors ・Establish nomination ・ Appoint female officers (aim for a 1/3 ratio of outside directors) ※ ・ Appoint corporate manager as an Outside Director ※ and remuneration ・ Introduce restricted stock committees compensation system ※ Scheduled proposal for submission at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021 FY3/2019 FY3/2020 FY3/2021 FY3/2022 Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page. 23 © KYOCERA Corporation Shareholder Return <Trends in cash dividends per share and the payout ratio> Dividend Policy (Based on consolidated payout ratio) Aim to further improve Around 40% from FY3/2017 55.8% 49.1% 38.9% Commemoration dividend of 20 yen 140 yen 120 yen 20 yen 110 yen 60 yen 60 yen 60 yen 50 yen 60 yen 60 yen Around 50% from FY3/2020 53.8% 56.2% 51.3% Increase of 20 yen from the 160 yen latest forecast 160 yen 140 yen 80 yen 120 yen 80 yen 80 yen 60 yen shareholder return through improved business performance Consolidated Payout Ratio Year-end Dividend per share Interim Dividend per share Latest forecast of annual dividend per share for FY3/2021 FY3/2017 FY3/2018 FY3/2019 FY3/2020 FY3/2021 FY3/2022 IFRS (Plan) (Forecast) Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page. 24 © KYOCERA Corporation Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements Certain of the statements made in this document are forward-looking statements, which are based on our current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the following: General conditions in the Japanese or global economy; Unexpected changes in economic, political and legal conditions in countries where we operate or export; The effect of foreign exchange fluctuations on our results of operations; Intense competitive pressures to which our products are subject; Fluctuations in the price and ability of suppliers to provide the required quantity of raw materials for use in our production activities; Manufacturing delays or defects resulting from outsourcing or internal manufacturing processes; The possibility that future initiatives and in-process research and development may not produce the desired results; Companies or assets acquired by us not produce the returns or benefits, or bring in business opportunities; Inability to secure skilled employees; Damages on our information security systems from cyberattacks, etc. and significant costs in order to recover and maintain the systems; Insufficient protection of our trade secrets and intellectual property rights including patents; Expenses associated with licenses we require to continue to manufacture and sell products; Unintentional conflict with laws and regulations or newly enacted laws and regulations; Environmental liability and compliance obligations by tightening of environmental laws and regulations; Inability to respond to global climate change problems or delay in such response, which may lead to increased costs and negatively impact our corporate brands; Our market or supply chains being affected by plague, infectious diseases, terrorism, wars or similar events; Earthquakes and other natural disasters affecting our headquarters and major facilities as well as our suppliers and customers; Credit risk on trade receivables; Fluctuations in the value of financial instruments held by us; Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, goodwill and intangible assets; Uncertainty over income tax and deferred tax assets; and Changes in accounting standards. Due to such risks, uncertainties and other factors, our actual results, performance, achievements or financial condition may be substantially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial condition expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements included in this document. 25 © KYOCERA Corporation © KYOCERA Corporation Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kyocera Corporation published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:04:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about KYOCERA CORPORATION 03:05a KYOCERA : Financial Presentation (Year Ended March 31, 2021) PU 03:05a KYOCERA : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (IFR.. PU 03:03a KYOCERA : Notice Relating to Distribution of Dividend for the Year Ended March .. PU 03:03a KYOCERA : Quarterly Trends of Financial Results 〔IFRS〕 PU 02:48a Japanese shares dip as earnings fall short of investor expectations RE 04/26 Japanese shares fall as investors look past upbeat corporate outlook RE 04/26 KYOCERA CORPORATION : (Japan) to Close for Golden Week Holiday April 29 - May 5.. AQ 04/16 KYOCERA : Launches Rugged, Reliable, FirstNet Ready DuraXE Epic with AT&T BU 04/15 KYOCERA : Licenses TactoTek Injection Molded Structural Electronics (IMSE) Tech.. AQ 04/14 KYOCERA : Licenses TactoTekÂ® Injection Molded Structural Electronics (IMSEÂ®) .. AQ

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 1 505 B 13 908 M 13 908 M Net income 2021 88 383 M 817 M 817 M Net cash 2021 415 B 3 832 M 3 832 M P/E ratio 2021 29,5x Yield 2021 1,75% Capitalization 2 590 B 23 946 M 23 936 M EV / Sales 2021 1,45x EV / Sales 2022 1,34x Nbr of Employees 75 505 Free-Float 86,4% Chart KYOCERA CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KYOCERA CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 7 393,75 JPY Last Close Price 7 145,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 26,0% Spread / Average Target 3,48% Spread / Lowest Target -20,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Hideo Tanimoto President & Representative Director Goro Yamaguchi Chairman Masahiro Inagaki Senior Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D Shoichi Aoki Director & General Manager-Business Administration Hiroto Mizobata Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KYOCERA CORPORATION 12.95% 23 946 KEYENCE CORPORATION -10.10% 115 711 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 15.40% 91 757 NIDEC CORPORATION 0.04% 71 870 EATON CORPORATION PLC 19.34% 56 954 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 14.63% 55 479