Kyocera : Financial Presentation (Year Ended March 31, 2021)
04/27/2021 | 03:05am EDT
April 27, 2021
Financial Presentation
(Year Ended March 31, 2021)
Hideo Tanimoto
President and Representative Director
This is an English translation of the Japanese original. This translation is prepared for the reference and convenience solely for those who do not use Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Sales Revenue by Reporting Segment for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
(Unit: Yen in millions)
For the year ended March 31,
Change
2020
2021
Amount
% of sales
Amount
% of sales
Amount
%
revenue
revenue
Industrial & Automotive Components Group
341,093
21.3%
359,044
23.5%
17,951
5.3%
Semiconductor Components Group
247,228
15.5%
263,595
17.3%
16,367
6.6%
Electronic Devices Group
324,113
20.3%
305,170
20.0%
-18,943
-5.8%
Total Components Business
912,434
57.1%
927,809
60.8%
15,375
1.7%
Communications Group
※ 270,818
17.0%
232,739
15.2%
-38,079
-14.1%
Document Solutions Group
359,915
22.5%
316,226
20.7%
-43,689
-12.1%
63,898
4.2%
Life & Environment Group
※
73,747
4.6%
-9,849
-13.4%
Total Equipment & Systems Business
704,480
44.1%
612,863
40.1%
-91,617
-13.0%
Others
16,737
1.0%
18,169
1.2%
1,432
8.6%
Adjustments and eliminations
※
-34,598
-2.2%
-31,944
-2.1%
2,654
−
Sales revenue
1,599,053
100.0%
1,526,897
100.0%
-72,156
-4.5%
※On April 1, 2020, a domestic subsidiary, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., which is included in "Communications Group," absorbed and merged with a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Solar Corporation, which was included in "Life & Environment Group."
As a result, "For the year ended March 31, 2020" in the above table is presented in the reporting segment after the merger.
Business Profit by Reporting Segment for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
(Unit: Yen in millions)
For the year ended March 31,
Change
2020
2021
Amount
% to sales
Amount
% to sales
Amount
%
revenue
revenue
Industrial & Automotive Components Group
15,813
4.6%
18,142
5.1%
2,329
14.7%
Semiconductor Components Group
30,511
12.3%
28,260
10.7%
-2,251
-7.4%
Electronic Devices Group
31,744
9.8%
25,268
8.3%
-6,476
-20.4%
Total Components Business
78,068
8.6%
71,670
7.7%
-6,398
-8.2%
Communications Group
※
11,259
4.2%
14,597
6.3%
3,338
29.6%
Document Solutions Group
34,489
9.6%
28,759
9.1%
-5,730
-16.6%
Life & Environment Group
※ -10,965
−
-23,952
−
-12,987
−
Total Equipment & Systems Business
34,783
4.9%
19,404
3.2%
-15,379
-44.2%
Others
-4,484
−
-3,102
−
1,382
−
Total business profit
108,367
6.8%
87,972
5.8%
-20,395
-18.8%
Corporate and others
※
40,459
−
29,587
−
-10,872
-26.9%
Profit before income taxes
148,826
9.3%
117,559
7.7%
-31,267
-21.0%
※On April 1, 2020, a domestic subsidiary, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., which is included in "Communications Group," absorbed and merged with a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Solar Corporation, which was included in "Life & Environment Group."
As a result, "For the year ended March 31, 2020" in the above table is presented in the reporting segment after the merger.
Sales revenue: Approx.-6billion yen / (No significant effect on profit)
Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
(Unit: Yen in millions)
Year ended March 31,
Year ending March 31,
Change
2021
2022
Amount
% to sales
Amount
% to sales
Amount
%
revenue
revenue
Sales revenue
1,526,897
100.0%
1,730,000
100.0%
203,103
13.3%
Operating profit
70,644
4.6%
117,000
6.8%
46,356
65.6%
Profit before income taxes
117,559
7.7%
160,000
9.2%
42,441
36.1%
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
90,214
5.9%
113,000
6.5%
22,786
25.3%
EPS (Basic-yen)
248.91
-
311.78
-
62.87
-
Capital expenditures
117,106
7.7%
170,000
9.8%
52,894
45.2%
Depreciation charge of property, plant
73,811
4.8%
100,000
5.8%
26,189
35.5%
and equipment
R&D expenses
75,457
4.9%
90,000
5.2%
14,543
19.3%
Average
US$
106 yen
105 yen
exchange rate
Euro
124 yen
125 yen
(Reference) Estimated foreign currency fluctuation effect on sales revenue and profit before income taxes for the year ending March 31, 2022 compared with the previous fiscal year.
Note: Forecast of EPS (Basic-yen) is calculated using the average number of shares outstanding for the year ended March 31, 2021. Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page.
Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made in this document are forward-looking statements, which are based on our current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the following:
General conditions in the Japanese or global economy;
Unexpected changes in economic, political and legal conditions in countries where we operate or export;
The effect of foreign exchange fluctuations on our results of operations;
Intense competitive pressures to which our products are subject;
Fluctuations in the price and ability of suppliers to provide the required quantity of raw materials for use in our production activities;
Manufacturing delays or defects resulting from outsourcing or internal manufacturing processes;
The possibility that future initiatives and in-process research and development may not produce the desired results;
Companies or assets acquired by us not produce the returns or benefits, or bring in business opportunities;
Inability to secure skilled employees;
Damages on our information security systems from cyberattacks, etc. and significant costs in order to recover and maintain the systems;
Insufficient protection of our trade secrets and intellectual property rights including patents;
Expenses associated with licenses we require to continue to manufacture and sell products;
Unintentional conflict with laws and regulations or newly enacted laws and regulations;
Environmental liability and compliance obligations by tightening of environmental laws and regulations;
Inability to respond to global climate change problems or delay in such response, which may lead to increased costs and negatively impact our corporate brands;
Our market or supply chains being affected by plague, infectious diseases, terrorism, wars or similar events;
Earthquakes and other natural disasters affecting our headquarters and major facilities as well as our suppliers and customers;
Credit risk on trade receivables;
Fluctuations in the value of financial instruments held by us;
Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, goodwill and intangible assets;
Uncertainty over income tax and deferred tax assets; and
Changes in accounting standards.
Due to such risks, uncertainties and other factors, our actual results, performance, achievements or financial condition may be substantially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial condition expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements included in this document.
