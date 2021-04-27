Log in
    6971   JP3249600002

KYOCERA CORPORATION

(6971)
Kyocera : Financial Presentation (Year Ended March 31, 2021)

04/27/2021 | 03:05am EDT
April 27, 2021

Financial Presentation

(Year Ended March 31, 2021)

Hideo Tanimoto

President and Representative Director

This is an English translation of the Japanese original. This translation is prepared for the reference and convenience solely for those who do not use Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

© KYOCERA Corporation

1. Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

1

© KYOCERA Corporation

Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

(Unit: Yen in millions)

For the year ended March 31,

Change

2020

2021

Amount

% to sales

Amount

% to sales

Amount

%

revenue

revenue

Sales revenue

1,599,053

100.0%

1,526,897

100.0%

-72,156

-4.5%

Operating profit

100,193

6.3%

70,644

4.6%

-29,549

-29.5%

Profit before income taxes

148,826

9.3%

117,559

7.7%

-31,267

-21.0%

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

107,721

6.7%

90,214

5.9%

-17,507

-16.3%

EPS (Basic-yen)

297.36

248.91

-48.45

Capital expenditures

106,003

6.6%

117,106

7.7%

11,103

10.5%

Depreciation charge of property, plant

62,413

3.9%

73,811

4.8%

11,398

18.3%

and equipment

R&D expenses

79,241

5.0%

75,457

4.9%

-3,784

-4.8%

Average

US$

109 yen

106 yen

exchange rate

Euro

121 yen

124 yen

(Reference) Foreign currency fluctuation effect on sales revenue and profit before income taxes for the year ended March 31, 2021

compared with the previous fiscal year.

Sales revenue: Approx. -9 billion yen (No significant effect on profit)

2

© KYOCERA Corporation

Sales Revenue by Reporting Segment for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

(Unit: Yen in millions)

For the year ended March 31,

Change

2020

2021

Amount

% of sales

Amount

% of sales

Amount

%

revenue

revenue

Industrial & Automotive Components Group

341,093

21.3%

359,044

23.5%

17,951

5.3%

Semiconductor Components Group

247,228

15.5%

263,595

17.3%

16,367

6.6%

Electronic Devices Group

324,113

20.3%

305,170

20.0%

-18,943

-5.8%

Total Components Business

912,434

57.1%

927,809

60.8%

15,375

1.7%

Communications Group

270,818

17.0%

232,739

15.2%

-38,079

-14.1%

Document Solutions Group

359,915

22.5%

316,226

20.7%

-43,689

-12.1%

63,898

4.2%

Life & Environment Group

73,747

4.6%

-9,849

-13.4%

Total Equipment & Systems Business

704,480

44.1%

612,863

40.1%

-91,617

-13.0%

Others

16,737

1.0%

18,169

1.2%

1,432

8.6%

Adjustments and eliminations

-34,598

-2.2%

-31,944

-2.1%

2,654

Sales revenue

1,599,053

100.0%

1,526,897

100.0%

-72,156

-4.5%

※On April 1, 2020, a domestic subsidiary, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., which is included in "Communications Group," absorbed and merged with a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Solar Corporation, which was included in "Life & Environment Group."

As a result, "For the year ended March 31, 2020" in the above table is presented in the reporting segment after the merger.

3

© KYOCERA Corporation

Business Profit by Reporting Segment for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

(Unit: Yen in millions)

For the year ended March 31,

Change

2020

2021

Amount

% to sales

Amount

% to sales

Amount

%

revenue

revenue

Industrial & Automotive Components Group

15,813

4.6%

18,142

5.1%

2,329

14.7%

Semiconductor Components Group

30,511

12.3%

28,260

10.7%

-2,251

-7.4%

Electronic Devices Group

31,744

9.8%

25,268

8.3%

-6,476

-20.4%

Total Components Business

78,068

8.6%

71,670

7.7%

-6,398

-8.2%

Communications Group

11,259

4.2%

14,597

6.3%

3,338

29.6%

Document Solutions Group

34,489

9.6%

28,759

9.1%

-5,730

-16.6%

Life & Environment Group

-10,965

-23,952

-12,987

Total Equipment & Systems Business

34,783

4.9%

19,404

3.2%

-15,379

-44.2%

Others

-4,484

-3,102

1,382

Total business profit

108,367

6.8%

87,972

5.8%

-20,395

-18.8%

Corporate and others

40,459

29,587

-10,872

-26.9%

Profit before income taxes

148,826

9.3%

117,559

7.7%

-31,267

-21.0%

※On April 1, 2020, a domestic subsidiary, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., which is included in "Communications Group," absorbed and merged with a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Solar Corporation, which was included in "Life & Environment Group."

As a result, "For the year ended March 31, 2020" in the above table is presented in the reporting segment after the merger.

4

© KYOCERA Corporation

Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

Despite the impact of COVID-19 infection, active investments for growth centered on the Components Business were continued

Components

Business (Increase in sales revenue and decrease in profits)

Equipment & Systems Business (Decreases in sales revenue and profits)

  1. Demand was sluggish until Q1 but has been on a recovery track since Q2
  2. Increased demand for semiconductor and 5G-related components
    • Fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment (Industrial & Automotive Components Group)
    • Ceramic packages for use in 5G capable devices (Semiconductor Components Group)
  4. Increase in depreciation expenses of approximately 10 billion yen

Continued active investments in anticipation of an increase in medium-term demand

  1. Demand decreased for mobile phone handsets and office equipment
  2. An impairment loss of 11.5 billion yen was recorded in the smart energy business
  3. Due to cost reduction efforts, profits increased in the Communications Group and profit margin maintained at virtually the same level as in the previous fiscal year in the Document Solutions Group

5

© KYOCERA Corporation

Financial Results for FY3/2021 by Reporting Segment (1)

Industrial & Automotive Components Group

Semiconductor Components Group

Sales revenue

Business profit

Business profit ratio (%)

500.0

Sales revenue

Business profit

Business profit ratio (%)

500.0

Unit : Yen in billions

400.0

Unit : Yen in billions

341.1359.0

4.6%5.1%

15.818.1

0.0

FY3/2020FY3/2021

Major reasons for change

+ Increased sales in pneumatic/power tools due to the contribution of M&A and components for semiconductor processing equipment

+ Despite the impact of higher depreciation charge, business profit rose due to increased sales and cost reduction efforts

300.0

247.2

263.6

12.3%

200.0

10.7%

30.5

100.0

28.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

Major reasons for change

+ Demand for ceramic packages for use in 5G capable smartphones increased

Business profit decreased due to increase in costs particularly in depreciation charge

6

© KYOCERA Corporation

Financial Results for FY3/2021 by Reporting Segment (2)

Electronic Devices Group

500

Sales revenue

Business profit

Business profit ratio (%)

Unit : Yen in billions

324.1305.2

9.8%

8.3%

31.7

25.3

0

0

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

Major reasons for change

+ Demand increased for ceramic capacitors, crystal devices and SAW devices for 5G capable smartphones

Sales of AVX Corporation and of printing devices decreased due to lower demand in industrial markets

Profits decreased due to a decline in sales revenue and an increase in depreciation charge

Communications Group

500.0

Sales revenue

Business profit

Business profit ratio (%)

450.0

400.0

Unit : Yen in billions

350.0

270.8

300.0

232.7

250.0

6.3%

200.0

4.2%

150.0

14.6

100.0

11.3

50.0

0.0

0.0

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

Major reasons for change

Decrease in the number of mobile phone handsets sold in the telecommunications equipment business

Decreased sales of the engineering business in the information system and telecommunication services business

+ Business profit increased as a result of cost reduction efforts

  • Costs related to litigation of approximately 10 billion yen was recorded

at AVX Corporation

7

© KYOCERA Corporation

Financial Results for FY3/2021 by Reporting Segment (3)

Document Solutions Group

Life & Environment Group

500

Sales revenue

Business profit

Business profit ratio (%)

170.0

Sales revenue

Business profit

Business profit ratio (%)

359.9

Unit : Yen in billions

Unit : Yen in billions

120.0

316.2

9.6%9.1%

34.528.8

0

0

FY3/2020FY3/2021

Major reasons for change

Although demand has been in a recovery trend after bottoming out in Q1 FY3/2021, it has not reached the level of FY3/2020 and demand for printers, MFPs and consumables decreased

+ Business profit margin remained at virtually the same level thanks to productivity improvements and cost reduction efforts

70.0

73.7

63.9

20.0

-30.0

-11.0

-24.0

-30

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

Major reasons for change

Decreased sales of solar power generation systems in the smart energy business

  • Recorded an impairment loss of 11.5 billion yen relating to machinery, equipment and goodwill as well as intangible assets in the smart energy business in FY3/2021

8

© KYOCERA Corporation

2. Change of Business Segment

9

© KYOCERA Corporation

Change of Business Segment

FY3/2018 to FY3/2021

Business segment

Major businesses and subsidiaries

Fine Ceramic Components

Industrial & Automotive

Automotive Components

Liquid Crystal Displays

Components Group

Industrial Tools

Optical Components

Semiconductor

Ceramic Packages

Components Group

Organic Packages and Boards

Electronic Devices Group

Electronic Components

AVX Corporation

Printing Devices

Telecommunications Equipment

Communications Group

Information systems and

Telecommunication Services (KCCS1)

Document Solutions Group

Information Equipment (KDC2)

Smart Energy Business

Life & Environment Group

Medical Devices

Jewelry and Applied Ceramic Related Products

※1

Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd.

※2

Kyocera Document Solutions Inc.

FY3/2022 onward

Business segment

Major businesses and subsidiaries

Industrial & Automotive Components Unit

Fine Ceramic Components

Automotive Components

Optical Components

Core Components Semiconductor Components Unit

BusinessCeramic Packages

Organic Packages and Boards

Others

Medical Devices

Jewelry and Applied Ceramic Related Products

Electronic Components

Electronic Components

Business

AVX Corporation

Industrial Tools Unit

Industrial Tools

Document Solutions Unit

Information Equipment (KDC※2)

Communications Unit

Solutions BusinessTelecommunications Equipment

Information systems and

Telecommunication Services (KCCS※1)

Others

Liquid Crystal Displays

Printing Devices

SmartEnergy Business

10

© KYOCERA Corporation

Aim of reorganization of business structure and priority measures for new business segments

1. Aim of reorganization of business structure

Strategic planning and execution

Greater mobility of

Enhance efficiency and

human resources and

promote effective use of

across business divisions

vitalization of organizations

management resources

Implement speedier and dynamic management decisions that transcend the existing organization framework by delegating substantial authority of top management to the directors in charge of each segment

2. Priority measures for each business segment

Core Components Business

Electronic Components Business

Solutions Business

Realize sales growth and improvements in profitability by focusing on growth fields such as 5G and semiconductors and strengthening technology development

Expand sales and profits by enhancing sales capabilities through the consolidation of global sales forces and maximizing synergy through a combination of manufacture and development resources

Establish New Brand

Build a new business model by utilizing communication technologies and software

Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page.

11

© KYOCERA Corporation

3. Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

12

© KYOCERA Corporation

Sales revenue: Approx. -6billion yen / (No significant effect on profit)

Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

(Unit: Yen in millions)

Year ended March 31,

Year ending March 31,

Change

2021

2022

Amount

% to sales

Amount

% to sales

Amount

%

revenue

revenue

Sales revenue

1,526,897

100.0%

1,730,000

100.0%

203,103

13.3%

Operating profit

70,644

4.6%

117,000

6.8%

46,356

65.6%

Profit before income taxes

117,559

7.7%

160,000

9.2%

42,441

36.1%

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

90,214

5.9%

113,000

6.5%

22,786

25.3%

EPS (Basic-yen)

248.91

-

311.78

-

62.87

-

Capital expenditures

117,106

7.7%

170,000

9.8%

52,894

45.2%

Depreciation charge of property, plant

73,811

4.8%

100,000

5.8%

26,189

35.5%

and equipment

R&D expenses

75,457

4.9%

90,000

5.2%

14,543

19.3%

Average

US$

106 yen

105 yen

exchange rate

Euro

124 yen

125 yen

(Reference) Estimated foreign currency fluctuation effect on sales revenue and profit before income taxes for the year ending March 31, 2022 compared with the previous fiscal year.

Note: Forecast of EPS (Basic-yen) is calculated using the average number of shares outstanding for the year ended March 31, 2021. Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page.

13

© KYOCERA Corporation

Summary of Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

(1) Planning for record-high sales revenue

(2) Continue active business investment

  • Increase in demand for components in main markets
    Components for 5G and semiconductor markets ADAS-related components
    • Trend of Sales Revenue (Yen in billions) >

Record-high

    • Capital investment for further increasing production of strategic products
    • Accelerate development of new businesses
  • Trend of Capital Expenditures and R&D Expenses (Yen in billions) >
    Capital expenditures R&D expenses

Record-high

1,623.7

1,599.1

1,730.0

1,526.9

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

FY3/2022

(Forecast)

260.0

186.9

185.2

192.6

90.0

69.9

79.2

75.5

117.0

106.0

117.1

170.0

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

FY3/2022

(Forecast)

Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page.

14

© KYOCERA Corporation

Main Business Investments in FY3/2022

Capital Expenditures: Increase production capacity of strategic products

Expand production capacity mainly for 5G related components

Ceramic packages

Organic packages

Ceramic Capacitors

Kagoshima Sendai Plant

Kyoto Ayabe Plant

Kagoshima Kokubu Plant

R&D: Accelerate new business and new product development

Strengthen commercialization of development themes and new product development for medium- to-long-term growth

GaN(Gallium Nitride)

AI Collaborative Robot

5G Smart Routers

Local 5G System

Inkjet Printer

Systems Business

System Business

Organize as a new business

Full-scale deployment

Promote verification

Promote development

department from FY3/2022

in May 2021

testing toward launch

for new product

Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page.

15

© KYOCERA Corporation

Sales Revenue Forecast by Reporting Segment for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

(Unit: Yen in millions)

Year ended

Year ending

Change

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Amount

% of sales

Amount

% of sales

Amount

%

revenue

revenue

Core Components Business

424,669

27.8%

455,000

26.3%

30,331

7.1%

Industrial & Automotive Components Unit

135,884

8.9%

145,000

8.4%

9,116

6.7%

Semiconductor Components Unit

263,595

17.3%

280,000

16.2%

16,405

6.2%

Others

25,190

1.6%

30,000

1.7%

4,810

19.1%

Electronic Components Business

273,002

17.9%

320,000

18.5%

46,998

17.2%

Solutions Business

835,213

54.7%

957,000

55.3%

121,787

14.6%

Industrial Tools Unit

193,066

12.6%

209,000

12.1%

15,934

8.3%

Document Solutions Unit

316,226

20.7%

370,000

21.4%

53,774

17.0%

Communications Unit

232,739

15.2%

270,000

15.6%

37,261

16.0%

Others

93,182

6.2%

108,000

6.2%

14,818

15.9%

Others

18,169

1.2%

28,000

1.6%

9,831

54.1%

Adjustments and eliminations

-24,156

-1.6%

-30,000

-1.7%

-5,844

Sales revenue

1,526,897

100.0%

1,730,000

100.0%

203,103

13.3%

Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page.

16

© KYOCERA Corporation

Business Profit (Loss) Forecast by Reporting Segment for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

(Unit: Yen in millions)

Year ended

Year ending

Change

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Amount

% to sales

Amount

% to sales

Amount

%

revenue

revenue

Core Components Business

30,549

7.2%

41,000

9.0%

10,451

34.2%

Industrial & Automotive Components Unit

4,241

3.1%

12,000

8.3%

7,759

183.0%

Semiconductor Components Unit

28,260

10.7%

29,000

10.4%

740

2.6%

Others

-1,952

0

0.0%

1,952

Electronic Components Business

23,000

8.4%

40,000

12.5%

17,000

73.9%

Solutions Business

37,506

4.5%

74,000

7.7%

36,494

97.3%

Industrial Tools Unit

15,721

8.1%

22,000

10.5%

6,279

39.9%

Document Solutions Unit

28,759

9.1%

42,000

11.4%

13,241

46.0%

Communications Unit

14,597

6.3%

12,000

4.4%

-2,597

-17.8%

Others

-21,571

-2,000

19,571

Others

-3,102

-15,000

-11,898

Total business profit

87,953

5.8%

140,000

8.1%

52,047

59.2%

Corporate and others

29,606

20,000

-9,606

-32.4%

Profit before income taxes

117,559

7.7%

160,000

9.2%

42,441

36.1%

Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page.

17

© KYOCERA Corporation

Financial Forecasts for FY3/2022 by Reporting Segment

(1) Core Components Business

Sales revenue

Business profit

Industrial & Automotive

Unit : Yen in billions

Components Unit

Business profit ratio (%) Unit : Yen in billions

Semiconductor

(+7%)

Components Unit

Others

7.2%

9.0%

FY3/2021 FY3/2022 (Forecast)

Industrial & Automotive Components Unit

  • Increase in demand for fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment and automotive cameras along with the advance of ADAS

(+34%)

41.0

12.0

29.0

0

FY3/2021 FY3/2022テゴリ 2 (Forecast)

  • Increase in profits due to higher sales revenue and cost reduction efforts such as a doubling of productivity in the Industrial & Automotive Components Unit

Semiconductor Components Unit

  • Increase in demand for ceramic packages and organic packages for 5G capable smartphones and communication infrastructure

Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page.

18

© KYOCERA Corporation

Financial Forecasts for FY3/2022 by Reporting Segment

(2) Electronic Components Business

Sales revenue

Unit : Yen in billions

(+17%)

FY3/2021 FY3/2022 (Forecast)

Business profit

Business profit ratio (%) Unit : Yen in billions

12.5%

8.4%

(+74%) 40.0

FY3/2021FY3/2022 カテゴリ 2 (Forecast)

  • Sales increase at AVX Corporation along with a recovery of demand in industrial markets and the automotive- related market
  • Increase in demand for 5G-related and in-vehicle electronic components
  • Sales increase due to further collaboration between Kyocera and AVX Corporation
  • Increase in profits due to a rise in sales of high-profit products and cost reduction efforts

Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page.

19

© KYOCERA Corporation

Financial Forecasts for FY3/2022 by Reporting Segment

(3) Solutions Business

Sales revenue

Industrial Tools Unit

Unit : Yen in billions

Document Solutions Unit

(+15%)

Communications Unit

Others

FY3/2021 FY3/2022 (Forecast)

Document Solutions Unit
  • Recovery in demand for printers, MFPs and consumables and an increase in sales of the solution business and the inkjet printing business

Business profit

Business profit ratio (%) Unit : Yen in billions

7.7%

4.5%

(+97%) 74.0

22.0

42.0

12.0

-2.0

FY3/2021FY3/2022 (Forecast)

  • Increase in profits due to higher sales revenue and cost reduction efforts such as review of production system in each business

Communications Unit

  • Increase in sales of communications equipment for companies and 5G capable devices

※An impairment loss of 11.5 billion yen was recorded in the smart energy business

Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page.

20

© KYOCERA Corporation

4. Enhance Corporate Value

21

© KYOCERA Corporation

Initiatives for Strengthening Corporate Governance

1. Strengthening the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors

[Current]

Internal Directors 12 persons

Outside Directors 3 persons

① ② ③

CPA Professor of Graduate School Attorney-at-law

[Scheduled proposal for submission at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021]

Internal Directors 6 persons

Outside Directors 3 persons

② ③ ④

  • Corporate Executive

Total 15 persons

Total 9 persons

Toward a 1/3 ratio of Outside Directors

2. Appointment of Independent Outside Director

New Candidate for Director

(Scheduled proposal for submission at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021)

Name

New Title

Eiji Kakiuchi

Outside Director

[Representative Director, Chairman, Member of the Board of SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.]

Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page.

22

© KYOCERA Corporation

Aiming for Sustainable Growth in Corporate Value

Management indicators

4.5%

.0

1,623.7

8.7%

Sales revenue (billion yen)

4.6%

1,599.1 1,526.9

9.3%

Profit before income taxes (billion yen) Profit margin (%) ROE (%)

Toward the medium-term

3.6%

target of 8% or higher

2,000.0

700

1,730.0

600

Quickly achieve sales

15.0%

500

7.7%

9.2% of 2 trillion yen toward

300.0

400

further growth

300

140.6

148.8

117.6

160.0

200

.0

100

0

FY3/2019FY3/2019

FY3/2020FY3/2020

FY3/2021FY3/2021

FY3/2022FY3/2022

1

(Target)(Target)

(Forecast)

Management

Set ROE target

Consider initiatives for further

Announce the appropriate

strengthening our management base

measures

implementation of share buybacks

Implement organizational restructuring

Raise the dividend payout ratio

Strengthen the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors

Establish nomination

Appoint female officers

(aim for a 1/3 ratio of outside directors)

Appoint corporate manager as an Outside Director

and remuneration

Introduce restricted stock

committees

compensation system

Scheduled proposal for submission at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

FY3/2022

Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page.

23

© KYOCERA Corporation

Shareholder Return

<Trends in cash dividends per share and the payout ratio>

Dividend Policy (Based on consolidated payout ratio)

Aim to further improve

Around 40% from FY3/2017

55.8%

49.1%

38.9%

Commemoration

dividend of 20 yen 140 yen

120 yen

20 yen

110 yen

60 yen

60 yen

60 yen

50 yen

60 yen

60 yen

Around 50% from FY3/2020

53.8% 56.2% 51.3%

Increase of 20

yen from the

160 yen latest forecast

160 yen

140 yen

80 yen

120 yen

80 yen

80 yen

60 yen

shareholder return through improved business performance

Consolidated Payout Ratio

Year-end Dividend per share

Interim Dividend per share

Latest forecast of

annual dividend per share for FY3/2021

FY3/2017

FY3/2018

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

FY3/2021

FY3/2022

IFRS

(Plan)

(Forecast)

Please refer to "Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements" on the last page.

24

© KYOCERA Corporation

Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this document are forward-looking statements, which are based on our current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the following:

  1. General conditions in the Japanese or global economy;
  2. Unexpected changes in economic, political and legal conditions in countries where we operate or export;
  3. The effect of foreign exchange fluctuations on our results of operations;
  4. Intense competitive pressures to which our products are subject;
  5. Fluctuations in the price and ability of suppliers to provide the required quantity of raw materials for use in our production activities;
  6. Manufacturing delays or defects resulting from outsourcing or internal manufacturing processes;
  7. The possibility that future initiatives and in-process research and development may not produce the desired results;
  8. Companies or assets acquired by us not produce the returns or benefits, or bring in business opportunities;
  9. Inability to secure skilled employees;
  10. Damages on our information security systems from cyberattacks, etc. and significant costs in order to recover and maintain the systems;
  11. Insufficient protection of our trade secrets and intellectual property rights including patents;
  12. Expenses associated with licenses we require to continue to manufacture and sell products;
  13. Unintentional conflict with laws and regulations or newly enacted laws and regulations;
  14. Environmental liability and compliance obligations by tightening of environmental laws and regulations;
  15. Inability to respond to global climate change problems or delay in such response, which may lead to increased costs and negatively impact our corporate brands;
  16. Our market or supply chains being affected by plague, infectious diseases, terrorism, wars or similar events;
  17. Earthquakes and other natural disasters affecting our headquarters and major facilities as well as our suppliers and customers;
  18. Credit risk on trade receivables;
  19. Fluctuations in the value of financial instruments held by us;
  20. Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, goodwill and intangible assets;
  21. Uncertainty over income tax and deferred tax assets; and
  22. Changes in accounting standards.

Due to such risks, uncertainties and other factors, our actual results, performance, achievements or financial condition may be substantially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial condition expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements included in this document.

25

© KYOCERA Corporation

© KYOCERA Corporation

Disclaimer

Kyocera Corporation published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
