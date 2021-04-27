Kyocera : Notice Relating to Distribution of Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

April 27, 2021 To All Persons Concerned Name of Company Listed: Kyocera Corporation Name of Representative: Hideo Tanimoto, President and Director (Code number: 6971, The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Person for Inquiry: Hiroaki Chida General Manager of Corporate Management Control Group (Tel: +81-75-604-3500)

Notice Relating to Distribution of Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

This is to advise you that Kyocera Corporation (the "Company") has resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 27, 2021 to distribute a year-end dividend to the shareholders of the Company as of March 31, 2021.

The distribution will be subject to a resolution of the Company's 67th Annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held on June 25, 2021.

1. Dividend

Determined amount Most recent forecast (Reference) (Announced on Dividend for October 29, 2020) previous fiscal year Reference date March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Dividend per share 80 yen 60 yen 80 yen Total amount of dividend 28,995 million yen － 28,995 million yen Effective date June 28, 2021 － June 26, 2020 Source of dividend Retained earnings － Retained earnings

For the year ended March 31, 2021 (fiscal 2021), because of uncertainty in the global economy caused by the COVID-19 infection, the Company announced the amount of its annual dividend of 120 yen per share for fiscal 2021 in April 2020 based on our profit forecast made at the beginning of fiscal 2021 and in accordance with its basic profit distribution policy to maintain a payout ratio of around 50% of profit attributable to owners of the parent.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 infection, recovery in the Company's major markets such as the semiconductor and automotive-related markets has progressed faster than expected, and as a result, earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent exceeded the forecast made at the beginning of fiscal 2021. In light of the performance for fiscal 2021 and in accordance with the basic profit distribution policy of the Company, the Company will increase the year-end dividend per share for March 31, 2021 by 20 yen from the most recent dividend forecast, to 80 yen, the same amount as the previous fiscal year.

