    6971   JP3249600002

KYOCERA CORPORATION

(6971)
  Report
Kyocera : Notice Relating to Distribution of Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

04/27/2021 | 03:03am EDT
April 27, 2021

To All Persons Concerned

Name of Company Listed:

Kyocera Corporation

Name of Representative:

Hideo Tanimoto, President and Director

(Code number: 6971, The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Person for Inquiry:

Hiroaki Chida

General Manager of Corporate Management Control Group

(Tel: +81-75-604-3500)

Notice Relating to Distribution of Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

This is to advise you that Kyocera Corporation (the "Company") has resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 27, 2021 to distribute a year-end dividend to the shareholders of the Company as of March 31, 2021.

The distribution will be subject to a resolution of the Company's 67th Annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held on June 25, 2021.

1. Dividend

Determined amount

Most recent forecast

(Reference)

(Announced on

Dividend for

October 29, 2020)

previous fiscal year

Reference date

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Dividend per share

80 yen

60 yen

80 yen

Total amount of dividend

28,995 million yen

28,995 million yen

Effective date

June 28, 2021

June 26, 2020

Source of dividend

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

For the year ended March 31, 2021 (fiscal 2021), because of uncertainty in the global economy caused by the COVID-19 infection, the Company announced the amount of its annual dividend of 120 yen per share for fiscal 2021 in April 2020 based on our profit forecast made at the beginning of fiscal 2021 and in accordance with its basic profit distribution policy to maintain a payout ratio of around 50% of profit attributable to owners of the parent.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 infection, recovery in the Company's major markets such as the semiconductor and automotive-related markets has progressed faster than expected, and as a result, earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent exceeded the forecast made at the beginning of fiscal 2021. In light of the performance for fiscal 2021 and in accordance with the basic profit distribution policy of the Company, the Company will increase the year-end dividend per share for March 31, 2021 by 20 yen from the most recent dividend forecast, to 80 yen, the same amount as the previous fiscal year.

2. Reference (Forecast of the annual dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022)

The annual dividend for the year ending March 31, 2022 (fiscal 2022) is expected to be 160 yen per share in total, as described below, representing an increase of 20 yen per share as compared with the annual dividend of 140 yen per share for fiscal 2021.

Dividend per share

Reference date

Interim dividend

Year-end dividend

Annual dividend

Dividend forecast for fiscal 2022

TBD

TBD

160 yen

Dividend for fiscal 2021

60 yen

80 yen*

140 yen

Dividend for fiscal 2020

80 yen

80 yen

160 yen

*The distribution of the year-end dividend per share for fiscal 2021 will be subject to a resolution of the Company's 67th Annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held on June 25, 2021.

Cautionary Statements with respect to Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this document are forward-looking statements, which are based on our current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the following:

  1. General conditions in the Japanese or global economy;
  2. Unexpected changes in economic, political and legal conditions in countries where we operate or export;
  3. The effect of foreign exchange fluctuations on our results of operations;
  4. Intense competitive pressures to which our products are subject;
  5. Fluctuations in the price and ability of suppliers to provide the required quantity of raw materials for use in our production activities;
  6. Manufacturing delays or defects resulting from outsourcing or internal manufacturing processes;
  7. The possibility that future initiatives and in-process research and development may not produce the desired results;
  8. Companies or assets acquired by us not produce the returns or benefits, or bring in business opportunities;
  9. Inability to secure skilled employees;
  10. Damages on our information security systems from cyberattacks, etc. and significant costs in order to recover and maintain the systems;
  11. Insufficient protection of our trade secrets and intellectual property rights including patents;
  12. Expenses associated with licenses we require to continue to manufacture and sell products;
  13. Unintentional conflict with laws and regulations or newly enacted laws and regulations;
  14. Environmental liability and compliance obligations by tightening of environmental laws and regulations;
  15. Inability to respond to global climate change problems or delay in such response, which may lead to increased costs and negatively impact our corporate brands;
  16. Our market or supply chains being affected by plague, infectious diseases, terrorism, wars or similar events;
  17. Earthquakes and other natural disasters affecting our headquarters and major facilities as well as our suppliers and customers;
  18. Credit risk on trade receivables;
  19. Fluctuations in the value of financial instruments held by us;
  20. Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, goodwill and intangible assets;
  21. Uncertainty over income tax and deferred tax assets; and
  22. Changes in accounting standards.

Due to such risks, uncertainties and other factors, our actual results, performance, achievements or financial condition may be substantially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial condition expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements included in this document.

Disclaimer

Kyocera Corporation published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
