Kyocera : Notice Relating to Results of Investigation into Inappropriate Acquisition of Certification from Third-Party Organization for Certain Chemical Product

May 14, 2021
Kyocera Corporation
(Code number: 6971, The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice Relating to Results of Investigation into Inappropriate Acquisition of Certification from

Third-Party Organization for Certain Chemical Products

As Kyocera Corporation ("Kyocera" or "the Company") disclosed on January 8, 2021, certain Kyocera chemical products were improperly identified as having received certification from Underwriters Laboratories ("UL"), a third-party safety science organization in the United States.

Kyocera conducted an investigation under the supervision of a special investigation committee (hereinafter "the committee"), which included a law firm, to identify the facts and cause of this issue. Kyocera received an investigation report from the committee and, in response to its contents, developed corrective and preventive measures for the future; the report results, corrective, and preventative measures are hereby disclosed in the attached.

We extend deep apologies to all who are concerned for the inconveniences it may bring, and we will make every effort to prevent a similar recurrence.

At this point in time, any impact on the Company's financials cannot be foreseen. However, any impact will be disclosed if there is an expectation that it will have a material effect on the financial performance of the Company.

[Appendices]

・Investigation Report (Published Edition)

・Corrective Action and Measures to Prevent Recurrence against Inappropriate Conduct regarding Kyocera's Chemical Products