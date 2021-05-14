Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kyocera Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6971   JP3249600002

KYOCERA CORPORATION

(6971)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kyocera : Notice Relating to Results of Investigation into Inappropriate Acquisition of Certification from Third-Party Organization for Certain Chemical Product

05/14/2021 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 14, 2021

To All Persons Concerned

Name of Company Listed:

Kyocera Corporation

Name of Representative:

Hideo Tanimoto, President and Director

(Code number: 6971, The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Person for Inquiry:

Hiroaki Chida

General Manager of Corporate Management Control Group

(Tel: +81-75-604-3500)

Notice Relating to Results of Investigation into Inappropriate Acquisition of Certification from

Third-Party Organization for Certain Chemical Products

As Kyocera Corporation ("Kyocera" or "the Company") disclosed on January 8, 2021, certain Kyocera chemical products were improperly identified as having received certification from Underwriters Laboratories ("UL"), a third-party safety science organization in the United States.

Kyocera conducted an investigation under the supervision of a special investigation committee (hereinafter "the committee"), which included a law firm, to identify the facts and cause of this issue. Kyocera received an investigation report from the committee and, in response to its contents, developed corrective and preventive measures for the future; the report results, corrective, and preventative measures are hereby disclosed in the attached.

We extend deep apologies to all who are concerned for the inconveniences it may bring, and we will make every effort to prevent a similar recurrence.

At this point in time, any impact on the Company's financials cannot be foreseen. However, any impact will be disclosed if there is an expectation that it will have a material effect on the financial performance of the Company.

[Appendices]

Investigation Report (Published Edition)

Corrective Action and Measures to Prevent Recurrence against Inappropriate Conduct regarding Kyocera's Chemical Products

Investigation Report

(Published Edition)

May 13, 2021 (Reiwa 3)

Special Investigation Committee for UL Issue

This English version of the Investigation Report is translated by Kyocera Corporation (hereinafter "Kyocera") from Japanese version which Kyocera received on May 13, 2021 (JST). Please note that the original language of the Investigation Report is Japanese and in case of any discrepancies between the Japanese and English, the Japanese version shall prevail.

To Kyocera Corporation

The Special Investigation Committee for UL Issue submits its

findings as follows.

May 13, 2021 (Reiwa 3)

Kyocera Corporation Special Investigation Committee for UL Issue

Chairman Katsumi Nakamura

Committee Member Manabu Adachi

Committee Member Hiroshi Osada

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Outline of the investigation...............................................................................

1

I Background of the establishment of the Special Investigation Committee..................

1

II Purpose and scope of the investigation ........................................................................

1

III Composition and investigation system of the Committee............................................

1

1.

Committee Member..................................................................................................

1

2.

Investigation assistants .............................................................................................

2

3.

Secretariat.................................................................................................................

2

IV

Measures to ensure the independence of the Committee and the effectiveness of the

investigation.........................................................................................................................

2

V

Investigation method, etc. ............................................................................................

3

1.

Investigation period ..................................................................................................

3

2.

Committee meetings.................................................................................................

3

3.

Specific survey method .............................................................................................

3

VI

Non-ULissues ..........................................................................................................

5

VII

Limitations of the Investigation................................................................................

5

Chapter 2 Findings.............................................................................................................

6

I History and current status of chemical materials business...........................................

6

1.

History ......................................................................................................................

6

2.

Products related to the inappropriate conduct .........................................................

7

3.

Production bases.......................................................................................................

9

4.

Organization...........................................................................................................

11

II

The UL standards.......................................................................................................

11

1.

Overview of the UL standards ................................................................................

11

2.

The UL certifications obtained by the Chemical Materials Division......................

12

3.

FUS.........................................................................................................................

13

III Definitions and types of inappropriate conduct.........................................................

14

1.

Definitions..............................................................................................................

14

2.

Major types of inappropriate conduct.....................................................................

15

3.

Gray area judgment.................................................................................................

16

IV

Details of inappropriate conduct................................................................................

17

1.

Encapsulants ...........................................................................................................

17

2.

Resins......................................................................................................................

22

3.

Phenolic molding materials.....................................................................................

25

1

4.

Premix molding materials.......................................................................................

29

5.

Insulating Varnish...................................................................................................

31

6.

Resin Board for Electric Products...........................................................................

35

7.

Laminated Plates.....................................................................................................

35

8.

Brief Summary........................................................................................................

36

V Involvement and recognition of successive executives...............................................

38

1.

Introduction............................................................................................................

38

2.

Objective facts.........................................................................................................

39

3.

Subjectivity (recognition) of senior management...................................................

41

4.

Brief Summary........................................................................................................

47

VI

Results of surveys on other divisions..........................................................................

47

1.

Summary of surveys on other divisions...................................................................

47

2.

Results of surveys on other divisions.......................................................................

48

VII

Results of the questionnaire survey............................................................................

49

1.

Outline of the survey...............................................................................................

49

2.

Collected results......................................................................................................

49

3.

Opinions and comments of the subjects.................................................................

54

Chapter 3 Causes of the inappropriate conduct...............................................................

56

I

Introduction................................................................................................................

56

II

Causal analysis............................................................................................................

58

1.

Lack of ethics and compliance awareness regarding quality assurance ..................

58

2.

Problems in dealing with technical issues...............................................................

58

3. Difficulty in radically solving problems that have been accumulated and become

serious ............................................................................................................................

60

4.

Problem with organizational climate (closed society and cover-up mentality) ......

61

5.

Underlying and indirect causes of the inappropriate conduct................................

62

6.

Malfunction of monitoring system for quality compliance and risk........................

63

7.

Problems with PMI.................................................................................................

64

8.

Problems with the internal reporting system..........................................................

65

9.

Sloppy data and document management................................................................

65

Chapter 4 Recommendations for prevention of reoccurrence..........................................

66

I

Introduction................................................................................................................

66

II

Reoccurrence prevention measures............................................................................

66

1. Fostering and reinforcing a sense of ethics and compliance awareness regarding

quality assurance ............................................................................................................

66

2. Addressing problems in dealing with technical issues ............................................

66

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kyocera Corporation published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KYOCERA CORPORATION
10:43aKYOCERA  : Notice Relating to Results of Investigation into Inappropriate Acquis..
PU
04/28KYOCERA  : and AVX to Establish New Brand 'KYOCERA AVX' to Enhance its Business ..
AQ
04/27Japan shares inch higher, corporate outlook worries cap gains
RE
04/27KYOCERA : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27KYOCERA  : and AVX to Establish New Brand “KYOCERA AVX” to Enhance I..
BU
04/27KYOCERA  : Financial Presentation (Year Ended March 31, 2021)
PU
04/27KYOCERA  : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (IFR..
PU
04/27KYOCERA  : Notice Relating to Distribution of Dividend for the Year Ended March ..
PU
04/27KYOCERA  : Quarterly Trends of Financial Results 〔IFRS〕
PU
04/27Japanese shares dip as earnings fall short of investor expectations
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 505 B 13 753 M 13 753 M
Net income 2021 88 383 M 808 M 808 M
Net cash 2021 415 B 3 789 M 3 789 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 2 415 B 22 029 M 22 073 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 75 505
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart KYOCERA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kyocera Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYOCERA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7 400,00 JPY
Last Close Price 6 509,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hideo Tanimoto President & Representative Director
Goro Yamaguchi Chairman
Masahiro Inagaki Senior Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D
Shoichi Aoki Director & General Manager-Business Administration
Hiroto Mizobata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KYOCERA CORPORATION2.89%21 520
KEYENCE CORPORATION-10.66%114 641
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE8.10%85 582
NIDEC CORPORATION-9.36%62 860
EATON CORPORATION PLC21.36%58 101
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.17.84%56 798