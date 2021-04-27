Kyocera : Quarterly Trends of Financial Results 〔IFRS〕
April 27, 2021
Kyocera Corporation
Quarterly Trends of Financial Results 〔IFRS〕
1. Consolidated Results of Operations
FY3/2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
revenue
revenue
revenue
revenue
revenue
Sales revenue
384,937
100.0%
414,113
100.0%
397,835
100.0%
402,168
100.0%
1,599,053
100.0%
Operating profit
22,629
5.9%
37,691
9.1%
34,540
8.7%
5,333
1.3%
100,193
6.3%
Profit before income taxes
45,486
11.8%
39,727
9.6%
56,416
14.2%
7,197
1.8%
148,826
9.3%
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
32,037
8.3%
27,577
6.7%
41,651
10.5%
6,456
1.6%
107,721
6.7%
Average
US$
110
107
109
109
109
exchange rate
Euro
123
119
120
120
121
2. Capital expenditures, Depreciation charge and R&D expenses
FY3/2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
revenue
revenue
revenue
revenue
revenue
Capital expenditures
25,821
6.7%
30,362
7.3%
26,844
6.7%
22,976
5.7%
106,003
6.6%
Depreciation charge of
14,317
3.7%
14,817
3.6%
16,179
4.1%
17,100
4.3%
62,413
3.9%
property, plant and equipment
R&D expenses
18,866
4.9%
19,717
4.8%
20,325
5.1%
20,333
5.1%
79,241
5.0%
(Unit: Yen in millions)
FY3/2021
Change compared with
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Q4 of FY3/2020
Q3 of FY3/2021
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
%
Amount
%
revenue
revenue
revenue
revenue
revenue
317,094
100.0%
378,943
100.0%
404,497
100.0%
426,363
100.0%
1,526,897
100.0%
24,195
6.0%
21,866
5.4%
7,574
2.4%
16,491
4.4%
18,918
4.7%
27,661
6.5%
70,644
4.6%
22,328
418.7%
8,743
46.2%
30,411
9.6%
17,838
4.7%
38,967
9.6%
30,343
7.1%
117,559
7.7%
23,146
321.6%
-8,624
-22.1%
22,380
7.1%
11,980
3.2%
29,571
7.3%
26,283
6.2%
90,214
5.9%
19,827
307.1%
-3,288
-11.1%
(Unit: Yen)
108
106
105
106
106
118
124
125
128
124
(Unit: Yen in millions)
FY3/2021
Change compared with
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Q4 of FY3/2020
Q3 of FY3/2021
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
%
Amount
%
revenue
revenue
revenue
revenue
revenue
26,458
8.3%
30,609
8.1%
32,056
7.9%
27,983
6.6%
117,106
7.7%
5,007
21.8%
-4,073
-12.7%
17,065
5.4%
17,966
4.7%
18,980
4.7%
19,800
4.6%
73,811
4.8%
2,700
15.8%
820
4.3%
17,355
5.5%
17,771
4.7%
19,116
4.7%
21,215
5.0%
75,457
4.9%
882
4.3%
2,099
11.0%
1
3. Sales Revenue by Reporting Segment ※
FY3/2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Industrial & Automotive Components Group
79,330
20.6%
87,822
21.2%
86,602
21.8%
87,339
21.7%
341,093
21.3%
Semiconductor Components Group
57,973
15.1%
65,122
15.7%
63,995
16.1%
60,138
15.0%
247,228
15.5%
Electronic Devices Group
83,203
21.6%
84,348
20.4%
81,229
20.4%
75,333
18.7%
324,113
20.3%
Total Components Business
220,506
57.3%
237,292
57.3%
231,826
58.3%
222,810
55.4%
912,434
57.1%
Communications Group
64,781
16.8%
69,506
16.8%
63,841
16.1%
72,690
18.1%
270,818
17.0%
Document Solutions Group
87,130
22.6%
90,754
21.9%
89,640
22.5%
92,391
23.0%
359,915
22.5%
Life & Environment Group
16,866
4.4%
20,963
5.1%
16,391
4.1%
19,527
4.8%
73,747
4.6%
Total Equipment & Systems Business
168,777
43.8%
181,223
43.8%
169,872
42.7%
184,608
45.9%
704,480
44.1%
Others
4,110
1.1%
3,691
0.9%
4,709
1.2%
4,227
1.1%
16,737
1.0%
Adjustments and eliminations
-8,456
-2.2%
-8,093
-2.0%
-8,572
-2.2%
-9,477
-2.4%
-34,598
-2.2%
Sales revenue
384,937
100.0%
414,113
100.0%
397,835
100.0%
402,168
100.0%
1,599,053
100.0%
* % represents the component ratio.
April 27,
2021
Kyocera Corporation
(Unit: Yen in millions)
FY3/2021
Change compared with
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Q4 of FY3/2020
Q3 of FY3/2021
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%
Amount
%
80,596
25.4%
86,591
22.8%
91,315
22.6%
100,542
23.5%
359,044
23.5%
13,203
15.1%
9,227
10.1%
56,124
17.7%
66,385
17.5%
70,796
17.5%
70,290
16.5%
263,595
17.3%
10,152
16.9%
-506
-0.7%
61,440
19.4%
77,524
20.5%
82,708
20.4%
83,498
19.6%
305,170
20.0%
8,165
10.8%
790
1.0%
198,160
62.5%
230,500
60.8%
244,819
60.5%
254,330
59.6%
927,809
60.8%
31,520
14.1%
9,511
3.9%
49,737
15.7%
57,725
15.3%
57,464
14.2%
67,813
15.9%
232,739
15.2%
-4,877
-6.7%
10,349
18.0%
60,058
18.9%
78,082
20.6%
87,941
21.8%
90,145
21.2%
316,226
20.7%
-2,246
-2.4%
2,204
2.5%
12,362
3.9%
15,974
4.2%
17,487
4.3%
18,075
4.2%
63,898
4.2%
-1,452
-7.4%
588
3.4%
122,157
38.5%
151,781
40.1%
162,892
40.3%
176,033
41.3%
612,863
40.1%
-8,575
-4.6%
13,141
8.1%
3,757
1.2%
4,180
1.1%
4,809
1.2%
5,423
1.3%
18,169
1.2%
1,196
28.3%
614
12.8%
-6,980
-2.2%
-7,518
-2.0%
-8,023
-2.0%
-9,423
-2.2%
-31,944
-2.1%
54
－
-1,400
－
317,094
100.0%
378,943
100.0%
404,497
100.0%
426,363
100.0%
1,526,897
100.0%
24,195
6.0%
21,866
5.4%
4. Business Profit by Reporting Segment ※
(Unit: Yen in millions)
Industrial & Automotive Components Group
Semiconductor Components Group Electronic Devices Group
Total Components Business
Communications Group
Document Solutions Group
Life & Environment Group
Total Equipment & Systems Business
Others
Total business profit
Corporate gains and share of net profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
Adjustments and eliminations
Profit before income taxes
FY3/2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
revenue
revenue
revenue
revenue
revenue
4,798
6.0%
4,436
5.1%
3,210
3.7%
3,369
3.9%
15,813
4.6%
5,082
8.8%
9,408
14.4%
8,508
13.3%
7,513
12.5%
30,511
12.3%
13,418
16.1%
11,560
13.7%
11,496
14.2%
-4,730
－
31,744
9.8%
23,298
10.6%
25,404
10.7%
23,214
10.0%
6,152
2.8%
78,068
8.6%
2,012
3.1%
3,105
4.5%
1,949
3.1%
4,193
5.8%
11,259
4.2%
8,966
10.3%
9,917
10.9%
8,615
9.6%
6,991
7.6%
34,489
9.6%
-2,555
－
-2,503
－
-2,359
－
-3,548
－
-10,965
－
8,423
5.0%
10,519
5.8%
8,205
4.8%
7,636
4.1%
34,783
4.9%
-910
－
-1,010
－
-1,213
－
-1,351
－
-4,484
－
30,811
8.0%
34,913
8.4%
30,206
7.6%
12,437
3.1%
108,367
6.8%
14,938
－
5,137
－
26,222
－
-4,320
－
41,977
－
-263
－
-323
－
-12
－
-920
－
-1,518
－
45,486
11.8%
39,727
9.6%
56,416
14.2%
7,197
1.8%
148,826
9.3%
FY3/2021
Change compared with
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Q4 of FY3/2020
Q3 of FY3/2021
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
% to Sales
Amount
%
Amount
%
revenue
revenue
revenue
revenue
revenue
1,666
2.1%
3,164
3.7%
4,670
5.1%
8,642
8.6%
18,142
5.1%
5,273
156.5%
3,972
85.1%
5,623
10.0%
6,480
9.8%
7,388
10.4%
8,769
12.5%
28,260
10.7%
1,256
16.7%
1,381
18.7%
2,407
3.9%
6,217
8.0%
8,062
9.7%
8,582
10.3%
25,268
8.3%
13,312
－
520
6.5%
9,696
4.9%
15,861
6.9%
20,120
8.2%
25,993
10.2%
71,670
7.7%
19,841
322.5%
5,873
29.2%
1,697
3.4%
2,213
3.8%
2,996
5.2%
7,691
11.3%
14,597
6.3%
3,498
83.4%
4,695
156.7%
1,809
3.0%
4,241
5.4%
12,301
14.0%
10,408
11.5%
28,759
9.1%
3,417
48.9%
-1,893
-15.4%
-3,834
－
-3,576
－
-13,464
－
-3,078
－
-23,952
－
470
－
10,386
－
-328
－
2,878
1.9%
1,833
1.1%
15,021
8.5%
19,404
3.2%
7,385
96.7%
13,188
719.5%
-633
－
-643
－
-424
－
-1,402
－
-3,102
－
-51
－
-978
－
8,735
2.8%
18,096
4.8%
21,529
5.3%
39,612
9.3%
87,972
5.8%
27,175
218.5%
18,083
84.0%
22,197
－
240
－
17,764
－
-8,498
－
31,703
－
-4,178
－
-26,262
－
-521
－
-498
－
-326
－
-771
－
-2,116
－
149
－
-445
－
30,411
9.6%
17,838
4.7%
38,967
9.6%
30,343
7.1%
117,559
7.7%
23,146
321.6%
-8,624
-22.1%
2
5. Orders by Reporting Segment ※
FY3/2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Industrial & Automotive Components Group
77,940
20.6%
87,813
22.5%
86,149
22.2%
87,593
22.4%
339,495
21.9%
Semiconductor Components Group
58,118
15.4%
64,395
16.5%
61,278
15.8%
59,935
15.3%
243,726
15.8%
Electronic Devices Group
85,360
22.6%
80,172
20.6%
78,143
20.1%
75,902
19.4%
319,577
20.7%
Total Components Business
221,418
58.6%
232,380
59.6%
225,570
58.1%
223,430
57.1%
902,798
58.4%
Communications Group
59,796
15.8%
56,221
14.4%
59,161
15.2%
62,436
16.0%
237,614
15.4%
Document Solutions Group
87,050
23.1%
90,337
23.2%
89,567
23.1%
92,400
23.6%
359,354
23.2%
Life & Environment Group
14,776
3.9%
15,412
3.9%
18,104
4.7%
22,631
5.8%
70,923
4.6%
Total Equipment & Systems Business
161,622
42.8%
161,970
41.5%
166,832
43.0%
177,467
45.4%
667,891
43.2%
Others
2,841
0.8%
2,549
0.7%
2,936
0.7%
2,418
0.6%
10,744
0.7%
Adjustments and eliminations
-8,272
-2.2%
-7,030
-1.8%
-7,095
-1.8%
-12,113
-3.1%
-34,510
-2.3%
Orders
377,609
100.0%
389,869
100.0%
388,243
100.0%
391,202
100.0%
1,546,923
100.0%
* % represents the component ratio.
April 27,
2021
Kyocera Corporation
(Unit: Yen in millions)
FY3/2021
Change compared with
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Q4 of FY3/2020
Q3 of FY3/2021
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%
Amount
%
79,159
23.3%
86,603
23.1%
92,853
22.6%
101,601
24.8%
360,216
23.5%
14,008
16.0%
8,748
9.4%
61,213
18.0%
67,511
18.0%
69,585
17.0%
68,466
16.7%
266,775
17.4%
8,531
14.2%
-1,119
-1.6%
62,767
18.5%
79,056
21.1%
88,258
21.5%
74,288
18.1%
304,369
19.8%
-1,614
-2.1%
-13,970
-15.8%
203,139
59.8%
233,170
62.2%
250,696
61.1%
244,355
59.6%
931,360
60.7%
20,925
9.4%
-6,341
-2.5%
69,775
20.5%
52,837
14.1%
57,632
14.0%
65,745
16.1%
245,989
16.0%
3,309
5.3%
8,113
14.1%
59,917
17.6%
77,899
20.8%
89,130
21.7%
91,063
22.2%
318,009
20.7%
-1,337
-1.4%
1,933
2.2%
12,679
3.8%
15,593
4.1%
16,883
4.1%
16,507
4.0%
61,662
4.0%
-6,124
-27.1%
-376
-2.2%
142,371
41.9%
146,329
39.0%
163,645
39.8%
173,315
42.3%
625,660
40.7%
-4,152
-2.3%
9,670
5.9%
2,546
0.7%
2,326
0.6%
2,856
0.7%
3,541
0.9%
11,269
0.7%
1,123
46.4%
685
24.0%
-8,174
-2.4%
-6,800
-1.8%
-6,531
-1.6%
-11,461
-2.8%
-32,966
-2.1%
652
－
-4,930
－
339,882
100.0%
375,025
100.0%
410,666
100.0%
409,750
100.0%
1,535,323
100.0%
18,548
4.7%
-916
-0.2%
6. Capital expenditures by Reporting Segment ※
FY3/2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Industrial & Automotive Components Group
5,195
20.1%
6,183
20.4%
7,247
27.0%
4,344
18.9%
22,969
21.6%
Semiconductor Components Group
2,184
8.5%
3,560
11.7%
2,381
8.8%
3,833
16.7%
11,958
11.3%
Electronic Devices Group
9,672
37.4%
8,988
29.6%
5,472
20.4%
5,426
23.6%
29,558
27.9%
Total Components Business
17,051
66.0%
18,731
61.7%
15,100
56.2%
13,603
59.2%
64,485
60.8%
Communications Group
1,137
4.4%
1,295
4.3%
1,691
6.3%
2,101
9.1%
6,224
5.9%
Document Solutions Group
1,659
6.4%
2,104
6.9%
3,045
11.4%
2,058
9.0%
8,866
8.4%
Life & Environment Group
1,569
6.1%
1,242
4.1%
1,265
4.7%
1,608
7.0%
5,684
5.3%
Total Equipment & Systems Business
4,365
16.9%
4,641
15.3%
6,001
22.4%
5,767
25.1%
20,774
19.6%
Others
1,021
4.0%
1,220
4.0%
483
1.8%
474
2.1%
3,198
3.0%
Corporate
3,384
13.1%
5,770
19.0%
5,260
19.6%
3,132
13.6%
17,546
16.6%
Total
25,821
100.0%
30,362
100.0%
26,844
100.0%
22,976
100.0%
106,003
100.0%
* % represents the component ratio.
(Unit: Yen in millions)
FY3/2021
Change compared with
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Q4 of FY3/2020
Q3 of FY3/2021
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%
Amount
%
2,953
11.2%
5,064
16.5%
3,114
9.7%
3,545
12.7%
14,676
12.5%
-799
-18.4%
431
13.8%
4,424
16.7%
5,423
17.7%
7,650
23.9%
6,569
23.5%
24,066
20.6%
2,736
71.4%
-1,081
-14.1%
10,641
40.2%
12,325
40.3%
13,769
42.9%
11,061
39.5%
47,796
40.8%
5,635
103.9%
-2,708
-19.7%
18,018
68.1%
22,812
74.5%
24,533
76.5%
21,175
75.7%
86,538
73.9%
7,572
55.7%
-3,358
-13.7%
1,810
6.8%
1,434
4.7%
862
2.7%
1,053
3.7%
5,159
4.4%
-1,048
-49.9%
191
22.2%
1,913
7.2%
2,464
8.0%
2,398
7.5%
2,184
7.8%
8,959
7.7%
126
6.1%
-214
-8.9%
2,790
10.6%
1,489
4.9%
2,269
7.1%
1,226
4.4%
7,774
6.6%
-382
-23.8%
-1,043
-46.0%
6,513
24.6%
5,387
17.6%
5,529
17.3%
4,463
15.9%
21,892
18.7%
-1,304
-22.6%
-1,066
-19.3%
397
1.5%
849
2.8%
398
1.2%
379
1.4%
2,023
1.7%
-95
-20.0%
-19
-4.8%
1,530
5.8%
1,561
5.1%
1,596
5.0%
1,966
7.0%
6,653
5.7%
-1,166
-37.2%
370
23.2%
26,458
100.0%
30,609
100.0%
32,056
100.0%
27,983
100.0%
117,106
100.0%
5,007
21.8%
-4,073
-12.7%
3
7. Depreciation charge of property, plant and equipment by Reporting Segment ※
FY3/2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Industrial & Automotive Components Group
3,506
24.5%
3,730
25.2%
4,096
25.3%
4,112
24.0%
15,444
24.8%
Semiconductor Components Group
1,983
13.9%
2,110
14.2%
2,366
14.6%
2,523
14.8%
8,982
14.4%
Electronic Devices Group
4,860
33.9%
4,932
33.3%
5,379
33.3%
5,637
33.0%
20,808
33.3%
Total Components Business
10,349
72.3%
10,772
72.7%
11,841
73.2%
12,272
71.8%
45,234
72.5%
Communications Group
759
5.3%
814
5.5%
885
5.4%
1,221
7.1%
3,679
5.9%
Document Solutions Group
1,542
10.8%
1,543
10.4%
1,663
10.3%
1,605
9.4%
6,353
10.2%
Life & Environment Group
831
5.8%
863
5.8%
805
5.0%
928
5.4%
3,427
5.5%
Total Equipment & Systems Business
3,132
21.9%
3,220
21.7%
3,353
20.7%
3,754
21.9%
13,459
21.6%
Others
373
2.6%
400
2.7%
434
2.7%
455
2.7%
1,662
2.6%
Corporate
463
3.2%
425
2.9%
551
3.4%
619
3.6%
2,058
3.3%
Total
14,317
100.0%
14,817
100.0%
16,179
100.0%
17,100
100.0%
62,413
100.0%
* % represents the component ratio.
April 27,
2021
Kyocera Corporation
(Unit: Yen in millions)
FY3/2021
Change compared with
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Q4 of FY3/2020
Q3 of FY3/2021
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%
Amount
%
4,436
26.0%
4,625
25.7%
4,771
25.1%
4,900
24.7%
18,732
25.4%
788
19.2%
129
2.7%
2,697
15.8%
2,880
16.0%
3,152
16.6%
3,565
18.0%
12,294
16.6%
1,042
41.3%
413
13.1%
5,287
31.0%
5,776
32.2%
6,086
32.1%
6,591
33.3%
23,740
32.2%
954
16.9%
505
8.3%
12,420
72.8%
13,281
73.9%
14,009
73.8%
15,056
76.0%
54,766
74.2%
2,784
22.7%
1,047
7.5%
1,112
6.5%
778
4.3%
976
5.2%
938
4.7%
3,804
5.2%
-283
-23.2%
-38
-3.9%
1,582
9.3%
1,871
10.4%
1,887
9.9%
1,980
10.0%
7,320
9.9%
375
23.4%
93
4.9%
1,031
6.0%
1,086
6.1%
1,146
6.0%
681
3.5%
3,944
5.3%
-247
-26.6%
-465
-40.6%
3,725
21.8%
3,735
20.8%
4,009
21.1%
3,599
18.2%
15,068
20.4%
-155
-4.1%
-410
-10.2%
395
2.3%
418
2.3%
417
2.2%
586
3.0%
1,816
2.5%
131
28.8%
169
40.5%
525
3.1%
532
3.0%
545
2.9%
559
2.8%
2,161
2.9%
-60
-9.7%
14
2.6%
17,065
100.0%
17,966
100.0%
18,980
100.0%
19,800
100.0%
73,811
100.0%
2,700
15.8%
820
4.3%
8. R&D expenses by Reporting Segment ※
FY3/2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Industrial & Automotive Components Group
3,268
17.3%
3,462
17.5%
3,717
18.3%
3,920
19.3%
14,367
18.1%
Semiconductor Components Group
1,007
5.3%
1,062
5.4%
1,193
5.9%
1,224
6.0%
4,486
5.7%
Electronic Devices Group
3,823
20.3%
4,057
20.6%
4,252
20.9%
4,313
21.2%
16,445
20.7%
Total Components Business
8,098
42.9%
8,581
43.5%
9,162
45.1%
9,457
46.5%
35,298
44.5%
Communications Group
1,407
7.5%
1,518
7.7%
1,954
9.6%
1,671
8.2%
6,550
8.3%
Document Solutions Group
5,272
27.9%
5,385
27.3%
5,547
27.3%
5,411
26.6%
21,615
27.3%
Life & Environment Group
2,387
12.7%
2,334
11.9%
2,082
10.2%
2,246
11.1%
9,049
11.4%
Total Equipment & Systems Business
9,066
48.1%
9,237
46.9%
9,583
47.1%
9,328
45.9%
37,214
47.0%
Others
1,702
9.0%
1,899
9.6%
1,580
7.8%
1,548
7.6%
6,729
8.5%
Total
18,866
100.0%
19,717
100.0%
20,325
100.0%
20,333
100.0%
79,241
100.0%
* % represents the component ratio.
(Unit: Yen in millions)
FY3/2021
Change compared with
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Q4 of FY3/2020
Q3 of FY3/2021
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%
Amount
%
2,797
16.1%
3,006
16.9%
3,135
16.4%
3,486
16.4%
12,424
16.5%
-434
-11.1%
351
11.2%
1,053
6.1%
1,172
6.6%
1,272
6.7%
1,302
6.2%
4,799
6.3%
78
6.4%
30
2.4%
4,136
23.8%
3,943
22.2%
5,376
28.1%
5,725
27.0%
19,180
25.4%
1,412
32.7%
349
6.5%
7,986
46.0%
8,121
45.7%
9,783
51.2%
10,513
49.6%
36,403
48.2%
1,056
11.2%
730
7.5%
1,628
9.4%
1,753
9.9%
1,992
10.4%
1,812
8.5%
7,185
9.5%
141
8.4%
-180
-9.0%
4,782
27.5%
4,727
26.6%
4,243
22.2%
4,414
20.8%
18,166
24.1%
-997
-18.4%
171
4.0%
1,852
10.7%
1,829
10.3%
1,954
10.2%
2,477
11.7%
8,112
10.8%
231
10.3%
523
26.8%
8,262
47.6%
8,309
46.8%
8,189
42.8%
8,703
41.0%
33,463
44.4%
-625
-6.7%
514
6.3%
1,107
6.4%
1,341
7.5%
1,144
6.0%
1,999
9.4%
5,591
7.4%
451
29.1%
855
74.7%
17,355
100.0%
17,771
100.0%
19,116
100.0%
21,215
100.0%
75,457
100.0%
882
4.3%
2,099
11.0%
4
9. Sales Revenue by Geographic Segment
FY3/2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Japan
143,353
37.3%
154,751
37.4%
144,544
36.3%
155,465
38.7%
598,113
37.4%
Asia
86,277
22.4%
93,964
22.7%
97,155
24.4%
81,550
20.3%
358,946
22.4%
Europe
76,711
19.9%
75,204
18.2%
72,938
18.3%
81,473
20.3%
306,326
19.2%
United States of America
63,643
16.5%
75,288
18.2%
68,872
17.3%
68,199
17.0%
276,002
17.3%
Others
14,953
3.9%
14,906
3.5%
14,326
3.7%
15,481
3.7%
59,666
3.7%
Sales revenue
384,937
100.0%
414,113
100.0%
397,835
100.0%
402,168
100.0%
1,599,053
100.0%
* % represents the component ratio.
10. Number of employees
FY3/2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
77,817
76,786
76,411
75,505
Japan
26,222
26,198
26,085
26,225
Outside Japan
51,595
50,588
50,326
49,280
April 27,
2021
Kyocera Corporation
(Unit: Yen in millions)
FY3/2021
Change compared with
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Q4 of FY3/2020
Q3 of FY3/2021
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%*
Amount
%
Amount
%
122,807
38.7%
133,643
35.3%
139,788
34.6%
153,923
36.1%
550,161
36.0%
-1,542
-1.0%
14,135
10.1%
79,615
25.1%
99,957
26.4%
107,394
26.5%
103,693
24.3%
390,659
25.6%
22,143
27.2%
-3,701
-3.4%
50,462
15.9%
68,193
18.0%
78,080
19.3%
85,687
20.1%
282,422
18.5%
4,214
5.2%
7,607
9.7%
56,190
17.7%
65,572
17.3%
65,536
16.2%
68,758
16.1%
256,056
16.8%
559
0.8%
3,222
4.9%
8,020
2.6%
11,578
3.0%
13,699
3.4%
14,302
3.4%
47,599
3.1%
-1,179
-7.6%
603
4.4%
317,094
100.0%
378,943
100.0%
404,497
100.0%
426,363
100.0%
1,526,897
100.0%
24,195
6.0%
21,866
5.4%
(As of the end of each quarter)
FY3/2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
77,036
76,102
77,690
78,490
26,903
26,829
26,794
27,122
50,133
49,273
50,896
51,368
On April 1, 2020, a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., which is included in "Communications Group", absorbed and merged with a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Solar Corporation, which was included in "Life & Environment Group." As a result, reporting segment information in FY3/2020 are presented in the reporting segment after the merger.
