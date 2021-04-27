Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kyocera : Quarterly Trends of Financial Results 〔IFRS〕

04/27/2021
April 27, 2021

Kyocera Corporation

Quarterly Trends of Financial Results IFRS

1. Consolidated Results of Operations

FY3/2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

revenue

revenue

revenue

revenue

revenue

Sales revenue

384,937

100.0%

414,113

100.0%

397,835

100.0%

402,168

100.0%

1,599,053

100.0%

Operating profit

22,629

5.9%

37,691

9.1%

34,540

8.7%

5,333

1.3%

100,193

6.3%

Profit before income taxes

45,486

11.8%

39,727

9.6%

56,416

14.2%

7,197

1.8%

148,826

9.3%

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

32,037

8.3%

27,577

6.7%

41,651

10.5%

6,456

1.6%

107,721

6.7%

Average

US$

110

107

109

109

109

exchange rate

Euro

123

119

120

120

121

2. Capital expenditures, Depreciation charge and R&D expenses

FY3/2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

revenue

revenue

revenue

revenue

revenue

Capital expenditures

25,821

6.7%

30,362

7.3%

26,844

6.7%

22,976

5.7%

106,003

6.6%

Depreciation charge of

14,317

3.7%

14,817

3.6%

16,179

4.1%

17,100

4.3%

62,413

3.9%

property, plant and equipment

R&D expenses

18,866

4.9%

19,717

4.8%

20,325

5.1%

20,333

5.1%

79,241

5.0%

(Unit: Yen in millions)

FY3/2021

Change compared with

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Q4 of FY3/2020

Q3 of FY3/2021

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

%

Amount

%

revenue

revenue

revenue

revenue

revenue

317,094

100.0%

378,943

100.0%

404,497

100.0%

426,363

100.0%

1,526,897

100.0%

24,195

6.0%

21,866

5.4%

7,574

2.4%

16,491

4.4%

18,918

4.7%

27,661

6.5%

70,644

4.6%

22,328

418.7%

8,743

46.2%

30,411

9.6%

17,838

4.7%

38,967

9.6%

30,343

7.1%

117,559

7.7%

23,146

321.6%

-8,624

-22.1%

22,380

7.1%

11,980

3.2%

29,571

7.3%

26,283

6.2%

90,214

5.9%

19,827

307.1%

-3,288

-11.1%

(Unit: Yen)

108

106

105

106

106

118

124

125

128

124

(Unit: Yen in millions)

FY3/2021

Change compared with

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Q4 of FY3/2020

Q3 of FY3/2021

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

%

Amount

%

revenue

revenue

revenue

revenue

revenue

26,458

8.3%

30,609

8.1%

32,056

7.9%

27,983

6.6%

117,106

7.7%

5,007

21.8%

-4,073

-12.7%

17,065

5.4%

17,966

4.7%

18,980

4.7%

19,800

4.6%

73,811

4.8%

2,700

15.8%

820

4.3%

17,355

5.5%

17,771

4.7%

19,116

4.7%

21,215

5.0%

75,457

4.9%

882

4.3%

2,099

11.0%

1

3. Sales Revenue by Reporting Segment

FY3/2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Industrial & Automotive Components Group

79,330

20.6%

87,822

21.2%

86,602

21.8%

87,339

21.7%

341,093

21.3%

Semiconductor Components Group

57,973

15.1%

65,122

15.7%

63,995

16.1%

60,138

15.0%

247,228

15.5%

Electronic Devices Group

83,203

21.6%

84,348

20.4%

81,229

20.4%

75,333

18.7%

324,113

20.3%

Total Components Business

220,506

57.3%

237,292

57.3%

231,826

58.3%

222,810

55.4%

912,434

57.1%

Communications Group

64,781

16.8%

69,506

16.8%

63,841

16.1%

72,690

18.1%

270,818

17.0%

Document Solutions Group

87,130

22.6%

90,754

21.9%

89,640

22.5%

92,391

23.0%

359,915

22.5%

Life & Environment Group

16,866

4.4%

20,963

5.1%

16,391

4.1%

19,527

4.8%

73,747

4.6%

Total Equipment & Systems Business

168,777

43.8%

181,223

43.8%

169,872

42.7%

184,608

45.9%

704,480

44.1%

Others

4,110

1.1%

3,691

0.9%

4,709

1.2%

4,227

1.1%

16,737

1.0%

Adjustments and eliminations

-8,456

-2.2%

-8,093

-2.0%

-8,572

-2.2%

-9,477

-2.4%

-34,598

-2.2%

Sales revenue

384,937

100.0%

414,113

100.0%

397,835

100.0%

402,168

100.0%

1,599,053

100.0%

* % represents the component ratio.

April 27,

2021

Kyocera Corporation

(Unit: Yen in millions)

FY3/2021

Change compared with

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Q4 of FY3/2020

Q3 of FY3/2021

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%

Amount

%

80,596

25.4%

86,591

22.8%

91,315

22.6%

100,542

23.5%

359,044

23.5%

13,203

15.1%

9,227

10.1%

56,124

17.7%

66,385

17.5%

70,796

17.5%

70,290

16.5%

263,595

17.3%

10,152

16.9%

-506

-0.7%

61,440

19.4%

77,524

20.5%

82,708

20.4%

83,498

19.6%

305,170

20.0%

8,165

10.8%

790

1.0%

198,160

62.5%

230,500

60.8%

244,819

60.5%

254,330

59.6%

927,809

60.8%

31,520

14.1%

9,511

3.9%

49,737

15.7%

57,725

15.3%

57,464

14.2%

67,813

15.9%

232,739

15.2%

-4,877

-6.7%

10,349

18.0%

60,058

18.9%

78,082

20.6%

87,941

21.8%

90,145

21.2%

316,226

20.7%

-2,246

-2.4%

2,204

2.5%

12,362

3.9%

15,974

4.2%

17,487

4.3%

18,075

4.2%

63,898

4.2%

-1,452

-7.4%

588

3.4%

122,157

38.5%

151,781

40.1%

162,892

40.3%

176,033

41.3%

612,863

40.1%

-8,575

-4.6%

13,141

8.1%

3,757

1.2%

4,180

1.1%

4,809

1.2%

5,423

1.3%

18,169

1.2%

1,196

28.3%

614

12.8%

-6,980

-2.2%

-7,518

-2.0%

-8,023

-2.0%

-9,423

-2.2%

-31,944

-2.1%

54

-1,400

317,094

100.0%

378,943

100.0%

404,497

100.0%

426,363

100.0%

1,526,897

100.0%

24,195

6.0%

21,866

5.4%

4. Business Profit by Reporting Segment

(Unit: Yen in millions)

Industrial & Automotive Components Group

Semiconductor Components Group Electronic Devices Group

Total Components Business

Communications Group

Document Solutions Group

Life & Environment Group

Total Equipment & Systems Business

Others

Total business profit

Corporate gains and share of net profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

Adjustments and eliminations

Profit before income taxes

FY3/2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

revenue

revenue

revenue

revenue

revenue

4,798

6.0%

4,436

5.1%

3,210

3.7%

3,369

3.9%

15,813

4.6%

5,082

8.8%

9,408

14.4%

8,508

13.3%

7,513

12.5%

30,511

12.3%

13,418

16.1%

11,560

13.7%

11,496

14.2%

-4,730

31,744

9.8%

23,298

10.6%

25,404

10.7%

23,214

10.0%

6,152

2.8%

78,068

8.6%

2,012

3.1%

3,105

4.5%

1,949

3.1%

4,193

5.8%

11,259

4.2%

8,966

10.3%

9,917

10.9%

8,615

9.6%

6,991

7.6%

34,489

9.6%

-2,555

-2,503

-2,359

-3,548

-10,965

8,423

5.0%

10,519

5.8%

8,205

4.8%

7,636

4.1%

34,783

4.9%

-910

-1,010

-1,213

-1,351

-4,484

30,811

8.0%

34,913

8.4%

30,206

7.6%

12,437

3.1%

108,367

6.8%

14,938

5,137

26,222

-4,320

41,977

-263

-323

-12

-920

-1,518

45,486

11.8%

39,727

9.6%

56,416

14.2%

7,197

1.8%

148,826

9.3%

FY3/2021

Change compared with

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Q4 of FY3/2020

Q3 of FY3/2021

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

% to Sales

Amount

%

Amount

%

revenue

revenue

revenue

revenue

revenue

1,666

2.1%

3,164

3.7%

4,670

5.1%

8,642

8.6%

18,142

5.1%

5,273

156.5%

3,972

85.1%

5,623

10.0%

6,480

9.8%

7,388

10.4%

8,769

12.5%

28,260

10.7%

1,256

16.7%

1,381

18.7%

2,407

3.9%

6,217

8.0%

8,062

9.7%

8,582

10.3%

25,268

8.3%

13,312

520

6.5%

9,696

4.9%

15,861

6.9%

20,120

8.2%

25,993

10.2%

71,670

7.7%

19,841

322.5%

5,873

29.2%

1,697

3.4%

2,213

3.8%

2,996

5.2%

7,691

11.3%

14,597

6.3%

3,498

83.4%

4,695

156.7%

1,809

3.0%

4,241

5.4%

12,301

14.0%

10,408

11.5%

28,759

9.1%

3,417

48.9%

-1,893

-15.4%

-3,834

-3,576

-13,464

-3,078

-23,952

470

10,386

-328

2,878

1.9%

1,833

1.1%

15,021

8.5%

19,404

3.2%

7,385

96.7%

13,188

719.5%

-633

-643

-424

-1,402

-3,102

-51

-978

8,735

2.8%

18,096

4.8%

21,529

5.3%

39,612

9.3%

87,972

5.8%

27,175

218.5%

18,083

84.0%

22,197

240

17,764

-8,498

31,703

-4,178

-26,262

-521

-498

-326

-771

-2,116

149

-445

30,411

9.6%

17,838

4.7%

38,967

9.6%

30,343

7.1%

117,559

7.7%

23,146

321.6%

-8,624

-22.1%

2

5. Orders by Reporting Segment

FY3/2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Industrial & Automotive Components Group

77,940

20.6%

87,813

22.5%

86,149

22.2%

87,593

22.4%

339,495

21.9%

Semiconductor Components Group

58,118

15.4%

64,395

16.5%

61,278

15.8%

59,935

15.3%

243,726

15.8%

Electronic Devices Group

85,360

22.6%

80,172

20.6%

78,143

20.1%

75,902

19.4%

319,577

20.7%

Total Components Business

221,418

58.6%

232,380

59.6%

225,570

58.1%

223,430

57.1%

902,798

58.4%

Communications Group

59,796

15.8%

56,221

14.4%

59,161

15.2%

62,436

16.0%

237,614

15.4%

Document Solutions Group

87,050

23.1%

90,337

23.2%

89,567

23.1%

92,400

23.6%

359,354

23.2%

Life & Environment Group

14,776

3.9%

15,412

3.9%

18,104

4.7%

22,631

5.8%

70,923

4.6%

Total Equipment & Systems Business

161,622

42.8%

161,970

41.5%

166,832

43.0%

177,467

45.4%

667,891

43.2%

Others

2,841

0.8%

2,549

0.7%

2,936

0.7%

2,418

0.6%

10,744

0.7%

Adjustments and eliminations

-8,272

-2.2%

-7,030

-1.8%

-7,095

-1.8%

-12,113

-3.1%

-34,510

-2.3%

Orders

377,609

100.0%

389,869

100.0%

388,243

100.0%

391,202

100.0%

1,546,923

100.0%

* % represents the component ratio.

April 27,

2021

Kyocera Corporation

(Unit: Yen in millions)

FY3/2021

Change compared with

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Q4 of FY3/2020

Q3 of FY3/2021

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%

Amount

%

79,159

23.3%

86,603

23.1%

92,853

22.6%

101,601

24.8%

360,216

23.5%

14,008

16.0%

8,748

9.4%

61,213

18.0%

67,511

18.0%

69,585

17.0%

68,466

16.7%

266,775

17.4%

8,531

14.2%

-1,119

-1.6%

62,767

18.5%

79,056

21.1%

88,258

21.5%

74,288

18.1%

304,369

19.8%

-1,614

-2.1%

-13,970

-15.8%

203,139

59.8%

233,170

62.2%

250,696

61.1%

244,355

59.6%

931,360

60.7%

20,925

9.4%

-6,341

-2.5%

69,775

20.5%

52,837

14.1%

57,632

14.0%

65,745

16.1%

245,989

16.0%

3,309

5.3%

8,113

14.1%

59,917

17.6%

77,899

20.8%

89,130

21.7%

91,063

22.2%

318,009

20.7%

-1,337

-1.4%

1,933

2.2%

12,679

3.8%

15,593

4.1%

16,883

4.1%

16,507

4.0%

61,662

4.0%

-6,124

-27.1%

-376

-2.2%

142,371

41.9%

146,329

39.0%

163,645

39.8%

173,315

42.3%

625,660

40.7%

-4,152

-2.3%

9,670

5.9%

2,546

0.7%

2,326

0.6%

2,856

0.7%

3,541

0.9%

11,269

0.7%

1,123

46.4%

685

24.0%

-8,174

-2.4%

-6,800

-1.8%

-6,531

-1.6%

-11,461

-2.8%

-32,966

-2.1%

652

-4,930

339,882

100.0%

375,025

100.0%

410,666

100.0%

409,750

100.0%

1,535,323

100.0%

18,548

4.7%

-916

-0.2%

6. Capital expenditures by Reporting Segment

FY3/2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Industrial & Automotive Components Group

5,195

20.1%

6,183

20.4%

7,247

27.0%

4,344

18.9%

22,969

21.6%

Semiconductor Components Group

2,184

8.5%

3,560

11.7%

2,381

8.8%

3,833

16.7%

11,958

11.3%

Electronic Devices Group

9,672

37.4%

8,988

29.6%

5,472

20.4%

5,426

23.6%

29,558

27.9%

Total Components Business

17,051

66.0%

18,731

61.7%

15,100

56.2%

13,603

59.2%

64,485

60.8%

Communications Group

1,137

4.4%

1,295

4.3%

1,691

6.3%

2,101

9.1%

6,224

5.9%

Document Solutions Group

1,659

6.4%

2,104

6.9%

3,045

11.4%

2,058

9.0%

8,866

8.4%

Life & Environment Group

1,569

6.1%

1,242

4.1%

1,265

4.7%

1,608

7.0%

5,684

5.3%

Total Equipment & Systems Business

4,365

16.9%

4,641

15.3%

6,001

22.4%

5,767

25.1%

20,774

19.6%

Others

1,021

4.0%

1,220

4.0%

483

1.8%

474

2.1%

3,198

3.0%

Corporate

3,384

13.1%

5,770

19.0%

5,260

19.6%

3,132

13.6%

17,546

16.6%

Total

25,821

100.0%

30,362

100.0%

26,844

100.0%

22,976

100.0%

106,003

100.0%

* % represents the component ratio.

(Unit: Yen in millions)

FY3/2021

Change compared with

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Q4 of FY3/2020

Q3 of FY3/2021

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%

Amount

%

2,953

11.2%

5,064

16.5%

3,114

9.7%

3,545

12.7%

14,676

12.5%

-799

-18.4%

431

13.8%

4,424

16.7%

5,423

17.7%

7,650

23.9%

6,569

23.5%

24,066

20.6%

2,736

71.4%

-1,081

-14.1%

10,641

40.2%

12,325

40.3%

13,769

42.9%

11,061

39.5%

47,796

40.8%

5,635

103.9%

-2,708

-19.7%

18,018

68.1%

22,812

74.5%

24,533

76.5%

21,175

75.7%

86,538

73.9%

7,572

55.7%

-3,358

-13.7%

1,810

6.8%

1,434

4.7%

862

2.7%

1,053

3.7%

5,159

4.4%

-1,048

-49.9%

191

22.2%

1,913

7.2%

2,464

8.0%

2,398

7.5%

2,184

7.8%

8,959

7.7%

126

6.1%

-214

-8.9%

2,790

10.6%

1,489

4.9%

2,269

7.1%

1,226

4.4%

7,774

6.6%

-382

-23.8%

-1,043

-46.0%

6,513

24.6%

5,387

17.6%

5,529

17.3%

4,463

15.9%

21,892

18.7%

-1,304

-22.6%

-1,066

-19.3%

397

1.5%

849

2.8%

398

1.2%

379

1.4%

2,023

1.7%

-95

-20.0%

-19

-4.8%

1,530

5.8%

1,561

5.1%

1,596

5.0%

1,966

7.0%

6,653

5.7%

-1,166

-37.2%

370

23.2%

26,458

100.0%

30,609

100.0%

32,056

100.0%

27,983

100.0%

117,106

100.0%

5,007

21.8%

-4,073

-12.7%

3

7. Depreciation charge of property, plant and equipment by Reporting Segment

FY3/2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Industrial & Automotive Components Group

3,506

24.5%

3,730

25.2%

4,096

25.3%

4,112

24.0%

15,444

24.8%

Semiconductor Components Group

1,983

13.9%

2,110

14.2%

2,366

14.6%

2,523

14.8%

8,982

14.4%

Electronic Devices Group

4,860

33.9%

4,932

33.3%

5,379

33.3%

5,637

33.0%

20,808

33.3%

Total Components Business

10,349

72.3%

10,772

72.7%

11,841

73.2%

12,272

71.8%

45,234

72.5%

Communications Group

759

5.3%

814

5.5%

885

5.4%

1,221

7.1%

3,679

5.9%

Document Solutions Group

1,542

10.8%

1,543

10.4%

1,663

10.3%

1,605

9.4%

6,353

10.2%

Life & Environment Group

831

5.8%

863

5.8%

805

5.0%

928

5.4%

3,427

5.5%

Total Equipment & Systems Business

3,132

21.9%

3,220

21.7%

3,353

20.7%

3,754

21.9%

13,459

21.6%

Others

373

2.6%

400

2.7%

434

2.7%

455

2.7%

1,662

2.6%

Corporate

463

3.2%

425

2.9%

551

3.4%

619

3.6%

2,058

3.3%

Total

14,317

100.0%

14,817

100.0%

16,179

100.0%

17,100

100.0%

62,413

100.0%

* % represents the component ratio.

April 27,

2021

Kyocera Corporation

(Unit: Yen in millions)

FY3/2021

Change compared with

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Q4 of FY3/2020

Q3 of FY3/2021

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%

Amount

%

4,436

26.0%

4,625

25.7%

4,771

25.1%

4,900

24.7%

18,732

25.4%

788

19.2%

129

2.7%

2,697

15.8%

2,880

16.0%

3,152

16.6%

3,565

18.0%

12,294

16.6%

1,042

41.3%

413

13.1%

5,287

31.0%

5,776

32.2%

6,086

32.1%

6,591

33.3%

23,740

32.2%

954

16.9%

505

8.3%

12,420

72.8%

13,281

73.9%

14,009

73.8%

15,056

76.0%

54,766

74.2%

2,784

22.7%

1,047

7.5%

1,112

6.5%

778

4.3%

976

5.2%

938

4.7%

3,804

5.2%

-283

-23.2%

-38

-3.9%

1,582

9.3%

1,871

10.4%

1,887

9.9%

1,980

10.0%

7,320

9.9%

375

23.4%

93

4.9%

1,031

6.0%

1,086

6.1%

1,146

6.0%

681

3.5%

3,944

5.3%

-247

-26.6%

-465

-40.6%

3,725

21.8%

3,735

20.8%

4,009

21.1%

3,599

18.2%

15,068

20.4%

-155

-4.1%

-410

-10.2%

395

2.3%

418

2.3%

417

2.2%

586

3.0%

1,816

2.5%

131

28.8%

169

40.5%

525

3.1%

532

3.0%

545

2.9%

559

2.8%

2,161

2.9%

-60

-9.7%

14

2.6%

17,065

100.0%

17,966

100.0%

18,980

100.0%

19,800

100.0%

73,811

100.0%

2,700

15.8%

820

4.3%

8. R&D expenses by Reporting Segment

FY3/2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Industrial & Automotive Components Group

3,268

17.3%

3,462

17.5%

3,717

18.3%

3,920

19.3%

14,367

18.1%

Semiconductor Components Group

1,007

5.3%

1,062

5.4%

1,193

5.9%

1,224

6.0%

4,486

5.7%

Electronic Devices Group

3,823

20.3%

4,057

20.6%

4,252

20.9%

4,313

21.2%

16,445

20.7%

Total Components Business

8,098

42.9%

8,581

43.5%

9,162

45.1%

9,457

46.5%

35,298

44.5%

Communications Group

1,407

7.5%

1,518

7.7%

1,954

9.6%

1,671

8.2%

6,550

8.3%

Document Solutions Group

5,272

27.9%

5,385

27.3%

5,547

27.3%

5,411

26.6%

21,615

27.3%

Life & Environment Group

2,387

12.7%

2,334

11.9%

2,082

10.2%

2,246

11.1%

9,049

11.4%

Total Equipment & Systems Business

9,066

48.1%

9,237

46.9%

9,583

47.1%

9,328

45.9%

37,214

47.0%

Others

1,702

9.0%

1,899

9.6%

1,580

7.8%

1,548

7.6%

6,729

8.5%

Total

18,866

100.0%

19,717

100.0%

20,325

100.0%

20,333

100.0%

79,241

100.0%

* % represents the component ratio.

(Unit: Yen in millions)

FY3/2021

Change compared with

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Q4 of FY3/2020

Q3 of FY3/2021

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%

Amount

%

2,797

16.1%

3,006

16.9%

3,135

16.4%

3,486

16.4%

12,424

16.5%

-434

-11.1%

351

11.2%

1,053

6.1%

1,172

6.6%

1,272

6.7%

1,302

6.2%

4,799

6.3%

78

6.4%

30

2.4%

4,136

23.8%

3,943

22.2%

5,376

28.1%

5,725

27.0%

19,180

25.4%

1,412

32.7%

349

6.5%

7,986

46.0%

8,121

45.7%

9,783

51.2%

10,513

49.6%

36,403

48.2%

1,056

11.2%

730

7.5%

1,628

9.4%

1,753

9.9%

1,992

10.4%

1,812

8.5%

7,185

9.5%

141

8.4%

-180

-9.0%

4,782

27.5%

4,727

26.6%

4,243

22.2%

4,414

20.8%

18,166

24.1%

-997

-18.4%

171

4.0%

1,852

10.7%

1,829

10.3%

1,954

10.2%

2,477

11.7%

8,112

10.8%

231

10.3%

523

26.8%

8,262

47.6%

8,309

46.8%

8,189

42.8%

8,703

41.0%

33,463

44.4%

-625

-6.7%

514

6.3%

1,107

6.4%

1,341

7.5%

1,144

6.0%

1,999

9.4%

5,591

7.4%

451

29.1%

855

74.7%

17,355

100.0%

17,771

100.0%

19,116

100.0%

21,215

100.0%

75,457

100.0%

882

4.3%

2,099

11.0%

4

9. Sales Revenue by Geographic Segment

FY3/2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Japan

143,353

37.3%

154,751

37.4%

144,544

36.3%

155,465

38.7%

598,113

37.4%

Asia

86,277

22.4%

93,964

22.7%

97,155

24.4%

81,550

20.3%

358,946

22.4%

Europe

76,711

19.9%

75,204

18.2%

72,938

18.3%

81,473

20.3%

306,326

19.2%

United States of America

63,643

16.5%

75,288

18.2%

68,872

17.3%

68,199

17.0%

276,002

17.3%

Others

14,953

3.9%

14,906

3.5%

14,326

3.7%

15,481

3.7%

59,666

3.7%

Sales revenue

384,937

100.0%

414,113

100.0%

397,835

100.0%

402,168

100.0%

1,599,053

100.0%

* % represents the component ratio.

10. Number of employees

FY3/2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

77,817

76,786

76,411

75,505

Japan

26,222

26,198

26,085

26,225

Outside Japan

51,595

50,588

50,326

49,280

April 27,

2021

Kyocera Corporation

(Unit: Yen in millions)

FY3/2021

Change compared with

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Q4 of FY3/2020

Q3 of FY3/2021

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%*

Amount

%

Amount

%

122,807

38.7%

133,643

35.3%

139,788

34.6%

153,923

36.1%

550,161

36.0%

-1,542

-1.0%

14,135

10.1%

79,615

25.1%

99,957

26.4%

107,394

26.5%

103,693

24.3%

390,659

25.6%

22,143

27.2%

-3,701

-3.4%

50,462

15.9%

68,193

18.0%

78,080

19.3%

85,687

20.1%

282,422

18.5%

4,214

5.2%

7,607

9.7%

56,190

17.7%

65,572

17.3%

65,536

16.2%

68,758

16.1%

256,056

16.8%

559

0.8%

3,222

4.9%

8,020

2.6%

11,578

3.0%

13,699

3.4%

14,302

3.4%

47,599

3.1%

-1,179

-7.6%

603

4.4%

317,094

100.0%

378,943

100.0%

404,497

100.0%

426,363

100.0%

1,526,897

100.0%

24,195

6.0%

21,866

5.4%

(As of the end of each quarter)

FY3/2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

77,036

76,102

77,690

78,490

26,903

26,829

26,794

27,122

50,133

49,273

50,896

51,368

  • On April 1, 2020, a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., which is included in "Communications Group", absorbed and merged with a domestic subsidiary Kyocera Solar Corporation, which was included in "Life & Environment Group." As a result, reporting segment information in FY3/2020 are presented in the reporting segment after the merger.

5

Disclaimer

Kyocera Corporation published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
