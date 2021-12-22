Log in
    6971   JP3249600002

KYOCERA CORPORATION

(6971)
New Year's Holiday Schedule: Japan Operations of KYOCERA Corporation to Close December 29 - January 4

12/22/2021
Kyocera Corporation's Japan operations will be closed from December 29, 2021 through January 4, 2022 for New Year's holiday, and will reopen on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Please note that any e-mail inquiries received during this period will be answered on January 5 or later, depending on the matter.

Thank you very much for your kind understanding.

Disclaimer

Kyocera Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 754 B 15 362 M 15 362 M
Net income 2022 139 B 1 214 M 1 214 M
Net cash 2022 269 B 2 355 M 2 355 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 2 594 B 22 733 M 22 725 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 78 490
Free-Float 86,4%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 7 228,00 JPY
Average target price 7 740,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,08%
Managers and Directors
Hideo Tanimoto President & Representative Director
Goro Yamaguchi Chairman
Masahiro Inagaki Senior Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D
Shoichi Aoki Director & General Manager-Business Administration
Hiroto Mizobata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYOCERA CORPORATION14.26%22 733
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.93%153 072
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE39.19%103 188
NIDEC CORPORATION4.08%68 421
EATON CORPORATION PLC36.56%65 394
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.13.26%53 220