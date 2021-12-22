New Year's Holiday Schedule: Japan Operations of KYOCERA Corporation to Close December 29 - January 4

Kyocera Corporation's Japan operations will be closed from December 29, 2021 through January 4, 2022 for New Year's holiday, and will reopen on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Please note that any e-mail inquiries received during this period will be answered on January 5 or later, depending on the matter.



Thank you very much for your kind understanding.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Kyocera Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:42:05 UTC.