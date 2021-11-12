Quarterly Report (The Second Quarter of 68th Business Term)

(1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position……………………………
12
(2) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss…………………………………
14
(3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income………………………
16
(4) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity……………………………
18
(5) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows……………………………………
19
2. Others…………………………………………………………………………………………………
36
Part Ⅱ. Corporate Information on Guarantors and Others…………………………………………………
36
[Cover]
[Document Filed]
[Applicable Law]
[Filed with] [Filing Date] [Fiscal Period]
[Company Name] [Company Name in English]
[Title and Name of Representative]
[Address of Head Office]
[Phone Number]
[Contact Person]
[Contact Address]
[Phone Number]
[Contact Person]
[Place Where Available for Public Inspection]
Quarterly Report ("Shihanki Hokokusho")
Article 24-4-7, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan
Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau
November 12, 2021
The Second Quarter of 68th Business Term (from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
Kyocera Kabushiki Kaisha
KYOCERA CORPORATION
Hideo Tanimoto, Director and President
6, Takeda Tobadono-cho,Fushimi-ku, Kyoto
+81-75-604-3500
Hiroaki Chida, General Manager of Corporate Management Control
Group
6, Takeda Tobadono-cho,Fushimi-ku, Kyoto
+81-75-604-3500
Hiroaki Chida, General Manager of Corporate Management Control Group
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
This is an English translation of the Quarterly Report filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau via Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork ("EDINET") pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
In this document, the terms "we," "us," "our," "Kyocera Group" and "Kyocera" refer to Kyocera Corporation and consolidated subsidiaries or, as the context may require, Kyocera Corporation on a non-consolidated basis and the "Company" refers to Kyocera Corporation on a non-consolidated basis.
The term "fiscal 2022" refers to the year ending March 31, 2022, with other fiscal years referred to in a corresponding manner.
Part I. Information on Kyocera Ⅰ. Overview of Kyocera
1. Selected Financial Data
(Yen in millions unless otherwise stated)
For the six months ended September 30,
For the year ended
2020
2021
March 31, 2021
Sales revenue
696,037
876,337
1,526,897
Profit before income taxes
48,249
99,351
117,559
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
34,360
73,219
90,214
Comprehensive income attributable to
(86,642)
147,295
210,784
owners of the parent
Equity attributable to owners of the
2,316,191
2,709,782
2,591,415
parent
Total assets
3,078,759
3,656,905
3,493,470
Earnings per share attributable to
94.80
202.01
248.91
owners of the parent - Basic (Yen)
Earnings per share attributable to
－
－
－
owners of the parent - Diluted (Yen)
Ratio of equity attributable to
75.2
74.1
74.2
owners of the parent to total assets (%)
Cash flows from operating activities
86,259
115,764
220,821
Cash flows from investing activities
(69,208)
(27,400)
(183,792)
Cash flows from financing activities
(45,964)
(42,670)
(80,968)
Cash and cash equivalents
387,826
431,756
386,727
at the end of the period
For the three months ended September 30,
2020
2021
Sales revenue
378,943
455,625
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
11,980
32,459
Earnings per share attributable to
33.05
89.56
owners of the parent - Basic (Yen)
(Notes) 1. Kyocera prepared its condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (hereinafter, "IFRS"), and the figures are presented in Japanese yen and amounts less than one million yen are rounded.
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - Diluted are not described in the above table, as there is no potential share.
As Kyocera prepares the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements, the selected non- consolidated financial data is not set forth in this document.
2. Description of Business
There were no significant changes in the business and operations of Kyocera and its associates during the six months ended September 30, 2021 (hereinafter, "the first half"). There were no changes in the organizations of major subsidiaries and associates. AVX Corporation changed its name to KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation on October 1, 2021.
Kyocera has changed the classification of its reporting segments from the year ending March 31, 2022. For detailed information, please refer to Note "5. Segment Information" under "Ⅳ. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Information 1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements."
