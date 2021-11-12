Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kyocera Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6971   JP3249600002

KYOCERA CORPORATION

(6971)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quarterly Report (The Second Quarter of 68th Business Term)

11/12/2021 | 02:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Report

(English summary with full translation of consolidated financial information)

(The Second Quarter of 68th Business Term)

From July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021

KYOCERA CORPORATION

Table of Contents

Page

[Cover]

Part I. Information on Kyocera……………………………………………………………………………

1

Ⅰ. Overview of Kyocera…………………………………………………………………………………

1

1. Selected Financial Data………………………………………………………………………………

1

2. Description of Business………………………………………………………………………………

2

Ⅱ. Business Overview…………………………………………………………………………………… 3

1. Risk Factors……………………………………………………………………………………………

3

2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows…

3

3. Material Agreements…………………………………………………………………………………

8

Ⅲ. Corporate Information…………………………………………………………………………………

9

1. Information on Kyocera's Shares and Others…………………………………………………………

9

2. Changes in Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members……………………………………

11

Ⅳ. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Information……………………

12

1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………………………

12

(1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position……………………………

12

(2) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss…………………………………

14

(3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income………………………

16

(4) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity……………………………

18

(5) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows……………………………………

19

2. Others…………………………………………………………………………………………………

36

Part Ⅱ. Corporate Information on Guarantors and Others…………………………………………………

36

[Cover]

[Document Filed]

[Applicable Law]

[Filed with] [Filing Date] [Fiscal Period]

[Company Name] [Company Name in English]

[Title and Name of Representative]

[Address of Head Office]

[Phone Number]

[Contact Person]

[Contact Address]

[Phone Number]

[Contact Person]

[Place Where Available for Public Inspection]

Quarterly Report ("Shihanki Hokokusho")

Article 24-4-7, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan

Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau

November 12, 2021

The Second Quarter of 68th Business Term (from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

Kyocera Kabushiki Kaisha

KYOCERA CORPORATION

Hideo Tanimoto, Director and President

6, Takeda Tobadono-cho,Fushimi-ku, Kyoto

+81-75-604-3500

Hiroaki Chida, General Manager of Corporate Management Control

Group

6, Takeda Tobadono-cho,Fushimi-ku, Kyoto

+81-75-604-3500

Hiroaki Chida, General Manager of Corporate Management Control Group

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

This is an English translation of the Quarterly Report filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau via Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork ("EDINET") pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

In this document, the terms "we," "us," "our," "Kyocera Group" and "Kyocera" refer to Kyocera Corporation and consolidated subsidiaries or, as the context may require, Kyocera Corporation on a non-consolidated basis and the "Company" refers to Kyocera Corporation on a non-consolidated basis.

The term "fiscal 2022" refers to the year ending March 31, 2022, with other fiscal years referred to in a corresponding manner.

Part I. Information on Kyocera Ⅰ. Overview of Kyocera

1. Selected Financial Data

(Yen in millions unless otherwise stated)

For the six months ended September 30,

For the year ended

2020

2021

March 31, 2021

Sales revenue

696,037

876,337

1,526,897

Profit before income taxes

48,249

99,351

117,559

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

34,360

73,219

90,214

Comprehensive income attributable to

(86,642)

147,295

210,784

owners of the parent

Equity attributable to owners of the

2,316,191

2,709,782

2,591,415

parent

Total assets

3,078,759

3,656,905

3,493,470

Earnings per share attributable to

94.80

202.01

248.91

owners of the parent - Basic (Yen)

Earnings per share attributable to

owners of the parent - Diluted (Yen)

Ratio of equity attributable to

75.2

74.1

74.2

owners of the parent to total assets (%)

Cash flows from operating activities

86,259

115,764

220,821

Cash flows from investing activities

(69,208)

(27,400)

(183,792)

Cash flows from financing activities

(45,964)

(42,670)

(80,968)

Cash and cash equivalents

387,826

431,756

386,727

at the end of the period

For the three months ended September 30,

2020

2021

Sales revenue

378,943

455,625

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

11,980

32,459

Earnings per share attributable to

33.05

89.56

owners of the parent - Basic (Yen)

(Notes) 1. Kyocera prepared its condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (hereinafter, "IFRS"), and the figures are presented in Japanese yen and amounts less than one million yen are rounded.

  1. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - Diluted are not described in the above table, as there is no potential share.
  2. As Kyocera prepares the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements, the selected non- consolidated financial data is not set forth in this document.

- 1 -

2. Description of Business

There were no significant changes in the business and operations of Kyocera and its associates during the six months ended September 30, 2021 (hereinafter, "the first half"). There were no changes in the organizations of major subsidiaries and associates. AVX Corporation changed its name to KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation on October 1, 2021.

Kyocera has changed the classification of its reporting segments from the year ending March 31, 2022. For detailed information, please refer to Note "5. Segment Information" under "Ⅳ. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Information 1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements."

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kyocera Corporation published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 07:56:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KYOCERA CORPORATION
02:57aQuarterly Report (The Second Quarter of 68th Business Term)
PU
11/11KYOCERA DURASPORT 5G UW FOR VERIZON : Slim, Rugged Reliability in a League of Its Own
BU
11/03Kyocera Buys Back Shares Worth $212 Million
MT
11/02JMA Wireless and Kyocera Corporation Announces Agreement to Jointly Develop 5G Millimet..
CI
11/02Kyocera and JMA Wireless Sign Contract for 5G Millimeter-Wave Backhaul System Developme..
BU
11/02Kyocera Sees Q2 Profit Soar 171%; Upgrades FY22 Earnings Outlook; Shares Rise 5%
MT
11/02Nikkei 225 Down 0.4% on Stronger Yen Ahead of US Federal Reserve Meeting
MT
11/02Japanese stocks end lower ahead of Fed policy meeting
RE
11/02Kyocera Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on November 1, 2021, has expired with 3,..
CI
11/01Japanese shares dip as investors brace for Fed taper timeline
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KYOCERA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 746 B 15 278 M 15 278 M
Net income 2022 135 B 1 182 M 1 182 M
Net cash 2022 268 B 2 344 M 2 344 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 2 465 B 21 623 M 21 571 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 78 490
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart KYOCERA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kyocera Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYOCERA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 6 868,00 JPY
Average target price 7 678,13 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hideo Tanimoto President & Representative Director
Goro Yamaguchi Chairman
Masahiro Inagaki Senior Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D
Shoichi Aoki Director & General Manager-Business Administration
Hiroto Mizobata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYOCERA CORPORATION8.57%21 623
KEYENCE CORPORATION21.52%149 949
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE30.87%98 515
EATON CORPORATION PLC43.06%67 730
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.81%65 353
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.20.73%58 160