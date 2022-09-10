Advanced search
Japan, U.S. eyeing summit around Sept 20 on China, North Korea issues - Kyodo

09/10/2022 | 04:43am EDT
Summit meeting with Quad leaders, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are working on arranging a summit between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden in New York around Sept. 20 to discuss security issues in East Asia, Kyodo news reported on Saturday.

China's rising pressure on Taiwan, North Korea's nuclear test threats and Russia's invasion of Ukraine are among issues to be discussed, with the summit likely to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting, Kyodo said, citing sources in both governments.

Kishida is also likely to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in Britain together with Japan's Emperor Naruhito before visiting the United States, TV Asahi reported earlier on Saturday. Biden has said he will attend the queen's funeral.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
