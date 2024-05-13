Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023

（JPY millions） FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 Change FY2024 Change （％） (Forecast） （％）

Net sales 102,904 105,534 113,270 119,532 ＋5.5 123,400 ＋3.2 Operating profit 5,786 5,007 5,123 6,013 ＋17.4 6,500 ＋8.1 Ordinary profit 6,447 5,569 5,827 6,602 ＋13.3 6,900 ＋4.5 Profit attributable to 6,130 3,932 4,723 5,322 ＋12.7 5,000 －6.1 owner of parent Net income per share (¥) 106.99 68.62 82.44 92.74 ＋12.5 87.03 －6.2 Total assets 167,126 171,924 176,045 177,679 ＋0.9 - - Total equity 124,661 124,507 125,461 130,783 ＋4.2 - -

Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023

[Net sales] Sales of new drugs etc. (Japan) increased from year on year by the effort to spread of the product, while the impact of the NHI drug price revision. Sales of generic drugs decreased. As a result, net sales were 119,532 mil. (an increase of 6,262 mil. year on year)

[Profit] Gross profit was 51,408 mil.(an increase of 1,240 mil. year on year) due to increase in sales. On the other hand, SG&A expenses increased 350 mil. (R&D expenses decreased 2,884 mil.). As a result, operating profit was 6,013 mil. (increased 890 mil., year on year). Extraordinary income of 1,404 mil. and extraordinary loss of 987 mil. caused to profit attributable to owner of parent of 5,322 mil.(increased 598 mil., year on year).

Consolidated Financial Results for FY2024 (Forecast)

Net sales of new drugs (Japan) are expected to increase in FY2024 by sales increase in "Beova", "Lasvic" and "Lyfnua" etc., though affect by NHI drug price revisions, and sales increase in generic drugs. Operating profit are expected to increase, since gross profit are expected to increase by an increase in net sales and SG&A are expected to remain flat. From the above, in terms of consolidated results for FY2024, net sales are forecast to be 123.4 billion yen (+3.2% year on year), operating profit to be 6.5 billion (+8.1% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent to be 5.0 billion (-6.1% year on year).