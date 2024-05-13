Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
Highlights of Business Performance
3. Consolidated Financial Results
Main Product Sales Update
R&D Expenses, Capital Expenditure & Depreciation Expense
Development pipeline
7. Consolidated Financial Results and full year Forecast
8. P&L Summary
9. BS Summary
Financial summary
11. Kyorin Pharmaceutical result
May 10, 2024
KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023
（JPY millions）
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Change
FY2024
Change
（％）
(Forecast）
（％）
Net sales
102,904
105,534
113,270
119,532
＋5.5
123,400
＋3.2
Operating profit
5,786
5,007
5,123
6,013
＋17.4
6,500
＋8.1
Ordinary profit
6,447
5,569
5,827
6,602
＋13.3
6,900
＋4.5
Profit attributable to
6,130
3,932
4,723
5,322
＋12.7
5,000
－6.1
owner of parent
Net income per share (¥)
106.99
68.62
82.44
92.74
＋12.5
87.03
－6.2
Total assets
167,126
171,924
176,045
177,679
＋0.9
-
-
Total equity
124,661
124,507
125,461
130,783
＋4.2
-
-
Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023
[Net sales] Sales of new drugs etc. (Japan) increased from year on year by the effort to spread of the product, while the impact of the NHI drug price revision. Sales of generic drugs decreased. As a result, net sales were 119,532 mil. (an increase of 6,262 mil. year on year)
[Profit] Gross profit was 51,408 mil.(an increase of 1,240 mil. year on year) due to increase in sales. On the other hand, SG&A expenses increased 350 mil. (R&D expenses decreased 2,884 mil.). As a result, operating profit was 6,013 mil. (increased 890 mil., year on year). Extraordinary income of 1,404 mil. and extraordinary loss of 987 mil. caused to profit attributable to owner of parent of 5,322 mil.(increased 598 mil., year on year).
Consolidated Financial Results for FY2024 (Forecast)
Net sales of new drugs (Japan) are expected to increase in FY2024 by sales increase in "Beova", "Lasvic" and "Lyfnua" etc., though affect by NHI drug price revisions, and sales increase in generic drugs. Operating profit are expected to increase, since gross profit are expected to increase by an increase in net sales and SG&A are expected to remain flat. From the above, in terms of consolidated results for FY2024, net sales are forecast to be 123.4 billion yen (+3.2% year on year), operating profit to be 6.5 billion (+8.1% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent to be 5.0 billion (-6.1% year on year).
Highlights of Business Performance
（JPY billions）
120.0
100.0
Cost of
Sales
63.1
80.0
Cost of
Sales Ratio
60.0
Net Sales 55.7%
113.3
R&D
40.0
10.9
SG&A
（excluding R&D）
20.0
34.1
0.0
SG&A
45.0
Operating
Income
5.1
Cost of
Sales
68.1
Cost of
Sales Ratio
Net Sales 57.0%
119.5
8.0R&D
SG&A
（excluding R&D）
37.4
6.0
SG&A
45.4
Operating
Income
6.0
（JPY billions）
Net sales increased (+ 6.2 )
- Increase in sales of new drugs
- New drugs grew (Beova, Lasvic etc.)
- Increase in sales of long-listed products (Kipres, Mucodyne)
Cost of sales ratio increased (＋1.3 %point)
- Increase in sales of new drugs (Beova, Lasvic etc)
- Increase in the ratio of new drugs
- Impact of NHI drug price revisions (Kyorin Pharmaceutical: 7% range)
- Loss on disposal of generic drugs
- Effect of exchange rate
Gross profit increased (+ 1.2)
SG&A cost increased (+ 0.4)
- R&D expenses decreased (- 2.9)
- Reactionary drop of milestone payment
- Decline of expenses regarding of ActivX
- SG&A (excluding R&D) increased (+ 3.3)
- Increase in selling expenses, personnel expenses, depreciation expenses and license fees etc.
Operating profit increased (+ 0.9)
Consolidated Financial Results
（JPY billions）
（Year on Year）
（vs Forecast）
■Net sales
119.5
(+6.2）
（＋3.3）
●New drugs (Japan)
82.6
(+7.8）
（＋3.5）
FY2022
FY2023
（JPY billions）
FY2022
Net sales
113.3
New drugs, etc
74.8
(Japan)
New drugs
0.3
(Overseas)
Generic drugs
38.2
FY2023 Change
- ＋6.2
- ＋7.8
0.4 ＋0.1
36.6 －1.6
・Beova
12.9
⇒
18.1
（ ＋5.2）
（ －0.8）
・Lasvic
2.5
⇒
4.9
（ ＋2.4）
（ ＋1.7）
・Lyfnua
0.2
⇒
0.8
( ＋0.6）
（ －0.5）
・Desalex
8.5
⇒
8.9
（ ＋0.4）
（
0）
・Flutiform
12.0
⇒
12.9
（ ＋0.9）
（ ＋1.5）
・Pentasa
12.8
⇒
12.3
（ －0.5）
（ ＋0.5）
・Kipres
6.6
⇒
7.0
（ ＋0.4）
（ ＋1.7）
・Mucodyne
3.5
⇒
4.2
（ ＋0.7）
（ ＋1.2）
・Nasonex
2.5
⇒
2.0
（ －0.5）
（ ＋0.8）
・Uritos
0.7
⇒
0.5
（ －0.2）
（ ＋0.3）
●New drugs (Overseas)
0.4
(+0.1 ）
（0）
●Generic drugs
36.6
（－1.6）
（0）
Decrease sales in AG products
Decrease sales in supplies to other companies
Items launched in FY2023 contribute to sales
■Operating profit
6.0
（+0.9）
（0）
●Cost of sales ratio : 57.0％（FY2022: 55.7％）
[Factors of decrease] Increase in sales of new drugs (Beova, Lasvic etc.) - Increase in the ratio of new drugs
[Factors of increase] NHI drug price revisions, Loss on disposal of generic drugs effect of exchange rate
Operating profit
5.1
Ordinary profit
5.8
6.0 ＋0.9
6.6 ＋0.8
●R&D : 8.0（FY2022: 10.9 ）
Reactionary drop of milestone payment, decline of expenses regarding of ActivX, etc.
●SG&A (excluding R&D expenses) : 37.4 (FY2022: 34.1）
Increase in selling expenses, personnel expenses, depreciation expenses and license fees etc.
■ Profit attributable to owner of parent 5.3 （+0.6）
（＋0.4）
Profit attributable
4.7
to owner of parent
5.3 ＋0.6
Extraordinary profit 1,404 mil.: gain on sale of investment securities of 993 mil. etc.
Extraordinary loss 987 mil.: expenses regarding voluntary retirement program of 869 mil. etc.
Main Product Sales Update
（JPY billions）
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Change
Change
（％）
FY2024
（Forecast）
New drugs, (Japan)
Beova (Kyorin)
(β3 adrenergic receptor agonist overactive bladder therapeutics )
Lasvic
(New quinolone synthetic antibacterial agent)
Lyfnua
(selective P2X3 receptor antagonist for the treatment of chronic cough)
Desalex
(Antiallergic Agent)
Flutiform
(Combination drug for asthma treatment)
Pentasa
(Ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease treatment)
Kipres
(Leukotriene Receptor Antagonist)
Mucodyne
(Mucoregulant)
Uritos (Kyorin)
(Therapeutic agent for overactive bladder)
Milton
(Disinfectant)
Rubysta
(Disinfectant)
4.3
7.3
8.6
12.9
18.1
＋5.2
＋40.3
1.1
0.9
1.8
2.5
4.9
＋2.4
＋99.5
－
－
－
0.2
0.8
＋0.6
＋323.9
2.6
5.7
7.1
8.5
8.9
＋0.4
＋3.7
14.6
13.3
12.6
12.0
12.9
＋0.9
＋7.1
13.3
12.8
14.0
12.8
12.3
－0.5
－4.0
11.8
8.3
8.4
6.6
7.0
＋0.4
＋5.9
5.8
3.3
3.5
3.5
4.2
＋0.7
＋20.6
5.8
2.3
1.3
0.7
0.5
－0.2
－26.4
2.4
2.1
2.1
2.0
1.9
－0.1
－6.7
1.5
2.0
2.1
2.1
1.5
－0.6
－25.8
22.0
6.4
1.5
9.6
12.5
11.6
5.3
4.3
0.3
1.9
1.5
Montelukast tablets "KM"
11.5
10.8
12.2
13.3
12.3
－1.0
－7.7
(Leukotriene Receptor Antagonist)
Generic
Mometasone Nasal 50μg "KYORIN"
2.8
3.8
3.6
4.7
4.5
－0.2
－2.7
drugs
(Spray type allergic rhinitis remedy)
Imidafenacin tablets & OD "KYORIN"
－
0.7
0.8
0.7
0.6
－0.1
－14.0
(Therapeutic agent for overactive bladder)
11.8
4.3
0.5
R&D Expenses, Capital expenditure & Depreciation expense
（JPY millions）
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Change
FY2024
（％）
（Forecast）
R&D expenses
10,987
9,703
8,897
10,903
8,019
－26.5
8,500
Capital expenditure
3,590
4,307
3,624
5,252
6,587
＋25.4
6,600
Depreciation
3,221
3,564
3,714
3,840
4,290
＋11.7
4,500
expense
（JPY Billions）
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
（Forecast）
Plant facilities
4.2
5.5
5.1
Equipment for
0.5
0.5
0.9
control, sales
activities
Equipment for
0.5
0.5
0.6
research
Development pipeline
Main R&D Activities -1 (as of May 10, 2024)
Ph 3 ～ Launch
Stage
Code
Proposed Indication
Origin
Features
Note
Japan
Overseas
Ph 3
Ph 3
KRP-R120
Interstitial lung disease:
aTyr
It is a fusion protein drug having the action to
(Sep 2022)
(aTyr pharma,
ILD
pharma
suppress, by binding to neuropilin-2 (NRP2)
USA)
(pulmonary sarcoidosis)
receptor, the excessive activation of immune
cells, and is a potential first-in-class therapy
to treat inflammatory diseases such as
pulmonary sarcoidosis
POC Project（Ph1 ～ Ph2）
Stage
Japan
Overseas
Code
Proposed Indication
Origin
Features
Note
Ph 1
KRP-114VP
Overactive bladder
Merck
It selectively acts on β3 receptors in the
Additional
(Aug 2022)
bladder and increases bladder capacity by
Indication
enhancing the bladder-relaxing effect of
for Beova
noradrenaline during the urinary storage
in pediatric
phase, resulting in the improvement of
patients
incontinence symptoms of urinary urgency,
frequent urination and urge urinary
incontinence with OAB.
―
Ph 1
KRP-A218
Rhinovirus infection at
In-house
It is antiviral drug that suppresses viral
(Apr 2021,
risk of potentially severe
growth by targeting host molecules
England)
7
Development pipeline
Main R&D Activities -2 (as of May 10, 2024)
Licensing development (License-in)
Stage
Proposed
Code
Origin
Features
Note
Over
Japan
Indication
seas
Ph 2
―
AKP-009
Benign
ASKA
Novel androgen receptor
-ASKA Pharmaceutical granted
(Dec 2019)
Prostatic
Pharmaceuti
modulator mode of action with
KYORIN Pharmaceutical the joint
ASKA
Hyperplasia
cal
the potential to exhibit prostatic
development and
Pharmaceutical
shrinkage and to improve urinary
commercialization rights for AKP-
function as a novel therapeutic
009 in Japan (Sep 2020)
agent for Benign Prostatic
-Additional Ph1 study at a higher
Hyperplasia
dose has been completed (ASKA)
- Ph1 trial is being conducted again (ASKA Pharmaceutical)
- Development of GMAC for Fabry disease is terminated
Licensing development (License-out)
Stage
Compound /
Licensee
Therapy
Origin
Features
Note
Code
area / Action
Ph 3
KRP-203
Priothera
―
In-house
Sphingosine-1-Phosphate
Transfer of intellectual
Receptor Agonist
property(patents and data required
for the development and sale) and
APIs (Sep 2020)
Other (as of May 10, 2024)
Code
Proposed
Origin
Note
Indication
KRP-DT123
Tinnitus
SUSMED
Collaboration research and sales agreement for development of Digital
Therapeutics (DTx) in otolaryngology Field (Nov 2022)
Specified clinical trial is in progress (Sep 2023)
