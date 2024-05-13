Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

1.

Overview of Consolidated Financial Results

2.

Highlights of Business Performance

3. Consolidated Financial Results

4.

Main Product Sales Update

5.

R&D Expenses, Capital Expenditure & Depreciation Expense

6.

Development pipeline

7. Consolidated Financial Results and full year Forecast

Reference

8. P&L Summary

9. BS Summary

10.

Financial summary

11. Kyorin Pharmaceutical result

May 10, 2024

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

■Disclaimer

This material contains performance forecasts, goals and plans, and other forward-looking

statements related to the Group.

These statements are based on the judgment of the Group′s assumptions and outlooks based on the information and forecasts available at the time of preparation of this material, and contain known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, due to various factors that may occur, the actual performance, progress / success / failure of the development and other insights may differ significantly from the description. It also contains information about medicines (including those under development), but the description is not for the purpose of advertising or medical advice.

Notice: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Overview of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023

JPY millions

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Change

FY2024

Change

（％）

(Forecast

（％）

Net sales

102,904

105,534

113,270

119,532

5.5

123,400

3.2

Operating profit

5,786

5,007

5,123

6,013

17.4

6,500

8.1

Ordinary profit

6,447

5,569

5,827

6,602

13.3

6,900

4.5

Profit attributable to

6,130

3,932

4,723

5,322

12.7

5,000

6.1

owner of parent

Net income per share (¥)

106.99

68.62

82.44

92.74

12.5

87.03

6.2

Total assets

167,126

171,924

176,045

177,679

0.9

-

-

Total equity

124,661

124,507

125,461

130,783

4.2

-

-

Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023

[Net sales] Sales of new drugs etc. (Japan) increased from year on year by the effort to spread of the product, while the impact of the NHI drug price revision. Sales of generic drugs decreased. As a result, net sales were 119,532 mil. (an increase of 6,262 mil. year on year)

[Profit] Gross profit was 51,408 mil.(an increase of 1,240 mil. year on year) due to increase in sales. On the other hand, SG&A expenses increased 350 mil. (R&D expenses decreased 2,884 mil.). As a result, operating profit was 6,013 mil. (increased 890 mil., year on year). Extraordinary income of 1,404 mil. and extraordinary loss of 987 mil. caused to profit attributable to owner of parent of 5,322 mil.(increased 598 mil., year on year).

Consolidated Financial Results for FY2024 (Forecast)

Net sales of new drugs (Japan) are expected to increase in FY2024 by sales increase in "Beova", "Lasvic" and "Lyfnua" etc., though affect by NHI drug price revisions, and sales increase in generic drugs. Operating profit are expected to increase, since gross profit are expected to increase by an increase in net sales and SG&A are expected to remain flat. From the above, in terms of consolidated results for FY2024, net sales are forecast to be 123.4 billion yen (+3.2% year on year), operating profit to be 6.5 billion (+8.1% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent to be 5.0 billion (-6.1% year on year).

Highlights of Business Performance

JPY billions

120.0

100.0

Cost of

Sales

63.1

80.0

Cost of

Sales Ratio

60.0

Net Sales 55.7%

113.3

R&D

40.0

10.9

SG&A

excluding R&D

20.0

34.1

0.0

SG&A

45.0

Operating

Income

5.1

Cost of

Sales

68.1

Cost of

Sales Ratio

Net Sales 57.0%

119.5

8.0R&D

SG&A

excluding R&D

37.4

6.0

SG&A

45.4

Operating

Income

6.0

JPY billions

Net sales increased (+ 6.2 )

  • Increase in sales of new drugs
    • New drugs grew (Beova, Lasvic etc.)
    • Increase in sales of long-listed products (Kipres, Mucodyne)

Cost of sales ratio increased (1.3 %point)

  • Increase in sales of new drugs (Beova, Lasvic etc)
    • Increase in the ratio of new drugs
  • Impact of NHI drug price revisions (Kyorin Pharmaceutical: 7% range)
  • Loss on disposal of generic drugs
  • Effect of exchange rate

Gross profit increased (+ 1.2)

SG&A cost increased (+ 0.4)

  • R&D expenses decreased (- 2.9)
  • Reactionary drop of milestone payment
  • Decline of expenses regarding of ActivX
  • SG&A (excluding R&D) increased (+ 3.3)
  • Increase in selling expenses, personnel expenses, depreciation expenses and license fees etc.

Operating profit increased (+ 0.9)

FY2022FY2023

Consolidated Financial Results

JPY billions

Year on Year

vs Forecast

■Net sales

119.5

(+6.2

（＋3.3

●New drugs (Japan)

82.6

(+7.8

（＋3.5

FY2022

FY2023

JPY billions

FY2022

Net sales

113.3

New drugs, etc

74.8

(Japan)

New drugs

0.3

(Overseas)

Generic drugs

38.2

FY2023 Change

  1. 6.2
  2. 7.8

0.4 0.1

36.6 1.6

Beova

12.9

18.1

（ ＋5.2

（ －0.8

Lasvic

2.5

4.9

（ ＋2.4

（ ＋1.7

Lyfnua

0.2

0.8

( 0.6

（ －0.5

Desalex

8.5

8.9

（ ＋0.4

0

Flutiform

12.0

12.9

（ ＋0.9

（ ＋1.5

Pentasa

12.8

12.3

（ －0.5

（ ＋0.5

Kipres

6.6

7.0

（ ＋0.4

（ ＋1.7

Mucodyne

3.5

4.2

（ ＋0.7

（ ＋1.2

Nasonex

2.5

2.0

（ －0.5

（ ＋0.8

Uritos

0.7

0.5

（ －0.2

（ ＋0.3

●New drugs (Overseas)

0.4

(+0.1

0

●Generic drugs

36.6

（－1.6

0

Decrease sales in AG products

Decrease sales in supplies to other companies

Items launched in FY2023 contribute to sales

■Operating profit

6.0

+0.9

0

●Cost of sales ratio : 57.0％（FY2022: 55.7％）

[Factors of decrease] Increase in sales of new drugs (Beova, Lasvic etc.) - Increase in the ratio of new drugs

[Factors of increase] NHI drug price revisions, Loss on disposal of generic drugs effect of exchange rate

Operating profit

5.1

Ordinary profit

5.8

6.0 0.9

6.6 0.8

●R&D : 8.0FY2022: 10.9

Reactionary drop of milestone payment, decline of expenses regarding of ActivX, etc.

●SG&A (excluding R&D expenses) : 37.4 (FY2022: 34.1

Increase in selling expenses, personnel expenses, depreciation expenses and license fees etc.

Profit attributable to owner of parent 5.3+0.6

（＋0.4

Profit attributable

4.7

to owner of parent

5.3 0.6

Extraordinary profit 1,404 mil.: gain on sale of investment securities of 993 mil. etc.

Extraordinary loss 987 mil.: expenses regarding voluntary retirement program of 869 mil. etc.

Main Product Sales Update

JPY billions

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Change

Change

（％）

FY2024

Forecast

New drugs, (Japan)

Beova (Kyorin)

(β3 adrenergic receptor agonist overactive bladder therapeutics )

Lasvic

(New quinolone synthetic antibacterial agent)

Lyfnua

(selective P2X3 receptor antagonist for the treatment of chronic cough)

Desalex

(Antiallergic Agent)

Flutiform

(Combination drug for asthma treatment)

Pentasa

(Ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease treatment)

Kipres

(Leukotriene Receptor Antagonist)

Mucodyne

(Mucoregulant)

Uritos (Kyorin)

(Therapeutic agent for overactive bladder)

Milton

(Disinfectant)

Rubysta

(Disinfectant)

4.3

7.3

8.6

12.9

18.1

5.2

40.3

1.1

0.9

1.8

2.5

4.9

2.4

99.5

0.2

0.8

0.6

323.9

2.6

5.7

7.1

8.5

8.9

0.4

3.7

14.6

13.3

12.6

12.0

12.9

0.9

7.1

13.3

12.8

14.0

12.8

12.3

0.5

4.0

11.8

8.3

8.4

6.6

7.0

0.4

5.9

5.8

3.3

3.5

3.5

4.2

0.7

20.6

5.8

2.3

1.3

0.7

0.5

0.2

26.4

2.4

2.1

2.1

2.0

1.9

0.1

6.7

1.5

2.0

2.1

2.1

1.5

0.6

25.8

22.0

6.4

1.5

9.6

12.5

11.6

5.3

4.3

0.3

1.9

1.5

Montelukast tablets "KM"

11.5

10.8

12.2

13.3

12.3

1.0

7.7

(Leukotriene Receptor Antagonist)

Generic

Mometasone Nasal 50μg "KYORIN"

2.8

3.8

3.6

4.7

4.5

0.2

2.7

drugs

(Spray type allergic rhinitis remedy)

Imidafenacin tablets & OD "KYORIN"

0.7

0.8

0.7

0.6

0.1

14.0

(Therapeutic agent for overactive bladder)

11.8

4.3

0.5

R&D Expenses, Capital expenditure & Depreciation expense

JPY millions

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Change

FY2024

（％）

Forecast

R&D expenses

10,987

9,703

8,897

10,903

8,019

26.5

8,500

Capital expenditure

3,590

4,307

3,624

5,252

6,587

25.4

6,600

Depreciation

3,221

3,564

3,714

3,840

4,290

11.7

4,500

expense

JPY Billions

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Forecast

Plant facilities

4.2

5.5

5.1

Equipment for

0.5

0.5

0.9

control, sales

activities

Equipment for

0.5

0.5

0.6

research

Development pipeline

Main R&D Activities -1 (as of May 10, 2024)

Ph 3 Launch

Stage

Code

Proposed Indication

Origin

Features

Note

Japan

Overseas

Ph 3

Ph 3

KRP-R120

Interstitial lung disease:

aTyr

It is a fusion protein drug having the action to

(Sep 2022)

(aTyr pharma,

ILD

pharma

suppress, by binding to neuropilin-2 (NRP2)

USA)

(pulmonary sarcoidosis)

receptor, the excessive activation of immune

cells, and is a potential first-in-class therapy

to treat inflammatory diseases such as

pulmonary sarcoidosis

POC ProjectPh1 Ph2

Stage

Japan

Overseas

Code

Proposed Indication

Origin

Features

Note

Ph 1

KRP-114VP

Overactive bladder

Merck

It selectively acts on β3 receptors in the

Additional

(Aug 2022)

bladder and increases bladder capacity by

Indication

enhancing the bladder-relaxing effect of

for Beova

noradrenaline during the urinary storage

in pediatric

phase, resulting in the improvement of

patients

incontinence symptoms of urinary urgency,

frequent urination and urge urinary

incontinence with OAB.

Ph 1

KRP-A218

Rhinovirus infection at

In-house

It is antiviral drug that suppresses viral

(Apr 2021,

risk of potentially severe

growth by targeting host molecules

England)

Development pipeline

Main R&D Activities -2 (as of May 10, 2024)

Licensing development (License-in)

Stage

Proposed

Code

Origin

Features

Note

Over

Japan

Indication

seas

Ph 2

AKP-009

Benign

ASKA

Novel androgen receptor

-ASKA Pharmaceutical granted

(Dec 2019)

Prostatic

Pharmaceuti

modulator mode of action with

KYORIN Pharmaceutical the joint

ASKA

Hyperplasia

cal

the potential to exhibit prostatic

development and

Pharmaceutical

shrinkage and to improve urinary

commercialization rights for AKP-

function as a novel therapeutic

009 in Japan (Sep 2020)

agent for Benign Prostatic

-Additional Ph1 study at a higher

Hyperplasia

dose has been completed (ASKA)

  • Ph1 trial is being conducted again (ASKA Pharmaceutical)
  • Development of GMAC for Fabry disease is terminated

Licensing development (License-out)

Stage

Compound /

Licensee

Therapy

Origin

Features

Note

Code

area / Action

Ph 3

KRP-203

Priothera

In-house

Sphingosine-1-Phosphate

Transfer of intellectual

Receptor Agonist

property(patents and data required

for the development and sale) and

APIs (Sep 2020)

Other (as of May 10, 2024)

Code

Proposed

Origin

Note

Indication

KRP-DT123

Tinnitus

SUSMED

Collaboration research and sales agreement for development of Digital

Therapeutics (DTx) in otolaryngology Field (Nov 2022)

Specified clinical trial is in progress (Sep 2023)

