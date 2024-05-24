[Translation for Reference Purposes Only]

Please note that the following is an unofficial English translation of Japanese Notice of Convocation of the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Kyosan provides this translation for your reference purposes only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

(Code No. 6742) June 5, 2024 (Start Date of Electronic Provision Measures May 24, 2024) To Our Shareholders: Ryoji Kunisawa

Representative Director, President

Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

2-29-1Heian-cho,Tsurumi-ku, Yokohama

Notice of Convocation of the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice is hereby given that the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Kyosan" or the "Company") will be held as described below.

As the Company is taking electronic provision measures in convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, matters subject to electronic provision measures are posted as the Notice of Convocation of the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on the following Internet website.

Please check the documents by accessing them at any of these websites. ・The Company's website: https://www.kyosan.co.jp/ir/stock02.html・The website of the TSE (Tokyo Stock Exchange): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

(If using the TSE's website, to view the documents, please conduct a search using the Issue name (company name) field or entering the securities code, and selecting Basic information followed by Documents for public inspection/PR information.)

In lieu of attending the meeting in person, you may otherwise exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please refer to the Reference Documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by following the instructions on pages 3 to 4 of the Japanese version of this document by 5:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024.