(Code No. 6742)

June 5, 2024

(Start Date of Electronic Provision Measures

May 24, 2024)

To Our Shareholders:

Ryoji Kunisawa

Representative Director, President

Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

2-29-1Heian-cho,Tsurumi-ku, Yokohama

Notice of Convocation of the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice is hereby given that the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Kyosan" or the "Company") will be held as described below.

As the Company is taking electronic provision measures in convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, matters subject to electronic provision measures are posted as the Notice of Convocation of the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on the following Internet website.

Please check the documents by accessing them at any of these websites. The Company's website: https://www.kyosan.co.jp/ir/stock02.htmlThe website of the TSE (Tokyo Stock Exchange): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

(If using the TSE's website, to view the documents, please conduct a search using the Issue name (company name) field or entering the securities code, and selecting Basic information followed by Documents for public inspection/PR information.)

In lieu of attending the meeting in person, you may otherwise exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please refer to the Reference Documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by following the instructions on pages 3 to 4 of the Japanese version of this document by 5:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024.

  1. Date and Time:
  2. Place:
  3. Purposes of the Meeting: Matters to be Reported:

Matters to be Resolved: Proposal No. 1: Proposal No. 2: Proposal No. 3:

10:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2024 Kyosan Conference Room

2-29-1Heian-cho,Tsurumi-ku, Yokohama

  1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 159th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and Reports of Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditors and Audit & Supervisory Board
  2. Report on the Financial Statements for the 159th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Appropriation of Surplus

Election of Six (6) Directors

Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board

Member

1

[Translation for Reference Purposes Only]

  • If you are attending the meeting, please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk. To save resources, please bring this "Notice of Convocation" with you.
  • In addition to the Reference Documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, part of the Business Report (Items (1) - (4) of 1. Matters Concerning the Status of the Corporate Group) will be sent to shareholders who have not requested paper copies of the materials.
  • Based on the provisions of laws and regulations and our Articles of Incorporation, the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements are not included in the documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested paper copies of the materials.
  • Each of the documents sent to shareholders form part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Accounting Auditors when preparing the Audit Report.
  • Should there be any revisions to the matters subject to electronic provision measures, the revised item, the description of the revision, and the item as it was before revision will be posted on the respective websites.

2

[Translation for Reference Purposes Only]

Proposals and Reference Information

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The Group strives to optimize shareholder equity and provide healthy shareholder returns by balancing the investments necessary to drive the Medium Term Management Plan 2025 with stable shareholder returns according to medium to long term profit standards.

Considering the policies described above and the consolidated business results of the fiscal year under review, the Company proposes to pay a year-end dividend of 15 yen per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, as disclosed in the "Notice of Distribution of Surplus" on May 13, 2024.

Additionally, this will result in an annual dividend of 20 yen per share when combined with the interim dividend of 5 yen that has already been paid, a dividend increase of 2 yen compared to the previous fiscal year.

Information on the year-end dividend

  1. Type of dividend assets Cash
  2. Appropriation of dividend assets to shareholders and amount of appropriation

15 yen per share of Kyosan's common stock

total amount 941,164,320 yen

(3) Surplus dividend effective date

June 24, 2024

3

[Translation for Reference Purposes Only]

Proposal No. 2: Election of Six (6) Directors

The terms of office of all seven (7) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect six (6) Directors as shown below. In order to strengthen the supervisory and monitoring functions by segregating management from execution and to enhance the transparency and fairness of governance, the number of Directors shall be reduced by one, bringing the total number of Directors to six (6) consisting of two (2) Internal Directors and four (4) Outside Directors (including a newly appointed Director). As a result, the majority of the Board of Directors shall comprise Independent Outside Directors.

Each candidate for Director is decided upon by the Board of Directors based on a report of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, a voluntary advisory body of the Board of Directors.

Candidates for the Directors (6)

No.Name

1

Ryoji Kunisawa

Reappointment

2

Toru Onodera

Reappointment

Reappointment

Current Positions and Assignments in the Company

Representative Director, President

(In charge of Internal Auditing Office and R&D Center)

Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

(General Manager, Group Management Headquarters; General Manager, Corporate Strategy Office; in charge of IT System Management Dept.)

Attendance at

Board of Directors Meetings

(159th Term)

15 out of 15 meetings

(100%)

15 out of 15 meetings

(100%)

3

Hiroshi Sumitani

Outside

Independent

Reappointment

4

Mihoko Kitamura

Outside

Independent

Reappointment

5

Hiroyuki Sasa

Outside

Independent

New appointment

6

Asako Nagai

Outside

Independent

Director

15 out of 15 meetings

Chairman of the Board of Directors

(100%)

Director

15 out of 15 meetings

(100%)

Director

15 out of 15 meetings

Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration

(100%)

Committee

-

-

(Note) If Ms. Asako Nagai is elected as Director, she will assume the position of a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, a

voluntary advisory body of the Board of Directors.

Reappointment

Candidate for reappointment

Candidate for outside director

Independent

Candidate for independent officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange

4

[Translation for Reference Purposes Only]

Name

Positions and

No.

Assignments in

(Date of Birth)

the Company

Representative

Director,

President (In

1

charge of

Internal

Ryoji Kunisawa

Auditing Office

and R&D

(December 5,

Center)

1961)

[Reappointment]

Biography and Status of Important

Concurrent Positions

April 1984

Joined Kyosan

October 2011

General

Manager,

Railway Signal

Division, 4th

Engineering

Dept., Kyosan

April 2014

Executive

Officer, Kyosan

April 2019

Managing

Executive

Officer, Kyosan

General

Manager,

Railway Signal

Division,

Kyosan

June 2019

Director,

Kyosan

December 2020

Representative

Director and

President,

Kyosansystem

Co., Ltd.

April 2022

Representative

Director,

President,

Kyosan (current

position)

Number of

Attendance

at

the

Board of

Company's

Directors

Shares Held

Meetings

139,300 15/15 meetings

shares (100%)

Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director

Having abundantly experienced operations primarily at Railway Signal Division, Mr. Ryoji Kunisawa had led the Division as General Manager of the Division, was appointed to Director of the Company in 2019, and has participated in the Group management.

He was appointed to Representative Director and President in April 2022. With his abundant experience and knowledge in business, he has led the Group management, including expanding operations globally. The Company believes that his experience and knowledge in these areas will contribute to the enhancement of the Company's corporate value, and therefore nominated him again as a candidate for Director.

5

[Translation for Reference Purposes Only]

Name

Positions and

No.

Assignments in

(Date of Birth)

the Company

Representative

Director, Senior

Managing

Executive

Officer

(General

Manager, Group

Management

2

Headquarters;

General

Manager,

Toru Onodera

Corporate

(June 28, 1955)

Strategy Office;

[Reappointment]

in charge of IT

System

Management

Dept.)

Number of

Biography and Status of Important

the

Concurrent Positions

Company's

Shares Held

May 1979

Joined Kyosan

October 2000

General Manager,

Management

Dept., Power

Converter

Division

(currently Power

Electronics

Division), Kyosan

April 2007

Executive Officer,

Kyosan

General Manager,

General Affairs

Dept., Kyosan

April 2009

General Manager,

Personnel Dept.,

Kyosan

233,900

April 2012

Managing

shares

Executive Officer,

Kyosan

June 2012

Director, Kyosan

April 2015

Senior Managing

Executive Officer,

Kyosan (current

position)

June 2018

Representative

Director, Kyosan

(current position)

April 2019

General Manager,

Group

Management

Headquarters,

Kyosan (current

position)

Attendance

at

Board of

Directors

Meetings

15/15

meetings (100%)

Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director

Having experienced operations primarily at Power Converter Division (currently Power Electronics Division), General Affairs Dept. and Personnel Dept., Mr. Toru Onodera was appointed to Director of the Company in 2012 and to Representative Director in 2018. Thereafter, he has promoted globalization and led the Group management as General Manager of Group Management Headquarters and, since April 2022, as General Manager of Corporate Strategy Office. The Company believes that his abundant experience and knowledge in management will contribute to the enhancement of the Company's corporate value, and therefore nominated him again as a candidate for Director.

6

[Translation for Reference Purposes Only]

Name

Positions and

No.

Assignments in

(Date of Birth)

the Company

Director,

3

Chairman of

Hiroshi

the Board of

Sumitani

Directors

(January 19,

1950)

[Reappointment]

[Outside]

[Independent]

Biography and Status of Important

Concurrent Positions

April 1974

Joined Tokyo

Buhin Kogyo Co.,

Ltd. (currently

TBK Co., Ltd.)

July 2001

General Manager,

Finance Dept.,

Tokyo Buhin

Kogyo Co., Ltd.

June 2003

Director, General

Manager,

Corporate

Planning Dept.,

Tokyo Buhin

Kogyo Co., Ltd.

June 2006

Senior Executive

Officer, General

Manager, Finance

Dept., TBK Co.,

Ltd.

June 2007

Representative

Director and

President, TBK

Co., Ltd.

April 2014

Representative

Director and

Chairman, TBK

Co., Ltd.

June 2015

Senior Advisor,

TBK Co., Ltd.

June 2016

Advisor, TBK Co.,

Ltd.

June 2019

Outside Director,

Kyosan (current

position)

Number of

Attendance

at

the

Board of

Company's

Directors

Shares Held

Meetings

15/15

0 shares meetings

(100%)

Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected role

Mr. Hiroshi Sumitani has abundant experience in corporate management and broad knowledge from an international perspective accumulated through his service at TBK Co., Ltd. The Company believes that he will improve transparency of the Board of Directors and strengthen its supervisory function by utilizing such experience and making proposals on the Company's overall management, and therefore nominated him again as a candidate for Outside Director. The term of his office will have been 5 years at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders since he became Outside Director of Kyosan. The Company has designated him as an independent officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and has notified the Exchange to that effect.

7

[Translation for Reference Purposes Only]

Name

Positions and

No.

Assignments in

(Date of Birth)

the Company

4Director

Mihoko

Kitamura

(June 3, 1971)

[Reappointment]

[Outside]

[Independent]

Biography and Status of Important

Concurrent Positions

October 1997

Passed the bar

exam

April 2000

Registered as a

lawyer (Daini

Tokyo Bar

Association)

Joined

MARITAX LAW

OFFICE

March 2011

Admitted to

practice as a

lawyer in the

State of New

York

April 2012

Conciliation

Commissioner,

Tokyo Summary

Court (current

position)

June 2014

Bar Exam

Committee

Member

(Administrative

law)

March 2015

Lawyer,

SAKAMOTO

TESHIMA &

KITAMURA Law

and Accounting

Office (current

position)

June 2019

Outside Director,

Kyosan (current

position)

Number of

Attendance

at

the

Board of

Company's

Directors

Shares Held

Meetings

15/15

0 shares meetings

(100%)

Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected role

Ms. Mihoko Kitamura has highly technical knowledge and broad insight from an international perspective accumulated in her career as a lawyer. The Company believes that she will improve transparency of the Board of Directors and strengthen its supervisory function by utilizing such experience and making proposals on the Company's overall management, and therefore nominated her again as a candidate for Outside Director. The term of her office will have been 5 years at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders since she became Outside Director of Kyosan. The Company has designated her as an independent officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and has notified the Exchange to that effect.

8

[Translation for Reference Purposes Only]

No. Name (Date of Birth)

5

Hiroyuki Sasa (September 14, 1955) [Reappointment] [Outside] [Independent]

Positions and

Assignments in

the Company

Director, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Biography and Status of Important

Concurrent Positions

April 1982

Joined Olympus

Optical Co., Ltd.

(currently

Olympus

Corporation)

April 2001

General Manager,

Endoscope

Business Planning

Dept., Olympus

Optical Co., Ltd.

April 2005

Division

Manager, First

Development

Division,

Olympus Medical

Systems Corp.

June 2007

Corporate Officer,

Olympus

Corporation;

Director,

Olympus Medical

Systems Corp.

April 2012

Representative

Director,

Olympus

Corporation;

President,

Olympus

Corporation

April 2019

Director,

Olympus

Corporation

June 2020

Outside Director,

Kyosan (current

position)

June 2022

Outside Director,

Kanematsu

Corporation

(current position)

June 2023

Outside Director,

Amada Co., Ltd

(current position)

Number of

Attendance

at

the

Board of

Company's

Directors

Shares Held

Meetings

15/15

0 shares meetings

(100%)

Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected role

Mr. Hiroyuki Sasa has abundant experience in corporate management and technology and development, and broad knowledge from an international perspective accumulated through his service at Olympus Corporation. The Company believes that he will improve transparency of the Board of Directors and strengthen its supervisory function by utilizing such experience and making proposals on the Company's overall management, and therefore nominated him again as a candidate for Outside Director. The term of his office will have been 4 years at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders since he became Outside Director of Kyosan. The Company has designated him as an independent officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and has notified the Exchange to that effect.

9

[Translation for Reference Purposes Only]

Number of

Attendance

Positions and

at

Name

Biography and Status of Important

the

No.

Assignments in

Board of

(Date of Birth)

Concurrent Positions

Company's

the Company

Directors

Shares Held

Meetings

May 2001

Joined Sony

Corporation

(currently Sony

Group

Corporation)

May 2012

Section Head,

CSR Dept., CSR

Management

Section, Sony

Corporation

April 2013

Senior Advisor,

BSR (U.S.

-/-

6

-

Corporation)

0 shares

meetings

July 2014

Representative

(-%)

Asako Nagai

Director, BSR

(March 4, 1969)

Japan (current

[New appointment]

position);

[Outside]

Director, BSR

[Independent]

(U.S.

Corporation)

February 2020

Managing

Director, BSR

(U.S.

Corporation)

(current position)

Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected role

Ms. Asako Nagai has experience in global corporate management and has been engaged in over twenty years of scientific research on sustainability and ESG. Additionally, she is well versed in business practices and possesses consulting experience. The Company believes that Ms. Nagai will improve the transparency of the Board of Directors and strengthen its supervisory function by utilizing her experience and making proposals on fields of sustainability and human rights, which the Company is committed to starting to work on. Therefore, the Company has nominated her as a new candidate for Outside Director. If she is elected, the Company intends to designate her as an independent officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and notify the Exchange to that effect.

10

