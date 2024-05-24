[Translation for Reference Purposes Only]
(Code No. 6742)
June 5, 2024
(Start Date of Electronic Provision Measures
May 24, 2024)
To Our Shareholders:
Ryoji Kunisawa
Representative Director, President
Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
2-29-1Heian-cho,Tsurumi-ku, Yokohama
Notice of Convocation of the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notice is hereby given that the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Kyosan" or the "Company") will be held as described below.
As the Company is taking electronic provision measures in convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, matters subject to electronic provision measures are posted as the Notice of Convocation of the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on the following Internet website.
Please check the documents by accessing them at any of these websites. ・The Company's website: https://www.kyosan.co.jp/ir/stock02.html・The website of the TSE (Tokyo Stock Exchange): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
(If using the TSE's website, to view the documents, please conduct a search using the Issue name (company name) field or entering the securities code, and selecting Basic information followed by Documents for public inspection/PR information.)
In lieu of attending the meeting in person, you may otherwise exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please refer to the Reference Documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by following the instructions on pages 3 to 4 of the Japanese version of this document by 5:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024.
- Date and Time:
- Place:
- Purposes of the Meeting: Matters to be Reported:
Matters to be Resolved: Proposal No. 1: Proposal No. 2: Proposal No. 3:
10:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2024 Kyosan Conference Room
2-29-1Heian-cho,Tsurumi-ku, Yokohama
- Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 159th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and Reports of Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditors and Audit & Supervisory Board
- Report on the Financial Statements for the 159th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Appropriation of Surplus
Election of Six (6) Directors
Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board
Member
1
- If you are attending the meeting, please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk. To save resources, please bring this "Notice of Convocation" with you.
- In addition to the Reference Documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, part of the Business Report (Items (1) - (4) of 1. Matters Concerning the Status of the Corporate Group) will be sent to shareholders who have not requested paper copies of the materials.
- Based on the provisions of laws and regulations and our Articles of Incorporation, the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements are not included in the documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested paper copies of the materials.
- Each of the documents sent to shareholders form part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Accounting Auditors when preparing the Audit Report.
- Should there be any revisions to the matters subject to electronic provision measures, the revised item, the description of the revision, and the item as it was before revision will be posted on the respective websites.
2
Proposals and Reference Information
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Group strives to optimize shareholder equity and provide healthy shareholder returns by balancing the investments necessary to drive the Medium Term Management Plan 2025 with stable shareholder returns according to medium to long term profit standards.
Considering the policies described above and the consolidated business results of the fiscal year under review, the Company proposes to pay a year-end dividend of 15 yen per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, as disclosed in the "Notice of Distribution of Surplus" on May 13, 2024.
Additionally, this will result in an annual dividend of 20 yen per share when combined with the interim dividend of 5 yen that has already been paid, a dividend increase of 2 yen compared to the previous fiscal year.
Information on the year-end dividend
- Type of dividend assets Cash
- Appropriation of dividend assets to shareholders and amount of appropriation
15 yen per share of Kyosan's common stock
total amount 941,164,320 yen
(3) Surplus dividend effective date
June 24, 2024
3
Proposal No. 2: Election of Six (6) Directors
The terms of office of all seven (7) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect six (6) Directors as shown below. In order to strengthen the supervisory and monitoring functions by segregating management from execution and to enhance the transparency and fairness of governance, the number of Directors shall be reduced by one, bringing the total number of Directors to six (6) consisting of two (2) Internal Directors and four (4) Outside Directors (including a newly appointed Director). As a result, the majority of the Board of Directors shall comprise Independent Outside Directors.
Each candidate for Director is decided upon by the Board of Directors based on a report of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, a voluntary advisory body of the Board of Directors.
Candidates for the Directors (6)
No.Name
1
Ryoji Kunisawa
Reappointment
2
Toru Onodera
Reappointment
Reappointment
Current Positions and Assignments in the Company
Representative Director, President
(In charge of Internal Auditing Office and R&D Center)
Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
(General Manager, Group Management Headquarters; General Manager, Corporate Strategy Office; in charge of IT System Management Dept.)
Attendance at
Board of Directors Meetings
(159th Term)
15 out of 15 meetings
(100%)
15 out of 15 meetings
(100%)
3
Hiroshi Sumitani
Outside
Independent
Reappointment
4
Mihoko Kitamura
Outside
Independent
Reappointment
5
Hiroyuki Sasa
Outside
Independent
New appointment
6
Asako Nagai
Outside
Independent
Director
15 out of 15 meetings
Chairman of the Board of Directors
(100%)
Director
15 out of 15 meetings
(100%)
Director
15 out of 15 meetings
Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration
(100%)
Committee
-
-
(Note) If Ms. Asako Nagai is elected as Director, she will assume the position of a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, a
voluntary advisory body of the Board of Directors.
Reappointment
Candidate for reappointment
Candidate for outside director
Independent
Candidate for independent officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange
4
Name
Positions and
No.
Assignments in
(Date of Birth)
the Company
Representative
Director,
President (In
1
charge of
Internal
Ryoji Kunisawa
Auditing Office
and R&D
(December 5,
Center)
1961)
[Reappointment]
Biography and Status of Important
Concurrent Positions
April 1984
Joined Kyosan
October 2011
General
Manager,
Railway Signal
Division, 4th
Engineering
Dept., Kyosan
April 2014
Executive
Officer, Kyosan
April 2019
Managing
Executive
Officer, Kyosan
General
Manager,
Railway Signal
Division,
Kyosan
June 2019
Director,
Kyosan
December 2020
Representative
Director and
President,
Kyosansystem
Co., Ltd.
April 2022
Representative
Director,
President,
Kyosan (current
position)
Number of
Attendance
at
the
Board of
Company's
Directors
Shares Held
Meetings
139,300 15/15 meetings
shares (100%)
Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director
Having abundantly experienced operations primarily at Railway Signal Division, Mr. Ryoji Kunisawa had led the Division as General Manager of the Division, was appointed to Director of the Company in 2019, and has participated in the Group management.
He was appointed to Representative Director and President in April 2022. With his abundant experience and knowledge in business, he has led the Group management, including expanding operations globally. The Company believes that his experience and knowledge in these areas will contribute to the enhancement of the Company's corporate value, and therefore nominated him again as a candidate for Director.
5
Name
Positions and
No.
Assignments in
(Date of Birth)
the Company
Representative
Director, Senior
Managing
Executive
Officer
(General
Manager, Group
Management
2
Headquarters;
General
Manager,
Toru Onodera
Corporate
(June 28, 1955)
Strategy Office;
[Reappointment]
in charge of IT
System
Management
Dept.)
Number of
Biography and Status of Important
the
Concurrent Positions
Company's
Shares Held
May 1979
Joined Kyosan
October 2000
General Manager,
Management
Dept., Power
Converter
Division
(currently Power
Electronics
Division), Kyosan
April 2007
Executive Officer,
Kyosan
General Manager,
General Affairs
Dept., Kyosan
April 2009
General Manager,
Personnel Dept.,
Kyosan
233,900
April 2012
Managing
shares
Executive Officer,
Kyosan
June 2012
Director, Kyosan
April 2015
Senior Managing
Executive Officer,
Kyosan (current
position)
June 2018
Representative
Director, Kyosan
(current position)
April 2019
General Manager,
Group
Management
Headquarters,
Kyosan (current
position)
Attendance
at
Board of
Directors
Meetings
15/15
meetings (100%)
Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director
Having experienced operations primarily at Power Converter Division (currently Power Electronics Division), General Affairs Dept. and Personnel Dept., Mr. Toru Onodera was appointed to Director of the Company in 2012 and to Representative Director in 2018. Thereafter, he has promoted globalization and led the Group management as General Manager of Group Management Headquarters and, since April 2022, as General Manager of Corporate Strategy Office. The Company believes that his abundant experience and knowledge in management will contribute to the enhancement of the Company's corporate value, and therefore nominated him again as a candidate for Director.
6
Name
Positions and
No.
Assignments in
(Date of Birth)
the Company
Director,
3
Chairman of
Hiroshi
the Board of
Sumitani
Directors
(January 19,
1950)
[Reappointment]
[Outside]
[Independent]
Biography and Status of Important
Concurrent Positions
April 1974
Joined Tokyo
Buhin Kogyo Co.,
Ltd. (currently
TBK Co., Ltd.)
July 2001
General Manager,
Finance Dept.,
Tokyo Buhin
Kogyo Co., Ltd.
June 2003
Director, General
Manager,
Corporate
Planning Dept.,
Tokyo Buhin
Kogyo Co., Ltd.
June 2006
Senior Executive
Officer, General
Manager, Finance
Dept., TBK Co.,
Ltd.
June 2007
Representative
Director and
President, TBK
Co., Ltd.
April 2014
Representative
Director and
Chairman, TBK
Co., Ltd.
June 2015
Senior Advisor,
TBK Co., Ltd.
June 2016
Advisor, TBK Co.,
Ltd.
June 2019
Outside Director,
Kyosan (current
position)
Number of
Attendance
at
the
Board of
Company's
Directors
Shares Held
Meetings
15/15
0 shares meetings
(100%)
Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected role
Mr. Hiroshi Sumitani has abundant experience in corporate management and broad knowledge from an international perspective accumulated through his service at TBK Co., Ltd. The Company believes that he will improve transparency of the Board of Directors and strengthen its supervisory function by utilizing such experience and making proposals on the Company's overall management, and therefore nominated him again as a candidate for Outside Director. The term of his office will have been 5 years at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders since he became Outside Director of Kyosan. The Company has designated him as an independent officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and has notified the Exchange to that effect.
7
Name
Positions and
No.
Assignments in
(Date of Birth)
the Company
4Director
Mihoko
Kitamura
(June 3, 1971)
[Reappointment]
[Outside]
[Independent]
Biography and Status of Important
Concurrent Positions
October 1997
Passed the bar
exam
April 2000
Registered as a
lawyer (Daini
Tokyo Bar
Association)
Joined
MARITAX LAW
OFFICE
March 2011
Admitted to
practice as a
lawyer in the
State of New
York
April 2012
Conciliation
Commissioner,
Tokyo Summary
Court (current
position)
June 2014
Bar Exam
Committee
Member
(Administrative
law)
March 2015
Lawyer,
SAKAMOTO
TESHIMA &
KITAMURA Law
and Accounting
Office (current
position)
June 2019
Outside Director,
Kyosan (current
position)
Number of
Attendance
at
the
Board of
Company's
Directors
Shares Held
Meetings
15/15
0 shares meetings
(100%)
Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected role
Ms. Mihoko Kitamura has highly technical knowledge and broad insight from an international perspective accumulated in her career as a lawyer. The Company believes that she will improve transparency of the Board of Directors and strengthen its supervisory function by utilizing such experience and making proposals on the Company's overall management, and therefore nominated her again as a candidate for Outside Director. The term of her office will have been 5 years at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders since she became Outside Director of Kyosan. The Company has designated her as an independent officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and has notified the Exchange to that effect.
8
No. Name (Date of Birth)
5
Hiroyuki Sasa (September 14, 1955) [Reappointment] [Outside] [Independent]
Positions and
Assignments in
the Company
Director, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Biography and Status of Important
Concurrent Positions
April 1982
Joined Olympus
Optical Co., Ltd.
(currently
Olympus
Corporation)
April 2001
General Manager,
Endoscope
Business Planning
Dept., Olympus
Optical Co., Ltd.
April 2005
Division
Manager, First
Development
Division,
Olympus Medical
Systems Corp.
June 2007
Corporate Officer,
Olympus
Corporation;
Director,
Olympus Medical
Systems Corp.
April 2012
Representative
Director,
Olympus
Corporation;
President,
Olympus
Corporation
April 2019
Director,
Olympus
Corporation
June 2020
Outside Director,
Kyosan (current
position)
June 2022
Outside Director,
Kanematsu
Corporation
(current position)
June 2023
Outside Director,
Amada Co., Ltd
(current position)
Number of
Attendance
at
the
Board of
Company's
Directors
Shares Held
Meetings
15/15
0 shares meetings
(100%)
Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected role
Mr. Hiroyuki Sasa has abundant experience in corporate management and technology and development, and broad knowledge from an international perspective accumulated through his service at Olympus Corporation. The Company believes that he will improve transparency of the Board of Directors and strengthen its supervisory function by utilizing such experience and making proposals on the Company's overall management, and therefore nominated him again as a candidate for Outside Director. The term of his office will have been 4 years at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders since he became Outside Director of Kyosan. The Company has designated him as an independent officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and has notified the Exchange to that effect.
9
Number of
Attendance
Positions and
at
Name
Biography and Status of Important
the
No.
Assignments in
Board of
(Date of Birth)
Concurrent Positions
Company's
the Company
Directors
Shares Held
Meetings
May 2001
Joined Sony
Corporation
(currently Sony
Group
Corporation)
May 2012
Section Head,
CSR Dept., CSR
Management
Section, Sony
Corporation
April 2013
Senior Advisor,
BSR (U.S.
-/-
6
-
Corporation)
0 shares
meetings
July 2014
Representative
(-%)
Asako Nagai
Director, BSR
(March 4, 1969)
Japan (current
[New appointment]
position);
[Outside]
Director, BSR
[Independent]
(U.S.
Corporation)
February 2020
Managing
Director, BSR
(U.S.
Corporation)
(current position)
Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected role
Ms. Asako Nagai has experience in global corporate management and has been engaged in over twenty years of scientific research on sustainability and ESG. Additionally, she is well versed in business practices and possesses consulting experience. The Company believes that Ms. Nagai will improve the transparency of the Board of Directors and strengthen its supervisory function by utilizing her experience and making proposals on fields of sustainability and human rights, which the Company is committed to starting to work on. Therefore, the Company has nominated her as a new candidate for Outside Director. If she is elected, the Company intends to designate her as an independent officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and notify the Exchange to that effect.
10
