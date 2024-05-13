Document and entity information
Mar 2024
Company information
Company information
FASF member mark
true
Document name
決算短信〔日本基
準〕(連結)
Filing date
2024-05-13
Kyosan Electric
Company name
Manufacturing
Co.,Ltd.
Stock exchange listings
Tokyo
true
Tokyo Prime
true
Tokyo Standard
-
Tokyo Growth
-
Tokyo 1st section
-
Tokyo 2nd section
-
Tokyo Mothers
-
Tokyo JASDAQ
-
Tokyo PRO Market
-
Tokyo Others
-
Nagoya
-
Nagoya Premire
-
Nagoya Main
-
Nagoya Next
-
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
-
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
-
Fukuoka Others
-
Phoenix
-
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Securities code
67420
URL
https://www.kyosan.c
o.jp
Business category
General Business
true
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
2024-03-31
Representative
Title
代表取締役 社長執行
役員
Name
國澤 良治
Inquiries
Title
財務・経理部長
Name
佐藤 亜紀
Tel
045-503-8106
Other
Date of general shareholders'meeting (as planned)
2024-06-21
Dividend payable date (as planned)
2024-06-24
Annual securities report filing date (as planned)
2024-06-21
Supplemental material of annual results
true
Way of getting
-
Convening briefing of annual results
true
Target audience
-
Note to fraction processing method(百万円未満切捨て)
Business Results-Operating results
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Operating results
Operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
70,525
72,327
% change
-2.5
-0.8
Operating profit
Operating profit
2,491
2,207
% change
12.9
-25.7
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
3,259
2,683
% change
21.5
-21.7
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,434
2,070
% change
65.8
-82.5
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
4,531
2,418
Change in comprehensive income
87.4
-76.7
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
54.76
33.02
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Rate of return on equity (%)
7.2
4.5
Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%)
2.7
2.4
Operating profit to net sales ratio (%)
3.5
3.1
Note to consolidated operating results
Investment profit (loss) on equity method
348
226
Note to operating results
-
Business Results-Financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Financial positions
Financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
129,563
114,360
Net assets
49,647
46,245
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
38.3
40.4
Net assets per share (Yen)
791.61
737.36
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
49,647
46,245
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Cash flows
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Cash flows
Cash flows
Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities
-5,905
-2,913
Cash flows from investing activities
1,717
-1,446
Cash flows from financing activities
7,407
800
Cash and equivalents, end of period
9,183
5,693
Note to consolidated cash flows
Note to cash flows
-
Business Results-Note to business results
Mar 2024
Note to business results
Note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
-
Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2025
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Dividends
Dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Second quarter
Result
5.00
5.00
Forecast
5.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Third quarter
Result
-
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Year end
Result
15.00
13.00
Forecast
15.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
20.00
18.00
Forecast
20.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Total dividend paid
Total dividend paid
Annual
Result
1,254
1,129
Payout ratio (consolidated)
Payout ratio (%)
Annual
Result
36.5
54.5
Forecast
28.5
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (consolidated)
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)
Annual
Result
2.6
2.5
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual-
Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2025
Sep 2024
Forecasts
Forecasts
３．2025年３月期の
Title for forecasts
連結業績予想（2024
年４月１日～2025年
３月31日）
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
84,000
29,000
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
19.1
21.3
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
5,700
-800
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
128.8
-
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
6,000
-600
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
84.1
-
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
4,400
-300
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
28.1
-
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
70.16
-4.78
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Note to consolidated forecasts
Note to forecasts
-
Notes-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of
consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Mar 2024
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in
-
scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
-
Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective
restatement
Mar 2024
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting
-
standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on
-
revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
-
Retrospective restatement
-
Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,
retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,
-
retrospective restatement
Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
62,844,251
62,844,251
(including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
126,963
126,912
Average number of shares
62,717,326
62,717,339
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
-
Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated operating results
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Non-consolidated operating results
Non-consolidated operating results
Non-consolidated operating results
Non-consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
61,924
64,580
% change
-4.1
-2.2
Operating profit
Operating profit
1,771
1,775
% change
-0.2
-26.7
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
2,653
3,689
% change
-28.1
33.3
Profit
Profit
3,179
3,418
% change
-7.0
-70.8
Other non-consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
50.67
54.49
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Note to non-consolidated operating results
Note to operating results
-
Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Non-consolidated financial positions
Non-consolidated financial positions
Non-consolidated financial positions
Total assets
120,934
105,933
Net assets
42,290
39,933
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
35.0
37.7
Net assets per share (Yen)
674.02
636.45
Note to non-consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
42,290
39,933
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Note to overview of nonconsolidated business results
Mar 2024
Note to non-consolidated financial results
Note to non-consolidated financial results
Note to non-consolidated financial results
Note to financial results
-
Overview of nonconsolidated Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2025
Sep 2024
Non-consolidated forecasts
Non-consolidated forecasts
２．2025年３月期の
Title for forecasts
個別業績予想（2024
年４月１日～2025年
３月31日）
Preamble to non-consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
Main table of non-consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
74,700
24,600
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
20.6
24.0
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
4,700
-900
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
77.2
-
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Profit
Profit
Forecast
3,500
-500
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
10.1
-
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
55.78
-7.97
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Note to non-consolidated forecasts
Note to forecasts
-
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
