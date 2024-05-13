Document and entity information

Mar 2024

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

Document name

決算短信〔日本基

準〕(連結)

Filing date

2024-05-13

Kyosan Electric

Company name

Manufacturing

Co.,Ltd.

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo Prime

true

Tokyo Standard

-

Tokyo Growth

-

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya Premire

-

Nagoya Main

-

Nagoya Next

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Phoenix

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

67420

URL

https://www.kyosan.c

o.jp

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2024-03-31

Representative

Title

代表取締役 社長執行

役員

Name

國澤 良治

Inquiries

Title

財務・経理部長

Name

佐藤 亜紀

Tel

045-503-8106

Other

Date of general shareholders'meeting (as planned)

2024-06-21

Dividend payable date (as planned)

2024-06-24

Annual securities report filing date (as planned)

2024-06-21

Supplemental material of annual results

true

Way of getting

-

Convening briefing of annual results

true

Target audience

-

Note to fraction processing method(百万円未満切捨て)

Business Results-Operating results

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Operating results

Operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

70,525

72,327

% change

-2.5

-0.8

Operating profit

Operating profit

2,491

2,207

% change

12.9

-25.7

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

3,259

2,683

% change

21.5

-21.7

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,434

2,070

% change

65.8

-82.5

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

4,531

2,418

Change in comprehensive income

87.4

-76.7

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

54.76

33.02

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Rate of return on equity (%)

7.2

4.5

Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%)

2.7

2.4

Operating profit to net sales ratio (%)

3.5

3.1

Note to consolidated operating results

Investment profit (loss) on equity method

348

226

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Financial positions

Financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

129,563

114,360

Net assets

49,647

46,245

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

38.3

40.4

Net assets per share (Yen)

791.61

737.36

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

49,647

46,245

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Cash flows

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Cash flows

Cash flows

Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

-5,905

-2,913

Cash flows from investing activities

1,717

-1,446

Cash flows from financing activities

7,407

800

Cash and equivalents, end of period

9,183

5,693

Note to consolidated cash flows

Note to cash flows

-

Business Results-Note to business results

Mar 2024

Note to business results

Note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2025

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Dividends

Dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Second quarter

Result

5.00

5.00

Forecast

5.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Third quarter

Result

-

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

15.00

13.00

Forecast

15.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

20.00

18.00

Forecast

20.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Total dividend paid

Total dividend paid

Annual

Result

1,254

1,129

Payout ratio (consolidated)

Payout ratio (%)

Annual

Result

36.5

54.5

Forecast

28.5

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (consolidated)

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)

Annual

Result

2.6

2.5

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual-

Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2025

Sep 2024

Forecasts

Forecasts

３．2025年３月期の

Title for forecasts

連結業績予想（2024

年４月１日～2025

３月31日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

84,000

29,000

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

19.1

21.3

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

5,700

-800

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

128.8

-

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

6,000

-600

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

84.1

-

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

4,400

-300

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

28.1

-

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

70.16

-4.78

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Notes-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of

consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Mar 2024

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

-

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective

restatement

Mar 2024

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting

-

standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on

-

revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

-

Retrospective restatement

-

Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,

retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,

-

retrospective restatement

Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

62,844,251

62,844,251

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

126,963

126,912

Average number of shares

62,717,326

62,717,339

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated operating results

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Non-consolidated operating results

Non-consolidated operating results

Non-consolidated operating results

Non-consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

61,924

64,580

% change

-4.1

-2.2

Operating profit

Operating profit

1,771

1,775

% change

-0.2

-26.7

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

2,653

3,689

% change

-28.1

33.3

Profit

Profit

3,179

3,418

% change

-7.0

-70.8

Other non-consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

50.67

54.49

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to non-consolidated operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Non-consolidated financial positions

Non-consolidated financial positions

Non-consolidated financial positions

Total assets

120,934

105,933

Net assets

42,290

39,933

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

35.0

37.7

Net assets per share (Yen)

674.02

636.45

Note to non-consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

42,290

39,933

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to overview of nonconsolidated business results

Mar 2024

Note to non-consolidated financial results

Note to non-consolidated financial results

Note to non-consolidated financial results

Note to financial results

-

Overview of nonconsolidated Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2025

Sep 2024

Non-consolidated forecasts

Non-consolidated forecasts

２．2025年３月期の

Title for forecasts

個別業績予想（2024

年４月１日～2025

３月31日）

Preamble to non-consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of non-consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

74,700

24,600

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

20.6

24.0

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

4,700

-900

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

77.2

-

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Profit

Profit

Forecast

3,500

-500

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

10.1

-

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

55.78

-7.97

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Note to non-consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2024 06:19:13 UTC.