Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6742   JP3248800009

KYOSAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(6742)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kyosan Electric Manufacturing : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2022 (23KB）

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Document and entity information

Mar 2022

Dec 2021

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

Document name

第３四半期決算短信

〔日本基準〕(連結)

Filing date

2022-02-10

Kyosan Electric

Company name

Manufacturing

Co.,Ltd.

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

true

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Phoenix

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

67420

URL

https://www.kyosan.c

o.jp

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2022-03-31

Quarterly period

3

Representative

Title

代表取締役 社長執行

役員

Name

戸子台 努

Inquiries

Title

経理部長

Name

佐藤 亜紀

Tel

045-503-8106

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)

2022-02-14

Dividend payable date (as planned)

-

Supplemental material of quarterly results

-

Way of getting

-

Convening briefing of quarterly results

-

Target for briefing of quarterly results

-

Note to fraction processing method

(百万円未満切捨て)

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

42,956

40,272

% change

6.7

6.1

Operating profit

Operating profit

-229

-1,097

% change

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

271

-783

% change

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9,283

-550

% change

-

-

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

7,306

-411

Change in comprehensive income

-

-

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

148.02

-8.78

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to consolidated operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Dec 2021

Mar 2021

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

112,810

102,702

Net assets

41,872

37,387

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

37.1

36.4

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

41,872

37,387

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Dec 2021

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2022

Dec 2021

Mar 2021

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

5.00

5.00

Third quarter

Result

-

-

Year end

Result

10.00

Forecast

12.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

15.00

Forecast

17.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2022

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

３．2022年３月期の

Title for forecasts

連結業績予想（2021

年４月１日～2022

３月31日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

71,000

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

14.1

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

3,200

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

163.5

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

3,800

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

128.3

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

11,800

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

188.15

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

-

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Dec 2021

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

-

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated

（ ―

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Dec 2021

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

true

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated

quarterly financial statements

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Dec 2021

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

true

-

-

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

retrospective restatement

-

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Dec 2021

Mar 2021

Dec 2020

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

62,844,251

62,844,251

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

126,861

126,811

Average number of shares

62,717,406

62,717,546

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KYOSAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
01:20aKYOSAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2022 (2..
PU
01/19KYOSAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : Corporate Governance Report (243KB）NEW!
PU
2021Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the..
CI
2021Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of th..
CI
2021Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending ..
CI
2021KYOSAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022 (..
PU
2021KYOSAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., L : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Provides Second Quarter Dividend Guidance for t..
CI
2021Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Yea..
CI
2021Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 62 218 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2021 -7 921 M -68,6 M -68,6 M
Net Debt 2021 30 004 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,26x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 26 655 M 231 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 195
Free-Float -
Chart KYOSAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYOSAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tsutomu Tokodai Manager-Production Management
Shigenobu Nishida Managing Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Takashi Mine Head-Production Technology Promotions
Katsuhiko Fujimoto Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Sumitani Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYOSAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-8.86%231
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-11.17%233 402
ERICSSON15.70%42 021
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-13.00%39 926
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-14.18%37 907
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-4.78%35 227