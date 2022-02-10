Kyosan Electric Manufacturing : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2022 (23KB）
Kyosan Electric
Company name
Manufacturing
Co.,Ltd.
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
Dec 2021
Dec 2020
Net sales
42,956
40,272
6.7
6.1
Operating profit
-229
-1,097
Ordinary profit
271
-783
Profit attributable to owners of parent
9,283
-550
Comprehensive income
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
148.02
-8.78
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
Dec 2021
Mar 2021
Total assets
112,810
102,702
Net assets
41,872
37,387
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
37.1
36.4
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
41,872
37,387
Quarterly Dividends
Mar 2022
Dec 2021
Mar 2021
Dividends
First quarter
-
-
Second quarter
5.00
5.00
Third quarter
-
-
Year end
10.00
12.00
Annual
15.00
17.00
Quarterly Forecasts
Mar 2022
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Forecast
71,000
Operating profit
Forecast
3,200
Ordinary profit
Forecast
3,800
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
11,800
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
188.15
