  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kyoto Group AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KYOTO   NO0010936750

KYOTO GROUP AS

(KYOTO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-08-19 am EDT
21.30 NOK   +3.90%
10:54aKYOTO & LDES AT ARENDALSUKA : Presentation material
PU
08:19aKYOTO GROUP AS : Presents first half 2022 results on Thursday 25 August
AQ
08/16HEAT : the forgotten word in renewable energy
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
Summary

Kyoto & LDES at Arendalsuka: Presentation material

08/19/2022 | 10:54am EDT
Kyoto Group and The Long Duration Energy Storage Council (LDES) co-hosted the event during Arendalsuka, with a guest speaker from McKinsey.

The debate "Heat: the forgotten word in renewable energy" took place on August 17, 2022, at the fully electrical boat Brim Explorer.

DOWNLOAD THE PRESENTATION

Presentation by Kyoto Group and LDES/McKinsey - download here.

Put your finger on something made without heat, we dare you! While the transport sector uses 35% of all energy, the production of heat for any purpose consumes half of all energy used by humans. Half! And almost entirely produced from fossil sources, resulting in 40% of the total CO2 emission. If you have a material and want to turn it into something else, you will use heat. This is a problem you cannot stop. There is no vegan choice for heat. You cannot escape into the bus lane with your electric car, and there's no railway option for the flight. You're in it. Almost everything is made using heat. However, we never talk about it. So why should we?

Recently the Norwegian government launched their "Grønt Industriløft". One of the most important challenges - heat - wasn't mentioned with a word. Even though ⅔ of the energy demand from the industry is heat, not electricity. The result? The Norwegian energy transition will go slower, at best. This is about what energy is used for, and using the right technology to fill the need fast. It is impossible to talk about decarbonizing the industry without talking about heat. And a heat problem is most efficiently solved using a heat solution. We need to electrify industrial process heat with renewable energy, and to do that we also need to be able to store the energy as heat.

Disclaimer

Kyoto Group AS published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 14:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 24,0 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
Net income 2022 -32,0 M -3,31 M -3,31 M
Net cash 2022 426 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 173 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 -10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart KYOTO GROUP AS
Duration : Period :
Kyoto Group AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYOTO GROUP AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Camilla Nilsson Chief Executive Officer
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Bjarke Buchbjerg Chief Technology Officer
Christian Blom Chief Operating Officer
Arne Erik Kristiansen Director
