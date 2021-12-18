Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kyoto Group AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KYOTO   NO0010936750

KYOTO GROUP AS

(KYOTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mourners gather at site of fatal Japan clinic blaze

12/18/2021 | 05:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man bows as he mourns for the victims in front of a building where a fire broke out, in Osaka

OSAKA (Reuters) -Mourners placed bouquets of flowers and offerings of beer and water on Saturday at the site of a suspected arson at a psychiatry clinic in Osaka that killed 24 people.

"I wanted them to have something warm," a 34-year-old care worker, who placed a can of coffee on the table, told reporters at the scene in the city in western Japan.

"I prayed that an incident like this will never happen again," he said, fighting back tears.

The fourth floor clinic is in a downtown shopping district, the building covered in blue plastic sheets and guarded by police.

The fire broke out on Friday morning after a man entered the clinic carrying a bag of liquid that caught fire after he set it down near a heater and kicked it, a police spokesperson said.

The 61-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, was a patient of the clinic and is in critical condition in hospital, public broadcaster NHK said. There was a smaller fire in front of the man's house 30 minutes before the clinic blaze, NHK reported.

"I just cannot forgive the person who has done this," said a patient of the clinic in his 20s, declining to give his name. "I want the one who is responsible to pay for the crime according to law."

Patients praised the doctor who ran the clinic as a stalwart supporter of mental health.

In 2019 an arson attack at an animation studio in Kyoto killed 36 people and injured dozens. A 2001 fire at a building in Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Sam Nussey; Editing by Michael Perry and William Mallard)

By Kiyoshi Takenaka


© Reuters 2021
All news about KYOTO GROUP AS
12/12Horse racing idols app injects new life into Japan mobile gaming market
RE
12/10This ostrich-cell mask glows if you have COVID
RE
11/25Kyoto Group Capital Markets Day presentation material
AQ
11/21Oscar-winning costume designer Emi Wada dies aged 84 -reports
RE
11/19Kyoto Group and Aalborg Forsyning signs first commercial Heatcube contract for BaaS pil..
AQ
11/13Japan prepares beds, booster shots in COVID-19 lull before winter
RE
11/12Russia calls for more work on Article 6 at climate summit
RE
11/08Japan, once a leader on climate, under fire for coal use at COP26
RE
11/05Glimmers of hope seen for global carbon market deal at COP26
RE
11/04Nintendo says chip shortage hitting hardware development
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6,00 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
Net income 2021 -21,0 M -2,32 M -2,32 M
Net cash 2021 124 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 160 M 17,8 M 17,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,00x
EV / Sales 2022 -11,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart KYOTO GROUP AS
Duration : Period :
Kyoto Group AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYOTO GROUP AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 19,00 NOK
Average target price 90,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 374%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Kjølner Group Chief Executive Officer
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Christian Blom Chief Operating Officer
Arne Erik Kristiansen Director
Thorleif Enger Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYOTO GROUP AS0.00%18
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED85.47%238 061
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.59.77%38 755
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.44.25%14 734
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD42.79%11 822
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.199.18%9 365