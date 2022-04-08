Log in
    KYOTO   NO0010936750

KYOTO GROUP AS

(KYOTO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/08 03:22:57 am EDT
23.10 NOK   +4.05%
03/30Nintendo shares slump 6% on 'Legend of Zelda' delay
RE
03/24Kyoto Group To Acquire Mercury Energy
MT
03/24Kyoto Group establishes business unit in Spain, by acquiring Mercury Energy
AQ
Two bodies found after S.Korea ship goes missing near Taiwan

04/08/2022 | 03:48am EDT
Ship goes missing near Taiwan

TAIPEI/SEOUL (Reuters) - Taiwan has recovered two bodies after a ship carrying six South Koreans went missing in the Taiwan Strait, and search and rescue operations are under way, the Taiwanese and South Korean governments said on Friday.

Taiwan authorities have said they received distress signals from the Kyoto 1 at around 9:50 a.m. (0050 GMT) on Thursday from a location about 18 miles (29 km) west of the island, the foreign ministry in Seoul said, adding that all six people aboard were South Korean nationals.

The Sierra Leone-flagged, 322-ton ship was on its way to Indonesia's Batam port from the South Korean city of Busan while towing the Kyoto 2 tender vessel, which has been found in the area.

"Our government has launched an emergency response team and dispatched a patrol ship and helicopters for a search," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it was working with a Taiwanese patrol authorities.

Taiwan's National Rescue Command Centre said the ship had sent out a distress message in waters near the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait and they had sent ships and aircraft to look for it.

Fishermen have discovered two bodies, whose identities have yet to be confirmed, and efforts are continuing to find the other four, it added.

In a separate accident, a helicopter tasked with aiding the Taiwan operation crashed in waters off South Korea's southernmost Mara island on Friday, killing two crew members and injuring a third with a fourth missing, the coast guard said.

A team of two coast guard pilots and two other officials was aboard the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter when it plunged into the sea 370 km (225 miles) southwest of the island at about 1:32 a.m. (1632 GMT Thursday).

The chopper was returning to its base at the Jeju island after dropping six members of a special rescue squad on a nearby patrol ship leaving for Taiwan, said Park Je-soo, a Jeju coast guard official.

"The pilot was alive when he was rescued, but his co-pilot and a radar operator were unconscious. Despite our emergency care, they did not regain consciousness," Park told a televised briefing.

The pilot suffered multiple fractures and was hospitalised for treatment, and a search was ongoing for the missing fourth person, a mechanic, he added.

(Reporting by Fabian Hamacher and Hyonhee Shin; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Stephen Coates and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Fabian Hamacher and Hyonhee Shin


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6,00 M 0,68 M 0,68 M
Net income 2021 -21,0 M -2,38 M -2,38 M
Net cash 2021 124 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 187 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 -9,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart KYOTO GROUP AS
Duration : Period :
Kyoto Group AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYOTO GROUP AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 22,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Camilla Nilsson Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Eivind Kristofer Reiten Chairman
Bjarke Buchbjerg Chief technology Officer
Christian Blom Chief Operating Officer
Arne Erik Kristiansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYOTO GROUP AS24.73%21
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-15.78%181 503
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%83 574
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-36.81%22 297
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-35.71%8 625
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-14.12%8 037