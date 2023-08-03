August 3, 2023
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
Appendix to the Consolidated Financial Summary (IFRS)
Fiscal 2023 Interim
(January 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)
- These materials were made as a supplement to the Kessan Tanshin (Consolidated Financial Summary, IFRS), disclosed at the Tokyo Stock
- This document is an English translation of the Japanese-language original.
- The statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on the information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by management. As such, they do not constitute guarantees by the Company of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from these projections for a wide variety of reasons.
- Figures presented in these materials have been rounded to the nearest tenth
- Figures inside parenthesis presented in these materials indicate negative values.
- Change amount in these materials presents change amount compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Index
Page
- Consolidated Financial Results
1.
Trends in consolidated profit
1
2.
Revenue by regional control function
2
3.
Revenue by location of customer
2
4.
Capital expenditures and intangible assets investment,
2
depreciation and amortization
5.
Number of employees by regional control function
2
Ⅱ.Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
2
Ⅲ.Revenue from Main Products
3
Ⅳ.R&D Pipeline
6
The average exchange rates for each period were as follows:
Unit: Yen
FY 2022 results
FY 2023 results
FY 2023
forecasts
Jan - Mar
Jan - Jun
Jan - Sep
Jan - Dec
Jan - Mar
Jan - Jun
Jan - Dec
USD
114
120
126
130
132
134
130
GBP
154
158
160
161
161
164
160
EUR
129
133
135
137
141
144
135
Contact
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
Corporate Communications Department
Tel +81 3 5205 7206
Ⅰ . Consolidated Financial Results
1. Trends in consolidated profit
The "★" symbol indicates financial KPIs (numerical guidance) that were set as targets in the FY2021-2025 Medium Term Business Plan.
Unit: Billions of yen
FY2021-2025
FY 2022 results
FY 2023 results
FY 2023 forecasts
Change
Rate of
Medium Term
Jan - Mar
Jan - Jun
Jan - Sep
Jan - Dec
Jan - Mar
Jan - Jun
Jan - Dec
Progress
Business Plan
amount
change
Financial KPIs
Revenue
87.8
185.3
283.8
398.4
93.5
199.2
13.9
8%
426.0
47%
★ CAGR (compared to FY 2020)
-
-
-
11.9%
-
-
-
-
10.2%
-
10% or higher
Cost of sales
(22.2)
(43.4)
(64.1)
(86.9)
(18.9)
(47.0)
(3.7)
8%
(100.0)
47%
Gross profit
65.6
141.9
219.6
311.5
74.6
152.2
10.3
7%
326.0
47%
Gross profit to revenue ratio
74.7%
76.6%
77.4%
78.2%
79.7%
76.4%
-
-
76.5%
-
Selling, general and administrative
(36.1)
(76.4)
(117.3)
(166.2)
(41.8)
(82.4)
(6.0)
8%
(162.0)
51%
expenses
Research and development expenses
(13.6)
(27.9)
(44.1)
(62.9)
(16.6)
(33.7)
(5.7)
21%
(79.0)
43%
★ R&D expense ratio
15.5%
15.1%
15.6%
15.8%
17.8%
16.9%
-
-
18.5%
-
Target of 18-20%
Share of profit (loss) of investments
1.4
2.4
2.6
4.3
0.8
1.4
(1.0)
(41)%
3.0
46%
accounted for using equity method
Core operating profit
17.3
39.9
60.9
86.7
17.0
37.5
(2.4)
(6)%
88.0
43%
★ Core operating profit ratio
19.8%
21.5%
21.4%
21.8%
18.2%
18.8%
-
-
20.7%
-
25% or higher
Other income
0.4
0.6
1.0
1.7
0.2
0.5
(0.0)
(11)%
Other expenses
(0.2)
(1.2)
(5.1)
(23.1)
(2.6)
(14.2)
(13.0)
-
Finance income (costs)
1.2
4.2
3.6
2.2
1.0
2.2
(2.0)
(47)%
Profit before tax
18.7
43.5
60.4
67.6
15.6
26.0
(17.4)
(40)%
86.0
30%
Income tax expense
(2.7)
(8.5)
(11.2)
(14.0)
(2.8)
(4.4)
4.1
(48)%
(16.0)
28%
Ratio of income tax burden
14.3%
19.5%
18.5%
20.7%
18.1%
16.9%
-
-
18.6%
-
Profit
16.0
35.0
49.2
53.6
12.8
21.6
(13.4)
(38)%
70.0
31%
Profit to revenue ratio
18.3%
18.9%
17.3%
13.4%
13.6%
10.9%
-
-
16.4%
-
EPS (¥/share)
29.85
65.16
91.57
99.68
23.74
40.27
(24.89)
-
130.23
-
Core EPS (¥/share)*1
29.52
66.14
97.70
131.19
27.33
61.40
(4.74)
-
136.37
-
Annual dividend (¥/share)
51.00
54.00
-
★ Dividend payout ratio (%)*2
38.9
39.6
-
Target of 40%
★ROE (%)
7.1
8.9
-
10% or higher
*1 Core EPS is calculated as an indicator showing recurring profitability by dividing core profit (determined by subtracting "other income," "other expenses" and the related "income tax expense" from "profit") by the average number of shares during the period.
*2 Dividend payout ratio is shown based on core EPS.
Unit: Billions of yen
FY 2022 results
FY 2023 results
Jan - Mar
Apr - Jun
Jul - Sep
Oct - Dec
Jan - Mar
Apr - Jun
Change
Rate of
amount
change
Revenue
87.8
97.5
98.5
114.6
93.5
105.7
8.2
8%
Cost of sales
(22.2)
(21.2)
(20.8)
(22.8)
(18.9)
(28.1)
(6.9)
32%
Gross profit
65.6
76.3
77.7
91.8
74.6
77.6
1.3
2%
Gross profit to revenue ratio
74.7%
78.2%
78.9%
80.1%
79.7%
73.4%
-
-
Selling, general and administrative
(36.1)
(40.4)
(40.8)
(48.9)
(41.8)
(40.6)
(0.3)
1%
expenses
Research and development expenses
(13.6)
(14.3)
(16.2)
(18.8)
(16.6)
(17.0)
(2.7)
19%
★ R&D expense ratio
15.5%
14.7%
16.5%
16.4%
17.8%
16.1%
-
-
Share of profit (loss) of investments
1.4
0.9
0.3
1.7
0.8
0.6
(0.3)
(37)%
accounted for using equity method
Core operating profit
17.3
22.6
21.0
25.8
17.0
20.5
(2.1)
(9)%
★ Core operating profit ratio
19.8%
23.1%
21.3%
22.5%
18.2%
19.4%
-
-
Other income
0.4
0.2
0.5
0.7
0.2
0.3
0.1
80%
Other expenses
(0.2)
(1.0)
(3.9)
(18.0)
(2.6)
(11.6)
(10.6)
-
Finance income (costs)
1.2
3.1
(0.6)
(1.4)
1.0
1.3
(1.8)
(58)%
Profit before tax
18.7
24.8
16.9
7.2
15.6
10.5
(14.3)
(58)%
Income tax expense
(2.7)
(5.8)
(2.7)
(2.8)
(2.8)
(1.6)
4.2
(73)%
Profit
16.0
19.0
14.2
4.4
12.8
8.9
(10.1)
(53)%
Profit to revenue ratio
18.3%
19.5%
14.4%
3.8%
13.6%
8.4%
-
-
- 1 -
2. Revenue by regional control function
Unit: Billions of yen
FY 2022 results
FY 2023 results
FY 2023 forecasts
Jan - Mar
Jan - Jun
Jan - Sep
Jan - Dec
Jan - Mar
Jan - Jun
Change
Jan - Dec
Progress
amount
Japan
35.4
72.8
109.2
148.7
34.0
70.9
(1.9)
145.6
49%
North America
20.7
47.5
75.9
112.6
25.7
60.3
12.8
132.5
46%
EMEA
14.5
30.9
48.0
66.9
15.4
30.8
(0.1)
66.1
47%
APAC
7.2
14.8
22.5
30.1
7.4
16.0
1.2
34.5
46%
Others
9.8
19.3
28.1
40.1
11.0
21.2
1.9
47.4
45%
Total consolidated revenue
87.8
185.3
283.8
398.4
93.5
199.2
13.9
426.0
47%
- Revenue by regional control function is classified based on consolidated revenue from products of regional control functions in the One Kyowa Kirin (OKK) matrix global management structure, which combines a regional organization based on four regions of Japan, North America, EMEA and APAC, a functional organization, and a product organization (product franchises).
- EMEA consists of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, etc.
- Others consists of revenue from technology out-licensing, original equipment manufacturing, etc.
3. Revenue by location of customer
Unit: Billions of yen
FY 2022 results
FY 2023 results
FY 2023 forecasts
Jan - Mar
Jan - Jun
Jan - Sep
Jan - Dec
Percentage of
Jan - Mar
Jan - Jun
Percentage of
Jan - Dec
Percentage of
consolidated
consolidated
consolidated
revenue
revenue
revenue
Japan
36.9
75.8
111.3
154.6
39%
35.0
73.7
37%
153.3
36%
International
50.9
109.5
172.5
243.7
61%
58.5
125.6
63%
272.7
64%
Americas
28.2
62.2
99.8
143.9
36%
34.2
76.9
39%
169.2
40%
Of which, the U.S.
27.3
60.3
97.1
139.9
35%
32.8
74.4
37%
162.6
38%
Europe
13.5
28.8
44.9
62.3
16%
14.4
14.8
7%
61.9
15%
Asia
9.1
18.4
27.6
37.4
9%
9.7
19.8
10%
40.9
10%
Others
0.0
0.1
0.2
0.2
0%
0.2
14.1
7%
0.7
0%
Total consolidated revenue
87.8
185.3
283.8
398.4
100%
93.5
199.2
100%
426.0
100%
* Revenue by location of customer is classified by region or country based on location of customer.
4. Capital expenditures and intangible assets investment, depreciation and amortization
Unit: Billions of yen
FY 2022 results
FY 2023 results
FY 2023 forecasts
Jan - Mar
Jan - Jun
Jan - Sep
Jan - Dec
Jan - Mar
Jan - Jun
Jan - Dec
Capital expenditures (property, plant and equipment)
1.8
5.0
10.3
17.7
3.7
7.0
24.0
Intangible assets investment
1.0
3.1
4.9
13.3
2.3
4.7
15.0
Total
2.8
8.2
15.2
31.0
6.0
11.7
39.0
Depreciation (property, plant and equipment)
2.9
6.0
9.0
11.4
3.1
6.3
13.0
Amortization (intangible assets)
1.7
3.5
5.3
7.0
1.8
3.6
7.0
Total
4.6
9.5
14.3
18.5
4.8
9.9
20.0
- Acquisitions of right-of-use assets are not included.
5. Number of employees by regional control function
Japan
North America
EMEA
APAC
Total
FY 2022 results
FY 2023 results
As of March 31
As of June 30
As of September
As of December
As of March 31
As of June 30
Change
30
31
amount
4,035
4,114
4,146
4,135
4,154
4,236
142
446
490
532
560
574
608
118
781
768
747
729
743
714
(54)
536
540
555
558
571
578
38
5,798
5,912
5,980
5,982
6,042
6,136
244
Ⅱ. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Unit: Billions of yen
FY 2022 results
FY 2023 results
Jan - Mar
Jan - Jun
Jan - Sep
Jan - Dec
Jan - Mar
Jan - Jun
Change
amount
Cash flows from operating activities
8.8
22.5
35.5
48.7
29.4
60.3
37.9
Cash flows from investing activities
(4.6)
(6.8)
(13.4)
(17.2)
(9.1)
(14.0)
(7.1)
Cash flows from financing activities
(13.2)
(14.1)
(27.9)
(29.0)
(15.2)
(16.1)
(2.0)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
0.4
3.3
3.5
1.7
0.5
2.6
(0.6)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(8.6)
4.8
(2.3)
4.1
5.7
32.9
28.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
335.1
335.1
335.1
335.1
339.2
339.2
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
326.5
339.9
332.8
339.2
344.8
372.1
32.2
- 2 -
Ⅲ. Revenue from Main Products
Product name
Nesp
Darbepoetin Alfa Injection Syringe [KKF]
Duvroq
Regpara
Orkedia
Rocaltrol
Onglyza
Coniel
G-Lasta
Japan
Fentos
Poteligeo
Rituximab BS [KHK]
Romiplate
Allelock
Patanol
Dovobet
Lumicef
Nouriast
HARUROPI
Depakene
Crysvita
Unit: Billions of yen
FY 2022 results
FY 2023 results
FY 2023
forecasts
Jan - Mar
Jan - Jun
Jan - Sep
Jan - Dec
Jan - Mar
Jan - Jun
Change
Jan - Dec
Progress
amount
0.8
1.6
2.5
3.4
0.8
1.5
(0.1)
2.8
54%
4.4
8.8
13.2
17.6
3.5
6.9
(2.0)
13.8
50%
1.1
2.7
4.4
6.6
1.8
4.2
1.5
7.8
54%
0.5
1.1
1.7
2.2
0.4
0.8
(0.3)
2.1
40%
2.2
4.9
7.5
10.3
2.2
5.0
0.1
11.2
44%
0.7
1.5
2.3
3.1
0.7
1.4
(0.1)
2.4
58%
1.2
2.6
3.8
5.2
1.1
2.2
(0.4)
4.3
50%
0.6
1.1
1.6
2.0
0.4
0.7
(0.4)
1.4
51%
7.1
14.8
22.7
31.1
7.0
15.0
0.2
33.5
45%
0.8
1.8
2.7
3.7
0.7
1.6
(0.2)
3.3
50%
0.5
1.0
1.5
2.0
0.4
0.9
(0.0)
2.0
47%
2.5
5.0
7.6
10.3
2.2
4.4
(0.6)
8.7
51%
2.2
4.8
7.5
10.4
2.7
5.7
1.0
11.2
51%
2.4
3.8
4.8
6.0
1.9
3.1
(0.7)
4.7
66%
1.8
2.2
2.4
2.8
1.4
1.5
(0.6)
1.9
80%
1.7
3.8
5.6
7.8
1.8
3.9
0.1
7.6
51%
0.7
1.5
2.2
3.0
0.6
1.3
(0.1)
3.5
38%
1.8
3.9
5.9
8.0
1.7
3.7
(0.2)
7.5
49%
0.8
1.8
2.8
4.0
0.9
2.1
0.3
4.7
44%
0.8
1.7
2.5
3.3
0.6
1.4
(0.3)
3.0
46%
2.0
4.1
6.4
8.9
2.3
4.8
0.7
11.1
44%
Crysvita
22.2
49.4
78.7
118.2
27.1
61.9
12.5
138.0
45%
Poteligeo
4.2
10.3
16.1
22.3
5.8
12.5
2.2
27.5
45%
Nourianz
1.1
2.6
4.5
6.5
1.7
3.5
0.9
7.5
47%
International
Abstral
1.4
3.6
5.4
6.9
1.1
2.6
(1.0)
2.0
129%
Pecfent
1.0
1.7
3.0
3.7
0.9
1.7
0.1
1.2
140%
Moventig
0.7
1.5
2.2
3.1
0.8
1.6
0.1
1.2
132%
Adcal-D3
0.7
1.5
2.2
3.0
0.7
1.5
(0.0)
1.2
119%
Nesp
1.9
3.9
5.9
7.6
2.2
4.4
0.5
8.0
56%
Regpara
1.0
2.0
2.9
3.9
0.9
1.9
(0.1)
3.9
49%
Neulasta/Peglasta
1.7
3.0
4.4
5.6
1.3
2.8
(0.2)
5.7
49%
Gran
2.1
3.8
6.4
8.2
1.4
3.2
(0.6)
8.2
39%
Technology out-licensing
7.8
15.7
23.8
33.8
9.2
18.4
2.7
40.2
46%
Of which, Benralizumab royalty
4.7
9.3
15.4
21.6
5.7
11.6
2.3
- Revenue from products is classified into Japan or overseas (other than Japan) based on consolidated revenue of regional control functions.
- Revenue listed as "Technology out-licensing" represents the upfront income, milestone revenue and running royalty income that are obtained based on licensing agreements recognizing the granting to third parties the rights for development, manufacturing and sales of the Group's pipeline compounds or the use of technology, etc.
- Benralizumab royalty only refers to the royalty on sales of Fasenra by AstraZeneca (including the Company's own estimates).
- 3 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 06:50:09 UTC.