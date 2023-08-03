August 3, 2023

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Appendix to the Consolidated Financial Summary (IFRS)

Fiscal 2023 Interim

(January 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)

Index

Page

  • Consolidated Financial Results

1.

Trends in consolidated profit

1

2.

Revenue by regional control function

2

3.

Revenue by location of customer

2

4.

Capital expenditures and intangible assets investment,

2

depreciation and amortization

5.

Number of employees by regional control function

2

Ⅱ.Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

2

Ⅲ.Revenue from Main Products

3

Ⅳ.R&D Pipeline

6

The average exchange rates for each period were as follows:

Unit: Yen

FY 2022 results

FY 2023 results

FY 2023

forecasts

Jan - Mar

Jan - Jun

Jan - Sep

Jan - Dec

Jan - Mar

Jan - Jun

Jan - Dec

USD

114

120

126

130

132

134

130

GBP

154

158

160

161

161

164

160

EUR

129

133

135

137

141

144

135

. Consolidated Financial Results

1. Trends in consolidated profit

The "" symbol indicates financial KPIs (numerical guidance) that were set as targets in the FY2021-2025 Medium Term Business Plan.

Unit: Billions of yen

FY2021-2025

FY 2022 results

FY 2023 results

FY 2023 forecasts

Change

Rate of

Medium Term

Jan - Mar

Jan - Jun

Jan - Sep

Jan - Dec

Jan - Mar

Jan - Jun

Jan - Dec

Progress

Business Plan

amount

change

Financial KPIs

Revenue

87.8

185.3

283.8

398.4

93.5

199.2

13.9

8%

426.0

47%

CAGR (compared to FY 2020)

-

-

-

11.9%

-

-

-

-

10.2%

-

10% or higher

Cost of sales

(22.2)

(43.4)

(64.1)

(86.9)

(18.9)

(47.0)

(3.7)

8%

(100.0)

47%

Gross profit

65.6

141.9

219.6

311.5

74.6

152.2

10.3

7%

326.0

47%

Gross profit to revenue ratio

74.7%

76.6%

77.4%

78.2%

79.7%

76.4%

-

-

76.5%

-

Selling, general and administrative

(36.1)

(76.4)

(117.3)

(166.2)

(41.8)

(82.4)

(6.0)

8%

(162.0)

51%

expenses

Research and development expenses

(13.6)

(27.9)

(44.1)

(62.9)

(16.6)

(33.7)

(5.7)

21%

(79.0)

43%

R&D expense ratio

15.5%

15.1%

15.6%

15.8%

17.8%

16.9%

-

-

18.5%

-

Target of 18-20%

Share of profit (loss) of investments

1.4

2.4

2.6

4.3

0.8

1.4

(1.0)

(41)%

3.0

46%

accounted for using equity method

Core operating profit

17.3

39.9

60.9

86.7

17.0

37.5

(2.4)

(6)%

88.0

43%

Core operating profit ratio

19.8%

21.5%

21.4%

21.8%

18.2%

18.8%

-

-

20.7%

-

25% or higher

Other income

0.4

0.6

1.0

1.7

0.2

0.5

(0.0)

(11)%

Other expenses

(0.2)

(1.2)

(5.1)

(23.1)

(2.6)

(14.2)

(13.0)

-

Finance income (costs)

1.2

4.2

3.6

2.2

1.0

2.2

(2.0)

(47)%

Profit before tax

18.7

43.5

60.4

67.6

15.6

26.0

(17.4)

(40)%

86.0

30%

Income tax expense

(2.7)

(8.5)

(11.2)

(14.0)

(2.8)

(4.4)

4.1

(48)%

(16.0)

28%

Ratio of income tax burden

14.3%

19.5%

18.5%

20.7%

18.1%

16.9%

-

-

18.6%

-

Profit

16.0

35.0

49.2

53.6

12.8

21.6

(13.4)

(38)%

70.0

31%

Profit to revenue ratio

18.3%

18.9%

17.3%

13.4%

13.6%

10.9%

-

-

16.4%

-

EPS (¥/share)

29.85

65.16

91.57

99.68

23.74

40.27

(24.89)

-

130.23

-

Core EPS (¥/share)*1

29.52

66.14

97.70

131.19

27.33

61.40

(4.74)

-

136.37

-

Annual dividend (¥/share)

51.00

54.00

-

Dividend payout ratio (%)*2

38.9

39.6

-

Target of 40%

ROE (%)

7.1

8.9

-

10% or higher

*1 Core EPS is calculated as an indicator showing recurring profitability by dividing core profit (determined by subtracting "other income," "other expenses" and the related "income tax expense" from "profit") by the average number of shares during the period.

*2 Dividend payout ratio is shown based on core EPS.

Unit: Billions of yen

FY 2022 results

FY 2023 results

Jan - Mar

Apr - Jun

Jul - Sep

Oct - Dec

Jan - Mar

Apr - Jun

Change

Rate of

amount

change

Revenue

87.8

97.5

98.5

114.6

93.5

105.7

8.2

8%

Cost of sales

(22.2)

(21.2)

(20.8)

(22.8)

(18.9)

(28.1)

(6.9)

32%

Gross profit

65.6

76.3

77.7

91.8

74.6

77.6

1.3

2%

Gross profit to revenue ratio

74.7%

78.2%

78.9%

80.1%

79.7%

73.4%

-

-

Selling, general and administrative

(36.1)

(40.4)

(40.8)

(48.9)

(41.8)

(40.6)

(0.3)

1%

expenses

Research and development expenses

(13.6)

(14.3)

(16.2)

(18.8)

(16.6)

(17.0)

(2.7)

19%

R&D expense ratio

15.5%

14.7%

16.5%

16.4%

17.8%

16.1%

-

-

Share of profit (loss) of investments

1.4

0.9

0.3

1.7

0.8

0.6

(0.3)

(37)%

accounted for using equity method

Core operating profit

17.3

22.6

21.0

25.8

17.0

20.5

(2.1)

(9)%

Core operating profit ratio

19.8%

23.1%

21.3%

22.5%

18.2%

19.4%

-

-

Other income

0.4

0.2

0.5

0.7

0.2

0.3

0.1

80%

Other expenses

(0.2)

(1.0)

(3.9)

(18.0)

(2.6)

(11.6)

(10.6)

-

Finance income (costs)

1.2

3.1

(0.6)

(1.4)

1.0

1.3

(1.8)

(58)%

Profit before tax

18.7

24.8

16.9

7.2

15.6

10.5

(14.3)

(58)%

Income tax expense

(2.7)

(5.8)

(2.7)

(2.8)

(2.8)

(1.6)

4.2

(73)%

Profit

16.0

19.0

14.2

4.4

12.8

8.9

(10.1)

(53)%

Profit to revenue ratio

18.3%

19.5%

14.4%

3.8%

13.6%

8.4%

-

-

2. Revenue by regional control function

Unit: Billions of yen

FY 2022 results

FY 2023 results

FY 2023 forecasts

Jan - Mar

Jan - Jun

Jan - Sep

Jan - Dec

Jan - Mar

Jan - Jun

Change

Jan - Dec

Progress

amount

Japan

35.4

72.8

109.2

148.7

34.0

70.9

(1.9)

145.6

49%

North America

20.7

47.5

75.9

112.6

25.7

60.3

12.8

132.5

46%

EMEA

14.5

30.9

48.0

66.9

15.4

30.8

(0.1)

66.1

47%

APAC

7.2

14.8

22.5

30.1

7.4

16.0

1.2

34.5

46%

Others

9.8

19.3

28.1

40.1

11.0

21.2

1.9

47.4

45%

Total consolidated revenue

87.8

185.3

283.8

398.4

93.5

199.2

13.9

426.0

47%

  • Revenue by regional control function is classified based on consolidated revenue from products of regional control functions in the One Kyowa Kirin (OKK) matrix global management structure, which combines a regional organization based on four regions of Japan, North America, EMEA and APAC, a functional organization, and a product organization (product franchises).
  • EMEA consists of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, etc.
  • Others consists of revenue from technology out-licensing, original equipment manufacturing, etc.

3. Revenue by location of customer

Unit: Billions of yen

FY 2022 results

FY 2023 results

FY 2023 forecasts

Jan - Mar

Jan - Jun

Jan - Sep

Jan - Dec

Percentage of

Jan - Mar

Jan - Jun

Percentage of

Jan - Dec

Percentage of

consolidated

consolidated

consolidated

revenue

revenue

revenue

Japan

36.9

75.8

111.3

154.6

39%

35.0

73.7

37%

153.3

36%

International

50.9

109.5

172.5

243.7

61%

58.5

125.6

63%

272.7

64%

Americas

28.2

62.2

99.8

143.9

36%

34.2

76.9

39%

169.2

40%

Of which, the U.S.

27.3

60.3

97.1

139.9

35%

32.8

74.4

37%

162.6

38%

Europe

13.5

28.8

44.9

62.3

16%

14.4

14.8

7%

61.9

15%

Asia

9.1

18.4

27.6

37.4

9%

9.7

19.8

10%

40.9

10%

Others

0.0

0.1

0.2

0.2

0%

0.2

14.1

7%

0.7

0%

Total consolidated revenue

87.8

185.3

283.8

398.4

100%

93.5

199.2

100%

426.0

100%

* Revenue by location of customer is classified by region or country based on location of customer.

4. Capital expenditures and intangible assets investment, depreciation and amortization

Unit: Billions of yen

FY 2022 results

FY 2023 results

FY 2023 forecasts

Jan - Mar

Jan - Jun

Jan - Sep

Jan - Dec

Jan - Mar

Jan - Jun

Jan - Dec

Capital expenditures (property, plant and equipment)

1.8

5.0

10.3

17.7

3.7

7.0

24.0

Intangible assets investment

1.0

3.1

4.9

13.3

2.3

4.7

15.0

Total

2.8

8.2

15.2

31.0

6.0

11.7

39.0

Depreciation (property, plant and equipment)

2.9

6.0

9.0

11.4

3.1

6.3

13.0

Amortization (intangible assets)

1.7

3.5

5.3

7.0

1.8

3.6

7.0

Total

4.6

9.5

14.3

18.5

4.8

9.9

20.0

  • Acquisitions of right-of-use assets are not included.

5. Number of employees by regional control function

Japan

North America

EMEA

APAC

Total

FY 2022 results

FY 2023 results

As of March 31

As of June 30

As of September

As of December

As of March 31

As of June 30

Change

30

31

amount

4,035

4,114

4,146

4,135

4,154

4,236

142

446

490

532

560

574

608

118

781

768

747

729

743

714

(54)

536

540

555

558

571

578

38

5,798

5,912

5,980

5,982

6,042

6,136

244

. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Unit: Billions of yen

FY 2022 results

FY 2023 results

Jan - Mar

Jan - Jun

Jan - Sep

Jan - Dec

Jan - Mar

Jan - Jun

Change

amount

Cash flows from operating activities

8.8

22.5

35.5

48.7

29.4

60.3

37.9

Cash flows from investing activities

(4.6)

(6.8)

(13.4)

(17.2)

(9.1)

(14.0)

(7.1)

Cash flows from financing activities

(13.2)

(14.1)

(27.9)

(29.0)

(15.2)

(16.1)

(2.0)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

0.4

3.3

3.5

1.7

0.5

2.6

(0.6)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(8.6)

4.8

(2.3)

4.1

5.7

32.9

28.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

335.1

335.1

335.1

335.1

339.2

339.2

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

326.5

339.9

332.8

339.2

344.8

372.1

32.2

. Revenue from Main Products

Product name

Nesp

Darbepoetin Alfa Injection Syringe [KKF]

Duvroq

Regpara

Orkedia

Rocaltrol

Onglyza

Coniel

G-Lasta

Japan

Fentos

Poteligeo

Rituximab BS [KHK]

Romiplate

Allelock

Patanol

Dovobet

Lumicef

Nouriast

HARUROPI

Depakene

Crysvita

Unit: Billions of yen

FY 2022 results

FY 2023 results

FY 2023

forecasts

Jan - Mar

Jan - Jun

Jan - Sep

Jan - Dec

Jan - Mar

Jan - Jun

Change

Jan - Dec

Progress

amount

0.8

1.6

2.5

3.4

0.8

1.5

(0.1)

2.8

54%

4.4

8.8

13.2

17.6

3.5

6.9

(2.0)

13.8

50%

1.1

2.7

4.4

6.6

1.8

4.2

1.5

7.8

54%

0.5

1.1

1.7

2.2

0.4

0.8

(0.3)

2.1

40%

2.2

4.9

7.5

10.3

2.2

5.0

0.1

11.2

44%

0.7

1.5

2.3

3.1

0.7

1.4

(0.1)

2.4

58%

1.2

2.6

3.8

5.2

1.1

2.2

(0.4)

4.3

50%

0.6

1.1

1.6

2.0

0.4

0.7

(0.4)

1.4

51%

7.1

14.8

22.7

31.1

7.0

15.0

0.2

33.5

45%

0.8

1.8

2.7

3.7

0.7

1.6

(0.2)

3.3

50%

0.5

1.0

1.5

2.0

0.4

0.9

(0.0)

2.0

47%

2.5

5.0

7.6

10.3

2.2

4.4

(0.6)

8.7

51%

2.2

4.8

7.5

10.4

2.7

5.7

1.0

11.2

51%

2.4

3.8

4.8

6.0

1.9

3.1

(0.7)

4.7

66%

1.8

2.2

2.4

2.8

1.4

1.5

(0.6)

1.9

80%

1.7

3.8

5.6

7.8

1.8

3.9

0.1

7.6

51%

0.7

1.5

2.2

3.0

0.6

1.3

(0.1)

3.5

38%

1.8

3.9

5.9

8.0

1.7

3.7

(0.2)

7.5

49%

0.8

1.8

2.8

4.0

0.9

2.1

0.3

4.7

44%

0.8

1.7

2.5

3.3

0.6

1.4

(0.3)

3.0

46%

2.0

4.1

6.4

8.9

2.3

4.8

0.7

11.1

44%

Crysvita

22.2

49.4

78.7

118.2

27.1

61.9

12.5

138.0

45%

Poteligeo

4.2

10.3

16.1

22.3

5.8

12.5

2.2

27.5

45%

Nourianz

1.1

2.6

4.5

6.5

1.7

3.5

0.9

7.5

47%

International

Abstral

1.4

3.6

5.4

6.9

1.1

2.6

(1.0)

2.0

129%

Pecfent

1.0

1.7

3.0

3.7

0.9

1.7

0.1

1.2

140%

Moventig

0.7

1.5

2.2

3.1

0.8

1.6

0.1

1.2

132%

Adcal-D3

0.7

1.5

2.2

3.0

0.7

1.5

(0.0)

1.2

119%

Nesp

1.9

3.9

5.9

7.6

2.2

4.4

0.5

8.0

56%

Regpara

1.0

2.0

2.9

3.9

0.9

1.9

(0.1)

3.9

49%

Neulasta/Peglasta

1.7

3.0

4.4

5.6

1.3

2.8

(0.2)

5.7

49%

Gran

2.1

3.8

6.4

8.2

1.4

3.2

(0.6)

8.2

39%

Technology out-licensing

7.8

15.7

23.8

33.8

9.2

18.4

2.7

40.2

46%

Of which, Benralizumab royalty

4.7

9.3

15.4

21.6

5.7

11.6

2.3

  • Revenue from products is classified into Japan or overseas (other than Japan) based on consolidated revenue of regional control functions.
  • Revenue listed as "Technology out-licensing" represents the upfront income, milestone revenue and running royalty income that are obtained based on licensing agreements recognizing the granting to third parties the rights for development, manufacturing and sales of the Group's pipeline compounds or the use of technology, etc.
  • Benralizumab royalty only refers to the royalty on sales of Fasenra by AstraZeneca (including the Company's own estimates).

