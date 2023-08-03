Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Financial Summary (IFRS)
Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter
(January 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)
This document is an English translation of the Japanese-language original.
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (4151)
SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (IFRS)
for Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
August 3, 2023
Company Name: Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
Listed Exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock Code:
4151
President & Chief Executive Officer:
Masashi Miyamoto
Telephone:
+81 3 5205 7206
Inquiries:
Satoko Yoshida
Director,
Corporate Communications Department
URL:
https://www.kyowakirin.com/index.html
Scheduled date of submission of Quarterly Securities Report: August 3, 2023
Scheduled start date of dividend payment: September 1, 2023
Appendix materials to accompany the quarterly financial report: Yes
Quarterly results presentation meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and securities analysts)
(Millions of yen rounded off)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Revenue
Core operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2023
199,209
7.5
37,467
(6.1)
26,046
(40.1)
21,646
(38.2)
June 30, 2022
185,271
12.3
39,908
28.9
43,479
39.8
35,017
39.7
Total comprehensive income:
Six months ended June 30, 2023: ¥46,154 million; 13.8%
Six months ended June 30, 2022: ¥40,545 million; 19.9%
Note: Core operating profit was calculated by deducting "selling, general and administrative expenses" and "research and development expenses" from "gross profit," and adding "share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method" to the amount.
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
owners of parent
per share
per share
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
21,646
(38.2)
40.27
40.26
June 30, 2022
35,017
39.7
65.16
65.14
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
June 30, 2023
979,692
794,787
December 31, 2022
939,881
762,826
Equity attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
794,787
762,826
Ratio of equity
attributable to owners
of parent to total
assets
%
81.1
81.2
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
First
Second
Third
Fiscal year-
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
-
24.00
-
27.00
51.00
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
-
27.00
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
-
27.00
54.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the dividend forecast most recently announced: None
1
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (4151)
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit
Basic
Core operating
attributable to
Revenue
Profit before tax
Profit
earnings per
profit
owners of
share
parent
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Full year
426,000
6.9
88,000
1.5
86,000
27.3
70,000
30.7
70,000
30.7
130.23
Note: Changes to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None
* Notes
- Changes to significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation during the period under review): No
- Changes in accounting policies, and accounting estimates:
- Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies other than a. above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
Note: See page 21, "2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto, (5) Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, Material accounting policies."
- Number of shares issued (ordinary shares)
a. Number of shares issued (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2022
540,000,000 shares
540,000,000 shares
b. Number of treasury shares
As of June 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2022
2,392,861 shares
2,521,197 shares
c. Average number of shares during the period
Six months ended June 30, 2023
Six months ended June 30, 2022
537,546,084 shares
537,395,867 shares
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Notice regarding the appropriate use of the earnings forecasts and other special comments
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on the information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by management. As such, they do not constitute guarantees by the Company of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from these projections for a wide variety of reasons.
2
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (4151)
Attachment Index
1. Operating Results and Financial Statements
4
(1)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Position
4
(2)
Summary of Consolidated Business Performance
5
(3)
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flows
9
(4)
Research and Development Activities
10
(5)
Summary of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements
12
2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto
13
(1)
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
13
(2)
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Condensed Quarterly
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
15
(3)
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
17
(4)
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
19
(5)
Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
20
Notes on going concern assumption
20
Material accounting policies
20
Changes in presentation
20
Segment information
20
3
1. Operating Results and Financial Statements
(1) Summary of Consolidated Financial Position
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (4151)
As of
December 31, 2022
Assets
939.9
Non-current assets
397.7
Current assets
542.2
Liabilities
177.1
Equity
762.8
Ratio of equity attributable to owners of
81.2%
parent to total assets (%)
As of
June 30, 2023 979.7
405.6
574.1
184.9
794.8
81.1%
(Billions of yen)
Year-on-year change
39.8
7.9
31.9
7.9
32.0
(0.1)%
- Assets as of June 30, 2023, were ¥979.7 billion, an increase of ¥39.8 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
- Non-currentassets increased by ¥7.9 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥405.6 billion, due mainly to increases in deferred tax assets and an increase in goodwill due to the effect of yen depreciation in foreign exchange, despite an impairment loss for intangible assets.
- Current assets increased by ¥31.9 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥574.1 billion, due mainly to increases in cash and cash equivalents and inventories.
- Liabilities as of June 30, 2023, were ¥184.9 billion, an increase of ¥7.9 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, due mainly to increases in trade and other payables and income taxes payable, despite a decrease in contract liabilities, etc.
- Equity as of June 30, 2023, was ¥794.8 billion, an increase of ¥32.0 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, due mainly to an increase due to the recording of profit attributable to owners of parent as well as an increase in exchange differences on translation of foreign operations resulting from the impact of exchange rates, despite a decrease due to the payment of dividends, etc. As a result, the ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets as of the end of the second quarter was 81.1%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 06:50:09 UTC.