Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Financial Summary (IFRS)

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter

(January 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)

This document is an English translation of the Japanese-language original.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (4151)

SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (IFRS)

for Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

August 3, 2023

Company Name: Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Listed Exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

4151

President & Chief Executive Officer:

Masashi Miyamoto

Telephone:

+81 3 5205 7206

Inquiries:

Satoko Yoshida

Director,

Corporate Communications Department

URL:

https://www.kyowakirin.com/index.html

Scheduled date of submission of Quarterly Securities Report: August 3, 2023

Scheduled start date of dividend payment: September 1, 2023

Appendix materials to accompany the quarterly financial report: Yes

Quarterly results presentation meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and securities analysts)

(Millions of yen rounded off)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Revenue

Core operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2023

199,209

7.5

37,467

(6.1)

26,046

(40.1)

21,646

(38.2)

June 30, 2022

185,271

12.3

39,908

28.9

43,479

39.8

35,017

39.7

Total comprehensive income:

Six months ended June 30, 2023: ¥46,154 million; 13.8%

Six months ended June 30, 2022: ¥40,545 million; 19.9%

Note: Core operating profit was calculated by deducting "selling, general and administrative expenses" and "research and development expenses" from "gross profit," and adding "share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method" to the amount.

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

owners of parent

per share

per share

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2023

21,646

(38.2)

40.27

40.26

June 30, 2022

35,017

39.7

65.16

65.14

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total equity

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

June 30, 2023

979,692

794,787

December 31, 2022

939,881

762,826

Equity attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

794,787

762,826

Ratio of equity

attributable to owners

of parent to total

assets

%

81.1

81.2

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

First

Second

Third

Fiscal year-

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

-

24.00

-

27.00

51.00

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2023

-

27.00

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2023

-

27.00

54.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the dividend forecast most recently announced: None

1

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (4151)

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit

Basic

Core operating

attributable to

Revenue

Profit before tax

Profit

earnings per

profit

owners of

share

parent

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Full year

426,000

6.9

88,000

1.5

86,000

27.3

70,000

30.7

70,000

30.7

130.23

Note: Changes to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None

* Notes

  1. Changes to significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation during the period under review): No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, and accounting estimates:
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than a. above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No

Note: See page 21, "2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto, (5) Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, Material accounting policies."

  1. Number of shares issued (ordinary shares)
    a. Number of shares issued (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2022

540,000,000 shares

540,000,000 shares

b. Number of treasury shares

As of June 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2022

2,392,861 shares

2,521,197 shares

c. Average number of shares during the period

Six months ended June 30, 2023

Six months ended June 30, 2022

537,546,084 shares

537,395,867 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Notice regarding the appropriate use of the earnings forecasts and other special comments
    The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on the information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by management. As such, they do not constitute guarantees by the Company of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from these projections for a wide variety of reasons.

2

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (4151)

Attachment Index

1. Operating Results and Financial Statements

4

(1)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Position

4

(2)

Summary of Consolidated Business Performance

5

(3)

Summary of Consolidated Cash Flows

9

(4)

Research and Development Activities

10

(5)

Summary of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements

12

2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

13

(1)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

13

(2)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Condensed Quarterly

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

15

(3)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

17

(4)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

19

(5)

Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

20

Notes on going concern assumption

20

Material accounting policies

20

Changes in presentation

20

Segment information

20

3

1. Operating Results and Financial Statements

(1) Summary of Consolidated Financial Position

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (4151)

As of

December 31, 2022

Assets

939.9

Non-current assets

397.7

Current assets

542.2

Liabilities

177.1

Equity

762.8

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of

81.2%

parent to total assets (%)

As of

June 30, 2023 979.7

405.6

574.1

184.9

794.8

81.1%

(Billions of yen)

Year-on-year change

39.8

7.9

31.9

7.9

32.0

(0.1)%

  • Assets as of June 30, 2023, were ¥979.7 billion, an increase of ¥39.8 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
    • Non-currentassets increased by ¥7.9 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥405.6 billion, due mainly to increases in deferred tax assets and an increase in goodwill due to the effect of yen depreciation in foreign exchange, despite an impairment loss for intangible assets.
    • Current assets increased by ¥31.9 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥574.1 billion, due mainly to increases in cash and cash equivalents and inventories.
  • Liabilities as of June 30, 2023, were ¥184.9 billion, an increase of ¥7.9 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, due mainly to increases in trade and other payables and income taxes payable, despite a decrease in contract liabilities, etc.
  • Equity as of June 30, 2023, was ¥794.8 billion, an increase of ¥32.0 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, due mainly to an increase due to the recording of profit attributable to owners of parent as well as an increase in exchange differences on translation of foreign operations resulting from the impact of exchange rates, despite a decrease due to the payment of dividends, etc. As a result, the ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets as of the end of the second quarter was 81.1%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 06:50:09 UTC.