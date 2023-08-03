Liabilities as of June 30, 2023, were ¥184.9 billion, an increase of ¥7.9 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, due mainly to increases in trade and other payables and income taxes payable, despite a decrease in contract liabilities, etc.

Equity as of June 30, 2023, was ¥794.8 billion, an increase of ¥32.0 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, due mainly to an increase due to the recording of profit attributable to owners of parent as well as an increase in exchange differences on translation of foreign operations resulting from the impact of exchange rates, despite a decrease due to the payment of dividends, etc. As a result, the ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets as of the end of the second quarter was 81.1%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.