Kyowa Kirin : Corporate Governance Report March 25, 2022

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

REPORT

Last Update: March 25, 2022

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd.

President and Chief Executive Officer: Masashi Miyamoto

Inquiries: Corporate Communications Department, +81-3-5205-7206

Securities Code: 4151

https://www.kyowakirin.com/

The corporate governance of Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. (the "Company") is described below.

I.

Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Views

Based on our vision and medium term business plan in accordance with our philosophy that "The Kyowa Kirin Group companies strive to contribute to the health and well-being of people around the world by creating new value through the pursuit of advances in life sciences and technologies" and core values, in order to achieve sustainable growth and increase corporate value over the mid- to long-term, we, as a company responsible for delivering social infrastructure, work on the enhancement of our corporate governance by ensuring transparency and fairness in decision-making, and establishing structures for timely and decisive decision-making and execution of management duties, and for appropriate monitoring and supervisory functions.

We believe that cooperation with stakeholders is essential for achieving our medium term business plan, and respect the situation of each stakeholder; and we are committed to making timely disclosures to shareholders and investors on a transparent, fair and continuous manner, proactively having constructive dialogue with shareholders and investors, and ensuring accountability in a cordial manner.

We are a consolidated subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, and while respecting the Kirin Group's management policies, we secure independence for our corporate management.

[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

This report is prepared based on the Corporate Governance Code revised in June 2021 (including principles for the Prime Market to be applied from April 4, 2022).

The Company has complied with all principles of the Corporate Governance Code.

[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

This report is prepared based on the Corporate Governance Code revised in June 2021 (including principles for the Prime Market to be applied from April 4, 2022).

[Supplemental Principle 1-2-4: Use of Electronic Voting Platform]

The Company has been participating in an electronic voting platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.

[Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings]

Unless we consider certain cross-shareholdings are meaningful for the purposes of achieving sustainable growth of our Group and increasing corporate value for the mid- to long-term, we will not hold shares of other companies as cross-shareholdings. The Board of Directors examines rationality of cross-shareholdings on an annual basis; and with respect to stocks of decreasing significance, we will work on reducing such cross-shareholdings, while undertaking dialogue/negotiations with the counter party.

With respect to voting rights of cross-shareholdings, we will properly exercise our voting rights, upon making a voting decision on each proposal of the issuing company, considering whether its proposal contributes to increasing its corporate value, and whether the proposal contributes to our Group's sustainable growth and an increase in corporate value over the mid- to long-term.

The above policy is stipulated in Section 3.2.3, Chapter 3 of our Corporate Governance Policy.

[Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions]

Policy on transactions between related parties is as follows:

 We disclose information on transactions with related parties in accordance with the Companies Act, the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, and other applicable laws, as well as rules established by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

 In case there is a significant fact concerning any transaction with Director, Audit & Supervisory Board Member, and their relatives, the fact is reported to the Board of Directors. Competitive transactions and conflict-of-interest transactions involving Directors, whether conducted as the direct party or as an agent or representative of a third party, are matters to be resolved by the Board of Directors in accordance with the Companies Act and the Board's rules and regulations.

 With respect to any transactions with a controlling shareholder, a rational decision is to be made in the same manner as general transaction terms and conditions, based on objective information on the market where goods/services provided by or to the Company are mainly traded.

The above policy is stipulated in Section 3.2.5, Chapter 3 of our Corporate Governance Policy.

[Supplemental Principle 2-4-1 Ensuring Diversity in the Appointment of Core Personnel]

 As a Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, we believe "taking advantage of diversity - in terms of both such surface layers as race, nationality, gender and age, and such deeper layers as values and experience of individuals - brings about further innovations," and promote diversity & inclusion by hiring/developing human resources with diverse backgrounds, and creating a new corporate culture where employees autonomously take on challenges and overcome barriers.

 We work toward ensuring diversity as well as having right persons in right jobs, by clarifying qualifications for global leader positions as human resources that support the global management structure, enhancing the pipeline of candidates to be nominated, and developing next-generation

leaders. Furthermore, in accordance with the Declaration of the Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Statement, we implement cross-regional/cross-functional measures as well as measures for addressing region-specific issues. With respect to the ratio of women in global leadership positions, we aim at achieving 30% in 2025 and 40% in 2030. As for the ratio of women in managerial positions in Japan, the Company aims at achieving 18% in 2025.

 To create new value, we will actively recruit and promote mid-career hires and foreign nationals with high expertise and diverse perspectives, both in Japan and globally.

[Principle 2.6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners]

 The Corporate Pension Fund manages funds for the Company's pension plan.

 The Company recruits and assigns qualified persons for investment management at the Fund in a planned manner, helps them increase their expertise by providing opportunities to participate in external training courses or pension investment seminars, and establishes an appropriate operating structure to support the Fund.

 The investment policy of the reserve fund is based on professional inputs and consultations from outside experts.

 The Asset Management Committee, in which the Director of the Finance & Accounting Department and the Director of the Human Resources Department also participate, regularly monitors the investment status and reviews the investment policy as necessary, paying attention to maximizing the benefits for the participants and beneficiaries of the Company's pension plan and the impact on the Company's financial position.

 As the actual management of the funds is outsourced to a trustee organization and the Company is not involved in investment instructions or the exercise of voting rights, possible conflicts of interest with corporate pension beneficiaries are appropriately managed.

[Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure, Supplementary Principles 3.1.2 Disclosure of Information in English and 3.1.3 Sustainability Initiatives]

(i) In line with our philosophy that "The Kyowa Kirin Group companies strive to contribute to the health and well-being of people around the world by creating new value through the pursuit of advances in life sciences and technologies" and core values, we formulated Vision 2030 and the 2021-2025 Medium Term Business Plan, aiming at realizing the successful creation and delivery of life-changing value that ultimately makes people smile, as a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company built around the diverse team of experts with a shared passion for innovation.

The 2021-2025 Medium Term Business Plan is available at the following website: <https://ir.kyowakirin.com/en/management/biz_plan.html>

(ii) Our Basic Views on Corporate Governance are as described in the first section of this report. According to the Basic Views, we established the Corporate Governance Policy, and continuously work on realizing an optimal corporate governance system.

Our Corporate Governance Policy is available at our website as below. <https://ir.kyowakirin.com/en/management/governance.html>

(iii) The Nomination and Remuneration Consultative Committee deliberates and determines the remuneration for senior management from an objective and fair perspective, and then reports the results to the Board of Directors. The relevant policy is stipulated in Section 2.6.3, Chapter 2 of our Corporate Governance Policy.

(iv) With respect to the appointment/removal of senior management and nomination of candidates for Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Nomination and Remuneration Consultative Committee deliberates and determines such matters from an objective and fair perspective, and then reports the results to the Board of Directors. The relevant policy is stipulated in Section 2.6.1, Chapter 2 of our Corporate Governance Policy.

(v) We proactively disclose sustainability-related information as an initiative under the 2021-2025 Medium Term Business Plan. With respect to our climate-related initiatives, we disclose the progress in accordance with the framework of the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In November 2021, we declared support for the TCFD Recommendations for realizing a decarbonized society.

The following website provides information on TCFD <https://www.kyowakirin.com/sustainability/environment/tcfd/index.html>

(vi) We consider human capital and intellectual capital as important elements for continuously creating life-changing value, so we steadily and dynamically allocate resources to them, and make appropriate disclosures as necessary.

The following websites provide information on our human resource development and intellectual property initiatives.

<https://www.kyowakirin.com/sustainability/human_rights_labor_practices/development/index.html> <https://www.kyowakirin.com/notice/2021/pdf/e20211210_01.pdf>

(vii) In principle, disclosure documents related to Investor Relations are provided in English under a certain rationality.

[Principle 4-1 The Role and the Responsibility of the Board of Directors, Supplementary Principle 4.1.1 Scope and Content of the Matters Delegated to the Management]

Roles and responsibilities of the Board of Directors are as follows. The details are stipulated in Section 2.2.1, Chapter 2 of our Corporate Governance Policy.

 Taking into account its fiduciary duties and accountability to shareholders, the Board of Directors aims at realizing our corporate philosophy, and achieving sustainable growth and increased corporate value of our Group over the mid- to long-term, by establishing effective and efficient corporate governance.

 The Board of Directors makes decisions on matters stipulated by law and the execution of the Group's important operations, which include long-term management visions, medium term business plans and annual business plans of the Group and key Group companies. The Board is also responsible for monitoring the directors' execution of their duties, developing and overseeing the basic policy on sustainability and initiatives thereunder, and for developing appropriate internal control systems across the Group by collaborating with the internal audit department.

 In addition to the matters stipulated in the laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Incorporation, the Board of Directors specifies matters to be resolved by the Board in the Regulations for the Board of Directors. Authorities pertaining to other business execution are delegated to Executive Officers in charge of relevant businesses, and the details are defined in the Group Rule for Authorization.

[Principle 4.8 Effective Use of Independent Directors, Supplementary Principle 4.8.3 Actions to Take as a Listed Company with Controlling Shareholders]

In order to enhance fairness and transparency of corporate governance, and achieve sustainable growth of our Group and increased corporate value over the mid- to long-term, we appoint at least one third of the Board members as independent directors who satisfy the Criteria for Independence of Outside Officers. In case independent directors do not make up a majority of the Board, when conducting a significant transaction with the controlling shareholder, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, we establish the Supervisory Committee for Conflict of Interests in Transactions between Group Companies, which is comprised of independent directors, as an advisory body to the Board.

[Principle 4.9 Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Directors]

Candidates for our independent Directors are selected from those who meet our Criteria for the Independence of Outside Directors, which was separately established based on the requirements of the Companies Act as well as the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)'s criteria of independent directors/auditors. The standards for appointing independent Directors and the Criteria for the Independence of Outside Directors are provided in Section 2.6.2, Chapter 2 and Appendix 1 of our Corporate Governance Policy, respectively.

[Supplementary Principle 4.10.1 Independence of Voluntary Committees]

Although we did not adopt the organization form of "Company with Committee(s)," we established the Nomination and Remuneration Consultative Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors.

The Committee deliberates and makes decisions on nomination and remuneration of our Company from an objective and fair standpoint, and reports the results to the Board of Directors. The Nomination and Remuneration Consultative Committee consists of 10 members, and 7 members, which is a majority, are independent officers. The Committee Chair is selected from independent directors.

[Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 Diversity of the entire board of directors]

According to the Articles of Incorporation, the maximum number of Directors, who comprise our Board of Directors, is 10. We established a transparent governance system, which is well-balanced as a whole, ensuring knowledge, experience, skills and insights necessary as a Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company as well as diversity. The details are stipulated in Section 2.2.2, Chapter 2 of our Corporate Governance Policy. We disclose on our website a skills matrix, which enumerates knowledge, experience, skills, etc. of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, as well as the policy and procedures for nominating them.

<https://ir.kyowakirin.com/ja/library/annual/main/01/teaserItems1/00/linkList/0/link/ar2020_jp_2.pdf>

[Supplementary Principle 4.11.2 Information about Outside Directors, Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Other Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members who also Serve as Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, or the Management at Other Companies]

We disclose information on significant concurrent positions held by Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members every year in the convocation notice of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders and the Securities Report.

[Supplementary Principle 4.11.3 Analysis and Evaluation of Effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a whole]