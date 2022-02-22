Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4151   JP3256000005

KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.

(4151)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kyowa Kirin : Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

02/22/2022 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Company Name

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Representative

Masashi Miyamoto, President and CEO

(Code No. 4151, First Section of TSE)

Inquiries

Satoko Yoshida, Director,

Corporate Communications Department

Media Contact: +81-3-5205-7205

Investor Contact: +81-3-5205-7206

Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Tokyo, February 22, 2022 - Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and

CEO: Masashi Miyamoto; hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that, at a meeting held today, the Board of Directors resolved to submit a proposal at the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter, the "Meeting"), to be held in March 2022, to partially amend its Articles of Incorporation.

These amendments are conditional upon approval and adoption at the Meeting.

1. Reasons for amendments

  1. Amendments related to convocation of General Meetings of Shareholders
    The enforcement of the "Act for Partially Amending the Industrial Competitiveness Enhancement Act and Other Related Acts" (Act No. 70 of 2021) and the "Ministerial Order Concerning General Meetings of Shareholders without Specifying a Physical Venue under the Industrial Competitiveness Enhancement Act" (Order of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry No. 1 of 2021) on June 16, 2021 has allowed listed companies obtaining confirmation from the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Minister of Justice that such companies satisfy the requirements specified in the Order of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Order of the Ministry of Justice (hereinafter "Ministerial Order Requirements") to hold "general meetings of shareholders without specifying a physical venue (so-calledvirtual-only shareholders' meetings)."
    The Company will make partial changes to its Articles of Incorporation so that the Company may hold a General Meeting of Shareholders only in a virtual format if the Board of Directors decides that it is not appropriate to hold a physical General Meeting of Shareholders due to spread of an infectious disease such as COVID-19, occurrence of a natural disaster, or any other reasons, considering the interests of shareholders as well. The Company has obtained confirmation from the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Minister of Justice that it satisfies the Ministerial Order Requirements concerning these partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation.
  2. Amendments related to the system for providing informational materials for General Meeting of Shareholders in electronic format
    Since the revised provisions provided for in a proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) are to be enforced on September 1, 2022, the Company will make the following partial changes to its Articles of Incorporation in preparation for the introduction of the system for providing informational materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders in electronic format.
    • 1 -
    1. Article 16, Paragraph 1 in "Proposed Amendments" below will stipulate that the Company shall take measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. in electronic format.
    2. Article 16, Paragraph 2 in "Proposed Amendments" below will establish the provision to limit the scope of the items to be stated in the paper-based documents to be delivered to shareholders who requested the delivery of paper-based documents.
    3. Since the provisions for disclosure via the Internet and deemed provision of reference documents etc. for a General Meeting of Shareholders (Article 16 of the current Articles of Incorporation) will no longer be required, they will be deleted.
    4. Accompanying the new establishment and deletion of provisions as described above, supplementary provisions regarding the effective date, etc. will be established.
  2. Date of amendments March 25, 2022
  3. Details of amendments
    The details of the proposed amendments are as follows. The amendments to Article 13 of the Articles of Incorporation shall take effect at the conclusion of the Meeting.
  1. Amendments related to convocation of General Meetings of Shareholders

(Underlined parts are amended.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

Article 13. (Convocation of General

Article 13. (Convocation of General

Meetings of Shareholders)

Meetings of Shareholders and

method thereof)

An Ordinary General Meeting of

An Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders shall be convened in March

Shareholders shall be convened in March

of each year.

of each year.

An Extraordinary General Meeting of

An Extraordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders shall be convened whenever

Shareholders shall be convened whenever

necessary.

necessary.

The Company may hold a General

Meeting of Shareholders without

specifying a physical venue if the Board of

Directors decides that it is not appropriate

to hold a General Meeting of Shareholders

with specifying a physical venue due to

spread of an infectious disease,

occurrence of a natural disaster, or any

other reasons, considering the interests of

shareholders as well.

- 2 -

  1. Amendments related to the system for providing informational materials for General Meeting of

Shareholders in electronic format

(Underlined parts are amended.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

Article 16. (Disclosure via the Internet and

deemed provision of reference

documents etc. for a General

Meeting of Shareholders)

When convening a General Meeting of

Shareholders, it may be deemed that the

Company has provided shareholders with

the information with respect to matters

which shall be stated or presented in

reference documents for the General

Meeting of Shareholders, business

reports, and non-consolidated and

consolidated financial statements by

disclosing said information via the Internet

pursuant to the provisions of the

applicable ordinance of the Ministry of

Justice.

Article 16. (Measures for providing

information in electronic format,

etc.)

In convening a General Meeting of

Shareholders, the Company shall take

measures for providing information that

constitutes the content of reference

documents for the General Meeting of

Shareholders, etc. in electronic format.

Among items for which the measures for

providing information in electronic format

will be taken, the Company may exclude

all or some of those items set forth in the

Order of the Ministry of Justice from

statements in the paper-based documents

to be delivered to shareholders who

requested the delivery of paper-based

documents by the record date of voting

rights.

- 3 -

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

(Supplementary Provisions)

Amendments to Article 16 of the Articles of

Incorporation shall be effective from

September 1, 2022, which is the date of

enforcement of the revised provisions

provided for in the proviso to Article 1 of

the Supplementary Provisions of the Act

Partially Amending the Companies Act

(Act No. 70 of 2019) (hereinafter referred

to as the "Date of Enforcement").

Notwithstanding the provision of the

preceding paragraph, Article 16 of the

Articles of Incorporation (Disclosure via

the Internet and deemed provision of

reference documents etc. for a General

Meeting of Shareholders) shall remain

effective regarding any General Meeting of

Shareholders held on a date within six

months from the Date of Enforcement.

These Supplementary Provisions shall be

deleted on the date when six months have

elapsed from the Date of Enforcement or

three months have elapsed from the date

of the General Meeting of Shareholders in

the preceding paragraph, whichever is

later.

End

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.
02:21aKYOWA KIRIN : Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
02/11MEI Pharma Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results and Operational Highlights
AQ
02/07Kyowa Kirin's Attributable Profit Climbs 11% in 2021
MT
02/07KYOWA KIRIN : Consolidated Financial Summary Fiscal 2021
PU
02/07KYOWA KIRIN : Notice Regarding Recording of Extraordinary Income in Non-consolidated Finac..
PU
02/07KYOWA KIRIN : Appendix to the Consolidated Financial Summary Fiscal 2021
PU
02/07KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD. : Annual results
CO
01/12Kyowa Kirin Announces Introduction of Renewable Energy 'Aqua Premium' for its Fuji Rese..
AQ
01/10TRANSCRIPT : Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. Presents at JPMorgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference,..
CI
01/05Cumberland pharmaceuticals acquires sancuso from kyowa kirin north america
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 351 B 3 053 M 3 053 M
Net income 2021 49 081 M 427 M 427 M
Net cash 2021 294 B 2 563 M 2 563 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 1 639 B 14 273 M 14 273 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 5 423
Free-Float -
Chart KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3 050,00 JPY
Average target price 4 035,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masashi Miyamoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Motohiko Kawaguchi Executive Officer, Manager-Accounting & Finance
Nobuo Hanai Chairman
Mitsuo Satoh Executive Officer, GM-Research & Development
Kentaro Uryu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-2.71%14 273
MERCK KGAA-23.66%87 360
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD-18.79%34 171
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-18.52%5 162
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-23.42%4 004
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG-22.70%3 263