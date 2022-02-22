Kyowa Kirin : Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
02/22/2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
Masashi Miyamoto, President and CEO
(Code No. 4151, First Section of TSE)
Satoko Yoshida, Director,
Corporate Communications Department
Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Tokyo, February 22, 2022 - Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and
CEO: Masashi Miyamoto; hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that, at a meeting held today, the Board of Directors resolved to submit a proposal at the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter, the "Meeting"), to be held in March 2022, to partially amend its Articles of Incorporation.
These amendments are conditional upon approval and adoption at the Meeting.
1. Reasons for amendments
Amendments related to convocation of General Meetings of Shareholders
The enforcement of the "Act for Partially Amending the Industrial Competitiveness Enhancement Act and Other Related Acts" (Act No. 70 of 2021) and the "Ministerial Order Concerning General Meetings of Shareholders without Specifying a Physical Venue under the Industrial Competitiveness Enhancement Act" (Order of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry No. 1 of 2021) on June 16, 2021 has allowed listed companies obtaining confirmation from the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Minister of Justice that such companies satisfy the requirements specified in the Order of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Order of the Ministry of Justice (hereinafter "Ministerial Order Requirements") to hold "general meetings of shareholders without specifying a physical venue (so-calledvirtual-only shareholders' meetings)."
The Company will make partial changes to its Articles of Incorporation so that the Company may hold a General Meeting of Shareholders only in a virtual format if the Board of Directors decides that it is not appropriate to hold a physical General Meeting of Shareholders due to spread of an infectious disease such as COVID-19, occurrence of a natural disaster, or any other reasons, considering the interests of shareholders as well. The Company has obtained confirmation from the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Minister of Justice that it satisfies the Ministerial Order Requirements concerning these partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation.
Amendments related to the system for providing informational materials for General Meeting of Shareholders in electronic format
Since the revised provisions provided for in a proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) are to be enforced on September 1, 2022, the Company will make the following partial changes to its Articles of Incorporation in preparation for the introduction of the system for providing informational materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders in electronic format.
Article 16, Paragraph 1 in "Proposed Amendments" below will stipulate that the Company shall take measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. in electronic format.
Article 16, Paragraph 2 in "Proposed Amendments" below will establish the provision to limit the scope of the items to be stated in the paper-based documents to be delivered to shareholders who requested the delivery of paper-based documents.
Since the provisions for disclosure via the Internet and deemed provision of reference documents etc. for a General Meeting of Shareholders (Article 16 of the current Articles of Incorporation) will no longer be required, they will be deleted.
Accompanying the new establishment and deletion of provisions as described above, supplementary provisions regarding the effective date, etc. will be established.
Details of amendments
The details of the proposed amendments are as follows. The amendments to Article 13 of the Articles of Incorporation shall take effect at the conclusion of the Meeting.
Amendments related to convocation of General Meetings of Shareholders
(Underlined parts are amended.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
Article 13. (Convocation of General
Article 13. (Convocation of General
Meetings of Shareholders)
Meetings of Shareholders and
method thereof)
An Ordinary General Meeting of
An Ordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders shall be convened in March
Shareholders shall be convened in March
of each year.
of each year.
An Extraordinary General Meeting of
An Extraordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders shall be convened whenever
Shareholders shall be convened whenever
necessary.
necessary.
The Company may hold a General
Meeting of Shareholders without
specifying a physical venue if the Board of
Directors decides that it is not appropriate
to hold a General Meeting of Shareholders
with specifying a physical venue due to
spread of an infectious disease,
occurrence of a natural disaster, or any
other reasons, considering the interests of
shareholders as well.
Amendments related to the system for providing informational materials for General Meeting of
