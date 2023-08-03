Results Presentation Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter

Agenda

Financial Review

Commercial Update

R&D Update

News Flow in 2023

President and Chief Executive Officer

Q&A

President and Chief Executive Officer

Masashi Miyamoto, Ph.D.

Masashi Miyamoto, Ph.D.

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Finance Motohiko Kawaguchi Executive Officer, Head of R&D Yoshifumi Torii, Ph.D.

Executive Officer, Head of Global Product Strategy Tomohiro Sudo

This document contains certain forward-looking statements relating to such items as the company's

(including its domestic and overseas subsidiaries) forecasts, targets and plans. These forward-looking statements are based upon information available to the company at the present time and upon reasonable assumptions made by the company in making its forecasts, but the actual results in practice may differ substantially due to uncertain factors.

These uncertain factors include, but are not limited to, potential risks of the business activities in the pharmaceutical industry in Japan and overseas, intellectual property risks, risk of side effects, regulatory risks, product defect risks, risks of changes to the prices for raw materials, risks of changes to market prices, as well as risks of changes to foreign exchange rates and financial markets.

This document is used only for the purpose of providing the information to investors. Though it may contain the information concerning pharmaceutical products (including products under development), it is not for the purpose of promotion, advertising, or medical advice.

Financial Review

Summary of Q2 Results

( Billion Yen / Rounded )

2022Q2

2023Q2

Changes

2023

Progresses

Results

Results

Revised Plans

Revenue

185.3

199.2

+13.9 (+8%)

426.0

47%

[Overseas Ratio]

[59%]

[63%]

[64%]

Gross Profit

141.9

152.2

+10.3 (+7%)

326.0

47%

[Gross Profit Margin]

[77%]

[76%]

[77%]

SG&A

76.4

82.4

+6.0 (+8%)

162.0

51%

[SG&A Ratio]

[41%]

[41%]

[38%]

R&D

27.9

33.7

+5.7 (+21%)

79.0

43%

[R&D Ratio]

[15%]

[17%]

[19%]

Gain/Loss on

2.4

1.4

-1.0 (-41%)

3.0

46%

Equity Method

Core Operating Profit

39.9

37.5

-2.4(-6%)

88.0

43%

[Core OP Margin]

[22%]

[19%]

[21%]

Profit

35.0

21.6

-13.4(-38%)

76.0→70.0

31%

