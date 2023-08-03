This document contains certain forward-looking statements relating to such items as the company's
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical and biochemical products. Net sales break down by source of revenue as follows:
- sales of pharmaceutical products (92.6%): prescription products for anemia, cancers, immune and nephrology diseases treatment;
- sales of licenses (7.4%).
At the end of 2021, the group had 3 production sites located in Japan (2) and China.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (60.9%), Asia (9%), Americas (16.3%) and Europe (13.8%).