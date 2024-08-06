Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. Q2 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2024 August 2, 2024

Miyamoto: Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us. I would like to give an explanation.

First, here are the YoY comparisons. Revenue was JPY233 billion, an increase of JPY33.8 billion, or 17%. Operating profit was JPY44.1 billion, an increase of JPY6.7 billion, or 18%. Interim profit was JPY37.8 billion, an increase of JPY16.1 billion, or 75%. Revenue increased by 17% due to favorable sales of key products, as well as the impact of foreign exchange rates. Core operating profit was affected by a significant increase in R&D expenses due to progress in the development of KHK4083 and the new consolidation of Orchard. However, the increase in revenue absorbed this increase in R&D expenses, resulting in an 18% increase in core operating profit. As for interim profit, the decrease in impairment losses resulted in a 75% increase. Full-year forecast. Reflecting the recent level of foreign exchange rates and other factors, we have revised our forecasts for revenue, core operating profit, and profit by JPY19 billion, JPY7 billion, and JPY5 billion upward, respectively, from the forecasts made at the beginning of the year. As shown at the top of the page, the revised forecast assumes exchange rates of JPY151 to USD1, JPY191 to GBP1, and JPY163 to EUR1 on a full-year basis. Excluding some SG&A expenses and the gain and loss on equity method, the revised forecast basically reflects the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, with revenue revised to JPY492 billion and SG&A and R&D expenses revised to JPY168 billion and JPY105 billion, respectively. These are our planning lines. The revised forecast incorporates the impact of a decrease of approximately JPY3 billion in SG&A expenses resulting from the reorganization of the APAC business announced yesterday. The revised forecast revises the gain and loss on equity method downward by JPY2 billion. The lower-than- expected share of biosimilars in the US Adalimumab market has led us to anticipate that FKB's results will be lower than initially planned for the beginning of the year. Consequently, we have achieved 48% progress in terms of core operating profit. In terms of interim profit, the progress rate is slightly higher, primarily due to the sale of fixed assets recorded in Q1. 3

Here is a YoY analysis of sales revenue by region. In Japan, Phozevel, Duvroq, and Crysvita continue to grow steadily. The new Phozevel product, in particular, has performed well since its launch in February. On the other hand, sales in the Japan region declined 8% due to the entry of biosimilars and the impact of NHI price-cut on G-Lasta sales. In North America, sales were up 32%, thanks to solid growth in Crysvita and Poteligeo, as well as the impact of the yen's depreciation. EMEA was impacted by lower revenue due to the transition from product sales of 13 brands, including Abstral, to sales royalties and license royalties beginning last August, following the establishment of a joint venture with Grǔnenthal in the established medicine business. However, the growth of Crysvita and Poteligeo, two global strategic products, and the impact of foreign exchange rates resulted in a 20% increase in revenue. APAC saw a 24% increase in sales, led by growth in Crysvita and Taiwan's Nesp. Other sales increased 47% due to higher royalties from Fasenra and up-front profit from Boehringer Ingelheim in Q1, as well as revenue from sales of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy from the newly consolidated Orchard. 4

Here is the situation by product in Japan. Although the revised plan is stated, there is no change from the original plan for Japan because there is no effect of exchange rate fluctuations. Crysvita is growing steadily, with an 11% increase over the previous year. Sales of Nesp-AG have declined due to the NHI price-cut and the impact of competing products but are performing well against the plan. Duvroq grew steadily, with a 34% increase over the previous year, and maintained the number one market share in its class. Phozevel was launched on February 20 and is steadily penetrating the market. G-Lasta sales decreased by JPY4.5 billion YoY, or 30%, due to the impact of a follow-on biotech product launched last November and the NHI price-cut in April, which included the return of an additional subsidy for the creation of new drugs. 5

This is the status of major overseas products. Crysvita continues to grow steadily in each region, with revenue up JPY23.6 billion, or 38%, from the previous year. Poteligeo also reported a 45% YoY increase in sales, particularly in North America. The penetration into various markets also resulted in a sales increase in EMEA. Orchard's Libmeldy / Lenmeldy, recorded JPY1.4 billion in Libmeldy sales revenue in Europe due to Orchard's new consolidation from January 24. As you know, we also received approval in the US in March as Lenmeldy, but we have not yet recorded sales revenue in the US as of Q2. Technology revenue increased JPY5.5 billion, or 31%, from the previous year due to an increase in royalties of Fasenra and the recognition of an up-front licensing payment for a new compound licensed out to Boehringer Ingelheim in January. 6

Gross profit increased by JPY21.3 billion, or 14%, in line with the increase in sales revenue. The gross profit margin declined 2% to 74% due to an increase in the cost of sales resulting from the recording of sales royalties since the start of Crysvita's own sales in North America last April. SG&A expenses were affected by the absence of profit-sharing expenses after Crysvita's own sales in North America. On the other hand, an increase in personnel and other expenses and foreign exchange effects resulted in a slight increase in total SG&A expenses of JPY0.8 billion, or 1%. R&D expenses increased by JPY15.6 billion, or 46%, from the same period last year due to progress in the development of KHK4083 (rocatinlimab), as well as the new consolidation of Orchard Therapeutics. As a percentage of sales revenue, the ratio increased by 4% to 21% from 17% in the previous year. Gain and loss on equity method increased by JPY1.7 billion. This was due to the continued growth of FKB's Hulio in Europe. As a result, core operating profit increased by JPY6.7 billion compared with the same period of the previous year. 7

This is the portion of core operating profit and other items. Finance and other increased by JPY13.8 billion. The increase was mainly due to a decrease in impairment losses and a gain on sales of fixed assets. As you know, there was an impairment of RTA 402 and other assets around this time last year. As a result, interim profit increased significantly by JPY16.1 billion, or 75%, compared with the same period last year. 8