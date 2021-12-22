Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kyudenko Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1959   JP3247050002

KYUDENKO CORPORATION

(1959)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kyudenko : Notice Concerning Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee

12/22/2021 | 01:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 22,2021

Company

Kyudenko Corporation

Representative

Naofumi Sato

Representative Director and President

Securities code

1959

(First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange,

Fukuoka Stock Exchange

Inquiries

Akira Yamasaki

General Manager of Corporate

Strategic Planning Department

Tel+81(0)-92-523-1696

Notice Concerning Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee

We hereby announce that the Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held today to shift from a Company with a Board of Auditors to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee.

. Reasons for transition

We aim to further strengthen the supervisory function of the Board of Directors and further enhance the corporate governance system by shifting to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee, in which audit committee members, who have voting rights at the Board of Directors, audit the legality and appropriateness of business execution by directors.

. Effective date

At the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2022, we plan to obtain approval of the proposal for amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and other matters necessary for the transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee.

. Others

The details of the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation in connection with the transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee and the candidates for the Board of Directors will be announced as soon as they are determined.

End

Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

KYUDENKO Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KYUDENKO CORPORATION
01:23aKYUDENKO : Notice Concerning Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee
PU
11/25KYUDENKO : Notice Concerning Application for Selection of New Market Segment "Prime Market..
PU
09/29KYUDENKO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/30JEPLAN, INC. announced that it has received funding from Kyudenko Corporation
CI
08/04Kyudenko Corporation agreed to acquire an unknown majority stake in Chuorika Kougyo Co...
CI
08/03Central General Development Co., Ltd. announced that it has received ¥688.7176 million ..
CI
06/25Central General Development Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive ¥688.7176 mi..
CI
03/30KYUDENKO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020KYUDENKO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020GF, Kyocera, Kyudenko, and Tokyo Century Announce Opening of Approx. 100MW Solar Power ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 412 B 3 605 M 3 605 M
Net income 2022 26 495 M 232 M 232 M
Net cash 2022 61 969 M 543 M 543 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,35x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 248 B 2 170 M 2 169 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 10 092
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart KYUDENKO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kyudenko Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYUDENKO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3 495,00 JPY
Average target price 4 800,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naofumi Satou President & Representative Director
Katsunori Takada Senior Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Matsuji Nishimura Chairman
Masaaki Jono Director, GM-Technology & Head-Materials
Akiyoshi Watanabe Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYUDENKO CORPORATION4.95%2 170
VINCI5.40%55 198
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED41.88%33 324
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.01%32 830
FERROVIAL, S.A.13.27%21 337
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED11.57%20 735