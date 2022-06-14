Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    9508   JP3246400000

KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED

(9508)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:51 2022-06-14 pm EDT
832.00 JPY   -1.19%
06/14Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co to exit domestic LNG project
RE
05/20Japan needs to make best use of nuclear energy -utilities group head
RE
05/16Chevron completes maintenance at Wheatstone LNG in Australia
RE
Summary 
Summary

Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co to exit domestic LNG project

06/14/2022 | 11:09pm EDT
TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co announced on Wednesday its exit from a joint domestic LNG project, citing uncertainty in the energy markets globally as a reason for its decision.

Tokyo Gas Co, which has a 50% share in the project, said it would continue its involvement in the project despite Kyushu Electric Power's departure.

The project is located in Chiba, a prefecture neighbouring the capital, on land owned by oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan .

The announcement follows Idemitsu Kosan's decision to terminate oil refining operations at a plant in southern Japan, as demand for petroleum falls amid a global shift to greener energy and a shrinking population. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. -3.38% 3570 Delayed Quote.29.89%
KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -1.19% 832 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.36% 121.26 Delayed Quote.56.79%
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD -2.77% 2630 Delayed Quote.32.40%
WTI 0.21% 119.023 Delayed Quote.57.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 736 B 12 878 M 12 878 M
Net income 2022 23 760 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 4,75%
Capitalization 398 B 2 953 M 2 953 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 21 273
Free-Float 93,7%
Managers and Directors
Kazuhiro Ikebe Executive Officer & Head-Corporate Strategy
Michiaki Uriu Chairman
Kazutaka Koga Independent Outside Director
Kazuko Fujita Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sakie Fukushima Tachibana Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED-0.93%2 992
NEXTERA ENERGY-23.44%142 249
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.40%79 631
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.25%73 049
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.17%66 940
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.85%61 985