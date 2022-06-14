Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co to exit domestic LNG project

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co
announced on Wednesday its exit from a joint domestic
LNG project, citing uncertainty in the energy markets globally
as a reason for its decision.
Tokyo Gas Co, which has a 50% share in the project,
said it would continue its involvement in the project despite
Kyushu Electric Power's departure.
The project is located in Chiba, a prefecture neighbouring
the capital, on land owned by oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan
.
The announcement follows Idemitsu Kosan's decision to
terminate oil refining operations at a plant in southern Japan,
as demand for petroleum falls amid a global shift to greener
energy and a shrinking population.
