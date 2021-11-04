FY22.3 Semi-Annual Investors Meeting

※Note: EBITDA = operating income + depreciation expense (excluding depreciation of leased assets held for subleasing purposes). The same applies hereafter

Operating revenue

Despite the continued influence of the COVID-19 infection and the change of JR Kyushu Drug Eleven to an equity-method affiliate [¥(12.4) billion], operating revenue increased due to condominium sales and a moderate recovery in demand in each business.

Operating income

Due to higher operating revenue and continued cost reduction efforts, operating results

improved by ¥16.4 billion year on year.

Nonetheless, due to the continued influence of the COVID-19 infection, we recorded an operating loss.