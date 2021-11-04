FY22.3 Semi-Annual Investors Meeting

Financial Results for the First Six-Months of FY22.3
Full-YearPerformance Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts for FY22.3
Understanding of the Current Business Environment and Strategic Direction
APPENDIX
Highlights
Financial results for the first six months of FY22.3
Full-year
performance forecasts and dividend forecasts for FY22.3
The COVID-19 infection had an influence, but consolidated operating revenues, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of the parent all increased due to a gradual recovery in demand, etc.
Accompanying the re-spread of the COVID-19 infection, mobility demand declined, leading to sluggish revenues from railway transportation, etc., and the recovery in demand has been later than initially expected. As a result, we are anticipating lower revenues in the second half, and we have implemented downward revisions, centered on the railway, hotel, and retail and restaurant businesses.
Despite cost reductions, centered on the railway business, we revised the full-year consolidated performance forecast to call for an operating loss.
We have not revised the dividend forecast. We are planning an annual dividend of ¥93 per share (year-end dividend only).
Understanding of
the current
business
environment and strategic direction
Railway usage is currently increasing, but in the short term we do not expect a recovery to the level before COVID-19.
We are working to strengthen our business portfolio, implement structural reforms in existing businesses, and further advance city-building around our bases.
Financial Results for the First Six-Months of FY22.3
Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021
（bil）
6 months ended
6 months ended
YoY
September 30,2020
September 30,2021
Operating revenue
124.5
141.6
17.0
113.7%
Operating income
(20.5)
(4.0)
16.4
-
Ordinary income
(19.5)
(1.0)
18.4
-
Extraordinary gains and
2.9
(0.9)
(3.8)
-
losses
Net income attributable to
(10.2)
(2.0)
8.2
-
owners of the parent
EBITDA※
(7.3)
8.8
16.1
-
※Note: EBITDA = operating income + depreciation expense (excluding depreciation of leased assets held for subleasing purposes). The same applies hereafter
Operating revenue
Despite the continued influence of the COVID-19 infection and the change of JR Kyushu Drug Eleven to an equity-method affiliate [¥(12.4) billion], operating revenue increased due to condominium sales and a moderate recovery in demand in each business.
Operating income
Due to higher operating revenue and continued cost reduction efforts, operating results
improved by ¥16.4 billion year on year.
Nonetheless, due to the continued influence of the COVID-19 infection, we recorded an operating loss.
Change in operating revenue by segment
（¥bil）
+16.4
150
+0.8
141.6
+7.6
+2.5
(9.7)
(0.5)
125
124.5
100
Operating revenue 3).(FY21
Transportation
Construction
EstateReal Hotelsand
andRetail Restaurant
Other
Adjustment
Operating revenue 3).(FY22
Change in operating income by segment
（¥bil）
0
+5.2
+0.8
+0.8
+9.1
+0.1
(4.0)
(10)
(20)
(20.5)
(30)
Operating income 3).(FY21
Transportation
Construction
Estate Real Hotels and
and Retail Restaurant
Other
Operating income 3).(FY22
