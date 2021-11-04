Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Kyushu Railway Company
  News
  Summary
    9142   JP3247010006

KYUSHU RAILWAY COMPANY

(9142)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FY22.3 Semi-Annual Investors Meeting

11/04/2021 | 12:42am EDT
FY22.3

Semi-Annual Investors Meeting

November 4, 2021

Contents

  • Financial Results for the First Six-Months of FY22.3
  • Full-YearPerformance Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts for FY22.3
  • Understanding of the Current Business Environment and Strategic Direction
    APPENDIX

4

8

19

34

2

Highlights

Financial results for the first six months of FY22.3

Full-year

performance forecasts and dividend forecasts for FY22.3

  • The COVID-19 infection had an influence, but consolidated operating revenues, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of the parent all increased due to a gradual recovery in demand, etc.
  • Accompanying the re-spread of the COVID-19 infection, mobility demand declined, leading to sluggish revenues from railway transportation, etc., and the recovery in demand has been later than initially expected. As a result, we are anticipating lower revenues in the second half, and we have implemented downward revisions, centered on the railway, hotel, and retail and restaurant businesses.
  • Despite cost reductions, centered on the railway business, we revised the full-year consolidated performance forecast to call for an operating loss.
  • We have not revised the dividend forecast. We are planning an annual dividend of ¥93 per share (year-end dividend only).

Understanding of

the current

business

environment and strategic direction

  • Railway usage is currently increasing, but in the short term we do not expect a recovery to the level before COVID-19.
  • We are working to strengthen our business portfolio, implement structural reforms in existing businesses, and further advance city-building around our bases.

3

  • Financial Results for the First Six-Months of FY22.3

4

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021

bil

6 months ended

6 months ended

YoY

September 30,2020

September 30,2021

Operating revenue

124.5

141.6

17.0

113.7%

Operating income

(20.5)

(4.0)

16.4

-

Ordinary income

(19.5)

(1.0)

18.4

-

Extraordinary gains and

2.9

(0.9)

(3.8)

-

losses

Net income attributable to

(10.2)

(2.0)

8.2

-

owners of the parent

EBITDA

(7.3)

8.8

16.1

-

Note: EBITDA = operating income + depreciation expense (excluding depreciation of leased assets held for subleasing purposes). The same applies hereafter

Operating revenue

Despite the continued influence of the COVID-19 infection and the change of JR Kyushu Drug Eleven to an equity-method affiliate [¥(12.4) billion], operating revenue increased due to condominium sales and a moderate recovery in demand in each business.

Operating income

Due to higher operating revenue and continued cost reduction efforts, operating results

improved by ¥16.4 billion year on year.

Nonetheless, due to the continued influence of the COVID-19 infection, we recorded an operating loss.

Change in operating revenue by segment

¥bil

+16.4

150

+0.8

141.6

+7.6

+2.5

(9.7)

(0.5)

125

124.5

100

Operating revenue 3).(FY21

Transportation

Construction

EstateReal Hotelsand

andRetail Restaurant

Other

Adjustment

Operating revenue 3).(FY22

Change in operating income by segment

¥bil

0

+5.2

+0.8

+0.8

+9.1

+0.1

(4.0)

(10)

(20)

(20.5)

(30)

Operating income 3).(FY21

Transportation

Construction

Estate Real Hotels and

and Retail Restaurant

Other

Operating income 3).(FY22

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kyushu Railway Company published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 04:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 340 B 2 975 M 2 975 M
Net income 2022 8 301 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Net Debt 2022 310 B 2 713 M 2 713 M
P/E ratio 2022 54,2x
Yield 2022 3,57%
Capitalization 410 B 3 592 M 3 585 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 15 661
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart KYUSHU RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kyushu Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYUSHU RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 607,00 JPY
Average target price 2 666,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiko Aoyagi President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshihiro Mori CFO, Director, Head-IT Promotions & Finance
Koji Karaike Chairman
Masayoshi Nuki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Izumi Kuwano Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYUSHU RAILWAY COMPANY17.17%3 596
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-2.19%33 900
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY17.55%29 625
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY5.98%24 165
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%16 572
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY0.06%11 565