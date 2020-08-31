MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Kyushu Railway Company 9142 JP3247010006 KYUSHU RAILWAY COMPANY (9142) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/31 2338 JPY +1.92% 11:35a KYUSHU RAILWAY : Integrated Report 2020 PU 08/18 KYUSHU RAILWAY COMPANY : Continuation of the downward trend 08/04 KYUSHU RAILWAY : FY21.3 Financial Results Overview, First Quarter PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Kyushu Railway : Integrated Report 2020 0 08/31/2020 | 11:35am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields JR Kyushu Group Integrated Report 2020 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Contents The Story of Our The Foundation of Our Results of Value Value Creation Value Creation Creation Initiatives 2 Introduction 25 Materiality 58 Transportation Group 4 Digest 26 Corporate Governance 60 Real Estate and Hotels Group 5 Financial and Non-Financial Highlights 38 Safety 62 Construction Group 7 History of Value Creation Initiatives 42 Service 63 Retail and Restaurant Group 9 Value Creation Process 46 Development of Human Resources 64 Financial Information 10 Message from the President 51 Local Community Invigoration 70 Overview 15 Message from the CFO 53 Dialog with Stakeholders 71 Investor Information 19 Progress on Our Medium- 54 Environmental Initiatives Term Business Plan 21 Feature Editorial Policy Forward-looking Statements This report was developed for the purpose of imparting a deeper understanding of the JR Kyushu Group's operations (Kyushu Railway Company (JR Kyushu) and related companies) to our stakeholders. The report was prepared with reference to the International Integrated Reporting Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)* and the Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The editors' aim is to communicate financial and non-financial information, such as management policies, business strategies, and ESG information, to readers in a concise manner. More detailed information is available on the corporate website for those who are interested. A private-sector organization established in 2010 by entities such as private- sector companies, investors, accountants' organizations, and government institutions with the aim of developing an international corporate reporting framework. This report contains forward-looking statements, including future outlooks and objectives of the JR Kyushu Group. These statements are judgments made by JR Kyushu based on information, projections, and assumptions available at the time of the document's creation. Please be advised that actual operating results could greatly differ from the statements in this document due to the effects of the economic situation both inside and outside Kyushu and Japan as a whole, real estate market conditions, the progress of our projects, changes in laws and regulations, and a wide range of other risk factors. The purpose of this document is not to solicit the purchase of JR Kyushu's stocks or other financial instruments in Japan. In addition, this report does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States. Based on the American Securities Act of 1933, offering or selling securities in the United States is not permitted, with the exception of cases where a company is registering securities or is exempt from registration. In cases where securities are being publicly issued in the United States, an English prospectus created on the basis of the Securities Act of 1933 will be used. The prospectus states that said securities may be acquired from an issuing company or seller and contains detailed information and financial statements on issuing companies and their management. Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 1 JR Kyushu was established following the breakup and privatization of Japanese National Railways in 1987. Since then, we have not only worked steadily to build a robust railway business, but have also leveraged the power of the JR Kyushu Group for active city-building and community development in the form of community What we aim to be enhancement and invigoration. Along the way, we have established three pillars that form our code of conduct, concepts that each and every employee of the JR Kyushu Group can keep in mind and use as a touchstone in everything that they do. These are Integrity, Growth and Evolution, and Local Community Invigoration. With a focus on these three pillars and a view to the future, we strive to achieve our vision of what the JR Kyushu Group aims to be: A corporate group that invigorates Kyushu, Japan, and Greater Asia with safety and service as its foundation. Integrity The three pillars forming the JR Kyushu Group's code of conduct Growth Local and Community Evolution Invigoration corporate group that invigorates

Kyushu, Japan, and Greater Asia with safety and service as its foundation Long-Term Vision for 2030 To contribute to the sustainable development of Kyushu through city-building/community development initiatives that leverage the distinctive characteristics of local communities, centering on safe and reliable mobility services Medium-Term Business Plan 2019-2021 Annual business policies Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 2 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Developing Our Businesses, Centered on the Railway Business based in Kyushu The JR Kyushu Group's first and central business is our railway network throughout Kyushu. Over the years, our business has expanded into areas such as condominiums, construction, shipping, hotels, and station buildings. These areas complement our railway business, allowing us to achieve a synergy between our various areas of business. We are dedicated to contributing to the sustainable development of Kyushu through city-building and community development initiatives that leverage the distinctive characteristics of local communities, centering on safe and reliable mobility services. Kokura Hakata Saga Prefecture Fukuoka Prefecture Oita Prefecture Oita Saga Nagasaki Prefecture Nagasaki Kumamoto Kumamoto Prefecture Miyazaki Prefecture Expected increase in population of Fukuoka City Index (2015 = 100) 110 108.4 Fukuoka City 105 104.9 23 wards of Tokyo 100 98.8 Total for ordinance- designated cities 95 2015 2020 2025 2030 Source: Regional Population Projections for Japan (estimated in 2018 by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research) Faster population decline in Kyushu than in the nationwide population Index (2015 = 100) 100 Nationwide Kyushu 95 93.7 92.2 90 2015 2020 2025 2030 Source: Regional Population Projections for Japan (estimated in 2018 by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research) Miyazaki Kagoshima-Chuo Kagoshima Prefecture Conventional lines Shinkansen line Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 3 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- Digest Financial Highlights Digest History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Our segments have been reclassified from the fiscal year ended March 2020 to enable a more streamlined view of sales and profits and steady segment management. As a result, our segments have been reclassified from Transportation, Construction, Real Estate, Retail and Restaurants, and Other to Transportation, Real Estate and Hotels, Construction, Retail and Restaurants, and Other. Operating Revenue Business Overview by Segment Operating Revenue EBITDA/Operating Income (to outside customers) Transportation Group Our Transportation business comprises businesses such (billions of yen) (billions of yen) ■ EBITDA Operating Income 200 40 as our railway business, bus business, and passenger ship 180.9 176.4 183.7 185.0 181.8 173.7 34.3 34.4 34.3 27.0 28.5 29.5 business. We operate a total of 22 lines (1 Shinkansen line, 8 150 20 25.7 29.2 27.4 27.4 main lines, and 13 regional lines), covering 2,273km across 38.4% 100 19.8 all seven prefectures of Kyushu. Our bus business consists 50 0 of local bus, express bus and charter bus services, while our passenger ship business covers routes such as Fukuoka and 0 -20 -10.5 Tsushima to Busan. '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '19/3 '20/3 '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '19/3 '20/3 Former Segments New Segments Former Segments New Segments Real Estate and Hotels Group Our Real Estate and Hotels Group operates a real estate (billions of yen) (billions of yen) ■ EBITDA Operating Income 100 40 lease business (commercial facilities, offices, rental 90.0 90.7 35.6 80 31.1 32.0 33.1 30.5 apartments, etc.), a real estate sale business (condominiums), 69.4 72.6 30 28.4 62.0 67.4 parking lot business, retirement complexes, hotels, and 60 20.0% 20 25.4 tourist complexes. Affiliated companies manage the station 40 20.4 22.6 23.2 23.7 19.1 and office buildings we own, primarily in major cities in 20 10 Kyushu, as part of our property rental business. 0 0 '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '19/3 '20/3 '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '19/3 '20/3 Former Segments New Segments Former Segments New Segments Construction Group Our Construction Group comprises businesses such as our construction business, (billions of yen) 99.3 (billions of yen) ■ EBITDA Operating Income 100 93.8 8 7.6 rolling stock and machinery construction, and electrical business. In our construction 88.4 88.0 91.7 7.0 7.5 7.2 80 79.3 6.8 6.7 business, we use our specialist railway technology to carry out work related to 6 6.5 6.5 railways, primarily civil engineering, track work, construction, and maintenance. Our 60 6.1 5.9 6.2 6.2 8.7% 4 civil engineering and construction work includes projects for the public and private 40 sectors. Our rolling stock and machinery construction business designs, produces, 20 2 installs, and performs maintenance for rolling stock and machinery. Our electrical 0 business constructs and maintains electrical, HVAC and firefighting equipment for 0 public and private facilities, primarily electrical facilities for railways. We also provide '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '19/3 '20/3 '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '19/3 '20/3 construction, sales, and construction consultancy services for housing. Former Segments New Segments Former Segments New Segments Retail and Restaurant Group Our Retail and Restaurant Group operates in the retail, (billions of yen) (billions of yen) ■ EBITDA Operating Income 120 6 restaurant, and agriculture industries. Our retail business 103.1 104.0 104.0 104.6 5.3 100 96.2 100.4 4.9 5.1 5.0 5.0 includes chains such as Meihingura specialist souvenir shops, 4.4 80 4 Drug Eleven drugstores, and FamilyMart convenience stores. 24.1% 60 Our restaurant business includes the Umaya tavern, fast food 3.4 3.4 3.6 3.4 3.4 40 2 2.8 stores, the Train d'Or bakery, and the restaurant Manbou. 20 Our agriculture business produces and sells produce. 0 0 '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '19/3 '20/3 '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '19/3 '20/3 Former Segments New Segments Former Segments New Segments Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 4 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Non-Financial Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Highlights Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders FinancialHighlights Operating Income Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent Total Assets/Equity Ratio (billions of yen) (billions of yen) Total assets (billions of yen) Equity ratio (%) 80 60 1,000 60 63.9 63.8 58.7 49.4 40 20 20.8 0 44.7 40 20 0 -433.0 50.4 49.2 31.4 800 749.3 801.4 828.5 646.6 676.6 600 400 46.4 50.7 50.3 51.8 49.9 200 0 '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '20/3 '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '20/3 *On March 31, 2016, our Management Stabilization Fund was terminated. Consequently, an impairment loss of ¥521.5 billion was recorded on railway- related fixed assets and other assets for the year ended on the same date. '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '20/3 Capital Investment Amounts Capital Investment Amounts/Depreciation Costs (Non-Consolidated) Dividends per Share/Consolidated Dividend Payout Ratio (billions of yen) 100 95.2 80 90.5 80 60 72.1 69.4 68.7 60 40 40 20 20 0 0 Capital investments (billions of yen) Depreciation costs (billions of yen) 72.0 75.4 59.3 60.0 47.2 29.3 7.0 9.6 11.8 15.4 Dividend amount (yen） Consolidated Dividend Payout Ratio (%) 100 93.0 93.0 80 83.0 46.9 60 30.2 40 38.5 26.3 20 13.8 0 '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '20/3 '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '20/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '20/3 *In FY '20/3, shares in JR Kyushu (total of 2,698,400 shares with a total value of ¥9.9 billion) were acquired and canceled. Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 5 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Non-Financial Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Highlights Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Non-Financial Information GHG Emissions Employee Retention Rate Ratio of Outside Directors (thousands of tons of CO2) 400398 336 300 Scope1 Scope2 Total 364 331 311 282 253 (%) Male Female 100 99.2 98.9 95 91.3 91.9 99.0 98.8 93.2 93.7 (%) 60 46.2 40 53.3 53.3 200 100 62 53 0 209 48 44 90 85 80 20 15.8 15.8 0 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '20/3 *Scope: Kyushu Railway Company alone '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '20/3 *Scope: Kyushu Railway Company alone '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '20/3 *Scope: Kyushu Railway Company alone Unit Energy Consumption Ratio of Female Managers (%) Ratio of Female Directors (%) 0.0006500 0.0006389 0.0006400 0.0006300 0.0006200 0.0006249 0.0006340 0.0006283 0.0006222 8 6 5.4 5.3 4 6.6 6.2 20 15 15.4 10 10.5 10.5 13.3 0.0006100 0.0006151 0.0006000 2 5 6.7 '12/3 '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '20/3 *Scope: Kyushu Railway Company alone *Unit energy consumption = energy consumption (electricity, fuel, etc.)/Car- kilometers 0 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '20/3 *Scope: Kyushu Railway Company alone 0 '16/3 '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '20/3 *Scope: Kyushu Railway Company alone Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 6 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Historyof Value Yufuin no Mori Sonic Express Creation Initiatives This limited express service Our first tilting began as a high-decker train. The train runs train offering an expansive between Hakata view from the windows. The and Oita, reaching service catapulted Yufuin Hot a maximum speed Springs into the public eye. of 130km/h. Results of Value Creation Initiatives Information on Segments Overview Financial Information Investor Information Amu Plaza Nagasaki This new station building was opened in 2000, the 400th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Netherlands. It brought lots of new things to Nagasaki, and was notable for its scale. 1987 1999 •Held first JR Kyushu •First revision of timetable 1993 Walking event •Commenced electric service 1988 •Launched Stationmaster's Recommended on Hohi Main Line (between •Began operating Yufuin no Mori express Hot Springs, a new travel product Kumamoto and Higo-Ōzu) (Ekicho Osusume no Yu) 2000 1996 1987 •Opened Miyazaki •Completed the general operations Railway business Airport Line system JACROS 1990 2000 1991 1995 2001 Established Kyushu Railway Company •Commenced electric service •First fare revision •Released new 2-ride and (JR Kyushu) on the Omura Line 4-ride concession tickets (Haiki to Huis Ten Bosch) for limited express trains •Commenced electric services on Sasaguri Line and Chikuho Main Line (Fukuhoku Yutaka Line) 1992 (all of the Sasaguri Line and between Orio and •Established Train d'Or Ltd. 1997 Keisen on the Chikuho •Opened JR Uchino Country Club Main Line) •Opened Shin-Kokura Station building •Opened Hotel Blossom Fukuoka (Amu Plaza) 1990 1998 •International passenger •Opened Station Hotel Kokura ship route established Beetle 2 began sailing from Fukuoka to Busan (2 hours 55 minutes) 1995 2001 •Opened Shato Hanten, •Opened Huis Ten Bosch JR ANA Hotel •Opened Umaya in Akasaka, Tokyo a luxury Chinese restaurant •Established JR Kyushu Retail, Inc. 2000 •Established JR Kyushu Food Service Inc. •Opened Amu Plaza Nagasaki and JR Kyushu Hotel Nagasaki 1989 •Began selling MJR Sasaoka, our first condominium complex •Established JR Kyushu Fast Foods Inc. Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 7 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Opened JR Hakata City and Kyushu Shinkansen These were our two largest projects, and the whole of the JR Kyushu Group worked together to make it a success. These new facilities saw greater exchange across a wider area and attracted vast numbers of customers. Ropponmatsu 421 "Connections and resonation between people" was the concept for this development project, where we worked together with the local community to vitalize the Ropponmatsu area. 2008 •Launched IC card ticketing service SUGOCA 2013 2018 2010 •Began operating the cruise train Seven •Strategic alliance with Stars in Kyushu Alibaba Group in China •Opened Safety Creation Center •Fully opened Kyushu Shinkansen line 2015 2019 •Began operating Ibusuki no Tamatebako limited express service •Began operating JRKYUSHU •Finished renovation of Mojiko SWEET TRAIN Aru Ressha Station 2010 2020 2003 2011 2016 •Opened Kyushu Shinkansen line (between •Began operating Aso Boy! limited express service •Began operating DENCHA wire type Shin-Yatsushiro and Kagoshima-Chuo) •Began operating Let's Take the A-Train limited battery-powered train •Began operating Hayato no Kaze, Kyushu express service •Began operating Kawasemi Yamasemi Odan Tokkyu, and Yufu DX limited 2009 limited express service express services and Nanohana DX and •Listed in the First Section of the Tokyo •Began operating SL Hitoyoshi service Isaburo/Shinpei special rapid services Stock Exchange and in the Fukuoka •Began operating Umisachi-Yamasachi limited express service Stock Exchange Railway Business 2007 •Acquired stock in Drug Eleven Holdings Co., Ltd. 2009 •Began signing up members for JQ CARD, the JR Kyushu Group's credit card 2012 •Opened the hot spring inn Hana Beppu 2014 •Opened JR Kyushu Hotel Blossom Shinjuku 2017 •Opened Ropponmatsu 421 •Acquired all stock in Caterpillar Kyushu Ltd. •Opened Okuhita Onsen UMEHIBIKI 2018 •Entered hotel industry in Thailand Related 2006 •Opened private nursing home SJR Betsuin 2004 •Opened Amu Plaza Kagoshima 2011 •Entered poultry farming industry and established JR Kyushu Tamago Farm, Inc. •Opened Akasaka Umaya (Jing'an Temple) Shanghai 2010 •Established JR Kyushu Farm Co., Ltd., an agricultural production company •Opened JR Hakata City 2016 2019 •Opened the JRJP •Opened THE BLOSSOM HIBIYA Hakata building and THE BLOSSOM HAKATA 2015 Premier •Acquired stocks in the restaurant •Opened JR Oita City and Manbou Corp. JR Kyushu Hotel Blossom Oita Businesses Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 8 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Process ValueCreation Process Building a Kyushu where people want to live, work and visit The Path to Achieving What We Aim To Be We are implementing strategic city-building and community development initiatives to increase populations in the areas around our railway lines. What we aim to be Strengths of the JR Kyushu Group A corporate group that invigorates Kyushu, Japan,and Financial capital Greater Asia with safety and ●Creation of sustainable cash flow service as its foundation ●High financial soundness Operating cash flow Credit rating D&S Trains 60.4 billion yen AA- (R&I) Enjoyable journeys Long-Term Vision Manufactured capital for 2030 ●Railway assets throughout Kyushu (stations and buildings To contribute to the sustainable around stations) Greater regional development of Kyushu through Number of stations with A place to live brand value city-building/community Number of stations Tracks commercial facilities 568 68 2,273km with reliable development initiatives that quality leverage the distinctive Intellectual capital/human capital/social characteristics of local Number of visitors to communities, centering on safe and relationship capital Convenient and station buildings and reliable mobility services ●A corporate culture where safety is prioritized and a high comfortable Transportation 370,000 per day quality of service is achieved services for ●A corporate culture that emphasizes learning and taking on people's daily lives challenges Safe and reliable ●Initiatives to apply employees' ideas and observations to our Memorable business moments ●Support from the community Number of opinion Making people's lives better Number of exchange meetings between Number of discussions employees management and employees with customers 17,450 24 per year 20 per year Railway passengers Natural capital 920,000 per day ●Kyushu's rich nature, cuisine, culture and history Number of World Heritage Sites (Kyushu and Okinawa) Ranking for total volume of hot springs 5 1 (Oita Prefecture*) *Source: Usage of Hot Springs 2018 The JR Kyushu Group's code of conduct: Our business centers on the principles of = ESG management Integrity, Growth and Evolution, and Local Community Invigoration Threats •Declining population •Declining birthrate and aging population Changes •Increasing populations in urban areas •Ongoing increase in inbound Opportunities in social •More frequent and severe natural disasters tourism demand •Improvement of urban functions structures Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 9 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives the President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Messagefrom the President I will think very carefully about the role we can play in invigorating Kyushu, even amidst all the turmoil caused by COVID-19 and natural disasters, and will translate those thoughts into action. The JR Kyushu Group's Corporate DNA President and CEO About 30 years ago, JR Kyushu came into being when JNR Toshihiko Aoyagi was privatized. At the time of privatization, railway operations were around ¥30 billion in the red. We took steps to improve income and expenditure, but were also aware that we could not rely on our railway operations alone. We took up the challenge of various other businesses as well and aimed for growth. We have overcome harsh business environments and worked hard to boost our corporate value. Even though we are being subjected to tremendous environmental change, we will meet that change head on with all our might, fulfill our role in society, and boost our corporate value. Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 10 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives the President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Messagefrom the President Our Business Environment The Situation in the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 The economy was gradually expanding in the fiscal year ended March 2020, with consumer spending becoming more stable in the context of a favorable employment and earnings environment. However, from January 2020 onwards, the global COVID-19 pandemic led to greater uncertainty in both domestic and overseas business trends and increased downward pressure on the economy. Although the JR Kyushu Group Medium-Term Business Plan 2019-2021: Toward the Next Growth Stage was implemented and a certain degree of results were achieved within the group, our railway business and other businesses suffered effects such as reduced demand for transportation and sluggish consumer spending when people stayed home and events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Impact of COVID-19 and Our Response I recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic confronts the JR Kyushu Group with the gravest crisis in our history so far. COVID-19 pandemic confronts the JR Kyushu Group with the gravest crisis in our history so far. Even during the 2008 financial crisis, revenues from railway transportation did not decline by more than 10%, so the 65% year on year decrease in railway transportation revenue in the first quarter of FY2021/3 (April to June) was far worse than was initially anticipated. Ever since JR Kyushu was established, we have developed businesses that have a strong affinity with our railway business and generate synergy. Our station building, hotel and condominium businesses are some examples of this. Those businesses were generating very beneficial cycles, but the COVID-19 pandemic has reversed those spirals.

COVID-19 pandemic has reversed those spirals. Given the current situation, we have made it our top priority to protect employees and customers from infection. All our employees have been issued with masks, and all workplaces have been provided with disinfectant. We have strict measures in place to prevent the spread of infection and ensure that our customers feel safe when using our facilities. These measures include meticulously cleaning and disinfecting facilities such as stations, trains and station buildings, and ventilating our trains. In addition, when the state of emergency was expanded to cover the entire country in April and the government issued a request for people to avoid traveling between prefectures for unnecessary travel or trips to their hometown, for example, I decided to cancel all limited express services on our conventional lines during the Golden Week holiday period (May 2 to 6). It was a very big decision to make, but I reached it by considering our duty to society as a provider of public transportation. I also discussed with management how to protect our employees' jobs, and I made it clear to our employees at an early stage that their jobs were secure. I decided not to reduce our employees' wages even though we carried out short-term employment adjustments in the form of furloughs while there was temporarily less work due to steps such as reduced or canceled train services and shutdowns in our other businesses. We also discussed how to maintain a sustainable relationship with tenants in our station buildings and other premises, given that their sales would be declining dramatically, and not only while people were staying home during the state of emergency. I decided to put support measures in place, including reduced rents and deferred payment dates.

COVID-19 is neutralized, in other words we will be living with COVID-19 for quite some time yet. I feel that the ensuing increase in telecommuting and web conferencing, for example, has expanded options, given people a chance to think about the true nature of work, and may have led them to reconsider their work style. I think that there will inevitably be changes in our everyday lives. However, that does not mean that the world will be completely different after COVID-19. Nevertheless, I do not think that we will return to the pre-COVID situation either. We need to consider the situation before and after the pandemic, and ascertain what needs to be done. We engage in our work with the fervent desire to be a "company that invigorates Kyushu." That desire remains unchanged, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. I think that our role may be even more important at such a time. I have a feeling that now is the time for us to think long and hard about what we can do to revitalize and rebuild Kyushu, and to take action. Timeline of COVID-19 Pandemic January Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare issues a warning about a mysterious outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan WHO declares a Public Health Emergency of International Concern February Appeals for staggered work hours and telecommuting broadcast in stations and on trains Official request announced for the temporary closure of elementary, junior high and high schools nationwide All JR Kyushu hydrofoil ferry (BEETLE) services canceled WHO declares the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic March Kyushu Shinkansen and conventional line limited express train cancellations etc. announced*1 Postponement of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics announced State of emergency declared for Tokyo and six prefectures State of emergency expanded nationwide April Temporary closure of station buildings and other commercial premises announced*2 Cancellation announced of all conventional line limited express services during the GW period (May 2 to 6) May Rent reductions etc. announced for station building tenants State of emergency lifted nationwide Entries related to the JR Kyushu Group *1 Normal services resumed as of June 19

*2 Phased resumption of business from May onwards Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 11 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives the President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Messagefrom the President Building a Sustainable Society Long-Term Vision for 2030 Looking to the future, we can see that the population of Kyushu, our business stronghold, is expected to decrease at a faster pace than the rest of Japan. The region has also been struck by natural disasters, including the 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes and the Northern Kyushu floods of July 2017. The impact of global warming is a factor in this, and I recognize that the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters is an issue that cannot be dodged. We can therefore assume that our business environment will become even more challenging.

Accordingly, in March 2019 we unveiled our Long-Term Vision for 2030, a clarification of what the JR Kyushu Group aims to be. We did so because we strongly felt the need to look at our business from a totally new perspective and take steps aimed at ensuring business sustainability.

Long-Term Vision for 2030, a clarification of what the JR Kyushu Group aims to be. We did so because we strongly felt the need to look at our business from a totally new perspective and take steps aimed at ensuring business sustainability. Establishing sustainable mobility services is an initiative aimed at achieving our long-term vision, and one that I see as a social duty with which we have been entrusted. MaaS and self-driving train initiatives aimed at constructing more convenient public transport networks will surely be necessary for that. We are collaborating with Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. on urban-style MaaS, and are already trialing the services at Shimosone Station on the Nippo Main Line. We are discussing the roll out of services modeled on that trial in the Kyushu area. In December 2019, we launched test runs as part of our development of self-driving trains.

long-term vision, and one that I see as a social duty with which we have been entrusted. MaaS and self-driving train initiatives aimed at constructing more convenient public transport networks will surely be necessary for that. We are collaborating with Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. on urban-style MaaS, and are already trialing the services at Shimosone Station on the Nippo Main Line. We are discussing the roll out of services modeled on that trial in the Kyushu area. In December 2019, we launched test runs as part of our development of self-driving trains. We will continue to work on the challenge of establishing safe and reliable mobility services so that we can achieve our Long-Term Vision for 2030, and also address threats such as population decline and natural disasters. My Thoughts on ESG JR Kyushu was established as a company responsible for social infrastructure and public transportation, and the very continuation of our business could be said to encapsulate ESG initiatives. We have always desired to invigorate Kyushu and transmit Kyushu vitality to the rest of Japan and Asia, and I do not think that desire will ever change. That desire is incorporated in our vision of the JR Kyushu Group as "A corporate group that invigorates Kyushu, Japan, and Greater Asia with safety and service as its foundation." In order to achieve that desire, our employees have always treasured the three pillars of our code of conduct: Integrity, Growth and Evolution, and Local Community Invigoration. Those three touchstones underpin our business. Through city-building and community development that draws upon our various businesses, we will build a Kyushu where people will want to live, work, and visit. Attracting people to areas along railway lines and creating a lively atmosphere there does not only boost convenience but also enriches people's lives, and I am convinced that it will invigorate Kyushu. I intend to continue with such initiatives, and in doing so achieve our vision of what the JR Kyushu Group aims to be. ESG Implementation However, up until now we had never established a system to evaluate and analyze business from the perspective of ESG. Recognizing the need to reevaluate our business from that angle, I have placed ESG at the heart of our medium-term business plan and we are engaged in initiatives.

medium-term business plan and we are engaged in initiatives. To implement ESG management, in April 2019 we established a department responsible for ESG, and in November of the same year I launched the ESG Strategy Committee that I chair. We are now delving more deeply into the subject of points that we must focus on at all times so that the JR Kyushu Group can remain an indispensable part of society.

As a substantial governance (G) initiative, in FY2019 we added two new outside directors with expertise in real estate and IR, and the discussions at the board of directors meetings have become very animated.

I am making improvements this fiscal year as well to give the board of directors a more diverse and effective configuration, for example by appointing an outside director with ESG expertise. As a social (S) initiative, the JR Kyushu Group refers to personnel training as "Development of Human Resources" and we are making efforts to create comfortable environments that are easy and satisfying to work in. I have worked in the JR Kyushu Group for many years, and I know from personal experience that it is an organization with a positive and open atmosphere. I consider the JR Kyushu Group to be a place that is typified by lively communication, where people can express diverse opinions and take up new challenges. I feel that it is a very important task for me to create such an environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 pandemic. With regard to environmental (E) initiatives, I recognize that it is increasingly important to find ways to address the global Details on the JR Kyushu Group's ESG initiatives Environmental Initiatives E ●Introduction of energy-saving train cars P54 Environment ●Acquisition of BELS and ZEB certification for the employee training center Safety Initiatives P38 Service Initiatives P42 S Development of Human Resources P46 Social Initiatives Local Community Invigoration P51 Communication with Stakeholders P53 Corporate Governance Initiatives G ●Board of directors composition and skill sets P26 Governance ●Major actions for reinforcing corporate governance Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 12 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives the President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Messagefrom the President environmental issues that are considered to be the cause of increasingly frequent and severe natural disasters. Our railway business will move forward with cuts in CO2 emissions as we aim to increase our ratio of energy-saving train cars to 83%. We are also moving forward with new initiatives, such as acquiring ZEB (Zero Energy Building) certification for the employee training center that is now under construction. Upcoming Challenges I fully recognize the high risk of contagion during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also recognize that, as a company entrusted with the mission of public transportation, it is imperative that we respond appropriately to public health concerns. I am also aware that new approaches will be needed in response to societal issues such as the enhancement of diverse work styles, the maintenance of employees' health, and communication styles and employee job satisfaction in the face of new lifestyles.

COVID-19 pandemic, and also recognize that, as a company entrusted with the mission of public transportation, it is imperative that we respond appropriately to public health concerns. I am also aware that new approaches will be needed in response to societal issues such as the enhancement of diverse work styles, the maintenance of employees' health, and communication styles and employee job satisfaction in the face of new lifestyles. Nevertheless, there will be no change to our mission of contributing to the local community and supporting people in their daily lives, even after the pandemic is over. I believe that there will instead be an even greater need for ESG and the SDGs. The JR Kyushu Group will consider how the initiatives we have been running as a matter of course relate to ESG, and reevaluate our business operations from an ESG perspective. As social structures undergo changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will also look carefully at what will not change and what needs to be changed, and will build on communication with our stakeholders as we make efforts to boost our corporate value. I intend us to contribute to the achievement of the SDG targets via our ESG initiatives. A Message to Our Stakeholders We provide information related to our business activities in a timely fashion via such media as our website and written reports. We also create opportunities for communication with our stakeholders, and have mechanisms in place so that feedback and requests received from stakeholders are reflected in our business activities. For example, we host events known as "Discussions with Customers" and run the JR Kyushu Customer Consultation Center, and utilize customer feedback and requests to improve the services we provide.

We also receive feedback and requests from shareholders and investors at briefings and individual meetings. As one example of how we reflect such feedback in our actions, in the fiscal year ended March 2020 we reclassified our real estate and hotels business into a single segment, and diligently expanded the extent of our disclosure, such as by releasing financial figures listed separately for our real estate lease business, condominium sales business, and hotels business.

Going forward, we will continue to make efforts to boost our corporate value while placing due importance on communication with our stakeholders. In addition, I will improve communication about the JR Kyushu Group's ESG and SDGs initiatives so that information is conveyed to stakeholders even more clearly. Even though our environment is changing dramatically, we will meet that change head on and with all our might. Going forward, I humbly request your even greater support and understanding for our business. Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 13 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives the President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Messagefrom the President Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, JR Kyushu convenes strategy meetings attended by the president and executive level staff. The deliberations prioritize securing the safety of our customers and employees, and we have also implemented various initiatives aimed at sustainable coexistence with our business partners. Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 in Our Railway Business Feature Initiatives to reassure passengers purchasing tickets Business ●Maintain the transport networks, which are social infrastructure Implement measures to maintain corporate value with the highest priority on securing liquidity at Continuity ● hand Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of railway facilities, station buildings, hotels, and other facilities ● Request that customers be cooperative with regard to hand washing, wearing a mask, cough ● etiquette, not talking except when necessary, and other measures to prevent contagion, and also with regard to staggered work hours and telecommuting Customers No charge for ticket reimbursements due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic ● Extend the period of validity of railway discount coupons for shareholders to ensure that they ● have an opportunity to use them Information about reserved seats ●Staff selling reserved seat tickets at ticketing offices (Midori-no-madoguchi) prioritize leaving vacant seats between passengers ●Display notices near reserved seat ticket vending machines showing how to reserve a seat from the seating map Disinfect ticket vending machines and ticket gates ●Carry out the necessary sanitation work at stations Social distancing ●Signage to remind people to maintain an appropriate distance when queuing at locations such as ticketing offices or information counters Prevent airborne transmission ●Install plastic curtains etc. at ticket gates, ticketing offices, and similar locations Cancellation of all conventional line limited express services during the Golden Week holiday ● period (May 2 to 6) ● Feature Initiatives to reassure customers utilizing stations Business Implement support measures for station building tenants such as reduced rents and partners deferred payment dates ●Utilize staggered work hours and telecommuting as means to ensure the safety of our employees and those who live with them ●Utilize furloughs for short-term employment adjustments made on the assumption that jobs Employees will be retained ●No wage reductions during furloughs ●Establish paid leave for use at times such as temporary closures of elementary schools or the like in order to create a working environment that eases the worries of working parents Local ●Run the Supporting Each Other Until It's Over project (P52) Community Show health care professionals our respect and gratitude by means such as lit-up windows Invigoration ● and blue illuminations Provide disinfectant ●Place alcohol-based disinfectant for customer use at ticket gates in Shinkansen stations, the stations of prefectural capitals, and Kokura Station Leave doors and windows open ●Leave automatic doors and windows open in locations such as waiting rooms Countermeasures in restrooms ●Shut down hand dryers installed in station restrooms ●Where the toilets have lids, display signs requesting people to close the lid before flushing the toilet Public announcements requesting cooperation ●Appeal for cooperation in the form of telecommuting and staggered work hours ●Appeal for cooperation in the form of wearing a mask and observing cough etiquette Feature Initiatives to reassure passengers traveling by train THE BLOSSOM HIBIYA with The Amuran Ferris wheel illuminated in blue lit-up windows Ventilate trains ●Shinkansen trains and limited expresses on conventional lines Use the air conditioning system to replace the air inside the train with fresh air from outside ●Local trains and rapid-transit trains on conventional lines Open and close the doors at stops and keep windows open Disinfect trains Public announcements requesting cooperation ●Appeal for cooperation in the form of telecommuting and staggered work hours ●Appeal for cooperation in the form of wearing a mask, showing consideration when conversing on the train, and observing cough etiquette Take smart doors out of use Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 14 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the President Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives Message from Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Messagefrom the CFO Responding to Upheavals in the Business Environment and Implementing Financial Strategies that Support Our Business Strategies My Role as CFO Until we became a listed company four years ago, in addition to the fact that the Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency owned 100% of our shares, JR Kyushu had a management stabilization fund of ¥387.7 billion and the cash flow created by operating the fund enabled us to run our business operations with a low debt burden. We were also able to utilize that cash as capital investment funds, making it possible to operate our businesses with a priority on business strategies. After we became a listed company, discussions were held within the company about the nature of financial strategies that support business strategies. As a result, with the aim of defining financial strategies that can support our future growth, the role of the CFO was clarified and it was decided to implement business and financial strategies in tandem. Chief Financial Officer Toshihiro Mori Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 15 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the President Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives Message from Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Messagefrom the CFO Our Performance in the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 Our railway business and related businesses performed extremely well up until the third quarter of this fiscal year. Railway transportation revenue, in particular, was moving at its best pace ever. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic from February onwards, we ultimately incurred a decrease in revenue and profits. Our railway business slumped to around 20% year-on-year, and even though it recovered after the state of emergency was lifted in June, it still hovers at around 50%. Railway business characteristically has difficulty generating profits when sales drop since it is a business with high fixed costs. As for our related businesses, the Hakata station building, for example, was in June still only posting sales of around 60% as compared to the previous year. Station buildings also contain retail stores and restaurants, so they and other group companies are facing very challenging situations. The pandemic has reminded us anew of the interconnectedness of the JR Kyushu Group's various businesses. The JR Kyushu Group has two key businesses: our railway and station buildings. There was a favorable cycle where the number of railway passengers increased when The Recent Business Situation Monthly Transitions in Transportation Service Revenue (Year-on-Year) (%) ●March 11 140 The WHO declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic 120 116.8 ●April 16 101.5 99.7 103.4 104.2 99.4 99.3 102.0 101.2 A nationwide state of 100 emergency was declared 86.8 80 ●May 25 87.6 The nationwide state of emergency was lifted 60 52.7 Our results were strong until the third quarter 47.9 40 20 28.2 21.8 0 '19/4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 '20/1 2 3 4 5 6 Transitions in Station Building Tenant Transitions in Hotel Occupancy Rates Sales (Year-on-Year) Reversal of the Favorable Cycle Under Which an Increase in Railway Passengers Drives Our Businesses in Areas Surrounding Stations Fewer railway passengers Fewer people Fewer customers in areas around in station stations buildings Retail and Restaurant Segment Operating Revenues (Year-on-Year) the number of station building customers increased, but that suddenly went into reverse and formed a vicious cycle. I had already thought that we needed to reevaluate our business portfolio in accordance with the changing environment, but this has really brought home how tough things are for businesses without a certain amount of diversity. We are still suffering the effects of the pandemic and I have postponed the announcement of our performance forecast. For the foreseeable future I will be focusing on how to secure cash reserves, and how to weather these adverse conditions. (%) 120 105.9 104.8 100.2 100 88.5 80 60 40 20 41.9 0 '20/3 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q '21/3 1Q (%) 100 80 81.8 79.0 78.6 60 56.1 40 20 10.9 0 '20/3 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q '21/3 1Q (%) 110 102.1 101.3 101.5 100.6 100 90 80 70 75.4 60 '20/3 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q '21/3 1Q Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 16 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the President Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives Message from Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Messagefrom the CFO Financial Strategies for the COVID-19 Pandemic With regard to our financial strategies going forward, it had been posited within the company that 2030 would be a turning point, and matters such as how to balance our debt and equity were also being discussed by the board of directors. However, our discussions have now shifted their focus to how to boost our liquidity at hand in the current COVID-19 pandemic. We must, of course, not be dependent on borrowing, but I intend to handle the current situation flexibly. In addition, I recognize the need to have a moderate reserve of funds, as has been highlighted by the current pandemic. We had not imagined that railway revenue would drop so much, and this is the first time that we have experienced such a situation. However, I think that it is thanks to the fact that we had secured a certain amount of capital that we are able to carry out our business stably even in the current circumstances.

COVID-19 pandemic. We must, of course, not be dependent on borrowing, but I intend to handle the current situation flexibly. In addition, I recognize the need to have a moderate reserve of funds, as has been highlighted by the current pandemic. We had not imagined that railway revenue would drop so much, and this is the first time that we have experienced such a situation. However, I think that it is thanks to the fact that we had secured a certain amount of capital that we are able to carry out our business stably even in the current circumstances. The first message that I gave with regard to our financial strategies for the pandemic was that we will protect our employees' jobs, including those at our group companies. I made it very clear to our employees that although things are unlikely to return to the way they were-and even if they do it will take a number of years-we will protect their jobs. Accordingly, based on the assumption that this challenging situation will continue, I worked out policies to secure cash reserves. To be specific, I directed the relevant departments and group companies to cut costs and also rein in or postpone investment, and maintained close communication between group companies when dealing with matters such as the utilization of assistance from the state and local governments.

were-and even if they do it will take a number of years-we will protect their jobs. Accordingly, based on the assumption that this challenging situation will continue, I worked out policies to secure cash reserves. To be specific, I directed the relevant departments and group companies to cut costs and also rein in or postpone investment, and maintained close communication between group companies when dealing with matters such as the utilization of assistance from the state and local governments. Our investment policy going forward also needs to be reviewed. Investment in railway safety will certainly be carried out as and when necessary. It is essential to deal with any partial deterioration of facilities and the effects of natural disasters. However, we will discuss steps that include asset replacement in the case of our real estate business, for example, which has ownership and management businesses. We are currently working on postponing and curbing investment, with the exception of ongoing projects such as railway safety investment and existing station building investment. Going forward I expect to move ahead with deliberations that include a review of the Medium-Term Business Plan. Reevaluating Our Business Portfolio, and Business Sales and Takeovers I believe that we must sort out what our business resources are and what our strengths are. In addition, we will continue to consider the reevaluation of our business portfolio by the withdrawal from, or transfer of, businesses that lack a competitive edge. Based on that stance, we have sold off a number of businesses since the last fiscal year. In our lease business, it is hard to see any fiscal merit with low interest rates continuing. Although we did discuss expanding it into new sectors, positing a move into such fields as aircraft, medical care and overseas business, we recognized that there was a limit to the extent we could expand our lease business on our own, and it was decided to sell it off.

With regard to the transfer of JR Kyushu Hospital, in addition to the fact that it would be hard for us to improve income and expenditure given that we have no expertise in hospital management, the role of the hospital as an employee benefit had declined since the time of its establishment. With that said, it is located in an area with an aging population, so we took the impact on the local community into account and decided to transfer the hospital to a medical corporation so that it can remain in operation. Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 17 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the President Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives Message from Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Messagefrom the CFO It was decided to sell Drug Eleven due to the difference between its profit structure and those of the major drugstore chains, a difference that was expected to widen even further. However, since Drug Eleven is a key tenant in station buildings and other JR Kyushu Group properties, the sale took the form of a partial transfer of shares.

Manbou, a processed marine product company in Karatsu, Saga, became a subsidiary company in December 2019. Manbou produces squid siu mai dumplings, which are ranked as one of the most popular souvenirs of Saga Prefecture, and we want to preserve this brand. This will set a precedent as an example of a case where we have been able to leverage JR Kyushu Group outlets and supply the resource of a network that links people up. Going forward, I intend to discuss further M&As like this to preserve Kyushu brand products.

Our experience of the COVID-19 pandemic reminds me anew of the significance of engaging in projects that are not closely connected to our existing businesses, something that is also meaningful from the perspective of diversifying risks. Up until now I had simply regarded strong affinities in business cycles as synergy but, as I mentioned earlier, I feel that we need to reconsider what exactly are the strengths and resources of the JR Kyushu Group. Going forward, I intend to review business management that leverages the group's brands and networks, and can be expected to generate synergy. Shareholder Return Policy and Dividends We recognize the return of profits to shareholders to be an important component of our business, and we place importance on the provision of stable shareholder returns over the long term. We have built up dividends because we have traditionally invested heavily and steadily generated profits. A total payout ratio of 35% or more was announced in the Medium-Term Business Plan, and I have decided to once again set a minimum dividend per share of ¥93.0 to demonstrate that we pay dividends reliably even in situations where income and profits have decreased. We have also acquired treasury stock in order to enhance shareholder returns and capital efficiency. Since business performance trends are extremely unclear at present due to the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, dividends for the next fiscal period, including interim dividends, have yet to be decided. Dividends per Share/Consolidated Dividend Payout Ratio/ Total Payout Ratio (%) Total payout ratio (left axis) Dividend amount (right axis) (Yen) 100 Consolidated Dividend Payout Ratio (left axis) 100 93 93 80 83 78.6 80 60 60 46.9 40 38.5 40 20 26.3 30.2 20 0 13.8 0 Communication with Shareholders and Investors I place great importance on communication with our stakeholders, and in particular with our shareholders and investors. The briefings on quarterly financial results for the second and fourth quarters are held in Tokyo. As CFO, I handle the second quarterly briefing, and the president handles the fourth quarterly briefing jointly with me. We also held a discussion with an outside director at the second quarterly financial briefing in the fiscal year ended March 2020. I heard that we are the first railway company to do that. In addition, we hold one-on-one meetings in North America, Europe, and Asia once a year. I always think that neither I nor the company must ever be complacent when it comes to the disclosure of information. When listening to the diverse opinions of our various stakeholders, I am often reminded that we need to provide clear and precise explanations about subjects such as our business structure, for example. I feed the stakeholders' opinions and pointers back to the company, for example in reports to the board of directors, and going forward, I intend to continue to make conscious efforts to make good use of stakeholder feedback in our management activities. '17/3 '18/3 '19/3 '20/3 Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 18 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Progresson Our Medium-Term Business Plan The JR Kyushu Group Medium-Term Business Plan 2019-2021 looks back to the issues and long-term vision identified in our previous medium-term business plan and plans for our next growth stage, with a focus on further strengthening the foundations of our management, further strengthening our earnings power in key businesses, and growth and evolution in new areas. Numerical Targets We have set target management indicators of ¥480 billion in consolidated operating revenues and ¥57 billion in consolidated operating income for the fiscal year ending March 2022, the final year of our Medium-Term Business Plan. Group results for the fiscal year ended March 2020 were strong until the third quarter, but the JR Kyushu Group Medium- Term Business Plan 2016-2018 Aim to be a kind and robust corporate group involved in comprehensive city-building and community development Strengthen the foundations of our management by leveraging the opportunities provided by our stock exchange listing. Continue to move forward by building robust railways and actively participating in city-building and community development Take the next step beyond new businesses and expansion outside the Kyushu area Stock exchange listing 2016.10 JR Kyushu Group Medium-Term Business Plan 2019-2021 Toward the Next Growth Stage Priority initiative 1 Further strengthen the foundations of our management Priority initiative 2 Further strengthen our earnings power in key businesses Build sustainable railway services by improving earnings Pursue further earning opportunities Enhance productivity Implement strategic city-building and community development initiatives in the regions around our business areas Implement active business development in the Fukuoka Metropolitan Area Increase regional value and create communities through the development of areas surrounding stations Priority initiative 3 Growth and evolution in new areas Leverage strengths developed in Kyushu Advance businesses that leverage technical innovation Long-Term Vision for 2030 To contribute to the sustainable development of Kyushu through city-building/community development initiatives that leverage the distinctive characteristics of local communities, centering on safe and reliable mobility services Ensure the sustainability of businesses that address population decline, natural disasters, and other threats Accelerate initiatives in the areas of new technologies and new businesses Steadily capitalize on opportunities, such as growing populations in urban areas, inbound tourism demand, and deregulation effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as cancellations of events and people refraining from going out and cancellations of events, caused a drop in demand and stagnation of individual consumption in our railway business and various other businesses. As a result, operating revenues decreased 1.8% from the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥432.644 billion and operating income decreased 22.7% from the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥49.406 billion. Operating Revenues Operating Income (billions of yen) (billions of yen) 500 70 480.0 63.8 450 60 57.0 440.3 432.6 50 49.4 400 40 0 0 '19/3 '20/3 '21/3 '22/3 '19/3 '20/3 '21/3 '22/3 Segment name Operating Revenues* Operating Income* '20/3 '22/3 '20/3 '22/3 Transportation 173.7 184.0 19.8 21.0 Construction 99.3 98.0 6.5 6.0 Real Estate and 90.7 113.0 19.1 24.0 Hotels Retail and 104.6 115.0 2.8 4.0 Restaurant Others 72.1 76.0 2.2 2.5 The JR Kyushu Group's corporate culture ESG Safety and Service Development of Human Resources Total 432.6 480.0 49.4 57.0 *Segment operating revenues and operating income are prior to elimination of inter-segment transactions. Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 19 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Progresson Our Medium-Term Business Plan Issues to Be Addressed In addition to carrying out the three priority initiatives in our Medium-Term Business Plan-further strengthening the foundations of our management, further strengthening our earnings power in key businesses, and growth and evolution in new areas-we are focusing on ESG, safety and service, and Development of Human Resources, which are fundamental elements in all of our businesses. Priority initiative Further strengthen the foundations of our management 1 The JR Kyushu Group aims to further strengthen the foundations of its management through strengthening of governance and efficient segment management. To strengthen our governance, we appointed an additional two outside directors in June 2019 and introduced a performance-linkedshare-based remuneration plan. An outside director with knowledge about ESG joined us in June 2020. The majority of the members of our Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee are outside directors to improve the objectivity and transparency of our procedures for nominating and compensating directors. To ensure efficient segment management, the station building and hotel companies that we established in April 2019 are each run through a holding company to make the best possible use of economies of scale and make both businesses more competitive. We are also working to create a strategic business portfolio through measures such as M&A and build a strong management framework. In December 2019, we acquired Manbou Corp. as a subsidiary. Manbou Corp. produces and sells squid siu mai dumplings, a specialty in Saga Prefecture. Shares in JR Kyushu Financial Management Company, a business that primarily handles leases and hire purchases, were transferred in October 2019 and a hospital business was transferred to a medical company in April 2020. In May 2020, the majority of shares in JR KYUSHU DRUG ELEVEN CO., LTD. were transferred to form a company accounted for using the equity method. Implement strategic city-building and community development initiatives in the regions around our business areas We are actively working on expanding our businesses in the Fukuoka metropolitan area, with a particular focus on acquiring and developing real estate in Hakata, the gateway to Kyushu and Asia at large, through a variety of methods including public offering.

We have secured two public offerings in Fukuoka City, one for effective use of the site of the Fukuoka-Higashi prefectural government building and the other for the utilization of the former site of Sunoko Elementary School. The former is in the Hakata Connected area promoted by the Fukuoka City government. Through projects like these, we will contribute to the improvement of urban functions- both hard and soft-in the area around Hakata Station.

Fukuoka-Higashi prefectural government building and the other for the utilization of the former site of Sunoko Elementary School. The former is in the Hakata Connected area promoted by the Fukuoka City government. Through projects like these, we will contribute to the improvement of urban functions- both hard and soft-in the area around Hakata Station. As part of our work to increase regional value and create communities through the development of areas surrounding stations, we are putting the finishing touches on development of the areas surrounding Miyazaki and Kumamoto Stations, where preparations are underway to open station buildings. We are also working on basic plans for development of the area around Nagasaki Station and a plan for utilizing the space above the tracks at Hakata Station. Project for the effective use of the site of the Fukuoka-higashi prefectural government building Project for the utilization of the former site of Sunoko Elementary School Priority initiative Further strengthen our earnings power in key businesses 2 Build sustainable railway services by improving earnings In addition to improving revenue in our key areas-the Shinkansen, urban areas, and inbound tourism-we are working to increase the value of Kyushu's brand and promote travel to Kyushu by raising the caliber of our Seven Stars in Kyushu service and D&S trains. Various initiatives are in place for the Kyushu Shinkansen, including continuous strengthening of our yield management and the use of EX services (the online reservations and ticketless boarding service used for the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen) to make the service even more convenient for passengers. We have also introduced the new 36 Plus 3 D&S train, which explores new tourist attractions in Kyushu, adding new value to our passengers' train journeys.

With a chronic labor shortage expected in future, we see this as an opportunity to improve efficiency and save labor through the use of new technology, and are working to enhance productivity for the future. We are also steadily preparing for the opening of the Nagasaki route of the Kyushu Shinkansen, which runs between Takeo Onsen and Nagasaki Stations. Priority initiative Growth and evolution in new areas 3 The JR Kyushu Group notices long-term trends in technical innovation and applies these in our work to achieve sustainable growth and further advances. We are working with other transportation providers to build a new mobility service (MaaS). Plans for the future include a proof-of-concept with affiliates using a smartphone app, with the aim of making this into a seamless, convenient mobility service with prospects for continuous usage in future. Initiatives for self-driving trains are underway to mitigate labor shortages as the working population decreases in future. Onboard staff other than drivers will be the main staff on the trains of the future. We plan to complete a proof-of-concept on trains in operation with drivers on board, along with conducting the necessary verifications and conducting discussions with the Japanese government. MaaS Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 20 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Feature City-Building and Community Development Initiatives by the JR Kyushu Group Development of Amu Plaza Miyazaki Concept of City-Building and Community Development Initiatives by the JR Kyushu Group Implementing city-building and community development initiatives to create communities where people want to live, work and visit Development concept Miyazaki Extend the lively atmosphere around the station to the greater community This project is a comprehensive city-building initiative encompassing commercial facilities, homes, offices and more. Centering on station buildings and including development under railway bridges and the development of station squares, our work is a three-way effort between JR Kyushu, communities, and local governments.

city-building initiative encompassing commercial facilities, homes, offices and more. Centering on station buildings and including development under railway bridges and the development of station squares, our work is a three-way effort between JR Kyushu, communities, and local governments. This comprehensive city-building initiative is expected to boost our revenue through both our real estate operations and an increase in passengers traveling with us.

city-building initiative is expected to boost our revenue through both our real estate operations and an increase in passengers traveling with us. Through this project, we will extend the lively atmosphere around the new station to the greater community. Tachibana-dori Takachiho-dori Miyazaki Station City center From the station to the community Station square (strengthening routes) Creation of lively atmosphere (improvement and redevelopment Ichiban-gai Wakakusa-dori Hiroshima-dori Ekimae-dori Amu Plaza Amu Plaza of station square) Miyazaki Miyazaki Site for parking Yama-kan Umi-kan Around 800m Joint development with the Miyakoh Group We are teaming up with the Miyakoh Group for a joint development initiative that will maximize passenger traffic around Miyazaki Station in a way that brings greater prosperity to the community and strengthens ties between Miyazaki Station and the Miyazaki city center.

We have also attended discussions with the local government, Miyazaki Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other members of the local community to further boost the appeal of the Miyazaki city center. Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 21 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders CommunityDevelopment by the JR Kyushu Group: Development of Amu Plaza Miyazaki Commercial Concept Where people can find what they were looking for Amu Plaza Miyazaki makes people's lives richer and more enjoyable by being a place where people can find all those things they wanted to buy, eat, drink, and do. Stores opening in Miyazaki for the first time offer new ways of living, while famous local stores create an environment that is quintessentially Miyazaki.

The rooftop is a place to relax, recharge and enjoy what Miyazaki has to offer, with a garden, travelers' shrine and observation deck. The upper floors are dedicated to office space, providing an exceptionally convenient location that will appeal to companies and their employees. Feature Amu Sora Feature Traveler's shrine Feature Amu Niwa Named after the Japanese word for A place to pray for customers' safe A facility where visitors can relax, "sky", this building offers a 360-degree travel and for the safe operation of recharge and enjoy the greenery and sky view from a height of 56m JR Kyushu trains and Miyakoh group water feature. Amu Niwa is named buses after the Japanese word for "garden". Creation of a lively atmosphere through effective use of the station square We are working together with the governments of Miyazaki City and Miyazaki Prefecture to redevelop the station square by the west gate of Miyazaki Station, while also creating a large covered square for events that will vitalize the local community (Amu Square) and areas that are easy to walk through.

The lively atmosphere around the new station extends to the Miyazaki city center city, significantly invigorating the community as a whole. Verification testing of MaaS In the fiscal year ended March 2020, we established a committee with Miyazaki Kotsu, other transportation providers, and various public organizations for verification testing of MaaS. The project aims to use an MaaS app to make public transport more convenient and connect public transport services with other services passengers use in their daily lives. Shinsuke Yamasaki Managing Director JR Miyazaki City, Inc. Our development work is a three-way effort between JR Kyushu, communities, and local governments to extend the lively atmosphere around the new Miyazaki Station building to the greater community.

three-way effort between JR Kyushu, communities, and local governments to extend the lively atmosphere around the new Miyazaki Station building to the greater community. What sets this development apart from other projects is the way we are working together with the Miyakoh Group, a local corporate group. We are taking the time to listen to the perspectives of everyone connected to the project, reaching out to the local community, and providing the utmost transparency as we work on community development that incorporates what every party has to offer.

Amu Plaza Miyazaki offers a variety of things that people have been looking for in their daily lives, with stores opening in Miyazaki for the first time standing alongside famous local stores and a downtown cinema complex seeing a long- awaited restoration in 15 years. Various measures have been taken to boost customer traffic, including a redevelopment of the station square at the west gate and the introduction of green slow mobility in the form of electric minibuses.

We are building stronger relationships with affiliates and working toward the opening of more facilities to further increase visitors to Miyazaki Station and play a role in vitalizing the Miyazaki city center. To use an MaaS app to improve convenience and encourage use of public Purpose transport networks; collaborate with commercial facilities to boost foot traffic in stores, on the streets, and in the city center in general; and improve conveniences for tourists by providing information for domestic and overseas tourists. Second half of FY2020 Period Our initiatives in Miyazaki have been selected by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism as an enterprise that advances and supports MaaS in Japan. We will commence verification testing from this fall. Area Miyazaki City, Nichinan City, and surrounds, Miyazaki Prefecture App my route* *A service that allows users to search routes combining multiple modes of transport, including public transport, driving, cycling, and walking, while also providing support for reservations, payments and other travel requirements. This facilitates smoother travel around the city and promotes travel around the areas where the app is used. Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 22 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders Feature City-Building and Community Development by the JR Kyushu Group Community Development in Yufuin Concept: A highland resort express service We kept the lines of communication open with the people of Yufuin and sought their feedback at various points as we carried out our plan for this train. We made sure to make this a service that reflected Yufuin's image as a greenery-rich city that is ideal for a relaxing hot spring vacation. The connection between JR Kyushu and Yufuin Yufuin JR Kyushu has had ties with Yufuin ever since we were first established. At that time, tourism in Kyushu was stagnating due to factors such as expansions of the expressway network. We knew we needed to do something to address the decline in demand for railway services, and launched tourist trains to boost passenger numbers. Yufuin, meanwhile, had been working on community development since the 1970s through unique events such as film and music festivals. Enter Yufuin no Mori. Launched in 1989, the service captures everything unique that Yufuin has to offer. The service was revolutionary in both its hard and soft elements, featuring a high-deckerstructure-rare at the time-along with a buffet and service by train attendants. Yufuin no Mori has played a vital role in bringing more visitors to Yufuin to accompany its initiatives to invigorate the local comunity. We also worked together with Yufuin locals to build Yufuin Station and make it a place that brings people together. Learning about the community, learning from the community All of Yufuin no Mori's onboard staff visit Yufuin and see for themselves what the area has to offer. They also talk with Yufuin locals and bring what they have learned to the job so that they can provide a higher caliber of information and hospitality on board Yufuin no Mori.

We built on this initiative with the subsequent launch of our D&S (Design & Story) trains and Shin-Yufuin Station opened in December 1990 Seven Stars in Kyushu. From a mode of transport to a tourist resource Passengers' Yufuin experience begins the moment they board Yufuin no Mori. Onboard staff sell local specialties and provide commentary on the areas the train passes.

Yufuin no Mori is more than just a mode of transport; it's a tourist resource that gives passengers a glimpse into what the area has to offer and contributes to the development of the local community. A train attendant provides commentary on nearby features Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 23 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders CommunityDevelopment by the JR Kyushu Group: Community Development in Yufuin Developing the local community The forerunner to our D&S trains, Yufuin no Mori captured the designs and stories of the local community. Yufuin no Mori is an example of how we have continuously worked together with a local community to spread the word about that community's unique features through our railway services and contribute to the development of the community. We draw on this experience today as we work to create new attractions in Kyushu, boost the value of the Kyushu "brand" and make Kyushu a place where people will want to live, work and visit. Our concept of focusing on the local community's story has been the cornerstone of the D&S train services we launched later, and is a common thread in our D&S train network and our phenomenal Seven Stars in Kyushu cruise train. "Smile again: We'll meet again at a station with profusions of sunflowers" Invigorating and being invigorated by local communities Kyushu suffered several natural disasters in quick succession: heavy rains in northern Kyushu in July 2012, the Kumamoto earthquakes in 2016, and more heavy rain in the north in July 2017. We worked together with the local communities to overcome those trying times together.

After all, invigorating local communities and contributing to sustainable development is the JR Kyushu Group's mission. And it is local communities' trust in us and the results of their sustainable development that allows us to operate and grow as a business. Feature "Smile Again: We'll meet again at a station with profusions of sunflowers" With the resumption of Yufuin no Mori after the rains in northern Kyushu in July 2012, around 4,000 sunflowers were planted at Yufuin Station as a welcome message from the locals. Feature Yufuin's message of encouragement to Kyushu After the Kumamoto earthquakes in 2016, we operated a train painted with a message of encouragement for Kyushu, expressing our hope that Kyushu would be back on its feet as soon as possible. The Yufuin community actively expressed encouragement for the areas affected, with the staff of Yufuin's hot spring and tourism association and employees of Yufuin Station organizing events such as a walk around Yufuin from Yufuin Station. Feature Reconnecting the Kyudai Main Line The heavy rains experienced by northern Kyushu in July 2017 washed away a bridge on the Kyudai Main Line, leaving it impassable. Yufuin no Mori services were diverted through Kokura and Oita for around a year.

We launched the Tsunagaru (Connect) project to reconnect the Kyudai Main Line and celebrated with the local community when the line was restored and Yufuin no Mori could operate as normal again. Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 24 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Results of Value Creation Initiatives Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Materiality:Points that the JR Kyushu Group focuses on at all times Principles on ESG In recent years, growing attention has been paid to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We believe that this is a result of the widespread acceptance of the idea that contributing to the sustainability of society also supports the sustainability of companies themselves. This idea underpins what we aim to be: A corporate group that invigorates Kyushu, Japan, and Greater Asia with safety and service as its foundation.

The three pillars that form our code of conduct-Integrity, Growth and Evolution, and Local Community Invigoration-have always been kept in mind and used as a touchstone by every employee of the JR Kyushu Group. We believe that these pillars are aligned with ESG initiatives. Framework for implementation of ESG In November 2019, we established an ESG Strategy Committee with our president as the chairman. This positions ESG management as a key focus for JR Kyushu as a whole and addresses the matters required to strengthen and implement our initiatives in each aspect of ESG. (See the diagram of our corporate structure on page 32 for details.)

In addition, the president of JR Kyushu gave a lecture on ESG to the presidents of other companies in the JR Kyushu Group at the JR Kyushu Group Presidents' Meeting. In these ways, momentum for promoting ESG across the entire Group is growing. Selection of materiality (key issues) We have identified key ESG themes that we focus on in our Medium-Term Business Plan 2019-2021.

Medium-Term Business Plan 2019-2021. For this plan, our five top managers discussed key elements of ESG, defined materiality as points that the JR Kyushu Group must focus on at all times, and discussed these points in terms of both importance to the JR Kyushu Group and importance to society. We identified areas where we can make use of JR Kyushu's strengths and areas that need to be prioritized in our business activities before asking our ESG Strategy Committee to discuss and approve our priorities. Step 1 Step 2 Step 3 Step 4 Identifying key issues Assigning priorities Confirming validity Approval by committee Discussed based on key ESG Discussed among management. External experts consulted to Final proposal discussed and approved themes in Medium-Term determine the validity of our by the ESG Strategy Committee. Business Plan 2019-2021. priorities. Reported to Board of Directors. Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Information on Segments Overview Development of Invigoration Initiatives Financial Information Investor Information Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders ●Rigorous compliance ▶P.36 ●Strengthening risk management ▶P.66 Points that the JR Kyushu ●Ensuring transparent and fair management ▶P.26 ●Extensive communication with stakeholders ▶P.53 Group focuses on at all times ●Safety ▶P.38 (Materiality Map) ●Service ▶P.42 Effective use of employees and making work fulfilling P.46 Most important ● ▶ ●Addressing environmental issues ▶P.54 society to Importance (climate change andresource conservation) ●Contribution to local communities ▶P.51 Important Most important Relevance to the JR Kyushu Group We will continue to discuss our materiality (key themes) in even greater depth through communication with our stakeholders. Main feedback received in discussion between top managers Our five top managers (Representative Director, President Corporate Officer, and Chief Executive Officer, Vice President and Corporate Officer, Director and Senior Managing Corporate Officer, and Director and Managing Corporate Officer) discussed our key ESG topics and the importance of each topic. ●We needed to determine "mismatches", such as points that are important to society but not relevant to us. ●We need to further promote railways as an environmentally friendly business and make it known that railways now use less electricity. ●Natural disasters caused by climate change stop railways from operating, passenger numbers will decrease and there will be less population exchange at facilities along our lines. This will create vicious cycles such as one where these changes make regions less able to compete with other areas. Kyushu Railway Company Integrated Report 2020 25 The Story of Our Value Creation The Foundation of Our Value Creation Introduction Financial and Non- History of Value Message from the Progress on Our Medium- Materiality Corporate Safety and Service Local Community Environmental Digest Financial Highlights Creation Initiatives President Term Business Plan Governance Development of Invigoration Initiatives Value Creation Process Message from the CFO Feature Human Resources Dialog with Stakeholders CorporateGovernance Structure of the Board of Directors Results of Value Creation Initiatives Information on Segments Overview Financial Information Investor Information O Outside director I Independent director Representative Director and Chairman Corporate Officer Koji Karaike Chairman of the Board of Directors Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: 12/12 (100%) Number of the shares in JR Kyushu owned: 4,257 shares Profile Apr. 1977 Joined Japanese National Railways Apr. 1987 Joined Kyushu Railway Company Mar. 1995 General Manager of Restaurant Business of Distribution Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Apr. 1996 President, JR Kyushu Food Service Inc. Jun. 1997 General Manager of Strategy Management Department of Corporate Planning Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2000 Representative Director and President, JR Kyushu Food Service Inc. Jun. 2003 Director, Deputy Director General of Railway Operations Headquarters, General Manager of Customer Service Department of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Marketing & Sales Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2005 Director, Deputy Director General of Railway Operations Headquarters, General Manager of Customer Service Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, General Manager of Marketing & Sales Department of Railway Operations Headquarters and Director General of Travel Services Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2006 Managing Director, Deputy Director General of Corporate Planning Headquarters and General Manager of Strategy Management Department of Corporate Planning Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2008 Managing Director and Deputy Director General, Corporate Planning Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2008 Senior Managing Director, Representative Director, and General Manager of Corporate Planning Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2009 Representative Director and President, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2014 Representative Director and Chairman, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2018 Representative Director, Chairman, and Corporate Officer, Kyushu Railway Company (current) Important information on concurrent posts: None Director, Managing Corporate Officer, and Chief Financial Officer Toshihiro Mori Deputy Director General of Corporate Planning Headquarters, General Manager of Strategy Management Department In charge of IT Strategic Planning Department, In charge of Finance & Accounting Department Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: 10/10 (100%) Number of the shares in JR Kyushu owned: 638 shares Profile Apr. 1991 Joined Kyushu Railway Company May 2007 Director, Drug Eleven Holdings Co., Ltd. Jun. 2009 President, Drug Eleven Holdings Co., Ltd. May 2011 General Manager of Fund Management Department, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2013 General Manager of Finance & Accounting Department, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2014 General Manager of Marketing & Sales Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2015 General Manager of Customer Service Department of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Marketing & Sales Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2017 Director, General Manager of Travel Services Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Apr. 2018 Director, Deputy Director General of Corporate Planning Headquarters and General Manager of Strategy Management Department of Corporate Planning Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2018 Senior Corporate Officer, Deputy Director General of Corporate Planning Headquarters and General Manager of Strategy Management Department of Corporate Planning Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2019 Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Director General of Corporate Planning Headquarters and General Manager of Strategy Management Department of Corporate Planning Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company (current) Representative Director, President Corporate Officer, and Chief Executive Officer Toshihiko Aoyagi Chief Corporate Officer, In charge of Auditing Department Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: 11/12 (91.6%) Number of the shares in JR Kyushu owned: 6,776 shares Profile Apr. 1977 Joined Japanese National Railways Apr. 1987 Joined Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 1998 General Manager of Transportation Department of Technology and Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Apr. 2001 General Manager of Transportation Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2004 General Manager of Kagoshima Regional Office, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2005 Director, General Manager of Kagoshima Regional Office, Kyushu Railway Company May 2006 Director, Deputy Director General of Railway Operations Headquarters, General Manager of Planning Department of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Transportation Safety Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2008 Director, General Manager of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Planning Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2008 Managing Director, General Manager of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Planning Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2010 Managing Director, General Manager of Railway Operations Headquarters, General Manager of Planning Department of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Northern Kyushu Regional Head Office, Kyushu Railway Company Aug. 2010 Managing Director, General Manager of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Northern Kyushu Regional Head Office, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2012 Senior Managing Director, General Manager of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Northern Kyushu Regional Head Office, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2013 Senior Managing Director and Representative Director, General Manager of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Northern Kyushu Regional Head Office, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2014 Representative Director and President, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2018 Representative Director, President and Corporate Officer, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2019 Representative Director, President and Corporate Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Kyushu Railway Company (current) Important information on concurrent posts: None Director and Managing Corporate Officer Hiroyuki Fukunaga General Manager of Railway Operations Headquarters, President of Northern Kyushu Regional Head Office, In charge of Shanghai Branch Office Number of the shares in JR Kyushu owned: 915 shares Profile Apr. 1990 Joined Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2013 General Manager of Shinkansen Operational Management Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2015 Director General of Cruise Train Division of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Transportation Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2016 Director, Deputy Director General of Railway Operations Headquarters, Director General of Cruise Train Division of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Transportation Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2018 Senior Corporate Officer, Deputy Director General of Railway Operations Headquarters, Director General of Cruise Train Division of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Transportation Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2020 Director and Managing Corporate Officer, Director General of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Northern Kyushu Regional Head Office, Kyushu Railway Company (current) Important information on concurrent posts: None Director and Senior Managing Corporate Officer Ryuji Tanaka Director General of Business Development Headquarters Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: 11/12 (91.6%) Number of the shares in JR Kyushu owned: 2,363 shares Profile Apr. 1977 Joined Japanese National Railways Apr. 1987 Joined Kyushu Railway Company Mar. 2004 General Manager of Urban Development Business Department, Kyushu Railway Company May 2006 General Manager of Nagasaki Regional Office, Kyushu Railway Company May 2007 President, JR Kyushu Huis Ten Bosch Hotel Co., Ltd. Jun. 2010 Director, Deputy Director General of Business Development Headquarters and General Manager of Planning Department of Business Development Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2011 Director, Deputy Director General of Business Development Headquarters and General Manager of Planning & Development Department of Business Development Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2014 Managing Director, Deputy Director General of Business Development Headquarters and General Manager of Planning & Development Department of Business Development Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Apr. 2017 Managing Director, Deputy Director General of Business Development Headquarters, General Manager of Planning & Development Department of Business Development Headquarters and General Manager of Hotel Development Department of Business Development Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2017 Senior Managing Director, Director General of Business Development Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2018 Director and Senior Managing Corporate Officer, Director General of Business Development Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Apr. 2019 Director and Senior Managing Corporate Officer, Director General of Business Development Headquarters and General Manager of Hotel Development Department of Business Development Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2019 Director and Senior Managing Corporate Officer, Director General of Business Development Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company (current) Important information on concurrent posts: None Director Masayoshi Nuki Part-time member O I Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: 11/12 (91.6%) Number of the shares in JR Kyushu owned: 2,936 shares Profile Apr. 1968 Joined Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated Jun. 2000 General Manager of Public Relations Department, Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated Jul. 2001 Administration Officer, General Manager of Public Relations Department, Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated Jun. 2003 Administration Officer, General Manager of Kagoshima Branch Office, Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated Jul. 2003 Executive Officer, General Manager of Kagoshima Branch Office, Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated Jun. 2007 Director and Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Business Development Division and General Manager of Information Communication Division, Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated Jun. 2009 Representative Director and Vice President, General Manager of Customer Services Division, Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated Jun. 2010 Representative Director and Vice President, Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated Apr. 2012 Representative Director and Chairman, Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated Jun. 2013 Director, Kyushu Railway Company (current) Jun. 2018 Senior Executive Adviser, Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (current) Important information on concurrent posts: Senior Executive Adviser, Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated Director and Senior Managing Corporate Officer Yoji Furumiya Director General of Corporate Planning Headquarters In charge of Public Relations Dept. Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: 12/12 (100%) Number of the shares in JR Kyushu owned: 3,542 shares Profile Apr. 1985 Joined Japanese National Railways Apr. 1987 Joined Kyushu Railway Company May 2005 General Manager of Planning Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company May 2006 General Manager of Transportation Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2010 General Manager of Marketing & Sales Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2011 General Manager of Customer Service Department of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Marketing & Sales Department of Railway Operations Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2012 General Manager of Administration Department, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2012 Director and General Manager of Administration Department, Kyushu Railway Company Sep. 2012 Director, General Manager of Cruise Train Division of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Administration Department, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2013 Director, General Manager of Administration Department, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2016 Managing Director, Director General of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Northern Kyushu Regional Head Office, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2018 Director and Managing Corporate Officer, Director General of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Northern Kyushu Regional Head Office, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2019 Director and Senior Managing Corporate Officer, Director General of Railway Operations Headquarters and General Manager of Northern Kyushu Regional Head Office, Kyushu Railway Company Jun. 2020 Director and Senior Managing Corporate Officer, Director General of Corporate Planning Headquarters, Kyushu Railway Company (current) Important information on concurrent posts: None Director Izumi Kuwano Part-time member O I Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: 11/12 (91.6%) Number of the shares in JR Kyushu owned: 626 shares Profile Apr. 1993 Joined Kabushiki Kaisha Tamanoyu