    9142   JP3247010006

KYUSHU RAILWAY COMPANY

(9142)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kyushu Railway : Integrated Report 2021

08/31/2021 | 11:32am EDT
JR Kyushu Group Integrated Report

2021

What we aim to be

A corporate group that invigorates Kyushu, Japan, and Greater Asia with safety and service as its foundation

The JR Kyushu Group's first and central business is our railway network throughout Kyushu. Over the years, our business has expanded into areas such as condominiums, construction, shipping, hotels, and station buildings. These areas complement our railway business, allowing us to achieve a synergy between our various areas of business. We are dedicated to contributing to the sustainable development of Kyushu through city-building and community development initiatives that leverage the distinctive characteristics of local communities, centering on safe and reliable mobility services.

Kyushu Railway Company

Integrated Report 2021 2

History of the JR Kyushu Group

The Path to Achieving What We Aim To Be

The JR Kyushu Group's Aims

Sound Corporate Management

Source of Value Creation

Building a Sustainable Society

Data Section

History of Value Creation Initiatives

Value Creation Story

Message from the President,

Ensuring Transparent and Fair Management

Safety, Service,

Addressing Environmental Issues

Financial Highlights, Non-Financial Information

At a Glance

Value Creation Process

Local Community Invigoration, Pandemic Strategies

Strengthening Risk Management, Rigorous Compliance

Development of Human Resources

Financial Information

The JR Kyushu Group's Corporate ESG

Climate Change Adaptation, Message from the CFO

Extensive Communication with Stakeholders

Investor Information, Consolidated Subsidiary Information

Contents

History of the JR Kyushu Group

5

History of Value Creation Initiatives

7

At a Glance

Sound Corporate Management

The Path to Achieving What We Aim To Be

32 Ensuring Transparent and Fair Management

9

Value Creation Story

43 Strengthening Risk Management, Rigorous Compliance

10 Value Creation Process

46 Extensive Communication with Stakeholders

11 The JR Kyushu Group's Corporate ESG

Source of Value Creation

The JR Kyushu Group's Aims

48 Safety

14 Message from the President

Data Section

52 Service

18 Local Community Invigoration

56 Development of Human Resources

67 Financial Highlights

23 Pandemic Strategies

Building a Sustainable Society

68 Non-Financial Information

25 Climate Change Adaptation

69 Financial Information

27 Message from the CFO

62 Addressing Environmental Issues

75

Investor Information, Consolidated Subsidiary Information

Editorial Policy

Forward-looking Statements

This report was developed for the purpose of imparting a deeper understanding of the JR Kyushu Group's operations (Kyushu Railway Company (JR Kyushu) and related com- panies) to our stakeholders. The report was prepared with reference to the International Integrated Reporting Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)* and the Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The ed- itors' aim is to communicate financial and non-financial information, such as management policies, business strategies, and ESG information, to readers in a concise manner. More detailed information is available on the corporate website for those who are interested.

  • A private-sector organization established in 2010 by entities such as private-sector com- panies, investors, accountants' organizations, and government institutions with the aim of developing an international corporate reporting framework.

This report contains forward-looking statements, including future outlooks and objectives of the JR Kyushu Group. These statements are judgments made by JR Kyushu based on information, projections, and assumptions available at the time of the document's cre- ation. Please be advised that actual operating results could greatly differ from the statements in this document due to the effects of the economic situation both inside and outside Kyushu and Japan as a whole, real estate market conditions, the progress of our projects, changes in laws and regulations, and a wide range of other risk factors. The purpose of this document is not to solicit the purchase of JR Kyushu's stocks or other financial instruments in Japan. In addition, this report does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States. Based on the American Securities Act of 1933, offering or selling securities in the United States is not permitted, with the exception of cases where a company is registering securities or is exempt from registration. In cases where securities are being publicly issued in the United States, an English prospectus created on the basis of the Securities Act of 1933 will be used. The prospectus states that said securities may be acquired from an issuing company or seller and contains detailed information and financial statements on issuing companies and their management.

Kyushu Railway Company

Integrated Report 2021 3

History of the JR Kyushu Group

  • History of Value Creation Initiatives
  • At a Glance

Kyushu Railway Company

Integrated Report 2021 4

History of the JR Kyushu Group

The Path to Achieving What We Aim To Be

The JR Kyushu Group's Aims

Sound Corporate Management

Source of Value Creation

Building a Sustainable Society

Data Section

History of Value Creation Initiatives

Value Creation Story

Message from the President,

Ensuring Transparent and Fair Management

Safety, Service,

Addressing Environmental Issues

Financial Highlights, Non-Financial Information

At a Glance

Value Creation Process

Local Community Invigoration, Pandemic Strategies

Strengthening Risk Management, Rigorous Compliance

Development of Human Resources

Financial Information

The JR Kyushu Group's Corporate ESG

Climate Change Adaptation, Message from the CFO

Extensive Communication with Stakeholders

Investor Information, Consolidated Subsidiary Information

Historyof Value Creation Initiatives

The JR Kyushu Group's Corporate DNA

JR Kyushu was established following the breakup and privatization of Japanese National Railways in 1987.

At the time of privatization, railway operations were around ¥30 billion in the red. We took steps to improve

income and expenditure, but were also aware that we could not rely on our railway operations alone. We took

up the challenge of various other businesses as well and aimed for growth.

1989

•Began selling MJR Sasaoka,our first condo-

minium complex

•Established JR Kyushu Fast

Foods Inc.

2000

1990

1995

•Opened Amu Plaza Nagasaki and JR

Kyushu Hotel Nagasaki

Kokura

•International passen-

•Opened Huis Ten Bosch JR ANA Hotel

ger ship route estab-

•Established JR Kyushu Retail, Inc.

2001

lished Beetle 2 began sailing

Hakata

•Established JR Kyushu Food Service Inc.

•Opened Umaya in Akasaka,

from Fukuoka to Busan

Fukuoka Prefecture

Tokyo

Saga Prefecture

Oita Prefecture

(2 hours 55 minutes)

Oita

•Opened Shato Hanten,

Saga

Nagasaki

Kumamoto

a luxury Chinese restaurant

1998

Prefecture

Nagasaki

Prefecture

•Opened Station Hotel Kokura

Kumamoto

Miyazaki Prefecture

1997

1992

•Opened Shin-Kokura Station building (Amu Plaza)

Miyazaki

•Established Train d'Or Ltd.

Kagoshima-Chuo

•Opened JR Uchino Country Club

Kagoshima

•Opened Hotel Blossom Fukuoka

Prefecture

2001

•Released new 2-ride and 4-ride conces-

sion tickets for limited express trains

Established Kyushu Railway

1991

•Commenced electric services on

Sasaguri Line and Chikuho Main Line

Company (JR Kyushu)

•Commenced electric service on

1995

(Fukuhoku Yutaka Line) (all of the Sasa-

the Omura Line

1987

•First fare revision

guri Line and between Orio and Keisen

(Haiki to Huis Ten Bosch)

on the Chikuho Main Line)

1990

2000

Railway business

1996

2000

•Opened Miyazaki Airport

•Completed the general operations system

Line

JACROS

1988

1993

1999

•Began operating Yufuin no Mori express

•Launched Stationmaster's Rec-

•Held first JR Kyushu Walking

1987

ommended Hot Springs, a new

event

travel product

•Commenced electric service on

•First revision of timetable

(Ekicho Osusume no Yu)

Hohi Main Line

(between Kumamoto and

Higo-Ōzu)

Kyushu Railway Company

Integrated Report 2021 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kyushu Railway Company published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 346 B 3 156 M 3 156 M
Net income 2022 12 044 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2022 276 B 2 516 M 2 516 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 391 B 3 561 M 3 568 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 15 661
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart KYUSHU RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kyushu Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYUSHU RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 510,00 JPY
Average target price 2 691,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiko Aoyagi President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshihiro Mori CFO, Director, Head-IT Promotions & Finance
Koji Karaike Chairman
Masayoshi Nuki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Izumi Kuwano Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KYUSHU RAILWAY COMPANY12.81%3 589
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED1.73%35 065
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY12.51%29 393
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY9.24%25 818
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY12.69%10 586
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.-18.21%8 758