Kyushu Railway : Integrated Report 2021

This report was developed for the purpose of imparting a deeper understanding of the JR Kyushu Group's operations (Kyushu Railway Company (JR Kyushu) and related com- panies) to our stakeholders. The report was prepared with reference to the International Integrated Reporting Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)* and the Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The ed- itors' aim is to communicate financial and non-financial information, such as management policies, business strategies, and ESG information, to readers in a concise manner. More detailed information is available on the corporate website for those who are interested.

This report contains forward-looking statements, including future outlooks and objectives of the JR Kyushu Group. These statements are judgments made by JR Kyushu based on information, projections, and assumptions available at the time of the document's cre- ation. Please be advised that actual operating results could greatly differ from the statements in this document due to the effects of the economic situation both inside and outside Kyushu and Japan as a whole, real estate market conditions, the progress of our projects, changes in laws and regulations, and a wide range of other risk factors. The purpose of this document is not to solicit the purchase of JR Kyushu's stocks or other financial instruments in Japan. In addition, this report does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States. Based on the American Securities Act of 1933, offering or selling securities in the United States is not permitted, with the exception of cases where a company is registering securities or is exempt from registration. In cases where securities are being publicly issued in the United States, an English prospectus created on the basis of the Securities Act of 1933 will be used. The prospectus states that said securities may be acquired from an issuing company or seller and contains detailed information and financial statements on issuing companies and their management.