L B Foster : 1Q22 Earnings Presentation

This presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Sentences containing words such as "believe," "intend," "plan," "may," "expect," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "project," or their negatives, or other similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature generally should be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events that involve inherent risks and uncertainties and may concern, among other things, the Company's expectations relating to our strategy, goals, projections, and plans regarding our financial position, liquidity, capital resources, and results of operations and decisions regarding our strategic growth initiatives, market position, and product development. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company cautions readers that various factors could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Among the factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties related to: the COVID-19 pandemic, and any future global health crises, and the related social, regulatory, and economic impacts and the response thereto by the Company, our employees, our customers, and national, state, or local governments; volatility in the prices of oil and natural gas and the related impact on the midstream energy markets, which could result in cost mitigation actions, including shutdowns or furlough periods; a continuation or worsening of the adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve, whether as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on labor markets, supply chains, and other inflationary costs, travel and demand for oil and gas, the continued deterioration in the prices for oil and gas, governmental travel restrictions, project delays, and budget shortfalls, or otherwise; volatility in the global capital markets, including interest rate fluctuations, which could adversely affect our ability to access the capital markets on terms that are favorable to us; restrictions on our ability to draw on our credit agreement, including as a result of any future inability to comply with restrictive covenants contained therein; a continuing decrease in freight or transit rail traffic, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; environmental matters, including any costs associated with any remediation and monitoring of such matters; the risk of doing business in international markets, including compliance with anti-corruption and bribery laws, foreign currency fluctuations and inflation, and trade restrictions or embargoes; our ability to effectuate our strategy, including cost reduction initiatives, and our ability to effectively integrate acquired businesses or to divest businesses, such as the recent dispositions of the Piling and IOS Test and Inspection Services businesses and acquisition of the LarKen Precast business and to realize anticipated benefits; costs of and impacts associated with shareholder activism; continued customer restrictions regarding the on-site presence of third party providers due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the timeliness and availability of materials from our major suppliers, including any continuation or worsening of the disruptions in the supply chain experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the impact on our access to supplies of customer preferences as to the origin of such supplies, such as customers' concerns about conflict minerals; labor disputes; cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, malware, ransomware, "hacking," and identity theft, which could disrupt our business and may result in misuse or misappropriation of confidential or proprietary information, and could result in the disruption or damage to our systems, increased costs and losses, or an adverse effect to our reputation; the continuing effectiveness of our ongoing implementation of an enterprise resource planning system; changes in current accounting estimates and their ultimate outcomes; the adequacy of internal and external sources of funds to meet financing needs, including our ability to negotiate any additional necessary amendments to our credit agreement or the terms of any new credit agreement, and reforms regarding the use of LIBOR as a benchmark for establishing applicable interest rates; the Company's ability to manage its working capital requirements and indebtedness; domestic and international taxes, including estimates that may impact taxes; domestic and foreign government regulations, including tariffs; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; geopolitical conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine; a lack of state or federal funding for new infrastructure projects; an increase in manufacturing or material costs; the loss of future revenues from current customers; and risks inherent in litigation and the outcome of litigation and product warranty claims. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual outcomes could vary materially from those indicated. Significant risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance, and results of the Company's business and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those set forth under Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, or as updated and/or amended by our other current or periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this presentation speaks only as of May 10, 2022, and any distribution of the presentation after that date is not intended and will not be construed as updating or confirming such information. L.B. Foster Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. The information in this presentation is unaudited, except where noted otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This investor presentation discloses the following non-GAAP measures:

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA")

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and certain charges ("Adjusted EBITDA")

Net debt

Adjusted net leverage ratio Funding capacity

Other certain metrics, as indicated, adjusted for the divestiture of the steel Piling Products businessThe Company believes that EBITDA is useful to investors as a supplemental way to evaluate the ongoing operations of the Company's business since EBITDA may enhance investors' ability to compare historical periods as it adjusts for the impact of financing methods, tax law and strategy changes, and depreciation and amortization. In addition, EBITDA is a financial measure that management and the Company's Board of Directors use in their financial and operational decision-making and in the determination of certain compensation programs. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for certain charges to net income and EBITDA that the Company believes are unusual, non-recurring, unpredictable, or non-cash. In 2021, the Company made an adjustment for the gain on the divestiture of the Piling Products business. In 2020, the Company made adjustments for a non-recurring benefit from a distribution associated with the Company's interest in an unconsolidated partnership, as well as adjustments to exclude the impact of restructuring activities and site relocation, and the income tax benefits associated with the divestiture of the IOS Test and Inspection Services business. In 2018, the Company adjusted for expenses related to a settlement with Union Pacific Railway regarding its concrete ties. The Company views net debt, which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and the adjusted net leverage ratio, which is the ratio of net debt to the trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA, as important metrics of the operational and financial health of the organization and are useful to investors as indicators of our ability to incur additional debt and to service our existing debt.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP. Quantitative reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net debt, and adjusted net leverage ratio, funding capacity, and other non-GAAP metrics are included within this presentation.

Company Overview

A global solutions provider of engineered and manufactured products and services to build and support infrastructure

Who we are

• Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

• Locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Asia

• Critical infrastructure solutions provider focused on growing our innovative, technology-based offering to address our customer's most challenging operating and safety requirements Information above as of 12/31/2021. Presented on a continuing operations basis. NASDAQ: FSTR 1902 FOUNDED 39 PLANTS, YARDS & OFFICES Segments

• Rail, Technologies, and Services

• Precast Concrete Products

• Steel Products and Measurement

Business System

~1,000

EMPLOYEES WORLDWIDE

$514M

2021 SALES

Talent Management

Focus

2021 Net Sales by Region

($ in millions)

United StatesCanada

Customer CentricStrategy

People

1) See reconciliation in appendix regarding this non-GAAP measure.

United KingdomOther

Financials

• Expand via Growth Platforms

• Leverage Technology Solutions and Services

• Optimize Returns Business Performance Business Performance Management CSI

• Reduce Complexity Across the Portfolio

2)

Adjusted to remove the impact of the Piling Products business divested in September 2021.

• $98.8 - Q1 2022 Revenue

• $1.7M - Q1 2022 EBITDA 1

• $135.4M - Q1 2022 New Orders

• $244.6M - 3/31/2022 Backlog

Opening Remarks

John Kasel

President and CEO

Executive Summary - Quarterly Highlights