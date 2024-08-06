L.B. Foster Company Earnings Presentation
Nasdaq - FSTR
August 6, 2024
L.B. Foster Overview
Innovating to solve global infrastructure challenges
- Founded in 1902; headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Asia
- 18 principal plants and offices; ~1,100 employees worldwide2
- Critical infrastructure solutions provider focused on growing innovative, technology-based offerings to address our customers' most challenging operating and safety requirements
Business Segments
Realigned reporting structure through two segments effective Q4 2023
2024 Guidance
Low
High
(As of August 6, 2024)
Revenue
$
525
$
550
Adj. EBITDA1
$
34
$
37
Capex as a % of sales
2.5%
2.5%
Free cash flow1
Breakeven
June 30, 2024 Financial Data
Stock Price
$
21.52
Shares Outstanding
11
Market Capitalization
$
232
Rail, Technologies,
and Services
Infrastructure
Solutions*
TTM Q2 2024 Sales by Segment
$600
($ in millions)
$600
$221
$545
$400
$400
$324
$200
$200
$0
$0
Rail
Infrastructure
Total TTM Q2
2024 Sales
2023 Sales by Region
($ in millions)
$41 $25 $13
$544
$464
United United Canada Other Total
States Kingdom2023
Sales
Debt
87
Cash
4
Enterprise Value
$
315
TTM Net Income
$
7
TTM Revenue
$
545
TTM Adj. EBITDA1
$
31
EV / Revenue
0.6
EV / Adj. EBITDA
10.3
Covenant Leverage
2.7x
*Includes previous Precast Concrete Products and Steel Products and Measurement (now Steel Products business unit) reporting segments
Data shown above in millions, except stock price and ratios.
L.B. Foster Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation
1)
Refer to safe harbor disclaimer slide and related reconciliations within the appendix regarding non-GAAP measures.
3
2)
Location and employee data as of December 31, 2023.
August 6, 2024
Note figures may not foot due to rounding.
Opening Remarks
John Kasel
President and CEO
L.B. Foster Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation
4
August 6, 2024
Opening Remarks...3-Year Recap
Our strategic transformation journey…
2024 expectations…
Refreshed enterprise
Completed nine strategic
Improved Results vs. 2021
2024 Guidance Updated
portfolio moves in 3 years
Net sales
strategy in 2021
Five business / product
TTM Sales $545.3M, up
$525M - $550M
Established Growth and
6.2%
(previously $525M - $560M)
line divestitures
TTM1Adj. Gross Profit
Adjusted EBITDA1
Returns business
$34M - $37M
platforms
Four acquisitions aligned
Margin 21.4% up 460 bps
TTM Net Income2 up
(previously $34M - $39M)
Realigned businesses /
with growth platforms
Free cash flow1
Enterprise restructuring to
107.4%
Breakeven
senior management team
1
(previously $12M - $18M)
to execute strategic
enable growth
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
$30.7M, up 64.3%
Cap Ex % of sales
transformation
investments / drive
~2.5%
resource efficiency
(previously 2.0% - 2.5%)
2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance mid-point...$35.5M...represents ~12% growth versus $31.8M in 2023
L.B. Foster Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation
1)
Refer to safe harbor disclaimer slide and related reconciliations within the appendix regarding non-GAAP measures.
5
August 6, 2024
2)
Comparative net income change calculated based on net income from continuing operations.
Financial Review
Bill Thalman
Executive Vice President and CFO
L.B. Foster Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation
6
August 6, 2024
Second Quarter Results
As of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2024:
YoY Δ
$ in millions, unless otherwise noted
SALES
140.8
(7.2)
GROSS PROFIT
30.5
(1.7)
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
21.7%
(10) bps
SG&A
24.9
0.4
NET INCOME ATTRIB. TO FSTR
2.8
(0.7)
ADJ. EBITDA1
8.1
(2.5)
OPERATING CASH FLOW
(5.0)
5.3
NEW ORDERS1,2
171.0
(12.7)
BACKLOG1,3
249.8
(40.3)
- Organic sales1 down 3.4%, and sales down 1.5% due to divestiture / exit activity
- Gross profit down 5.4% with margins declining 10 bps due to volumes and softer market prices in the Rail segment partially offset by improved margins within Infrastructure
- SG&A increased due to corporate legal costs and professional services expenditures
- Net income attributable to the Company was $2.8M, down $0.7M versus 2023
- Operating cash flow use of $5.0M favorable $5.3M YoY
- New orders down 6.9% due to divestiture and product line exit activity and weaker demand levels in the Infrastructure segment
Softer Q2 results after strong Q1; Guidance reflects expected profitability expansion in 2024 2nd half
L.B. Foster Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation
1)
Refer to safe harbor disclaimer slide and related reconciliations within the appendix regarding non-GAAP measures.
7
August 6, 2024
2)
Q2 2024 new orders reflects a $2.7M decline from divestiture activity.
3)
Q2 2024 backlog reflects a $6.9M decline from bridge product line exit.
Year over Year Change in Sales and Adj. EBITDA1
$150
$125
$100
$75
$50
$25 $0
Changes to Net Sales
($ in millions)
$148.0
$(5.0)
$(2.2)
$140.8
Q2 2023
Legacy Business
Divestitures &
Q2 2024
Net Sales
Product Line Exit
Net Sales
1
$12
$10
$8
$6
$4
$2 $0
Changes to Adjusted EBITDA1
($ in millions)
$10.6
$(3.8)
$1.2$8.1
Q2 2023 Adj.
Legacy Business
Divestitures &
Q2 2024 Adj.
EBITDA
Product Line Exit
EBITDA
Legacy business adjusted EBITDA decline due primarily to lower volumes and margins in the Rail segment
L.B. Foster Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation
$ in millions unless otherwise indicated. Figures may not foot due to rounding.
8
August 6, 2024
1)
Refer to safe harbor disclaimer slide and related reconciliations within the appendix regarding non-GAAP measures.
Sales and Gross Profit Trend - Trailing 4 Quarters
$175
$150
$125
$100
$75
$50
$25
$0
Adjusted Sales1 and YoY Organic Growth1,2
($ in millions)
+13%
$148
$147
+8%
(3)%
$141
$137
$134
$135
+17%
$124
$115
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Adjusted Gross Profit1
$40
22%
21.8%
21.2%
21.5%
21.7%
21.1%
20.8%
$35
20%
20.2%
$32
19.5%
$31
$31
millions)in($
$30
$29
18%
$28
$27
$26
$25
16%
Gross Profit
$23
$20
14%
$15
12%
$10
10%
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Gross Profit Margin
Adjusted gross margin over 21% for five consecutive quarters due to portfolio actions
L.B. Foster Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation
$ in millions unless otherwise indicated. Figures may not foot due to rounding.
9
August 6, 2024
1)
Refer to safe harbor disclaimer slide and related reconciliations within the appendix regarding non-GAAP measures.
2)
Year over year organic growth rate represents adjusted organic growth
Rail, Technologies, and Services - Q2 Results
Lower volumes and market pricing in the domestic rail business driving weaker results
Rail, Technologies,
and Services
- Net sales decreased by 6.6% (5.0% organic1 and 1.5% from Ties divestiture)
- Gross profit margins decreased 80 basis points due to lower volumes and softer market prices in Rail Products business unit
- New orders increased 0.9%...up 3.8% excluding the impact of the Ties divestiture1; backlog decreased 13.3% primarily within Rail Products and the UK business within Technology Services and Solutions
$100
$75
$50
$25
$0
$125 $100 $75 $50 $25 $0
Sales
(6.6)%
$92$86
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
New Orders1,2
+0.9%
$116$117
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
$150
$100
$50
$0
GP Margin
(80) bps
21.7%20.9%
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Backlog1
(13.3)%
$132$115
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
L.B. Foster Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation
$ in millions unless otherwise indicated. Figures may not foot due to rounding.
10
1)
Refer to safe harbor disclaimer slide and related reconciliations within the appendix regarding non-GAAP measures.
August 6, 2024
2)
Q2 2024 new orders reflect a $3.4M decline from the divestiture of Ties.
