L.B. Foster Overview

Innovating to solve global infrastructure challenges

  • Founded in 1902; headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Asia
  • 18 principal plants and offices; ~1,100 employees worldwide2
  • Critical infrastructure solutions provider focused on growing innovative, technology-based offerings to address our customers' most challenging operating and safety requirements

Business Segments

Realigned reporting structure through two segments effective Q4 2023

2024 Guidance

Low

High

(As of August 6, 2024)

Revenue

$

525

$

550

Adj. EBITDA1

$

34

$

37

Capex as a % of sales

2.5%

2.5%

Free cash flow1

Breakeven

June 30, 2024 Financial Data

Stock Price

$

21.52

Shares Outstanding

11

Market Capitalization

$

232

Rail, Technologies,

and Services

Infrastructure

Solutions*

TTM Q2 2024 Sales by Segment

$600

($ in millions)

$600

$221

$545

$400

$400

$324

$200

$200

$0

$0

Rail

Infrastructure

Total TTM Q2

2024 Sales

2023 Sales by Region

($ in millions)

$41 $25 $13

$544

$464

United United Canada Other Total

States Kingdom2023

Sales

Debt

87

Cash

4

Enterprise Value

$

315

TTM Net Income

$

7

TTM Revenue

$

545

TTM Adj. EBITDA1

$

31

EV / Revenue

0.6

EV / Adj. EBITDA

10.3

Covenant Leverage

2.7x

*Includes previous Precast Concrete Products and Steel Products and Measurement (now Steel Products business unit) reporting segments

Data shown above in millions, except stock price and ratios.

Opening Remarks

John Kasel

President and CEO

Opening Remarks...3-Year Recap

Our strategic transformation journey…

2024 expectations…

Refreshed enterprise

Completed nine strategic

Improved Results vs. 2021

2024 Guidance Updated

portfolio moves in 3 years

Net sales

strategy in 2021

Five business / product

TTM Sales $545.3M, up

$525M - $550M

Established Growth and

6.2%

(previously $525M - $560M)

line divestitures

TTM1Adj. Gross Profit

Adjusted EBITDA1

Returns business

$34M - $37M

platforms

Four acquisitions aligned

Margin 21.4% up 460 bps

TTM Net Income2 up

(previously $34M - $39M)

Realigned businesses /

with growth platforms

Free cash flow1

Enterprise restructuring to

107.4%

Breakeven

senior management team

1

(previously $12M - $18M)

to execute strategic

enable growth

TTM Adjusted EBITDA

$30.7M, up 64.3%

Cap Ex % of sales

transformation

investments / drive

~2.5%

resource efficiency

(previously 2.0% - 2.5%)

2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance mid-point...$35.5M...represents ~12% growth versus $31.8M in 2023

Financial Review

Bill Thalman

Executive Vice President and CFO

Second Quarter Results

As of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2024:

YoY Δ

$ in millions, unless otherwise noted

SALES

140.8

(7.2)

GROSS PROFIT

30.5

(1.7)

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

21.7%

(10) bps

SG&A

24.9

0.4

NET INCOME ATTRIB. TO FSTR

2.8

(0.7)

ADJ. EBITDA1

8.1

(2.5)

OPERATING CASH FLOW

(5.0)

5.3

NEW ORDERS1,2

171.0

(12.7)

BACKLOG1,3

249.8

(40.3)

  • Organic sales1 down 3.4%, and sales down 1.5% due to divestiture / exit activity
  • Gross profit down 5.4% with margins declining 10 bps due to volumes and softer market prices in the Rail segment partially offset by improved margins within Infrastructure
  • SG&A increased due to corporate legal costs and professional services expenditures
  • Net income attributable to the Company was $2.8M, down $0.7M versus 2023
  • Operating cash flow use of $5.0M favorable $5.3M YoY
  • New orders down 6.9% due to divestiture and product line exit activity and weaker demand levels in the Infrastructure segment

Softer Q2 results after strong Q1; Guidance reflects expected profitability expansion in 2024 2nd half

Year over Year Change in Sales and Adj. EBITDA1

$150

$125

$100

$75

$50

$25 $0

Changes to Net Sales

($ in millions)

$148.0

$(5.0)

$(2.2)

$140.8

Q2 2023

Legacy Business

Divestitures &

Q2 2024

Net Sales

Product Line Exit

Net Sales

1

$12

$10

$8

$6

$4

$2 $0

Changes to Adjusted EBITDA1

($ in millions)

$10.6

$(3.8)

$1.2$8.1

Q2 2023 Adj.

Legacy Business

Divestitures &

Q2 2024 Adj.

EBITDA

Product Line Exit

EBITDA

Legacy business adjusted EBITDA decline due primarily to lower volumes and margins in the Rail segment

Sales and Gross Profit Trend - Trailing 4 Quarters

$175

$150

$125

$100

$75

$50

$25

$0

Adjusted Sales1 and YoY Organic Growth1,2

($ in millions)

+13%

$148

$147

+8%

(3)%

$141

$137

$134

$135

+17%

$124

$115

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Adjusted Gross Profit1

$40

22%

21.8%

21.2%

21.5%

21.7%

21.1%

20.8%

$35

20%

20.2%

$32

19.5%

$31

$31

millions)in($

$30

$29

18%

$28

$27

$26

$25

16%

Gross Profit

$23

$20

14%

$15

12%

$10

10%

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Gross Profit Margin

Adjusted gross margin over 21% for five consecutive quarters due to portfolio actions

Rail, Technologies, and Services - Q2 Results

Lower volumes and market pricing in the domestic rail business driving weaker results

Rail, Technologies,

and Services

  • Net sales decreased by 6.6% (5.0% organic1 and 1.5% from Ties divestiture)
  • Gross profit margins decreased 80 basis points due to lower volumes and softer market prices in Rail Products business unit
  • New orders increased 0.9%...up 3.8% excluding the impact of the Ties divestiture1; backlog decreased 13.3% primarily within Rail Products and the UK business within Technology Services and Solutions

$100

$75

$50

$25

$0

$125 $100 $75 $50 $25 $0

Sales

(6.6)%

$92$86

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

New Orders1,2

+0.9%

$116$117

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

$150

$100

$50

$0

GP Margin

(80) bps

21.7%20.9%

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Backlog1

(13.3)%

$132$115

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

