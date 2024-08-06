L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company operates in two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services (Rail) and Infrastructure Solutions. The Companyâs Rail segment is comprised of several manufacturing, distribution, and service businesses that provide a variety of products, solutions, and services for freight and passenger railroads and other industrial companies throughout the world. The Rail segment also offers contract project management and aftermarket services. The Rail reporting segment is comprised of the Rail Products, Global Friction Management, and Technology Services and Solutions business units. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced technologies that impact the built environment, including precast concrete buildings and products, bridge products, and pipe protective coatings and threading.