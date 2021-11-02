Log in
    FSTR   US3500601097

L.B. FOSTER COMPANY

(FSTR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/02 09:36:33 am
16.32 USD   +0.06%
09:30aL.B. Foster Attends 26th Annual Wheel Rail Interaction (WRI) Conference
PU
08:44aL.B. FOSTER : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:40aL.B. Foster Reports Third Quarter Operating Results - Form 8-K
PU
L.B. Foster Attends 26th Annual Wheel Rail Interaction (WRI) Conference

11/02/2021 | 09:30am EDT
L.B. Foster Attends 26th Annual Wheel Rail Interaction (WRI) Conference

In October, members of our Friction Management team attended the 2021 WRI Conference in Chicago after a one year delay due to COVID-19.

This conference focuses specifically on the wheel-rail interface and the five main components that effect it: wheel/rail metallurgy, wheel/rail profiles, track geometry & vehicle dynamics, wheel/rail maintenance practices, and friction management. The conference was very successful, with Friction Management being highlighted in a number of presentations, including a presentation from SkyTrain operator BCRTC in Vancouver, Canada showing that soft rail (260 Brinell) with the addition of KELTRACK Trackside Transit Top-of-Rail friction modifier is just as effective at slowing corrugation growth as more expensive harder rail (300-380 Brinell).

L.B. Foster also sponsored a booth in the ExpoZone. Friction Management will be even more in focus at next year's Wheel Rail Interaction Conference in Vancouver. We look forward to seeing you there.

Disclaimer

L.B. Foster Company published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 13:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 483 M - -
Net income 2021 6,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 177 M 177 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 130
Free-Float 87,4%
Managers and Directors
John Francis Kasel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Thalman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lee B. Foster Chairman
Brian H. Kelly Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Diane B. Owen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L.B. FOSTER COMPANY8.37%177
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED12.24%24 623
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION23.95%16 911
STADLER RAIL AG1.39%4 494
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.9.89%2 824
INNER MONGOLIA FIRST MACHINERY GROUP CO.,LTD.-15.46%2 738