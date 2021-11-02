L.B. Foster Attends 26th Annual Wheel Rail Interaction (WRI) Conference
This conference focuses specifically on the wheel-rail interface and the five main components that effect it: wheel/rail metallurgy, wheel/rail profiles, track geometry & vehicle dynamics, wheel/rail maintenance practices, and friction management. The conference was very successful, with Friction Management being highlighted in a number of presentations, including a presentation from SkyTrain operator BCRTC in Vancouver, Canada showing that soft rail (260 Brinell) with the addition of KELTRACK Trackside Transit Top-of-Rail friction modifier is just as effective at slowing corrugation growth as more expensive harder rail (300-380 Brinell).
L.B. Foster also sponsored a booth in the ExpoZone. Friction Management will be even more in focus at next year's Wheel Rail Interaction Conference in Vancouver. We look forward to seeing you there.
