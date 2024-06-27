L.B. Foster Congratulates Bill Treacy, Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer, on His Retirement

In 2012, Bill was working in Missouri and came across an advertisement for a job opening at L.B. Foster. He applied for and accepted the job of General Manager of Transit Products, in Atlanta, GA. Throughout his career, Bill and the Company experienced a lot of changes.

"My time at L.B. Foster has been very exciting. I was in Atlanta for a year and then moved to Pittsburgh where I took responsibility for the rail engineering group. I learned a lot about the rail industry and the various L.B. Foster rail business models with a heavy emphasis on the Friction Management group. I then transitioned to running the Energy division, and finally the newly created infrastructure segment. Working in the different businesses and industries was interesting and challenging," said Bill.

Bill commented, "I have most enjoyed the opportunity to make an impact along with the variety of experiences during my time at L.B. Foster."

During his time at the Company Bill was involved in a variety of different projects, one of the most rewarding being the acquisition of VanHooseCo Precast, LLC in 2022. He played an important role in L.B. Foster's subsidiary, CXT Inc.®, purchasing the Tennessee-based company that specialized in precast concrete walls, water management products, and traditional precast products for the industrial, commercial, and residential infrastructure markets.

Challenging experiences at work taught Bill that, "You can make a difference, but at the end of the day it takes a team to be successful, not one individual. I enjoy leading teams, but I also recognize that it's the contribution of the team, not just myself, that determines if an initiative or project is successful."

Bill's advice for someone beginning their career is to, "Look for a variety of opportunities to expand your skillset. Within L.B. Foster there's that opportunity and ideally you want to get different experiences and hopefully over time that will add value at a high level in the organization."

Travelling and spending more time together with his wife is what Bill is most looking forward to in retirement. He concluded, "I am really excited for the future of the Company and see tremendous opportunities to grow it. I think we have moved past a lot of our major challenges and the Company is very well positioned to achieve its growth goals."