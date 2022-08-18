L B Foster : Financial Statements - Form 8-K/A

|
Asset Purchase Agreement dated August 12, 2022 between VanHooseCo Precast, LLC and CXT Incorporated. Exhibits to the Agreement identified in the Table of Contents to the Agreement and the following schedules are not being filed but will be furnished supplementally to the Securities and Exchange Commission upon request:
Schedule 2.01(a) Related Party Receivables
Schedule 2.01(c) Assigned Contracts
Schedule 2.01(h) Prepaids
Schedule 2.02(d) Excluded Contracts
Schedule 2.02(i) Excluded Assets
Schedule 2.06(a)(i) Current Assets; Current Liabilities; GAAP Modifications and Limitations
Schedule 3.02(a)(x) Assigned Contract Required Consent
Schedule 4.01 Organization and Qualification of Seller
Schedule 4.03 No Conflicts; Consents
Schedule 4.04 Financial Statements
Schedule 4.06 Absence of Certain Changes, Events and Conditions
Schedule 4.07(a) Material Contracts
Schedule 4.08 Title to Purchased Assets
Schedule 4.10(a) Owned Real Property and Principal-Owned Real Property
Schedule 4.10(a)(i) Encumbrances Owned Real Property and Principal-Owned Real Property
Schedule 4.10(a)(ii) Right to Use or Occupy Owned Real Property and Principal-Owned Real Property
Schedule 4.10(b) Leased Real Property
Schedule 4.11(a) Intellectual Property Registrations and Intellectual Property Assets
Schedule 4.11(c) Intellectual Property Licenses
Schedule 4.11(e) Outbound Intellectual Property Licenses
Schedule 4.13 Accounts Receivable
Schedule 4.14(a) Material Customers
Schedule 4.14(b) Material Suppliers
Schedule 4.15(a) Insurance Policies
Schedule 4.15(b) Insurance Claims
Schedule 4.17(b) Permits
Schedule 4.18(b) Environmental Permits
Schedule 4.18(e) Storage Tanks
Schedule 4.18(f) Hazardous Materials Facilities
Schedule 4.19(a) Benefit Plans
Schedule 4.19(f) Post-Employment Benefits
Schedule 4.19(g) Benefit Plan Related Actions
Schedule 4.20(a) Employees, Consultants and Contractors
Schedule 4.22 Brokers (Seller or Principals)
Schedule 5.04 Brokers (Buyer)
Schedule 6.01 Offered Employees