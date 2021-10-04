L B Foster : Investor Update Call Presentation

John Kasel - President and Chief Executive Officer
Bill Thalman - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Investor Update Call - Piling Transaction October 4, 2021
Executive Summary
As a result of the detailed portfolio review completed as part of management's recent comprehensive strategy assessment, the Company's Piling Products line of business, part of the Fabricated Steel Products business unit ("Steel Piling"), was sold to an
unaffiliated buyer effective September 24, 2021.
Transaction culminated from the Company's evaluation and decision to better align resources to its core growth businesses.
Steel Piling is a commodity-driven business which does not align with the Company's focus on providing unique, innovative solutions to its customers.
The Company expects to realize proceeds of approximately $24 million, which it intends to reinvest into its core growth platforms of Rail Technologies and Precast Concrete Products.
This transaction is a reflection of actions being taken to simplify the Company's portfolio, allocate capital to growth opportunities, and maximize shareholder return.
Investor Update Call - Piling Transaction October 4, 2021
Strategic Portfolio Review
Management's strategic portfolio review included the identification of Growth and Returns businesses, and the role and priorities for
each type of business falling into the respective category. The Company continues to regularly review and evaluate its portfolio.
Growth Businesses
Returns Businesses
Primary consumer of investment capital, given growing and
Source of stable returns and cash generation to fund
Role in Portfolio
attractive markets, strong competitive positioning, and
Growth businesses
greatest headroom for value creation
• Prioritize long-term value creation and maximum intrinsic value
• Prioritize EBITDA dollars and net cash generation
• Use these platforms as a foundation for growth, capturing share
• Protect position, pursue incremental share capture as feasible
Priorities
and extending to attractive adjacent areas
• Invest maintenance capital to ensure long-term viability while
• Pursue strategic, accretive M&A
running the business as lean and efficiently as possible
Investor Update Call - Piling Transaction October 4, 2021
Steel Piling Contribution Profile
STEEL PILING SALES AND ADJ EBITDA1 MARGIN
Market and
( $ I N M I L L I O N S )
Competitive Challenges
$200
$180
9%
9%
9%
9%
•
Lack of vertical
$160
$140
8%
8%
8%
integration and the
presence of a strong
$120
5%
market leader resulted in
the Company to
$100
becoming competitively
$80
4%
disadvantaged over time.
$60
•
Deteriorating profitability
$40
reflective of
1%
$20
disadvantaged position.
$0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Sales
ADJ EBITDA %1
Linear (Sales)
Exiting the Company's position in Steel Piling enables management to focus on the Company's portfolio, extract capital that can
be redeployed toward strategic growth priorities, and realize a higher overall return on invested capital.
