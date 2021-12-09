L B Foster : Singular Research Best of the Uncovered 2021 Webinar Presentation
12/09/2021 | 01:12pm EST
L.B. Foster Presentation
Singular Best of the Uncovered 2021 Webinar
December 9, 2021
Bill Thalman - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bill Treacy - Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer
2 | L.B. Foster
Singular Best of the Uncovered 2021 Webinar December 9, 2021
Today's Presenters
Bill Thalman
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Joined L.B. Foster in March 2021 as Chief Financial Officer
Over 30 years of diversified financial and business experience, including corporate and operational financial reporting oversight, treasury and capital market transaction management, merger and acquisition execution and integration, and operational P&L leadership within manufacturing and distribution industries
Bill Treacy
Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer
Serving as Chief Growth Officer upon his appointment in October of 2021
Previously acted as the Company's Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Solutions
Over 20 years of professional experience, including ~8 with L.B. Foster, including operational leadership from a P&L and engineering perspective, as well as substantial involvement in M&A
3 | L.B. Foster
Singular Best of the Uncovered 2021 Webinar
December 9, 2021
Company Overview
Who we are
Leading provider of products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Asia
Basis in reliable infrastructure; growth in innovative technology, efficiencies, and safety solutions for our customers' challenging requirements
NASDAQ: FSTR
1902
39
~1,000
PLANTS,
EMPLOYEES
FOUNDED
YARDS &
WORLDWIDE
OFFICES
Information above as of 12/31/2020.
Presented on a continuing operations basis.
2020 Net Sales by Region
($ in millions)
$0.981
$44.6
2020 DILUTED
$398.3
$497
ADJ. EPS
$34.5
$20.0
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
Other
Segments
Business System
Focus
Financials
•
Rail Technologies
Strategy
Customer
•
Innovation of Rail Technologies
Centric
and Services
•
Expansion of Precast Concrete
•$130.1M - Q3 2021 Revenue
•$4.4M - Q3 2021 Adj. EBITDA1
business unit
Talent
People
•
Infrastructure
Management
•
Prioritization of core
•$229.8M - Sept. 30, 2021 Backlog*
Solutions
Business
competencies
•$125.6M - Q3 2021 New Orders*
•
Performance
CSI
Improvements to Financial
Management
Flexibility
4 | L.B. Foster
Singular Best of the Uncovered 2021 Webinar December 9, 2021
See non-GAAP reconciliation tables at the end of this presentation regarding non-GAAP measures used herein.
Adjusted to remove the impact of the recently divested Piling Products business.
Information presented on a continuing operations basis.
Business Profile
Markets
Transportation Infrastructure
General Infrastructure
Energy Infrastructure
Served
Segment
Rail Technologies and Services
Infrastructure Solutions
$276, 56%
$221, 44%
Revenue
Rail Technologies and Services
Rail Technologies and Services
Full Year
2020
Infrastructure Solutions
Infrastructure Solutions
$ in millions
•
Continued expansion of Rail Technologies; expected to be among the faster
• Expanding precast products and geographical footprint
growing portion of the market served
• Leveraging the Company's expertise in fabricated steel, precast concrete,
Strategic
•
Emphasis
Growth of on-track services, specifically solutions to deliver benefits to
measurement solutions and corrosion protection enabled by its core
operating efficiencies and safety, while minimizing disruptions and
competencies of managing large, custom projects
enhancing digital railway enablement
Rail Technologies and Services
Infrastructure Solutions
5 | L.B. Foster
Singular Best of the Uncovered 2021 WebinarNote: Figures may not foot due to rounding.December 9, 2021
