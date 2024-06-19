L B Foster : Thank you for visiting LB Foster at Rail Live 2024
June 19, 2024 at 04:58 am EDT
Thank you for visiting LB Foster at Rail Live 2024
Jun 18, 2024
Rail
Thank you very much for visiting us at Rail Live. Please see below details of our key products and links to technical datasheets.
PROTECTOR PIV - PROTECTOR - Our configurable PROTECTOR® system accurately targets friction modifying material on the appropriate part of the rail. The accurate dosing of the PROTECTOR system allows you to optimise your application, the PROTECTOR system is available in various designs to suit your needs Read more…
MC-5 Bar - Our new MC-5 bar is designed to be lighter, with fewer components to improve maintainability, and better grease distribution. Read more…
Remote Performance Monitoring (RPM) - L.B. Foster's remote performance monitoring system allows monitoring of your trackside friction management assets enabling you to optimise the planning of your maintenance and filling Read more…
PW Hydraulic Lubricator - The hydraulic PW applicator is a low cost, and provides an economically optimal solution for lesser used lines or where space is constrained, and can be partially embedded in ballast Read more…
KELTRACK Transit EX - KELTRACK Transit EX is the newest formulation of KELTRACK designed for passenger and mixed traffic lines with greater retentivity and carry down. As a water based top of rail friction modifier it maintains the same great control of intermediate friction, reducing wear, RCF, corrugation and squeal whilst maintaining traction and braking performance. Read more…
FUCHS GLEITMO RTL ECO - FUCHS GLEITMO RTL ECO is high performing biogradable grease meeting the EU ECOLABEL requirements. Read more…
Traction Gel Applicator (TGA) Our Traction Gel Applicator applies traction enhancing materials directly to the top of running rails at locations where there is potential for low adhesion. Read more…
ALLEVIATE - ALLEVIATE® traction enhancing material combats seasonal and all year round adhesion issues, including leaf fall and wet rail syndrome. Read more…
For more information please contact our sales teams reply@lbfoster.com
Or contact our field services or applications team:
nmonk@lbfoster.com - Trackside field specialist
rperkins@lbfoster.com -
jbutterfield@lbfoster.com - Lead applications engineer
