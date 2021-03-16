L B Foster : 2021 Piling Webinars

2021 Piling Webinars

Topics are listed below and each webinar can be signed up for in the form below. If you have requests for other topics, please let us know in the form below as well.



L.B. Foster Expert Webinar Series

Earn PDHs/CEUs

MSE Wall Construction: Steel versus Concrete

March 31, 2021 // 1 - 2pm EDT



Cellular Structural Analysis and Design using Steel Sheet Piling

June 23, 2021 // 1 - 2pm EDT



Guidance for Corrosion of Steel Sheet Piling

Sept, 22 2021 // 1 - 2pm EDT



Design of Heavy Section Modulus Applications

Nov, 16 2021 // 1 - 2pm EST

Richard Morales, M.Sc., P.E., F.ASCE

Director of Engineering

Construction Products - Piling

Richard Morales is the Director of Engineering for L.B. Foster Piling responsible for Technical Support & Engineering Deep Foundation Solutions. He brings a wealth of experience to the heavy/civil construction industry.

Richard Morales has nearly four decades of multidisciplinary engineering experience in structural and federal facilities engineering, including his current position as the Director of Engineering for LB Foster. Providing leadership at LB Foster Piling for over 12 years, Richard is responsible for Technical Support & Engineering Deep Foundation Solutions for their national and international Sales Teams. Richard's experience includes: Director of Major Projects for ARAMARK; Sr Project Director for Phelps Dodge Copper Mining; Sr Project Manager for Lockheed Engineering and Sciences at the NASA Johnson Space Center/White Sands Testing Facility; Bridge Engineer for CALTRANS and as Research Structural Engineer for the National Bureau of Standards in Gaithersburg, Md.



Richard also has experience in Heavy Construction and Mining, working for Stearns and Rogers on the San Juan Power Generation Plant in Farmington, NM as well as Underground Uranium Mining for SOHIO in Grants, NM. Richard's most recent accomplishment was providing technical support to the completed expansion of the Panama Canal.



Richard earned an MSCE in Structural Engineering from University of California, Berkeley and a BSCE from University of New Mexico. He also received an Executive MBA from Thunderbird American Graduate School of International Management. He is a registered PE in CA, TX, NM & GA. Richard currently serves on ASCE's National Program & Finance Committee and was Past-President of the ASCE GA Section. He also serves on the Non-Profit Board of Directors for SkillsUSA. In 2015 Richard was honored to be selected Georgia's Engineer of the Year and in 2018 was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award for the University of New Mexico College of Engineering. In 2020 Richard was honored with the 2020 Whitney M. Young Jr National Service Award by the Boys Scouts of America in recognition of outstanding service as Chairman of Exploring Engineer STEM Academy which encourages all high school students to explore engineering as a profession.