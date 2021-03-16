Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  L.B. Foster Company    FSTR

L.B. FOSTER COMPANY

(FSTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/16 12:52:27 pm
18.3 USD   -1.13%
12:40pL B FOSTER  : 2021 Piling Webinars
PU
03/04L.B. Foster Promotes Two Senior Business Leaders
GL
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : L. B. Foster Co Insider Continues Selling Trend with Tax Sale
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

L B Foster : 2021 Piling Webinars

03/16/2021 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021 Piling Webinars

Join construction industry Engineer, Richard Morales, M.Sc., P.E., F.ASCE and Director of Engineering for L.B. Foster each quarter. Topics are listed below and each webinar can be signed up for in the form below. If you have requests for other topics, please let us know in the form below as well. More information on L.B. Foster's Engineered Piling solutions can be found here.

L.B. Foster Expert Webinar Series
Earn PDHs/CEUs

MSE Wall Construction: Steel versus Concrete
March 31, 2021 // 1 - 2pm EDT

Cellular Structural Analysis and Design using Steel Sheet Piling
June 23, 2021 // 1 - 2pm EDT

Guidance for Corrosion of Steel Sheet Piling
Sept, 22 2021 // 1 - 2pm EDT

Design of Heavy Section Modulus Applications
Nov, 16 2021 // 1 - 2pm EST

Richard Morales, M.Sc., P.E., F.ASCE
Director of Engineering
Construction Products - Piling

Richard Morales is the Director of Engineering for L.B. Foster Piling responsible for Technical Support & Engineering Deep Foundation Solutions. He brings a wealth of experience to the heavy/civil construction industry.

Richard Morales has nearly four decades of multidisciplinary engineering experience in structural and federal facilities engineering, including his current position as the Director of Engineering for LB Foster. Providing leadership at LB Foster Piling for over 12 years, Richard is responsible for Technical Support & Engineering Deep Foundation Solutions for their national and international Sales Teams. Richard's experience includes: Director of Major Projects for ARAMARK; Sr Project Director for Phelps Dodge Copper Mining; Sr Project Manager for Lockheed Engineering and Sciences at the NASA Johnson Space Center/White Sands Testing Facility; Bridge Engineer for CALTRANS and as Research Structural Engineer for the National Bureau of Standards in Gaithersburg, Md.

Richard also has experience in Heavy Construction and Mining, working for Stearns and Rogers on the San Juan Power Generation Plant in Farmington, NM as well as Underground Uranium Mining for SOHIO in Grants, NM. Richard's most recent accomplishment was providing technical support to the completed expansion of the Panama Canal.

Richard earned an MSCE in Structural Engineering from University of California, Berkeley and a BSCE from University of New Mexico. He also received an Executive MBA from Thunderbird American Graduate School of International Management. He is a registered PE in CA, TX, NM & GA. Richard currently serves on ASCE's National Program & Finance Committee and was Past-President of the ASCE GA Section. He also serves on the Non-Profit Board of Directors for SkillsUSA. In 2015 Richard was honored to be selected Georgia's Engineer of the Year and in 2018 was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award for the University of New Mexico College of Engineering. In 2020 Richard was honored with the 2020 Whitney M. Young Jr National Service Award by the Boys Scouts of America in recognition of outstanding service as Chairman of Exploring Engineer STEM Academy which encourages all high school students to explore engineering as a profession.

Back

Disclaimer

L.B. Foster Company published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 16:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about L.B. FOSTER COMPANY
12:40pL B FOSTER  : 2021 Piling Webinars
PU
03/04L.B. Foster Promotes Two Senior Business Leaders
GL
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : L. B. Foster Co Insider Continues Selling Trend with Tax Sale
MT
03/03L B FOSTER  : FOSTER L B CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
03/02L.B. FOSTER : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/02L B FOSTER  : LB Foster Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Slide
MT
03/02FOSTER L B CO  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
03/02L B FOSTER  : 4Q20 Earnings Presentation
PU
03/02L B FOSTER  : Earnings Flash (FSTR) L.B. FOSTER COMPANY Posts Q4 EPS $0.24, vs. ..
MT
03/02L B FOSTER  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 532 M - -
Net income 2021 9,84 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 199 M 199 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 130
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart L.B. FOSTER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
L.B. Foster Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L.B. FOSTER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 18,51 $
Spread / Highest target 8,05%
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert P. Bauer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Thalman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lee B. Foster Chairman
John Francis Kasel Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian H. Kelly Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L.B. FOSTER COMPANY22.99%199
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED25.80%31 539
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.01%14 658
STADLER RAIL AG15.19%5 022
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-3.99%4 912
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.9.93%3 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ