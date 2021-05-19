Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. L.B. Foster Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSTR   US3500601097

L.B. FOSTER COMPANY

(FSTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

L B Foster : launches NEW Low Temperature traction enhancer, ALLEVIATE® LT

05/19/2021 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
L.B. Foster launches NEW Low Temperature traction enhancer, ALLEVIATE® LT

L.B. Foster is excited to announce the commercial launch of a Low Temperature (LT) version of our proven ALLEVIATE traction enhancer product for top-of-rail use. ALLEVIATE LT has the same high-performance traction enhancing characteristics as ALLEVIATE but with a lower freezing point of 3°F (-16°C).

The ALLEVIATE family is designed to be used in all locations where low adhesion could be an issue, avoiding operational and safety issues such as station overruns, stalled trains on ascending grades, or speed restrictions imposed during autumn leaf fall. In one such instance, trains were notoriously falling behind schedule in an area of the Northeast US with steep ascending grades. Following the application of ALLEVIATE traction enhancer from an L.B. Foster Traction Gel Applicator (TGA) system, the trains began to run on time.

Our Traction Gel Applicator (TGA) applies ALLEVIATE® traction enhancing material directly to the top of running rails at locations where there is potential for low adhesion.

ALLEVIATE was designed by L.B. Foster's Friction Management Consumable Technology Team, a group of Ph.D. chemists that specializes in the design and development of materials specifically to help improve conditions at the wheel/rail interface. Unlike other sandite products, ALLEVIATE is a viscous water-based gel that is applied directly on to the rail head, has minimal waste, and is proven not to interfere with track signaling. It achieves enhanced friction levels by a combination of abrasive action to weaken and remove hardened leaf layers and placement of sand particles directly on the rail head to provide grip between the wheel and rail.

Combined with L.B. Foster Traction Gel Applicator (TGA3), ALLEVIATE and ALLEVIATE LT offer a complete trackside solution for traction enhancement. Learn more at LBFoster US | Traction Enhancement.

Back

Disclaimer

L.B. Foster Company published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about L.B. FOSTER COMPANY
10:40aL B FOSTER  : launches NEW Low Temperature traction enhancer, ALLEVIATE® LT
PU
05/06L B FOSTER  : B. Riley Adjusts L.B. Foster Company PT to $19 From $20, Maintains..
MT
05/06L B FOSTER  : Subsidiary, Chemtec Energy Services, Receives ISO Certification
PU
05/05L B FOSTER  : FOSTER L B CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
05/03L.B. FOSTER : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03FOSTER L B CO  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/03L B FOSTER  : 1Q21 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/03L B FOSTER  : Earnings Flash (FSTR) L.B. FOSTER COMPANY Posts Q1 Loss $-0.12, vs..
MT
05/03L B FOSTER  : Earnings Flash (FSTR) L.B. FOSTER COMPANY Posts Q1 Revenue $116.1M..
MT
05/03L.B. Foster Reports First Quarter Operating Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 535 M - -
Net income 2021 7,90 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 197 M 197 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 130
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart L.B. FOSTER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
L.B. Foster Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L.B. FOSTER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,00 $
Last Close Price 18,20 $
Spread / Highest target 4,40%
Spread / Average Target 4,40%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert P. Bauer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Thalman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lee B. Foster Chairman
John Francis Kasel Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian H. Kelly Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L.B. FOSTER COMPANY20.93%197
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED16.38%25 284
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.07%14 952
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.7.10%5 479
STADLER RAIL AG9.10%4 910
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.3.56%2 988