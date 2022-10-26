Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L Brands
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LB   US5017971046

L BRANDS

(LB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-10-24
34.70 USD   +6.97%
03:01pBath & Body Works Announces New Chief Diversity Officer
GL
10/24Cue the Holiday Cheer — Bath & Body Works' Christmas Is Here!
AQ
10/20Bath & Body Works Joins Time To Vote Pledge
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bath & Body Works Announces New Chief Diversity Officer

10/26/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works announces Kelie Charles has joined the company as VP, Chief Diversity Officer. Charles will be the principal diversity, equity and inclusion leader and strategist for the company, working closely with associates and senior leadership to continue to evolve and refine the company’s journey to becoming an even more diverse, equitable and inclusive organization.

Charles joins Bath & Body Works from The Home Depot where she led the company in defining the DEI strategy, programs and initiatives for associates, communities and suppliers. She is highly regarded for her accomplishments, including devising strategies for the professional development of diverse associates and partnering to strengthen talent management processes to be more inclusive and equitable. She brings deep experience in retail, previously working as a buyer for Target and as a merchant for The Home Depot.

Charles and the Bath & Body Works DEI team will partner with executives and senior leaders to develop, resource and accelerate DEI strategies and enterprise-level programs that enable, promote and advance a high-performing, diverse and inclusive workforce.

“At Bath & Body Works, our purpose goes beyond selling products. We believe that diversity, equity and inclusion make us stronger, and it’s one of our core values as company,” says Deon Riley, Bath & Body Works Chief Human Resources Officer. “Kelie brings a deep experience in this area to help forward this work for our organization.”

“Diversity, equity and inclusion is more than just the right thing to do, it is a business imperative,” says Kelie Charles. “Bath and Body Works weaves DEI into all facets of its business and I am excited to join the team in supporting the diversity of our associates, customers, and communities.”

To learn more about diversity, equity and inclusion at Bath & Body Works, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS
Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.- based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,770 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 360 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

For more information, please contact:                                  

Bath & Body Works, Inc.:
Media Relations
Emmy Beach
Communications@bbw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e99ba96-cded-47c9-b589-f9a0d0727f00


Primary Logo

Kelie Charles, Chief Diversity Officer

Kelie Charles, Chief Diversity Officer

© GlobeNewswire 2022
