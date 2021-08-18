Log in
    LB   US5017971046

L BRANDS

(LB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bath & Body Works : Supplemental Investor Presentation - DO Reporting

08/18/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) - FISCAL 2019

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRESENTATION - GIVING EFFECT TO THE VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. SPIN-OFF

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

First

Quarter

Net Sales

$

958,408

$

Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy

(561,261)

Gross Profit

397,146

General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses

(275,766)

Operating Income

121,380

Interest Expense

(97,150)

Other Income (Loss)

5,603

Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes

29,832

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

6,143

Net Income from Continuing Operations

23,689

Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax

16,566

Net Income (Loss)

$

40,255

$

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic

Continuing Operations

$

0.09

$

Discontinued Operations

$

0.06

$

Total Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic

$

0.15

$

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Dilutive

Continuing Operations

$

0.09

$

Discontinued Operations

$

0.06

$

Total Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Dilutive

$

0.14

$

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

Basic

275,481

Dilutive

278,165

Second

Quarter

1,116,846 $

(664,376)

452,470

(313,247)

139,224

(93,143)

(36,534)

9,548

(5,076)

14,623

22,973

37,596 $

0.05 $

0.08 $

0.14 $

0.05 $

0.08 $

0.14 $

276,297

278,487

Third

Quarter

1,099,261 $

(617,626)

481,635

(315,311)

166,324

(90,094)

(35,244)

40,987

13,260

27,727

(279,719)

(251,992) $

0.10 $

(1.01) $

(0.91) $

0.10 $

(1.01) $

(0.91) $

276,398

277,985

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year

2,230,947

$

5,405,461

(1,174,879)

(3,018,142)

1,056,068

2,387,319

(443,007)

(1,347,332)

613,060

1,039,987

(90,023)

(370,410)

3,822

(62,352)

526,859

607,225

133,819

148,146

393,040

459,079

(585,296)

(825,475)

(192,255)

$

(366,396)

1.42

$

1.66

(2.12)

$

(2.99)

(0.70)

$

(1.33)

1.41

$

1.65

(2.10)

$

(2.97)

(0.69)

$

(1.32)

276,477

276,163

278,785

278,356

Reflects the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (the "Company") as if the Victoria's Secret business was reported as a discontinued operation for the periods presented. Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax reflects the after-tax operating results of Victoria's Secret, and does not include any allocation of general corporate overhead expense or interest expense of the Company to Victoria's Secret. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Victoria's Secret's historical financial results for periods prior to the spin-off will be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) - FISCAL 2020

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRESENTATION - GIVING EFFECT TO THE VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. SPIN-OFF

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

First

Quarter

Net Sales

$

760,602

$

Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy

(492,754)

Gross Profit

267,847

General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses

(231,678)

Operating Income

36,169

Interest Expense

(94,688)

Other Income (Loss)

3,749

Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes

(54,770)

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

(54,001)

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

(769)

Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax

(296,097)

Net Income (Loss)

$

(296,867)

$

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic

Continuing Operations

$

(0.00)

$

Discontinued Operations

$

(1.07)

$

Total Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic

$

(1.07)

$

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Dilutive

Continuing Operations

$

(0.00)

$

Discontinued Operations

$

(1.07)

$

Total Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Dilutive

$

(1.07)

$

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

Basic

276,988

Dilutive

276,988

Second

Quarter

1,253,132 $

(694,266)

558,866

(296,127)

262,740

(102,810)

(80)

159,850

47,460

112,390

(161,987)

(49,597) $

0.40 $

(0.58) $

(0.18) $

0.40 $

(0.58) $

(0.18) $

277,795

279,880

Third

Quarter

1,702,177 $

(839,471)

862,706

(426,648)

436,058

(119,317)

(51,531)

265,210

69,068

196,142

134,440

330,582 $

0.70 $

0.48 $

1.19 $

0.69 $

0.48 $

1.17 $

278,629

283,001

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year

2,718,192

$

6,434,102

(1,311,854)

(3,338,345)

1,406,338

3,095,757

(537,110)

(1,491,563)

869,228

1,604,194

(115,642)

(432,457)

(2,366)

(50,228)

751,220

1,121,508

194,321

256,848

556,899

864,660

303,432

(20,210)

860,331

$

844,450

2.00

$

3.11

1.09

$

(0.07)

3.08

$

3.04

1.96

$

3.07

1.07

$

(0.07)

3.03

$

3.00

279,038

278,112

283,802

281,471

Reflects the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (the "Company") as if the Victoria's Secret business was reported as a discontinued operation for the periods presented. Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax reflects the after-tax operating results of Victoria's Secret, and does not include any allocation of general corporate overhead expense or interest expense of the Company to Victoria's Secret. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Victoria's Secret's historical financial results for periods prior to the spin-off will be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - FISCAL 2021

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRESENTATION - GIVING EFFECT TO THE VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. SPIN-OFF

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Net Sales

Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy Gross Profit

General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses Operating Income

Interest Expense Other Loss

Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes

Net Income from Continuing Operations

Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax Net Income

Earnings per Common Share - Basic

Continuing Operations

Discontinued Operations

Total Earnings per Common Share - Basic

Earnings per Common Share - Dilutive Continuing Operations Discontinued Operations

Total Earnings per Common Share - Dilutive

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

Basic

Dilutive

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

First

Second

First

Quarter

Quarter

Half

1,469,479

$

1,703,726

$

3,173,205

(727,781)

(875,348)

(1,603,129)

741,698

828,379

1,570,076

(404,534)

(444,217)

(848,751)

337,164

384,161

721,325

(113,701)

(96,684)

(210,385)

(105,186)

(230)

(105,416)

118,276

287,247

405,524

28,017

71,983

100,000

90,259

215,265

305,524

186,356

158,929

345,285

276,616

$

374,193

$

650,809

0.32

$

0.78

$

1.10

0.67

$

0.58

$

1.25

0.99

$

1.36

$

2.35

0.32

$

0.77

$

1.08

0.66

$

0.57

$

1.22

0.97

$

1.34

$

2.31

279,121

274,978

277,050

284,461

280,002

282,232

Reflects the Consolidated Statements of Income of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (the "Company") as if the Victoria's Secret business was reported as a discontinued operation for the periods presented. Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax reflects the after-tax operating results of, and costs to separate, Victoria's Secret, and does not include any allocation of general corporate overhead expense or interest expense of the Company to Victoria's Secret. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Victoria's Secret's historical financial results for periods prior to the spin-off will be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.

BATH AND BODY WORKS, INC.

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRESENTATION - GIVING EFFECT TO THE VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. SPIN-OFF

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)

2019

2020

2021

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Full

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Full

First

Second

Year-to-

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Details of Special Items - Income (Expense)

Restructuring Charges (a)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(29,572)

$

-

$

-

$

(29,572)

$

-

$

-

$

-

Special Items included in Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(29,572)

-

-

(29,572)

-

-

-

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (b)

-

(39,564)

-

-

(39,564)

-

-

(52,668)

-

(52,668)

(105,464)

-

(105,464)

La Senza Charges (c )

-

-

(37,217)

-

(37,217)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Special Items included in Other Income (Loss)

-

(39,564)

(37,217)

-

(76,781)

-

-

(52,668)

-

(52,668)

(105,464)

-

(105,464)

Net Tax Benefit from the Resolution of Certain Tax Matters (d)

-

-

-

-

-

50,360

-

-

50,360

-

-

-

Tax Effect of Special Items included in Operating Income and Other Income (Loss)

-

9,532

9,516

-

19,048

-

5,713

12,640

-

18,353

25,337

-

25,337

Special Items included in Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$

-

$

(30,032)

$

(27,701)

$

-

$

(57,733)

$

50,360

$

(23,859)

$

(40,028)

$

-

$

(13,527)

$

(80,127)

$

-

$

(80,127)

Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income

Reported Operating Income

$

121,380

$

139,224

$

166,324

$

613,060

$

1,039,987

$

36,169

$

262,740

$

436,058

$

869,228

$

1,604,194

$

337,164

$

384,161

$

721,325

Special Items included in Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

29,572

-

-

29,572

-

-

-

Adjusted Operating Income

$

121,380

$

139,224

$

166,324

$

613,060

$

1,039,987

$

36,169

$

292,312

$

436,058

$

869,228

$

1,633,766

$

337,164

$

384,161

$

721,325

Reconciliation of Reported Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

Reported Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$

23,689

$

14,623

$

27,727

$

393,040

$

459,079

$

(769)

$

112,390

$

196,142

$

556,899

$

864,660

$

90,259

$

215,265

$

305,524

Special Items included in Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

-

30,032

27,701

-

57,733

(50,360)

23,859

40,028

-

13,527

80,127

-

80,127

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$

23,689

$

44,655

$

55,428

$

393,040

$

516,812

$

(51,129)

$

136,249

$

236,170

$

556,899

$

878,187

$

170,386

$

215,265

$

385,651

Reconciliation of Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share

Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share

$

0.09

$

0.05

$

0.10

$

1.41

$

1.65

$

(0.00)

$

0.40

$

0.69

$

1.96

$

3.07

$

0.32

$

0.77

$

1.08

Special Items included in Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share

-

0.11

0.10

-

0.21

(0.18)

0.09

0.14

-

0.05

0.28

-

0.28

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share

$

0.09

$

0.16

$

0.20

$

1.41

$

1.86

$

(0.18)

$

0.49

$

0.83

$

1.96

$

3.12

$

0.60

$

0.77

$

1.37

  1. - In the second quarter of 2020, we recognized a $29.6 million charge ($23.9 million net of tax of $5.7 million), included in general, administrative and store operating expenses, related to previously announced restructuring actions.
  2. - In the first quarter of 2021 we recognized a $105.5 million pre-tax loss ($80.1 million net of tax of $25.4 million), in the third quarter of 2020 we recognized a $52.7 million pre-tax loss ($40.0 million net of tax of $12.7 million) and in the second quarter of 2019 we recognized a $39.6 million pre-tax loss ($30.0 million net of tax of $9.5 million) associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes. These pre-tax losses are included in other income (loss).

(c ) - In the third quarter of 2019, we recognized a $37.2 million charge ($27.7 million net of tax of $9.5 million), included in other income (loss), to increase reserves related to ongoing guarantees for the La Senza business which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2018.

(d) - In the first quarter of 2020, we recognized a $50.4 million tax benefit related to the resolution of certain tax matters.

The Adjusted Financial Information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the Company's definition of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted information is useful for the assessment of the ongoing operations of the Company because the adjusted items are not indicative of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures of results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The Adjusted Financial Information should be read in conjunction with the Company's historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

ADJUSTED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS - FISCAL 2019

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRESENTATION - GIVING EFFECT TO THE VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. SPIN-OFF

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

First

Quarter

Net Sales

$

958,408

$

Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy

(561,261)

Gross Profit

397,146

General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses

(275,766)

Operating Income

121,380

Interest Expense

(97,150)

Other Income (a)

5,603

Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes

29,832

Provision for Income Taxes (b)

6,143

Net Income from Continuing Operations

$

23,689

$

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic

Continuing Operations

$

0.09

$

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Dilutive

Continuing Operations

$

0.09

$

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

Basic

275,481

Dilutive

278,165

Second

Quarter

1,116,846 $

(664,376)

452,470

(313,247)

139,224

(93,143)

3,030

49,112

4,456

44,655 $

0.16 $

0.16 $

276,297

278,487

Third

Quarter

1,099,261 $

(617,626)

481,635

(315,311)

166,324

(90,094)

1,973

78,204

22,776

55,428 $

0.20 $

0.20 $

276,398

277,985

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year

2,230,947

$

5,405,461

(1,174,879)

(3,018,142)

1,056,068

2,387,319

(443,007)

(1,347,332)

613,060

1,039,987

(90,023)

(370,410)

3,822

14,429

526,859

684,006

133,819

167,194

393,040

$

516,812

1.42

$

1.87

1.41

$

1.86

276,477

276,163

278,785

278,356

  1. - In the second quarter we recognized a $39.6 million pre-tax loss ($30.0 million net of tax of $9.5 million) associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes. In the third quarter, we recognized a $37.2 million charge ($27.7 million net of tax of $9.5 million), to increase reserves related to ongoing guarantees for the La Senza business which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  2. - Includes the income tax effects of the items referenced above.

Reflects the Adjusted Statements of Income from Continuing Operations of Bath & Body Works, Inc. as if the Victoria's Secret business was reported as a discontinued operation for the periods presented. Refer to "Adjusted Financial Information" for more information on the adjustments made to historical results. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Victoria's Secret's historical financial results for periods prior to the spinoff will be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bath & Body Works Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 20:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
