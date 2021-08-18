Bath & Body Works : Supplemental Investor Presentation - DO Reporting
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) - FISCAL 2019
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRESENTATION - GIVING EFFECT TO THE VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. SPIN-OFF
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
First
Quarter
Net Sales
$
958,408
$
Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy
(561,261)
Gross Profit
397,146
General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses
(275,766)
Operating Income
121,380
Interest Expense
(97,150)
Other Income (Loss)
5,603
Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes
29,832
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
6,143
Net Income from Continuing Operations
23,689
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax
16,566
Net Income (Loss)
$
40,255
$
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic
Continuing Operations
$
0.09
$
Discontinued Operations
$
0.06
$
Total Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic
$
0.15
$
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Dilutive
Continuing Operations
$
0.09
$
Discontinued Operations
$
0.06
$
Total Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Dilutive
$
0.14
$
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
275,481
Dilutive
278,165
Second
Quarter
1,116,846 $
(664,376)
452,470
(313,247)
139,224
(93,143)
(36,534)
9,548
(5,076)
14,623
22,973
37,596 $
0.05 $
0.08 $
0.14 $
0.05 $
0.08 $
0.14 $
276,297
278,487
Third
Quarter
1,099,261 $
(617,626)
481,635
(315,311)
166,324
(90,094)
(35,244)
40,987
13,260
27,727
(279,719)
(251,992) $
0.10 $
(1.01) $
(0.91) $
0.10 $
(1.01) $
(0.91) $
276,398
277,985
Fourth
Quarter
Full Year
2,230,947
$
5,405,461
(1,174,879)
(3,018,142)
1,056,068
2,387,319
(443,007)
(1,347,332)
613,060
1,039,987
(90,023)
(370,410)
3,822
(62,352)
526,859
607,225
133,819
148,146
393,040
459,079
(585,296)
(825,475)
(192,255)
$
(366,396)
1.42
$
1.66
(2.12)
$
(2.99)
(0.70)
$
(1.33)
1.41
$
1.65
(2.10)
$
(2.97)
(0.69)
$
(1.32)
276,477
276,163
278,785
278,356
Reflects the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (the "Company") as if the Victoria's Secret business was reported as a discontinued operation for the periods presented. Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax reflects the after-tax operating results of Victoria's Secret, and does not include any allocation of general corporate overhead expense or interest expense of the Company to Victoria's Secret. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Victoria's Secret's historical financial results for periods prior to the spin-off will be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) - FISCAL 2020
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRESENTATION - GIVING EFFECT TO THE VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. SPIN-OFF
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
First
Quarter
Net Sales
$
760,602
$
Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy
(492,754)
Gross Profit
267,847
General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses
(231,678)
Operating Income
36,169
Interest Expense
(94,688)
Other Income (Loss)
3,749
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes
(54,770)
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
(54,001)
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
(769)
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax
(296,097)
Net Income (Loss)
$
(296,867)
$
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic
Continuing Operations
$
(0.00)
$
Discontinued Operations
$
(1.07)
$
Total Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic
$
(1.07)
$
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Dilutive
Continuing Operations
$
(0.00)
$
Discontinued Operations
$
(1.07)
$
Total Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Dilutive
$
(1.07)
$
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
276,988
Dilutive
276,988
Second
Quarter
1,253,132 $
(694,266)
558,866
(296,127)
262,740
(102,810)
(80)
159,850
47,460
112,390
(161,987)
(49,597) $
0.40 $
(0.58) $
(0.18) $
0.40 $
(0.58) $
(0.18) $
277,795
279,880
Third
Quarter
1,702,177 $
(839,471)
862,706
(426,648)
436,058
(119,317)
(51,531)
265,210
69,068
196,142
134,440
330,582 $
0.70 $
0.48 $
1.19 $
0.69 $
0.48 $
1.17 $
278,629
283,001
Fourth
Quarter
Full Year
2,718,192
$
6,434,102
(1,311,854)
(3,338,345)
1,406,338
3,095,757
(537,110)
(1,491,563)
869,228
1,604,194
(115,642)
(432,457)
(2,366)
(50,228)
751,220
1,121,508
194,321
256,848
556,899
864,660
303,432
(20,210)
860,331
$
844,450
2.00
$
3.11
1.09
$
(0.07)
3.08
$
3.04
1.96
$
3.07
1.07
$
(0.07)
3.03
$
3.00
279,038
278,112
283,802
281,471
Reflects the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (the "Company") as if the Victoria's Secret business was reported as a discontinued operation for the periods presented. Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax reflects the after-tax operating results of Victoria's Secret, and does not include any allocation of general corporate overhead expense or interest expense of the Company to Victoria's Secret. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Victoria's Secret's historical financial results for periods prior to the spin-off will be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - FISCAL 2021
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRESENTATION - GIVING EFFECT TO THE VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. SPIN-OFF
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Net Sales
Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy Gross Profit
General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses Operating Income
Interest Expense Other Loss
Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes
Net Income from Continuing Operations
Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax Net Income
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
Continuing Operations
Discontinued Operations
Total Earnings per Common Share - Basic
Earnings per Common Share - Dilutive Continuing Operations Discontinued Operations
Total Earnings per Common Share - Dilutive
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
Dilutive
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
First
Second
First
Quarter
Quarter
Half
1,469,479
$
1,703,726
$
3,173,205
(727,781)
(875,348)
(1,603,129)
741,698
828,379
1,570,076
(404,534)
(444,217)
(848,751)
337,164
384,161
721,325
(113,701)
(96,684)
(210,385)
(105,186)
(230)
(105,416)
118,276
287,247
405,524
28,017
71,983
100,000
90,259
215,265
305,524
186,356
158,929
345,285
276,616
$
374,193
$
650,809
0.32
$
0.78
$
1.10
0.67
$
0.58
$
1.25
0.99
$
1.36
$
2.35
0.32
$
0.77
$
1.08
0.66
$
0.57
$
1.22
0.97
$
1.34
$
2.31
279,121
274,978
277,050
284,461
280,002
282,232
Reflects the Consolidated Statements of Income of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (the "Company") as if the Victoria's Secret business was reported as a discontinued operation for the periods presented. Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax reflects the after-tax operating results of, and costs to separate, Victoria's Secret, and does not include any allocation of general corporate overhead expense or interest expense of the Company to Victoria's Secret. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Victoria's Secret's historical financial results for periods prior to the spin-off will be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.
BATH AND BODY WORKS, INC.
ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRESENTATION - GIVING EFFECT TO THE VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. SPIN-OFF
(Unaudited)
(In thousands except per share amounts)
2019
2020
2021
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
First
Second
Year-to-
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Quarter
Quarter
Date
Details of Special Items - Income (Expense)
Restructuring Charges (a)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(29,572)
$
-
$
-
$
(29,572)
$
-
$
-
$
-
Special Items included in Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(29,572)
-
-
(29,572)
-
-
-
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (b)
-
(39,564)
-
-
(39,564)
-
-
(52,668)
-
(52,668)
(105,464)
-
(105,464)
La Senza Charges (c )
-
-
(37,217)
-
(37,217)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Special Items included in Other Income (Loss)
-
(39,564)
(37,217)
-
(76,781)
-
-
(52,668)
-
(52,668)
(105,464)
-
(105,464)
Net Tax Benefit from the Resolution of Certain Tax Matters (d)
-
-
-
-
-
50,360
-
-
50,360
-
-
-
Tax Effect of Special Items included in Operating Income and Other Income (Loss)
-
9,532
9,516
-
19,048
-
5,713
12,640
-
18,353
25,337
-
25,337
Special Items included in Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
$
-
$
(30,032)
$
(27,701)
$
-
$
(57,733)
$
50,360
$
(23,859)
$
(40,028)
$
-
$
(13,527)
$
(80,127)
$
-
$
(80,127)
Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income
Reported Operating Income
$
121,380
$
139,224
$
166,324
$
613,060
$
1,039,987
$
36,169
$
262,740
$
436,058
$
869,228
$
1,604,194
$
337,164
$
384,161
$
721,325
Special Items included in Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
29,572
-
-
29,572
-
-
-
Adjusted Operating Income
$
121,380
$
139,224
$
166,324
$
613,060
$
1,039,987
$
36,169
$
292,312
$
436,058
$
869,228
$
1,633,766
$
337,164
$
384,161
$
721,325
Reconciliation of Reported Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
Reported Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
$
23,689
$
14,623
$
27,727
$
393,040
$
459,079
$
(769)
$
112,390
$
196,142
$
556,899
$
864,660
$
90,259
$
215,265
$
305,524
Special Items included in Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
-
30,032
27,701
-
57,733
(50,360)
23,859
40,028
-
13,527
80,127
-
80,127
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
$
23,689
$
44,655
$
55,428
$
393,040
$
516,812
$
(51,129)
$
136,249
$
236,170
$
556,899
$
878,187
$
170,386
$
215,265
$
385,651
Reconciliation of Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share
Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share
$
0.09
$
0.05
$
0.10
$
1.41
$
1.65
$
(0.00)
$
0.40
$
0.69
$
1.96
$
3.07
$
0.32
$
0.77
$
1.08
Special Items included in Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share
-
0.11
0.10
-
0.21
(0.18)
0.09
0.14
-
0.05
0.28
-
0.28
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share
$
0.09
$
0.16
$
0.20
$
1.41
$
1.86
$
(0.18)
$
0.49
$
0.83
$
1.96
$
3.12
$
0.60
$
0.77
$
1.37
- In the second quarter of 2020, we recognized a $29.6 million charge ($23.9 million net of tax of $5.7 million), included in general, administrative and store operating expenses, related to previously announced restructuring actions.
- In the first quarter of 2021 we recognized a $105.5 million pre-tax loss ($80.1 million net of tax of $25.4 million), in the third quarter of 2020 we recognized a $52.7 million pre-tax loss ($40.0 million net of tax of $12.7 million) and in the second quarter of 2019 we recognized a $39.6 million pre-tax loss ($30.0 million net of tax of $9.5 million) associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes. These pre-tax losses are included in other income (loss).
(c ) - In the third quarter of 2019, we recognized a $37.2 million charge ($27.7 million net of tax of $9.5 million), included in other income (loss), to increase reserves related to ongoing guarantees for the La Senza business which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2018.
(d) - In the first quarter of 2020, we recognized a $50.4 million tax benefit related to the resolution of certain tax matters.
The Adjusted Financial Information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the Company's definition of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted information is useful for the assessment of the ongoing operations of the Company because the adjusted items are not indicative of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures of results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The Adjusted Financial Information should be read in conjunction with the Company's historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K.
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
ADJUSTED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS - FISCAL 2019
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRESENTATION - GIVING EFFECT TO THE VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. SPIN-OFF
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
First
Quarter
Net Sales
$
958,408
$
Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy
(561,261)
Gross Profit
397,146
General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses
(275,766)
Operating Income
121,380
Interest Expense
(97,150)
Other Income (a)
5,603
Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes
29,832
Provision for Income Taxes (b)
6,143
Net Income from Continuing Operations
$
23,689
$
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic
Continuing Operations
$
0.09
$
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Dilutive
Continuing Operations
$
0.09
$
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
275,481
Dilutive
278,165
Second
Quarter
1,116,846 $
(664,376)
452,470
(313,247)
139,224
(93,143)
3,030
49,112
4,456
44,655 $
0.16 $
0.16 $
276,297
278,487
Third
Quarter
1,099,261 $
(617,626)
481,635
(315,311)
166,324
(90,094)
1,973
78,204
22,776
55,428 $
0.20 $
0.20 $
276,398
277,985
Fourth
Quarter
Full Year
2,230,947
$
5,405,461
(1,174,879)
(3,018,142)
1,056,068
2,387,319
(443,007)
(1,347,332)
613,060
1,039,987
(90,023)
(370,410)
3,822
14,429
526,859
684,006
133,819
167,194
393,040
$
516,812
1.42
$
1.87
1.41
$
1.86
276,477
276,163
278,785
278,356
- In the second quarter we recognized a $39.6 million pre-tax loss ($30.0 million net of tax of $9.5 million) associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes. In the third quarter, we recognized a $37.2 million charge ($27.7 million net of tax of $9.5 million), to increase reserves related to ongoing guarantees for the La Senza business which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Includes the income tax effects of the items referenced above.
Reflects the Adjusted Statements of Income from Continuing Operations of Bath & Body Works, Inc. as if the Victoria's Secret business was reported as a discontinued operation for the periods presented. Refer to "Adjusted Financial Information" for more information on the adjustments made to historical results. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Victoria's Secret's historical financial results for periods prior to the spinoff will be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.
