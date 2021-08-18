Bath & Body Works : Supplemental Investor Presentation - DO Reporting

Reflects the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (the "Company") as if the Victoria's Secret business was reported as a discontinued operation for the periods presented. Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax reflects the after-tax operating results of Victoria's Secret, and does not include any allocation of general corporate overhead expense or interest expense of the Company to Victoria's Secret. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Victoria's Secret's historical financial results for periods prior to the spin-off will be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.

Reflects the Consolidated Statements of Income of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (the "Company") as if the Victoria's Secret business was reported as a discontinued operation for the periods presented. Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax reflects the after-tax operating results of, and costs to separate, Victoria's Secret, and does not include any allocation of general corporate overhead expense or interest expense of the Company to Victoria's Secret. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Victoria's Secret's historical financial results for periods prior to the spin-off will be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.

BATH AND BODY WORKS, INC.

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRESENTATION - GIVING EFFECT TO THE VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. SPIN-OFF

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)

2019 2020 2021 First Second Third Fourth Full First Second Third Fourth Full First Second Year-to- Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Quarter Quarter Date Details of Special Items - Income (Expense) Restructuring Charges (a) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (29,572) $ - $ - $ (29,572) $ - $ - $ - Special Items included in Operating Income - - - - - - (29,572) - - (29,572) - - - Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (b) - (39,564) - - (39,564) - - (52,668) - (52,668) (105,464) - (105,464) La Senza Charges (c ) - - (37,217) - (37,217) - - - - - - - - Special Items included in Other Income (Loss) - (39,564) (37,217) - (76,781) - - (52,668) - (52,668) (105,464) - (105,464) Net Tax Benefit from the Resolution of Certain Tax Matters (d) - - - - - 50,360 - - 50,360 - - - Tax Effect of Special Items included in Operating Income and Other Income (Loss) - 9,532 9,516 - 19,048 - 5,713 12,640 - 18,353 25,337 - 25,337 Special Items included in Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ - $ (30,032) $ (27,701) $ - $ (57,733) $ 50,360 $ (23,859) $ (40,028) $ - $ (13,527) $ (80,127) $ - $ (80,127) Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income Reported Operating Income $ 121,380 $ 139,224 $ 166,324 $ 613,060 $ 1,039,987 $ 36,169 $ 262,740 $ 436,058 $ 869,228 $ 1,604,194 $ 337,164 $ 384,161 $ 721,325 Special Items included in Operating Income - - - - - - 29,572 - - 29,572 - - - Adjusted Operating Income $ 121,380 $ 139,224 $ 166,324 $ 613,060 $ 1,039,987 $ 36,169 $ 292,312 $ 436,058 $ 869,228 $ 1,633,766 $ 337,164 $ 384,161 $ 721,325 Reconciliation of Reported Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Reported Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 23,689 $ 14,623 $ 27,727 $ 393,040 $ 459,079 $ (769) $ 112,390 $ 196,142 $ 556,899 $ 864,660 $ 90,259 $ 215,265 $ 305,524 Special Items included in Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations - 30,032 27,701 - 57,733 (50,360) 23,859 40,028 - 13,527 80,127 - 80,127 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 23,689 $ 44,655 $ 55,428 $ 393,040 $ 516,812 $ (51,129) $ 136,249 $ 236,170 $ 556,899 $ 878,187 $ 170,386 $ 215,265 $ 385,651 Reconciliation of Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 1.41 $ 1.65 $ (0.00) $ 0.40 $ 0.69 $ 1.96 $ 3.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.77 $ 1.08 Special Items included in Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share - 0.11 0.10 - 0.21 (0.18) 0.09 0.14 - 0.05 0.28 - 0.28 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Diluted Share $ 0.09 $ 0.16 $ 0.20 $ 1.41 $ 1.86 $ (0.18) $ 0.49 $ 0.83 $ 1.96 $ 3.12 $ 0.60 $ 0.77 $ 1.37

- In the second quarter of 2020, we recognized a $29.6 million charge ($23.9 million net of tax of $5.7 million), included in general, administrative and store operating expenses, related to previously announced restructuring actions. - In the first quarter of 2021 we recognized a $105.5 million pre-tax loss ($80.1 million net of tax of $25.4 million), in the third quarter of 2020 we recognized a $52.7 million pre-tax loss ($40.0 million net of tax of $12.7 million) and in the second quarter of 2019 we recognized a $39.6 million pre-tax loss ($30.0 million net of tax of $9.5 million) associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes. These pre-tax losses are included in other income (loss).

(c ) - In the third quarter of 2019, we recognized a $37.2 million charge ($27.7 million net of tax of $9.5 million), included in other income (loss), to increase reserves related to ongoing guarantees for the La Senza business which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2018.

(d) - In the first quarter of 2020, we recognized a $50.4 million tax benefit related to the resolution of certain tax matters.

The Adjusted Financial Information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the Company's definition of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted information is useful for the assessment of the ongoing operations of the Company because the adjusted items are not indicative of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures of results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The Adjusted Financial Information should be read in conjunction with the Company's historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K.