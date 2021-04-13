Victoria's Secret : Unveils Mother's Day Campaign

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Mother's Day, Victoria's Secret unveils its latest campaign celebrating mothers and the strength and love they radiate every day.

The black and white imagery was lensed by renowned photographer Cass Bird featuring Grace Elizabeth and her husband Nicolas Krause; Helena Christensen and her son Mingus Reedus; Mayowa Nicholas and her mother Temmy; and Sabina Karlsson with her husband Ricky Jackson and son Zion. The campaign captures the beauty, authenticity and emotional connection between those photographed highlighting many stages of motherhood.

Victoria's Secret is the ultimate Mother's Day gifting destination to make moms feel special this holiday. Featured throughout the campaign are cozy, casual and luxe Victoria's Secret products for every mom including lace and satin sleep, cotton pajamas , robes , slippers , leggings , fleece sets , beauty and more.

This Mother's Day, Victoria's Secret is once again partnering with local non-profit agencies to support our Adopt-A-Mom program that identifies and supports mothers and families in need. For nearly 30 years, through Victoria's Secret's parent company, the L Brands Foundation has contributed more than $14 million to non-profit organizations whose missions support critical needs of mothers and families.

The Mother's Day campaign launches on VictoriasSecret.com and the brand's social channels today and will be featured in the 2021 Mother's Day magalog hitting homes Monday, April 26th.

In celebration of mothers, Victoria's Secret is excited to announce the launch of the new Body by Victoria Wireless Maternity Bra this Fall. Body by Victoria is one of the most loved bra collections at Victoria's Secret and the maternity bra design will be based off of a beloved bra silhouette, the Body by Victoria Wireless Bra . More information to come in Fall 2021.

