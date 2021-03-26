Log in
L BRANDS, INC.

(LB)
Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands raises first-quarter profit forecast again

03/26/2021 | 08:04am EDT
A shopper passes by a Victoria's Secret retail store, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Brooklyn, New York

(Reuters) -L Brands on Friday raised its current-quarter profit forecast for the second time this month as the Victoria's Secret owner benefits from consumers spending their stimulus checks and relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

The U.S. government started delivering $1,400 checks as a $1.9 trillion aid bill was passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month.

The company now expects an adjusted profit of $0.85 to $1.00 per share in the first quarter, compared with its previous forecast of $0.55 to $0.65.

The retailer previously raised its adjusted profit outlook for the quarter on March 12, citing strong demand for Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret.

The Ohio-based company's shares, which rose about 60% this year, gained 5.3% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 318 M - -
Net income 2022 1 148 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 16 570 M 16 570 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 57 350
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart L BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
L Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 65,00 $
Last Close Price 59,43 $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew M. Meslow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart B. Burgdoerfer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sarah Elizabeth Nash Chairman
Donna A. James Independent Director
Michael G. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L BRANDS, INC.59.80%16 892
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.7.37%111 922
KERING SA-4.81%89 824
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-8.19%89 322
ROSS STORES, INC.-3.11%44 654
HENNES & MAURITZ AB17.85%42 699
