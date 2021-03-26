Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands raises first-quarter profit forecast again

The U.S. government started delivering $1,400 checks as a $1.9 trillion aid bill was passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month.

The company now expects an adjusted profit of $0.85 to $1.00 per share in the first quarter, compared with its previous forecast of $0.55 to $0.65.

The retailer previously raised its adjusted profit outlook for the quarter on March 12, citing strong demand for Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret.

The Ohio-based company's shares, which rose about 60% this year, gained 5.3% in premarket trading.

