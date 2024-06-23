Certain Common Stock of L is B corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024.

Details:

In addition, the Company will provide the lead manager with prior documentation from the lead manager during the period from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement until September 21, 2024, which is the 180th day after the listing (trading start) date (including the day). Without the consent of Third-party allotment of capital to the lead manager company, which was resolved at the company's board of directors meeting held on February 20, 2024, in connection with the stock split, issuance of stock acquisition rights as stock options, and secondary offering through over-allotment. We have agreed not to do any of the following.