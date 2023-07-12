Management affirms that it has carried out its responsibihties as outlined above

Nothing has come to the attention of management to indicate that the Group will not remain a going concern for the next twelve months from the reporting date, or up to the date the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been authorised for issue. 1f later.

In preparing these audited consolidated financial statements, management utilised the International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and adopted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Trinidad and Tobago. Where International Financial Reporting Standards presented alternative accounting treatments, management chose those considered most appropriate in the circumstances.

Implementing. monitoring and evaluating the system of internal control that assures security of the Group's assets. detection/prevention of fraud

an audit of specific account balances for right of use assets and lease liabilities for a Guyana subsidiary.

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code). We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA Code.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and

the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;

the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year then ended;

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of L.J. Williams Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') as at 31 March 2023, and their consolidated financial performance and their consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Our audit approach (continued)

Audit scope

As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including, among other matters, consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.

How we tailored our group audit scope

We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the Group operates.

The Group audit engagement team performed all audits within the scope of the Group audit. This comprised of both full scope audits of the parent and one fully owned subsidiary (The Home Store Limited) as well as the audit over specific account balances of the Guyana subsidiary (The Home Store Inc.).

Materiality

The scope of our audit was influenced by our application of materiality. An audit is designed to obtain reasonable assurance whether the consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement. Misstatements may arise due to fraud or error. They are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the consolidated financial statements.

Based on our professional judgement, we determined certain quantitative thresholds for materiality, including the overall group materiality for the consolidated financial statements as a whole as set out in the table below. These, together with qualitative considerations, helped us to determine the scope of our audit and the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures and to evaluate the effect of misstatements, both individually and in aggregate, on the consolidated financial statements as a whole.

Overall Group materiality $1.77 million How we determined it 1% of revenue Rationale for the materiality We chose revenue as the benchmark because, in our view, it is benchmark applied the most stable benchmark against which the performance of the Group is most commonly measured by users, and is a generally accepted benchmark. We chose 1% which is within a range of acceptable benchmark thresholds.

We agreed with the Audit Committee that we would report to them misstatements identified during our audit above $89,350, as well as misstatements below that amount that, in our view, warranted reporting for qualitative reasons.

