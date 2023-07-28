2023

Table of Contents

L.J. Williams Ltd

Notice of Meeting

4

Chairman's Review

5

Managing Director's Report

6

Statement of Management's

Responsibilities

7

Independent Auditor's

Report

8 - 12

Consolidated Statement

of Financial Position

13

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

and Other Comprehensive Income

14

Consolidated Statement

of Changes in Equity

15

Consolidated Statement

of Cash Flows

16

Notes to the

Consolidated Financial Statements

17 - 60

Director's Report

61

Director's Interest

62

Management Proxy Circular

63

Proxy Form

64

Notice of Meeting

L.J. Williams Ltd

Notice is hereby given that the 60th (Sixtieth) Annual Meeting of L.J.Williams Limited will be held at Kapok Hotel,16-18 Cotton Hill Road, Port of Spain on

Friday 03rd November, 2023 at 3:00pm. For the following purposes:

  1. To receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements for the year
    ended 31 March, 2023 and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.
  2. To elect Directors.
  3. To appoint the Company's Auditors, and to authorise the Directors to ﬁx their remuneration.
  4. To discuss any other business which may be properly considered at the Annual Meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ageis Business Solutions Limited

Company Secretary

Company Information

L.J. Williams Ltd

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SECRETARY

Krishna Bahadoorsingh, CMT, Ph.D. (Chairman)

Aegis Business Solutions Ltd

Thomas Jay Williams (Managing Director)

18 Scott Bushe Street

Paul Jay Williams

Port of Spain

Michal Andrews

Lawford Dupres

BANKERS

Mariano Browne

RBC

Aliyah Hamel-Smith

St Clair Place

7-9 St Clair Avenue

REGISTERED OFFICE

Port of Spain

16-24 Sixth Avenue South, Barataria

San Juan 251714, Trinidad and Tobago

Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited

Park and Richmond Streets

AUDITORS

Port of Spain

PricewaterhouseCoopers

11-13 Victoria Avenue

Republic Bank Limited

Port of Spain

13-15 Sunrise Corporate Park

Trincity Central Road

Trincity

