of Changes in Equity

Notice of Meeting

L.J. Williams Ltd

Notice is hereby given that the 60th (Sixtieth) Annual Meeting of L.J.Williams Limited will be held at Kapok Hotel,16-18 Cotton Hill Road, Port of Spain on

Friday 03rd November, 2023 at 3:00pm. For the following purposes:

To receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements for the year

ended 31 March, 2023 and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon. To elect Directors. To appoint the Company's Auditors, and to authorise the Directors to ﬁx their remuneration. To discuss any other business which may be properly considered at the Annual Meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ageis Business Solutions Limited

Company Secretary

Company Information

L.J. Williams Ltd BOARD OF DIRECTORS SECRETARY Krishna Bahadoorsingh, CMT, Ph.D. (Chairman) Aegis Business Solutions Ltd Thomas Jay Williams (Managing Director) 18 Scott Bushe Street Paul Jay Williams Port of Spain Michal Andrews Lawford Dupres BANKERS Mariano Browne RBC Aliyah Hamel-Smith St Clair Place 7-9 St Clair Avenue REGISTERED OFFICE Port of Spain 16-24 Sixth Avenue South, Barataria San Juan 251714, Trinidad and Tobago Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited Park and Richmond Streets AUDITORS Port of Spain PricewaterhouseCoopers 11-13 Victoria Avenue Republic Bank Limited Port of Spain 13-15 Sunrise Corporate Park Trincity Central Road Trincity

42023 | ANNUAL REPORT