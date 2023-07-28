2023
22023 | ANNUAL REPORT
Table of Contents
L.J. Williams Ltd
Notice of Meeting
4
Chairman's Review
5
Managing Director's Report
6
Statement of Management's
Responsibilities
7
Independent Auditor's
Report
8 - 12
Consolidated Statement
of Financial Position
13
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
and Other Comprehensive Income
14
Consolidated Statement
of Changes in Equity
15
Consolidated Statement
of Cash Flows
16
Notes to the
Consolidated Financial Statements
17 - 60
Director's Report
61
Director's Interest
62
Management Proxy Circular
63
Proxy Form
64
32023 | ANNUAL REPORT
Notice of Meeting
L.J. Williams Ltd
Notice is hereby given that the 60th (Sixtieth) Annual Meeting of L.J.Williams Limited will be held at Kapok Hotel,16-18 Cotton Hill Road, Port of Spain on
Friday 03rd November, 2023 at 3:00pm. For the following purposes:
- To receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements for the year
ended 31 March, 2023 and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.
- To elect Directors.
- To appoint the Company's Auditors, and to authorise the Directors to ﬁx their remuneration.
- To discuss any other business which may be properly considered at the Annual Meeting.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Ageis Business Solutions Limited
Company Secretary
Company Information
L.J. Williams Ltd
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
SECRETARY
Krishna Bahadoorsingh, CMT, Ph.D. (Chairman)
Aegis Business Solutions Ltd
Thomas Jay Williams (Managing Director)
18 Scott Bushe Street
Paul Jay Williams
Port of Spain
Michal Andrews
Lawford Dupres
BANKERS
Mariano Browne
RBC
Aliyah Hamel-Smith
St Clair Place
7-9 St Clair Avenue
REGISTERED OFFICE
Port of Spain
16-24 Sixth Avenue South, Barataria
San Juan 251714, Trinidad and Tobago
Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited
Park and Richmond Streets
AUDITORS
Port of Spain
PricewaterhouseCoopers
11-13 Victoria Avenue
Republic Bank Limited
Port of Spain
13-15 Sunrise Corporate Park
Trincity Central Road
Trincity
42023 | ANNUAL REPORT
